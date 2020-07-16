Woman Who Refused To Wear Mask At Starbucks Wants Half The $100k In Tip Money Barista Got From GoFundMe Campaign

Verizon Has To Walk Back Bogus 5G Coverage Claims
 

from the wear-a-mask dept

Thu, Jul 16th 2020 9:36amTimothy Geigner

I know you've heard this before, but just so we're all clear: wear a fucking mask, people. It's truly not that big of a deal. I wear one at work any time I am not seated in my office. It's crazy easy and you can even get a little fun out of it by wearing a personalized one like our Techdirt masks.

But, if you're not going to wear a mask, don't also be an insufferable jerk like Amber Gilles. Amber got really mad when a Starbucks barista named Lenin Gutierrez refused to serve her because she wasn't in a mask. She decided to take a picture of Gutierrez and post it on Facebook, complaining about it. When the internet saw the post, it did its thing.

A stranger in Orange County, Matt Cowan, said he wanted to donate a few dollars to the barista in tip money, so he started a GoFundMe. As the photo on Facebook filled with hundreds of thousands of interactions and comments from people supporting the barista, the tip money eventually hit more than $100,000 to be donated to the barista. Lenin said he plans to use that money to further his education and also follow his dreams of dancing.

It should have ended there: a nice little story about the kindness of strangers responding to one self-important dolt. But Amber Gilles claims that the real reason she refused to wear the mask is because medical conditions exempt her from the requirement. I'd normally point out that medical exemptions don't necessarily remove a business' right to refuse service by policy, but instead I think I'll give you the deets on Gilles' proof of her condition.

She went on to describe the symptoms that prevent her from wearing a mask, saying “One of them I get shortness of breath, dizziness and it messes with the heartbeat. And I do have asthma as well, and I do get mask-acne. So there’s several things going on and not only that but it doesn’t even work.”

She provided KGTV with two documents to prove her medical exemption. One is a pelvic exam from 2015 with results that say “probable exophytic fibroid arising from the anterior wall of the uterus measuring 2.9 cm size,” and “simple 2.5 cm left ovarian cyst.” A second piece of paper is a handwritten note with letterhead from a San Diego chiropractor who she asked not be named. The handwritten note reads “Amber has underlying breath conditions that prevent her from wearing a mask or any type of facial covering whatsoever. Please contact me if have any questions.”

I shouldn't have had to do this, but the Mayo Clinic's list of symptoms for uterine fibroids includes absolutely nothing about breathing. And no offense to chiropractors out there, but I somehow don't think your scribbles mean Starbucks can't require a mask to be serviced.

But the real upshot of all of this is that Gilles would like half of that GoFundMe money, please.

Gilles said she now wants half of that money.

“It was discrimination and everybody is OK with it and enabling and rewarding that behavior,” said Gilles.

That's obviously not how any of this works. She could consider suing Starbucks, but she'd lose. Suing an employee for sticking to company policy doesn't somehow mean you get half of a gift given to him by strangers. Also, lawyers are expensive, but Gilles has a plan for that.

Gilles said she's spoken to a few lawyers about taking her case for getting half of the money but said they're all expensive so she started her own GoFundMe to try to raise money.

Here's hoping that the Starbucks barista is going to ask for half that money, too. It's like a crowdfunding Inception!

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Samuel Abram (profile), 16 Jul 2020 @ 9:40am

    What chutzpah!

    These people who would sue over being denied service because they were maskless would kill their parents and then beg for mercy from the judge on the grounds that they're orphans.

    It's amazing that these dipshits can simultaneously think that a retail establishment should deny you service for being gay but not for wearing a mask. What doublethink.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 16 Jul 2020 @ 9:43am

    "But Amber Gilles claims that the real reason she refused to wear the mask is because medical conditions exempt her from the requirement."

    A covidiot showing that she's more than just a maskless covidiot.

    a) you could have asked somebody to order/deliver for you
    or
    b) use a Starbucks drive-thru

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jul 2020 @ 9:46am

    Anybody got a URL for Gilles’ gofundme? I want to invite her to know herself in the biblical sense.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jul 2020 @ 9:46am

    So I'm not an MD. Or even work anywhere near the field:
    However:

    “probable exophytic fibroid arising from the anterior wall of the uterus measuring 2.9 cm size,” and “simple 2.5 cm left ovarian cyst.”

    I'm pretty sure ones ovaries and uterus (for those people who have them), are about as unrelated to breathing/wearing a mask as any body part/bodily function pair can be.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 16 Jul 2020 @ 9:50am

    Dear Amber Gilles:

    Selfish, ignorant, and angry is no way to go through life, ma’am.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Norahc (profile), 16 Jul 2020 @ 9:58am

    Why does it seem like those that refuse to wear a mask are among the first to don the tinfoil hats?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 16 Jul 2020 @ 10:04am

    Wow, that's some Oracle-level greed and arrogance from Gilles.

    Now all she needs to do is file a patent infringement lawsuit.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jul 2020 @ 10:16am

    Reminds me of my brother...

    My older brother Dave (names changed), was driving me, Steve, around shortly after he got his license and was pulled over and given a speeding ticket.

    My parents sat him down and said he had to pay the ticket and should treat this as a lesson.

    Dave goes, "Well, Steve was in the car, so he should have to pay half the ticket because he got to learn the same lesson."

    Needless to say, Dave now works as an attorney.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jul 2020 @ 10:20am

    The barista should donate some of the money he received to a charity in her name. Just make sure it is a charity she would never support even if her life depeneded on it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 16 Jul 2020 @ 10:30am

      The barista should donate some of the money he received to a charity in her name.

      About that:

      Cowan wrote that he had arranged for Gutierrez to meet with a financial adviser this week to "help him plan how to properly invest and use the large sum of money." Cowan added: "Lenin has said that he plans to use some of the money to pursue his dreams of becoming a dancer. He also wants to donate to some organizations in the San Diego community."

      (Source)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Grey (profile), 16 Jul 2020 @ 10:21am

    As an actual disabled person....

    Every person playing this fake "I'm disabled" game should spend one day in my body. If you are so medically fragile that a mask is a risk, you shouldn't be exposing yourself to the public for your own safety.

    I can understand the need to feel normal. Those of us who already have their ability to interact with the world limited by circumstance usually don't enjoy additional restrictions.

    I've been disabled for almost 30 years now.

    I'm up to 7 shoulder procedures. Plate, 6 screws, Suprascapular nerve nearly severed on the right side due to bone regrowth. Left side anterior Bankart, right hand crushed in a press, both feet spiral fractured through the arches, jawbone dislocations, hip dislocations.

    "You're so big, you can't be disabled." (6'5") I look "normal", and my life has been a string of random people trying to fight me for using disabled parking, I've had a Vet go after my (at the time ) 17 year old daughter for inheriting my genetically bad connective tissue.

    I walk with a cane, sometimes 2. Can't lift them much past my hips.

    I can't even wear glasses that hook down at the back, otherwise the frames cut through the tops of my ears. Straight-arm glasses are a pain to find.

    I can go on. Look up Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, rest is bad luck/manager took safety off the press that would have saved my hand.

    My circulation draws my blood out of my limbs, concentrating it in my torso, I get heat exhaustion anywhere over the mid 70's. A mask is sheer torture. I still wear one when I go out.

    My mask ties at the base, and crown of my skull. If I can manage it, with my shoulders, anyone healthy enough to walk around can do it.

    People who pull this fake disabled crap just make my life even harder.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


