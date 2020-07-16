Woman Who Refused To Wear Mask At Starbucks Wants Half The $100k In Tip Money Barista Got From GoFundMe Campaign
Three LAPD Officers Facing Criminal Charges For Faking Gang Database Records

Daily Deal: Naztech Ultimate Power Station -- Qi Wireless + 5 USB + 4,000mAh Battery

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Jul 16th 2020 10:45amDaily Deal

Featuring a sophisticated wireless charger, a 5 USB charging hub, and an ultra-compact portable battery, the Naztech Ultimate Power Station is your all-in-one charging solution. Charge up to 6 power-hungry devices at the same time from a single AC wall outlet. With 50 watts of rapid charging power, the Ultimate is the perfect and practical solution for homes and offices with limited outlets and multiple devices that need high-speed charging. It's on sale for $50.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

2 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    ECA (profile), 16 Jul 2020 @ 1:47pm

    And

    to Use wireless charging, your device Must have built in the ability.
    If its not designed for it, it wont work that way..

    If they would include 1 of the 7000 battery packs, setup to Be wireless charged, they would have a market form everyone with a cellphone.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jul 2020 @ 3:43pm

    Now tell us something actually useful

    Telling us that the battery has a capacity of 4000 mAh is useless without telling us the voltage at which those amperes are supplied at. Since it's USB, is it 4000 mAh at 5 V for a total of 20 watt hours? Or perhaps they're going with the nominal 3.6 V of a li-ion battery cell for 14.4 watt hours minus any unspecified conversion losses. Since a good rule of thumb is that a DC to DC converter is about 80% efficient, that power station could supply as little as 11.5 watt hours of power, or as much as 20 watt hours, depending upon exactly how they're defining that "4000 mAh" capacity.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Woman Who Refused To Wear Mask At Starbucks Wants Half The $100k In Tip Money Barista Got From GoFundMe Campaign
Three LAPD Officers Facing Criminal Charges For Faking Gang Database Records
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

14:34 Petnet 'Smart' Feeder Customers Are Stuck In 'Internet Of Broken Things' Purgatory (4)
12:12 As Expected, US Surveillance Of Social Media Leads To EU Court Of Justice Rejecting EU/US Privacy Shield (8)
10:51 Three LAPD Officers Facing Criminal Charges For Faking Gang Database Records (7)
10:45 Daily Deal: Naztech Ultimate Power Station -- Qi Wireless + 5 USB + 4,000mAh Battery (2)
09:36 Woman Who Refused To Wear Mask At Starbucks Wants Half The $100k In Tip Money Barista Got From GoFundMe Campaign (40)
06:37 Verizon Has To Walk Back Bogus 5G Coverage Claims (6)
03:36 CBP Updates Privacy Impact Assessment On License Plate Readers; Says Opting Out Involves Not Driving (9)

Wednesday

19:26 Fan Uses AI Software To Lipread What Actors Really Said In TV Series Before Chinese Authorities Censored Them (22)
15:49 Content Moderation Case Study: Dealing With Misinformation In Search (2004) (5)
13:39 That's A Wrap On Techdirt Greenhouse, Privacy Edition (1)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.