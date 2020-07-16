Woman Who Refused To Wear Mask At Starbucks Wants Half The $100k In Tip Money Barista Got From GoFundMe Campaign
I know you've heard this before, but just so we're all clear: wear a fucking mask, people. It's truly not that big of a deal. I wear one at work any time I am not seated in my office. It's crazy easy and you can even get a little fun out of it by wearing a personalized one like our Techdirt masks.
But, if you're not going to wear a mask, don't also be an insufferable jerk like Amber Gilles. Amber got really mad when a Starbucks barista named Lenin Gutierrez refused to serve her because she wasn't in a mask. She decided to take a picture of Gutierrez and post it on Facebook, complaining about it. When the internet saw the post, it did its thing.
A stranger in Orange County, Matt Cowan, said he wanted to donate a few dollars to the barista in tip money, so he started a GoFundMe. As the photo on Facebook filled with hundreds of thousands of interactions and comments from people supporting the barista, the tip money eventually hit more than $100,000 to be donated to the barista. Lenin said he plans to use that money to further his education and also follow his dreams of dancing.
It should have ended there: a nice little story about the kindness of strangers responding to one self-important dolt. But Amber Gilles claims that the real reason she refused to wear the mask is because medical conditions exempt her from the requirement. I'd normally point out that medical exemptions don't necessarily remove a business' right to refuse service by policy, but instead I think I'll give you the deets on Gilles' proof of her condition.
She went on to describe the symptoms that prevent her from wearing a mask, saying “One of them I get shortness of breath, dizziness and it messes with the heartbeat. And I do have asthma as well, and I do get mask-acne. So there’s several things going on and not only that but it doesn’t even work.”
She provided KGTV with two documents to prove her medical exemption. One is a pelvic exam from 2015 with results that say “probable exophytic fibroid arising from the anterior wall of the uterus measuring 2.9 cm size,” and “simple 2.5 cm left ovarian cyst.” A second piece of paper is a handwritten note with letterhead from a San Diego chiropractor who she asked not be named. The handwritten note reads “Amber has underlying breath conditions that prevent her from wearing a mask or any type of facial covering whatsoever. Please contact me if have any questions.”
I shouldn't have had to do this, but the Mayo Clinic's list of symptoms for uterine fibroids includes absolutely nothing about breathing. And no offense to chiropractors out there, but I somehow don't think your scribbles mean Starbucks can't require a mask to be serviced.
But the real upshot of all of this is that Gilles would like half of that GoFundMe money, please.
Gilles said she now wants half of that money.
“It was discrimination and everybody is OK with it and enabling and rewarding that behavior,” said Gilles.
That's obviously not how any of this works. She could consider suing Starbucks, but she'd lose. Suing an employee for sticking to company policy doesn't somehow mean you get half of a gift given to him by strangers. Also, lawyers are expensive, but Gilles has a plan for that.
Gilles said she's spoken to a few lawyers about taking her case for getting half of the money but said they're all expensive so she started her own GoFundMe to try to raise money.
Here's hoping that the Starbucks barista is going to ask for half that money, too. It's like a crowdfunding Inception!
As an actual disabled person....
Every person playing this fake "I'm disabled" game should spend one day in my body. If you are so medically fragile that a mask is a risk, you shouldn't be exposing yourself to the public for your own safety.
I can understand the need to feel normal. Those of us who already have their ability to interact with the world limited by circumstance usually don't enjoy additional restrictions.
I've been disabled for almost 30 years now.
I'm up to 7 shoulder procedures. Plate, 6 screws, Suprascapular nerve nearly severed on the right side due to bone regrowth. Left side anterior Bankart, right hand crushed in a press, both feet spiral fractured through the arches, jawbone dislocations, hip dislocations.
"You're so big, you can't be disabled." (6'5") I look "normal", and my life has been a string of random people trying to fight me for using disabled parking, I've had a Vet go after my (at the time ) 17 year old daughter for inheriting my genetically bad connective tissue.
I walk with a cane, sometimes 2. Can't lift them much past my hips.
I can't even wear glasses that hook down at the back, otherwise the frames cut through the tops of my ears. Straight-arm glasses are a pain to find.
I can go on. Look up Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, rest is bad luck/manager took safety off the press that would have saved my hand.
My circulation draws my blood out of my limbs, concentrating it in my torso, I get heat exhaustion anywhere over the mid 70's. A mask is sheer torture. I still wear one when I go out.
My mask ties at the base, and crown of my skull. If I can manage it, with my shoulders, anyone healthy enough to walk around can do it.
People who pull this fake disabled crap just make my life even harder.
