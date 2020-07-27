Court Blocks Federal Officers From Attacking, Arresting Reporters Covering Protests In Portland
Appeals Court Bashes Predictive Policing And The Judge Who Argued People In High Crime Areas Want Fewer Rights
Tech And COVID-19: MLB Rolls Out Remote Cheering Function In Its MLB App
 

How Technology And The Pandemic Are Bringing People Closer Together, Even As We're Physically Apart

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the silver-linings dept

Mon, Jul 27th 2020 1:40pmMike Masnick

About a month or so ago on the radio program Fresh Air, host Terry Gross spoke to epidemiologist Michael Osterholm from the University of Minnesota about a variety of topics related to the pandemic. It's an interesting discussion, and one part stood out: he complained about the term "social distancing" arguing that the phrase "social distancing" was misleading since it suggested not being social with others.

"It's physical distancing. ... Don't socially distance. If there was ever a time when we all need each other, it's now," he says. "We need to start an epidemic of kindness right now to take on this pandemic of this virus."

And it is kind of incredible, but I've noticed how technology has really made this possible. Despite the fact that I've seen almost no one besides my immediate family in person for months now, I've been able to connect with plenty of friends and family virtually that I probably wouldn't have spoken to otherwise. I grew up with a close knit group of cousins who were all relatively close in age, but they all still live in and around the NYC region. Normally, I only get to see them if I happen to be in NY, but they all still would get together semi-regularly. But a few weeks back, we organized a virtual get together on Zoom, and were able to catch up as if we were together. Similarly, I'm currently organizing a Zoom call for a bunch of my old housemates from college. I catch up with them every so often (not that often, honestly), but now we're going to all try to get together on a Zoom call and catch up -- something that likely wouldn't have even happened if we weren't all stuck at home during the pandemic.

Almost everyone I know has had similar stories. I know people who have had family reunions on Zoom, or reconnected with old work teams. I saw another amazing example recently as well. The science fiction author Eliot Peper -- who's been on our podcast -- has talked about how he's Zooming into book clubs to discuss his new book Veil, and that seems like a really cool thing that authors can do these days that actually allows them to connect to more fans and readers in an easier way than if everyone were going about their lives as normal.

We're still being social -- just at a physically distant, technologically enhanced way. And, no, of course it's no replacement for the high fidelity of actually being together in person, but it is still a really cool way to connect socially, and the fact that we probably wouldn't even be doing these gatherings if it weren't for the pandemic strikes me as quite fascinating. Obviously, everything in the world connected to the pandemic absolutely sucks right now -- but imagine how much worse things would be if we didn't have technology allowing us to socially connect, while remaining physically distant.

Even here at Techdirt, we're exploring some other new ideas for creating events. Over the years, we've done physical events, but they're a ton of work (and expense) to pull off well, and it's always been difficult to focus enough resources on doing them consistently. But, now that everyone's locked down, we're thinking we may have some more creative ways to start doing fun, creative events virtually as well, and allowing more people to connect, since we're not so restricted by geography any more (so stay tuned).

There are plenty of things to be concerned about in the state of the world today, but I remain grateful for how technology and what it allows has actually enabled lockdown/quarantine to be less horrific than it otherwise may have been, and a big part of that is our ability to socialize virtually, even if we must remain physically distant.

Filed Under: covid, get togethers, pandemic, social distancing, technology

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Jul 2020 @ 3:13pm

    My D&D group got back together because of the pandemic.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 27 Jul 2020 @ 4:04pm

    What would it be like without the internet and connected technology? This is something I've been thinking about for a while. While it doesn't replace human to human contact, it does help ease the depressing nature of being cooped up a lot. While I don't condone it, and think they are selfish, I can understand why people go to big parties during the pandemic.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Court Blocks Federal Officers From Attacking, Arresting Reporters Covering Protests In Portland
Appeals Court Bashes Predictive Policing And The Judge Who Argued People In High Crime Areas Want Fewer Rights
Tech And COVID-19: MLB Rolls Out Remote Cheering Function In Its MLB App
 
Follow Techdirt

Tech & COVID is a new project by
Techdirt, with sponsorship from

Essential Reading
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Monday

13:40 How Technology And The Pandemic Are Bringing People Closer Together, Even As We're Physically Apart (2)

Tuesday

19:42 Tech And COVID-19: MLB Rolls Out Remote Cheering Function In Its MLB App (6)

Thursday

19:08 R&A's The Open Golf Tournament This Year Will Be Virtual In Multiple Ways And It's Going To Be Amazing (10)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.