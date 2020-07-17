We Shouldn't Call Michelle Obama's (And Joe Rogan's) Proprietary Exclusive Audio From Spotify A 'Podcast' Any More

Richard Liebowitz Goes Against Client's Interests: Presents Evidence That His Client Did Know About Lawsuits; But Not About Settlements
Fri, Jul 17th 2020 12:12pmMike Masnick

In early 2019, after Spotify announced the purchase of podcast studio Gimlet Media, we worried that it signaled an end to the open world of podcasting. Part of what made podcasting so special is that, like the early parts of the internet, it was wide open. Anyone could make their own podcast, and just host it somewhere with an RSS feed and then anyone could listen to it via any podcast app or service they wanted. But Spotify is a mostly closed platform.

Our fears solidified a lot two months ago when Joe Rogan moved to Spotify (under a rumored $200 million deal), such that his insanely popular podcast will only be heard via Spotify going forward. As we said then, the world loses a lot when podcasts go into private silos (even if the podcasts are available for free). We start moving away from an open system that anyone can use, and which democratizes the creation and distribution of content, to much more of a traditional gatekeeper-run broadcast model. And that's unfortunate, even if it's understandable.

And now we have Michelle Obama announcing "The Michelle Obama Podcast," which is exclusive to Spotify. Frankly, we should not call it a podcast any more when it's not actually available for anyone to listen to on their own podcast apps. This is Spotify exclusive audio. That's not a podcast.

I understand why we got here and why everyone involved did this. For Spotify, it will boost usage (as will the Rogan deal) of their app and once people start using it to listen to those exclusive podcasts, a lot of people will probably shift over and do all their podcast listening via Spotify as well. And I'm sure that, as with Rogan, Spotify is paying a lot to Michelle Obama to do this. And, of course, I'm sure the production value will be great.

But, still, it's worth noting that this move to silo'd, locked up content is disappointing and a shame, as it's yet another nail in the coffin for the promise of the truly open internet.

Open systems allow for more participation, more inclusiveness. Closed systems, by their very nature, create gatekeepers and exclusivity. That may be good in the short term for certain business interests, but it's bad in the long term for the public and speech interests. Spotify may very well be successful with this strategy, but the least we can do is stop confusing the closed, exclusive, gatekeepered system with the open, inclusive ecosystem.

Reader Comments

  This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    Ed, 17 Jul 2020 @ 12:28pm

    And we shouldn't call you a journalist, as journalist don't write articles like this.

    But hey, people call a lot of things by the wrong name.

    aethercowboy (profile), 17 Jul 2020 @ 12:45pm

    Let's call them "Spodcasts".

    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jul 2020 @ 12:59pm

    You Are A Pirate intensifies

    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jul 2020 @ 12:59pm

    Let them all implode, and the free world can continue on.

    Thunder Pig, 17 Jul 2020 @ 1:09pm

    Joe couldn't really turn down the money. I'll miss seeing his podcasts on Youtube because Spotify is not an option for me. Maybe call it a paycast, a portmanteau of paywall and podcast. because podwall doesn't sound right.

    Koby (profile), 17 Jul 2020 @ 1:15pm

    Silo Value

    It seems to me that these services are attempting to consolidate all of one type of activity. One stop shopping for static video -- youtube. One stop shopping for blogging -- facebook. One stop shopping for audio -- spotify. Next, monopolize it, then monetize it. Perhaps the opposite of how I envisioned a decentralized internet.

      jupiterkansas (profile), 17 Jul 2020 @ 1:37pm

      Re: Silo Value

      The problem with a decentralized internet is that it takes a lot of effort to make money with it.

        Upstream (profile), 17 Jul 2020 @ 4:19pm

        Re: Re: Silo Value

        Maybe it is OK to have some things where making money is not the prime objective, and maybe not even an objective at all. I live in a place where the city is constantly renting out public parks to private, for-profit, interests. Not just an occasional festival, but often multiple times a week. The city does not see them as parks, but as revenue-generating venues. This is not what parks are for. Parks are for people, not for profit. I understand the reasons, too, but it is still a shame to see so much on the Internet swallowed up in the same way.

        Anonymous Coward, 17 Jul 2020 @ 4:54pm

        Re: Re: Silo Value

        Usually the "making money" problem involves making ridiculous amounts of money, and not just a living.

      Anonymous Coward, 17 Jul 2020 @ 1:37pm

      Re: Silo Value

      Comparing Spotify with YouTube is comparing apples and oranges, YouTube is not a gatekeeper, nor does it require exclusivity of content. Spotify is like Audible, a gate keeper, trying to capture the most popular content creators, and exclude the rest, creating an artificial shortage to boost the attention paid to their chosen winners.

        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 17 Jul 2020 @ 3:12pm

        YouTube is not a gatekeeper, nor does it require exclusivity of content.

        But it is the largest, most used, and most well-known video site on the Internet. It doesn’t need to be a gatekeeper when it can be a silo.

          Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 17 Jul 2020 @ 4:07pm

          Re:

          Gatekeeper/silo, what's the difference? I am waiting to see how copyright maximalists respond to this situation. They will want in, and in no small terms. The question is how they will go about it?