What chutzpah!
These people who would sue over being denied service because they were maskless would kill their parents and then beg for mercy from the judge on the grounds that they're orphans.
It's amazing that these dipshits can simultaneously think that a retail establishment should deny you service for being gay but not for wearing a mask. What doublethink.
Re: What chutzpah!
There was no indication she had that opinion about denying service to gays, you're just inserting your own and presuming that's what she thinks without any actual information proving it.
Re: Re: What chutzpah!
You said
when I said
I was generalizing about how the mask-refuseniks never once piped up in outrage at a same-sex couple getting refused a cake on account of their sexual orientation. However, I was not saying that inconsistency applies to this woman in particular.
"But Amber Gilles claims that the real reason she refused to wear the mask is because medical conditions exempt her from the requirement."
A covidiot showing that she's more than just a maskless covidiot.
a) you could have asked somebody to order/deliver for you
or
b) use a Starbucks drive-thru
Anybody got a URL for Gilles’ gofundme? I want to invite her to know herself in the biblical sense.
Re:
I googled one and found one for people who want to kick her out of her MIL's house...
Re:
Wouldn't that be a GoFuckMe account??
So I'm not an MD. Or even work anywhere near the field:
However:
I'm pretty sure ones ovaries and uterus (for those people who have them), are about as unrelated to breathing/wearing a mask as any body part/bodily function pair can be.
Re:
Apparently it's not her ass she's talking out of...
Re:
"Oh, I thought he said diaphragms were mandatory."
Dear Amber Gilles:
Selfish, ignorant, and angry is no way to go through life, ma’am.
Re: Dear Amber Gilles:
P.S. Ms. Gilles, why don't you go outside and play a nice round of "Hide and Go f*ck Yourself".
Why does it seem like those that refuse to wear a mask are among the first to don the tinfoil hats?
Re:
Because stupid people are stupid.
Re:
Because if someone is stupid enough to fall for the 'people telling you to wear a mask are trying to take away your freedom' con then odds are good they're stupid enough to fall for just about anything.
Wow, that's some Oracle-level greed and arrogance from Gilles.
Now all she needs to do is file a patent infringement lawsuit.
Re:
I'm pretty sure the Patent office hasn't issued Ms. Gilles a patent (yet) for being a twatwaffle...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
So much prior art for them to ignore there...
Reminds me of my brother...
My older brother Dave (names changed), was driving me, Steve, around shortly after he got his license and was pulled over and given a speeding ticket.
My parents sat him down and said he had to pay the ticket and should treat this as a lesson.
Dave goes, "Well, Steve was in the car, so he should have to pay half the ticket because he got to learn the same lesson."
Needless to say, Dave now works as an attorney.
The barista should donate some of the money he received to a charity in her name. Just make sure it is a charity she would never support even if her life depeneded on it.
About that:
(Source)
Re:
Or to the Biden campaign. That's a sure bet to melt a snowflake.
Re: As an actual disabled person....
Disabled persons Dont compare scares..
We have more then we need or want.
Physical, mental, and Life circumstances, and then Choices we Have to make.
I have nail patella syndrome, and 12 years (in the 1960's) with Shriner's, and feel like a lab experiment.
I have a few other problems, as well as my last one found about 1 year ago, AND IM 60 years old.(I have a strange heart) where the Doc asked me if I knew how that happened, I explained my problems during life, he handed me a bottle of Nitro and said "see you soon".
Iv made choices of what I HAD to make, as I have no children, as compared to the 1960's, the Doctors are better, but (we have an NPS group on FB) the doctors come to our group to ask, of SOMETHING worked in the past.
Iv asked doctors to do certain things I THINK would make things better for me, but they decline, and the only way to have them do it, would be to Let a Bus Run over both my legs.
I could go on, and on, and on...But lets just say, that Iv had to force myself to be around this long. And while TRYING to get disability in my late 30's.. it was said it was old age, it was this or that or the other.. Come to find out, that disability didnt even have a Listing for my handicap, to declare it a disability.
So, if you want a convoluted idea of how things work, or dont for me.. I Know that many of my comments get scrambled, as my head thinks faster then my fingers, as well as remembering yesterday, tends to fall into history for me, as Time and myself have a problem(part of my heart condition, and controlling pain).
For those that think they have a handicap(and dont really have a Bad one) lets see you live thru a day blind folded, or Sit in a wheelchair for 1 week(love those Sores you get), lets Force you to Limp threw a day lets put a needle in your shoe for a few hours, lets...Forget it.. as there are some, that just need a New head on their shoulders.
