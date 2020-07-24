Trumpian Loudmouths Apparently Losing Interest In Parler With No One To Play Victim To
from the too-bad,-so-sad dept
What a shock. Parler, the site that falsely claimed that it would be the "free speech" alternative to Twitter, but who quickly realized that it was going to have to aggressively ban users as well, is apparently suffering from abandonment. As the Daily Best reported, many of its most vocal supporters seem to have disappeared from the platform, preferring Twitter instead.
Trump superfan Bill Mitchell, who has amassed more than 580,000 Twitter followers on the strength of his outspoken devotion to the president, tweeted in late June that he was getting better engagement on Parler than he was on Twitter.
But, as of Friday, Mitchell hasn’t posted on Parler for nearly a week—while posting continuously on Twitter.
And others as well:
Other conservative personalities who were part of the June exodus to Parler haven’t stuck around. Allie Beth Stuckey, who has nearly 300,000 Twitter followers and styles herself as the “Conservative Millennial,” tweeted in June about her Parler account. But Stuckey hasn’t stuck around—she last posted on Parler on July 4, even as she has posted dozens of times on Twitter since then.
Stuckey isn’t alone. Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller, for example, urged his followers to make Parler accounts in the late-June rush to the site. But Miller hasn’t posted on the site since June 1, even as he prolifically tweets and retweets every day on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the article notes that (just as we said over here on Techdirt) that people -- including ideological supporters of Trump and his fans -- are realizing that Parler isn't any more supportive or against free speech than Twitter. The Washington Examiner had a piece saying (correctly) that Parler is not the free speech utopia Trump allies hoped for, and other Trump supporters are explaining how Parler is "anything but" free speech supportive.
Of course, this isn't a huge surprise. The glee over Parler was mainly over the fact that assholes seemed to want freedom to be assholes for the sake of "triggering" people. It's all performative. But if the people they're trying to annoy are elsewhere, they're just playing the clown for themselves, and what fun is that?
Still, it appears that with Twitter's recent (totally justified) decision to remove accounts spreading QAnon conspiracy fan fiction, it's likely that Parler will get a new burst of life as a place to spread nonsense conspiracy theories...
Filed Under: competition, social media
Companies: parler, twitter
Reader Comments
"Fan fiction"...
I'm going to start using that. Gave me a good chuckle.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Killer App
Large online communities beget larger online communities. I figured that there was a good chance that something like this would happen to Parler, where you can't reach critical mass enough to attract a huge audience.
One of the key problems it seems for the content producers who support alternative platforms is that they have to duplicate their work. If Parler, or any other alternative social network wants to make a dent in the current near-monopoly situation, then what they should do is create a client app that can login and post across multiple platforms simultaneously. As an added benefit, it would REALLY ruffle some feathers for another dose of publicity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Parler didn’t hit “critical mass” because it only ever appealed to a small subset of social media users. Everyone knew it was meant to be a service friendly to the “freeze peach” crowd, and everyone that wasn’t part of said crowd knew enough to stay far the hell away.
As for the “making a dent” thing: Cross-platform posting apps already exist. If they don’t “help” now, what makes you think they’ll “help” in the future?
(Also, yes or no: Should services like Twitter be forced by law to host all legally protected speech?)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Killer App
Back to the Trillian days?
All of this has happened before...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Killer App
Exactly. If the major content producers with tons of followers had such an app, the abandonment problem that Parler experienced would go away. Also, just like the Trillian days, I expect twitter to make a big stink about it. Monopolies hate interoperability.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Crossposting wouldn’t, and can’t, guarantee the success of any social media platform that isn’t an entrenched “major player”. People could make a Twitter/Gab crossposter, but that wouldn’t make Gab any less of an alt-right shitpit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Killer App
Parler's app would get instantly blocked from Facebook and Twitter. Their EULAs prevent such things.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I guess Parler users figured out they couldn’t have fun ranting about SJWs and Repugnant Cultural Others when those groups wouldn’t/didn’t show up to “fight back”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They did show up. And the Parler folks had the momentary catharsis of banning them. Then that catharsis faded and they were left with no libs to own. Sad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
More than that, they couldn't play the victim. Without being able to claim that they're being censored and with no 'libs' to troll, what's the point of their (online) existence?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Seems appropriate...
So Parler is waving the white flag?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, at least that gives them something else in common with the Confederacy. Besides “leaving a bigger group to form a smaller, failed group” and “filled with racists”, that is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Seems appropriate...
The white flag would imply they are under attack. Instead they are ignored.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Who would have guessed?
Fill a site with all the scum, bigots and other flavors of loser and they're the only ones who want to stick around, such that the only people they have to 'show off' to are like minded losers which isn't nearly as fun.
As expected, they may have launched with much fanfare as being a true 'free speech site'(read: feel free to be a raging asshole) but it looks like it will end with a whimper as those that proudly boasted about how amazing the new platform would be crawl back to the current social media platforms where everyone is and pretend that nothing at all happened.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It seems it was just a...
Parler trick.
I'll see myself out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As well you should.
🙃
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Plenty of people will help you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The average conservative needs the captive audience of friends, family and co-workers for their bullpoop, so as much as they moan about being oppressed by being expected to follow the rules of the platform, they're not going to a place where all they're doing is shouting into the void. Big name conservative talking heads are only interested in being somewhere they have that audience so they were never seriously going to Parler either, they were hoping they could use the threatened mass exodus to get extra special treatment they get on top of the special treatment they already receive. Twitter, like so many major companies, know that conservative boycott don't work, they've threatened them dozens of times a month since the 90s and so far the only things they've harmed are themselves setting cereal on fire, and the career of the Dixie Chicks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
