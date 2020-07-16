Daily Deal: Naztech Ultimate Power Station -- Qi Wireless + 5 USB + 4,000mAh Battery
from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept
Featuring a sophisticated wireless charger, a 5 USB charging hub, and an ultra-compact portable battery, the Naztech Ultimate Power Station is your all-in-one charging solution. Charge up to 6 power-hungry devices at the same time from a single AC wall outlet. With 50 watts of rapid charging power, the Ultimate is the perfect and practical solution for homes and offices with limited outlets and multiple devices that need high-speed charging. It's on sale for $50.
Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.
Filed Under: daily deal
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
And
to Use wireless charging, your device Must have built in the ability.
If its not designed for it, it wont work that way..
If they would include 1 of the 7000 battery packs, setup to Be wireless charged, they would have a market form everyone with a cellphone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Now tell us something actually useful
Telling us that the battery has a capacity of 4000 mAh is useless without telling us the voltage at which those amperes are supplied at. Since it's USB, is it 4000 mAh at 5 V for a total of 20 watt hours? Or perhaps they're going with the nominal 3.6 V of a li-ion battery cell for 14.4 watt hours minus any unspecified conversion losses. Since a good rule of thumb is that a DC to DC converter is about 80% efficient, that power station could supply as little as 11.5 watt hours of power, or as much as 20 watt hours, depending upon exactly how they're defining that "4000 mAh" capacity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply