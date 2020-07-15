Fan Uses AI Software To Lipread What Actors Really Said In TV Series Before Chinese Authorities Censored Them

Content Moderation Case Study: Dealing With Misinformation In Search (2004)
Wed, Jul 15th 2020 7:26pmGlyn Moody

It's hardly news to Techdirt readers that China carries out censorship on a massive scale. What may be more surprising is that its censorship extends to even the most innocuous aspects of life. The ChinAI Newsletter, which provides translations by Jeff Ding of interesting texts from the world of Chinese AI, flags up one such case. It concerns a Chinese online TV series called "The Bad Kids". Here's how the site Sixth Tone describes it:

Since its first episodes were released on China's Netflix-like video platform iQiyi in mid-June, "The Bad Kids" has earned sweeping praise for its plot, cinematography, casting, dialogue, pacing, and soundtrack. It's also generated wide-ranging online discussion on human nature due to the psychology and complex motivations of its characters.

However, as the Sixth Tone article points out, the authorities required "a lot of changes" for the series to be approved. One fan of "The Bad Kids", Eury Chen, wanted to find out what exactly had been changed, and why that might be. In a blog post translated by ChinAI, Chen explained how he went about this:

Two days ago, I watched the TV series "The Bad Kids" in one go, and the plot was quite exciting. The disadvantage is that in order for the series to pass the review (of the National Radio and Television Administration), the edited sequences for episodes 11 and 12 were disrupted, even to the point that lines were modified, so that there are several places in the film where the actor's mouth movements and lines are not matched, which makes the plot confusing to people. Therefore, I tried to restore the modified lines through artificial intelligence technology, thereby restoring some of the original plot, which contained a darker truth.

The AI technology involved using Google's Facemesh package, which can track key "landmarks" on faces in images and videos. By analyzing the lip movements, it is possible to predict the sounds of a Chinese syllable. However, there is a particular problem that makes it hard to lipread Chinese using AI. There are many homophones in Chinese (similar sounds, different meanings). In order to get around this problem, Chen explored the possible sequences of Chinese characters to find the ones that best match the plot at that point. As his blog post (and the ChinAI translation) explains, this allowed him to work out why certain lines were blocked by the Chinese authorities -- turns out it was for totally petty reasons.

Perhaps more interesting than the details of this particular case, is the fact that it was possible to use AI to carry out most of the lipreading, leaving human knowledge to choose among the list of possible Chinese phrases. Most languages don't require that extra stage, since they rarely have the same number of homophones that Chinese does. Indeed, for English phrases, researchers already claimed in 2016 that their AI-based LipNet achieved "95.2% accuracy in sentence-level, overlapped speaker split task, outperforming experienced human lipreaders".

It's clear that we are fast approaching a situation where AI is able to lipread a video in any language. That is obviously a boon for the deaf or hard of hearing, but there's a serious downside. It means that soon all those millions of high-quality CCTV systems around the world will not only be able to use facial recognition software to work out who we are, but also run AI modules to lipread what we are saying.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter, Diaspora, or Mastodon.

Filed Under: ai, censorship, china, facial recognition, lip reading

Reader Comments

  icon
    Boba Fat (profile), 15 Jul 2020 @ 7:40pm

    AI lipreading

    Masks: They're not just for Covid-19 anymore!

  icon
    That One Guy (profile), 15 Jul 2020 @ 9:27pm

    I foresee a massive growth(in both uses of the word) in mustaches in the near future. Large, bushy, lip-covering mustaches...

    icon
      Scary Devil Monastery (profile), 16 Jul 2020 @ 1:57am

      Re:

      ...and a penchant for actors to speak while turned away from the camera. A renaissance of the mouth-covering veil for the ladies and the mysterious mouth-covering scarf a la "The Shadow" for the gents.

      identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 16 Jul 2020 @ 9:34am

        Re: Re:

        Why bother? If they dubbed out the prohibited lines as poorly as described, the logical next step is that next time they poorly dub out the lines and apply an equally crude visual censor to the actor's mouth - the classic black bar used for nudity, or the hyper-pixelization used to obscure a face.

  identicon
    Bruce C., 15 Jul 2020 @ 9:33pm

    CCTV lip-reading.

    Then it's a good thing we're all already wearing masks. Right? Right? (crickets).

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jul 2020 @ 10:44pm

    Time to start speaking like a bad kung fu dub.

  identicon
    Daydream, 16 Jul 2020 @ 1:51am

    Excuse me, this article is about how lip-reading software was used to subvert a third-party's petty attempt at censorship.
    Why are the comments so far about trying to prevent lip-reading from working?

    icon
      Scary Devil Monastery (profile), 16 Jul 2020 @ 1:59am

      Re:

      "Why are the comments so far about trying to prevent lip-reading from working?"

      More like the generally highly cynical crowd of Techdirt commenters are predicting the response of chinese censors to lip-reading.

      icon
        Uriel-238 (profile), 16 Jul 2020 @ 2:04am

        Also because we're scared of surveillance

        Here in the states, we've become acutely aware of how often law enforcement is trying to listen in on communication, and lip-reading AI will add to their repertoire of techniques.

        identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 16 Jul 2020 @ 2:12am

          Re: Also because we're scared of surveillance

          And give them another tool for generating probable cause after they have selected a target.

  icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 16 Jul 2020 @ 2:08am

    Curiously petty censorship is a problem here in the states

    Rare government documents that are censored for declassification twice have revealed different reviewers will black out different parts of the document. Many of our departments lack consistent standards for declassification (and it follows, for classification).

    identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 16 Jul 2020 @ 2:59pm

      Re: Curiously petty censorship is a problem here in the states

      Many of our departments lack consistent standards for declassification (and it follows, for classification).

      Perhaps. It's also quite possible they do have consistent standards, but like pretty much all other sets of standards for moderation, different people with access to the same training and information will still interpret the same set of standards in wildly different and yet still reasonable ways.

  identicon
    Jim, 16 Jul 2020 @ 4:09am

    Err?

    In reply, another interesting factoid, with the lipreading ai, there comes a face reading ai, and a deep fake ai. Now they do not have to catch you, they just have to modify your patterns to a blank screen, now which is real?

  identicon
    Pivelation, 16 Jul 2020 @ 4:47am

    Read my lips

    No new taxes!

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Jul 2020 @ 6:51am

    We've had lipreading computers since 2001.

  identicon
    Rekrul, 16 Jul 2020 @ 11:36am

    Most languages don't require that extra stage, since they rarely have the same number of homophones that Chinese does. Indeed, for English phrases, researchers already claimed in 2016 that their AI-based LipNet achieved "95.2% accuracy in sentence-level, overlapped speaker split task, outperforming experienced human lipreaders".

    So the AI can do what 90% of the people posting on the internet can't?

    Because it seems that absolutely nobody today knows the difference between "your" and "You're", or "its" and "it's". Hell, they don't even know the difference between "there", "their" and "they're" most of the time, or that "of" isn't a replacement for "have" when it follows a word ending in "ould".