Beyond all of that, WE still want to work, and Can/will do work. ITS BORING AS HELL, sitting and suffering and doing NOTHING. I pitty those who cant. And have other words for those WHO WONT even try, esp if you DONT have a handicap.
Good luck folks, I hope this didnt make for a bad day.
It's articles like this...
that make me wish eugenics was valid science.
Re: It's articles like this...
Close..
I would only make it harder on those that didnt have ALLOT more common since. But congress wouldnt do it to themselves.
Re: It's articles like this...
people not wearing masks at this point are literally flagging their evolutionary failure as individuals to progress beyond fear-based lizard brains.
Re: Re: It's articles like this...
(aside from medical exemptions)
comrade lenin
Amber Gilles
The ADA doesn't prevent you from requiring masks inside, you just have to provide "reasonable accommodation". Curbside service, delivery and takeout would all be reasonable as far as I can tell.
Due to fragrance allergies (the stuff used in most soaps, hand sanitizers, laundry detergents and shampoos), my household has always had to practice social distancing. Our reaction to the current social distancing and facemask guidelines/requirements has been "Now maybe people will gain some degree of understanding of what we have always dealt with."
Unfortunately, some people will just never understand.
(as an aside, the hand sanitizer requirements in many places now mean that we always have to wear surgical gloves in public to prevent severe reactions -- but we're fine with that; it's part of being slightly unique in a larger society.)
Re:
At the risk of going a bit off-topic, do you know of any unscented soap bars that are easy and cheap to obtain? It's like 30¢ a bar for "normal" drugstore/supermarket soap, whereas anything unscented seems to be in the "artisanal" $5-per-bar category (at Whole Foods etc.). I'm seriously considering tracking down a bag of lye and making my own.
Re: Re:
Have you looked at ivory? (The original formulation - there are scented varieties). My wife is also seriously chemically sensitive and she's fine with unscented ivory.
Re: Re:
While I don't have an allergy I'm really not a fan of strong scents, which made picking out a soap difficult, but I've been using Dove brand, 'Sensitive skin' soap myself and it's pretty close to unscented, so that might be worth looking into.
Fuck right the hell off plague rat
Selfishly risks the lives of others by refusing to wear a mask, tries to shame a responsible person for refusing to serve her because of this, and now demands that the generosity that people showed the responsible person should be split with her selfish ass.
It's almost impressive how utterly self-centered that insufferable scourge is, to not realize that far from getting a pile of money all she's getting is national attention for being an absolutely abhorrent person.
Gotta love the excuse as well, both because I don't believe it for a second, but because even if you accept it all that it does is show her to be a selfish idiot, ignoring an incredibly important safety feature and putting herself and others at risk because she wanted a coffee damnit!
The saddest part of this story is I can't help but think she will get donations
Re:
Almost certainly, plenty of idiots out there who've bought the 'not wearing a mask is me exercising my freedom' garbage and/or throw tantrums like the immature children that they are when people tell them to wear one that will see such a story and immediately focus on the poor, persecuted plague rat.
Re: Re:
Hmmm maybe those same people can be tricked into thinking that being legally required to wear cloths in public is a massive infringment on their freedom as well.
This it would be blindingly (in multiple ways) obvious who those people are. And we'd have better legal recourse (but it would come at the expense of our eyes.... so I'm actually having a hard time figuring out which way it leans...)
Re: Re: Re:
and better pictures
Re:
Viva le trump..
Re: Donations
I'll be happy to donate $10 for a roll of duct tape for her mouth.... :)
I wonder is she realizes she only had to have the mask on in the shop for 5 minutes. Idiot.
She should wear one in public (i.e. around other people) like everyone else should do, but entering any business where mask use is enforced, without a mask, is simply foolish. Stores can literally trespass you for no reason at all, so mask requirements are hardly a thing to be challenged. Seriously, put one on for 5-10 minutes, whatever it takes for your commercial activity, at the very least.
Of course, if you are just out without a mask because "your rights", just go on with your bad self, jackass. Just don't make bullshit medical claims if you get called on it. Stick to your chosen narrative.
Am I the only one that thought the original news item had a typo
I mean isn’t her name Karen Gilles?
Re: Am I the only one that thought the original news item had a
It did have a typo, but her name isn't Karen Gilles; it's actually "Karen K. Karensdaughter."
Tes
America seems to be going through a darwinian experiment, covid 19 cases are rising in most states.
It's simple I wear a mask to protect you, you wear a mask to protect me.
Anyone who does not wear a mask in shops or offices is putting other people at risk and increasing their chance of getting the virus.
It's darwinian because those who are reckless or stupid are the ones most likely to get the virus or spread it.
Freedom does not give someone the right to put others people life in danger.
It's scary that Disney land is now open in a time when
Covid case, s are rising in Florida.
Re: Tes
Though this doesn't disprove your point, Disneyland is in Anaheim, California while Walt Disney World is in Orlando, Florida. Considering cases in both places are on the rise (although Florida Governor DeSantis is doing nothing about it), I guess it's not much of a difference.
Re: Tes
I dont give a F about infection rates
Its about the death rates which keep going down
You should.
Re: Tes
Pro-plaguers.
That is all.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8upEg-bEJ8
Watch then tell me how they help
Re:
First off do some research on Ben Swann. Not exactly an exemplary source of objective, politically neutral information.
Now, he claims that there a lots of scientific studies that show that face masks do not protect their wearers. This is quite true. What he misses (deliberately?) is that there's currently a significant amount of epidemiological evidence that covid spreaders who wears facemasks are a lot less likely to pass on the infection.
You don't wear facemasks to protect yourself, you do it to protect others.
How can this be when the masks have been shown to be unable to prevent viruses in the air from getting into your airways? Simple, they disrupt your air exhaust and prevent it from travelling as far as when you don't have a mask. Just consider a sneeze - can you honestly say you believe that sneezing when wearing a face mask will result in just as much being sprayed on others several feet away as will sneezing with no face covering?
It's ironic that those who support "stand your ground" laws and concealed carry permits in the name of self-defense think they should be able to infect anyone they happen to meet.
Re:
you want reality I can give abit..
1...LAB STUDY is what he is saying.. Cram people in a room and see if they catch a bug. I would love to see how they tested it. 1 sick person among them?? Or just spray it around and let them in.
REALITY,
we have never killed a virus, Ever. Ask Herpies.
The mask is so that your BREATH, does not carry very far, in an open area, to contact another person. its used, to SLOW this down,. because Everyone will get it. 99% chance. And as with the Flu, if everyone got sick at the same time, MORE would die because of 1 problem in the USA. The Medical in the USA is not designed to hold up under 1000 patients per day for every hospital. There are light cases, out there, and the people Wont goto the hospital, they wont even notice it, much. But those that DO get sick, will FILL the hospitals, and the hospitals cant handle it and they would love to charge you for being Sick, in emergency.
Something else happening, is the COST of this. And on the way to pay hospitals for all they have dun... ACA will end up being killed because Obama care, costs to much.
Last time I checked
No One Gets Out Of Here Alive
"You don't wear facemasks to protect yourself, you do it to protect others"
So your basically saying a mask is worthless
because you will still catch what I have even though your wearing a mask is your logic ?
" It's ironic that those who support "stand your ground" laws and concealed carry permits in the name of self-defense think they should be able to infect anyone they happen to meet."
?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
If you want to allow yourself to be defenseless against a mob , go for it
There is no cure , So sooner or later everyone's going to be exposed
Its more of are you healthy to begin with or are you a unhealthy nit ?
So you can cower in fear and let others rule over you or stand with dignity and face life Free and head on
Nice otherwording. The point being made, if you weren’t so dedicated to intentionally misunderstanding the point, is that even if masks don’t prevent 100% transmission, they’re still preventing enough transmission to make them worth wearing.
People wear masks not so much to protect themselves, but to protect everyone around them. A mask will do a better job of helping someone keep a communicable disease from spreading. A lack of a mask will not. If you can’t grasp the idea of acting in a way that might inconvenience you but help the public good, maybe you’re not ready to live in a society.
The whole point of stay-at-home orders, business shutdowns, and public health measures such as wearing masks in public is to keep people from being exposed to a potentially fatal disease that has no cure and causes serious internal damage that might never heal. No sane, rational person should want to either catch COVID-19 or spread it to others. No sane, rational person should ever try to justify a “why should I give a damn about everyone else” belief about society. If you can’t understand why wearing a mask in public is about the cashier at your favorite gas station or the employees at your local supermarket instead of you and only you, I doubt you ever will.
I’m sure the 130,000-plus Americans who’ve died from COVID-19 would love to discuss that ideology with you. But they can’t.
Because they’re dead.
Easy way to spot the sociopaths though
I really should have saved the quote as I'm sure I'm about to butcher it, but I recall one person who put it nicely.
'There are two kinds of people when it comes to COVID: Those that are horrified at the very idea that they might be responsible for someone else getting infected and potentially dying, and those that don't care.'
Someone refusing to wear a mask because it's primary purpose isn't to protect them is basically telling everyone around them 'I could not care less if one or more of you die because of me, as my comfort is of more value to me than your life.'
