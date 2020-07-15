House Government Appropriations Bill Would Bar FTC & FCC From Doing Anything Related To Trump's Inane Anti-230 Executive Order

Facing Multiple Lawsuits, ICE Decides Not To Punish Foreign Students For Furthering Their Education During A Pandemic
Legal Issues

from the congress-makes-the-laws,-folks dept

Wed, Jul 15th 2020 12:12pmMike Masnick

It's appropriations season (isn't it always?), and as the House Appropriations Committee digs into the various ways in which it funds the government a friendly little birdie pointed me to a fun little tidbit buried in the House's Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Bill for 2021:

If you can't read that it says:

The Committee includes a new provision prohibiting the Federal Trade Commission or Federal Communications Commission from taking certain actions related to Executive Order 13925 of May 28, 2020

And just what is Executive Order 13925? Why it's Donald Trump's inane anti-Section 230 Executive Order that, among other things, tries to order two independent agencies -- the FTC and the FCC -- to take certain actions regarding a made up, nonsensical interpretation of Section 230.

Of course, as we've pointed out, the President doesn't get to change the law all by himself -- and that includes the interpretation of the laws. And he's also not supposed to direct independent agencies like the FCC and the FTC to do things he wants them to do (hence the "independent" part of "independent agencies.") Congress writes the laws. Congress gets to handle what the FCC and FTC have authority over. And, at least on the House side, they don't think that either the FCC or the FTC should be doing anything at all regarding Section 230.

Now, it's unlikely this little tidbit survives to the final appropriations bill, but it is a little bit of a slap pointed at the White House for its weird nonsensical (and totally misguided) obsession with reinterpreting Section 230.

Filed Under: appropriations, content moderation, donald trump, executive order, fcc, ftc, section 230

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 15 Jul 2020 @ 12:31pm

    Serious question

    Why do we even bother looking at what comes out of the House? If the thing passes, it won't look anything like it does now. Most likely won't pass at all.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 15 Jul 2020 @ 12:37pm

      Re: Serious question

      Because knowing what a bill started as allows you to point out where and how it was changed, noting who was involved in that change and what they did to make it worse?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 15 Jul 2020 @ 12:44pm

      Re: Serious question

      Appropriation bills tend to pass, and get signed by the President. Whether this particular provision makes it to the end is the real question. There is also the thought that Trump may no longer have the support in Congress he once had.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 15 Jul 2020 @ 12:56pm

        Re: Re: Serious question

        Eh, if the republicans were going to bail on him they'd have done it well before now, I suspect that they'll back him no matter what until he's out of office at which point they'll collectively pretend that he was never really part of their party.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 15 Jul 2020 @ 1:22pm

          Re: Re: Re: Serious question

          Are you suggesting that politicians might be two-faced, self aggrandizing, self serving pieces of lying fecal matter? If so, well put.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 15 Jul 2020 @ 1:38pm

      Re: Serious question

      Why do we even bother looking at what comes out of the House?

      Well, for starters, literally every single person serving in the House is up for reelection in November, and it might be worthwhile to consider how they vote in determining whether you want to vote for them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jul 2020 @ 12:41pm

    Three lines above that interesting bit is this:

    Section 634. The Committee includes a new provision preventing use of funds to enter into any contract, grant, or cooperative agree-ment with any entity in which the President or Vice President, or their family members, owns, controls, or holds a significant equity interest.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jul 2020 @ 1:53pm

    'Congress writes the laws. Congress gets to handle what the FCC and FTC have authority over.'
    And look what a glorified fuck up they've made of it so far!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    restless94110 (profile), 15 Jul 2020 @ 3:03pm

    The Left Goes Right

    Inane or not at least it's an attempt at taking back the Commons. It's just so odd that you would champion fascism and book burning. Almost as odd as seeing the Dems do their best to support their tech totalitarian masters.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jul 2020 @ 4:53pm

    Of course, as we've pointed out, the President doesn't get to change the law all by himself -- and that includes the interpretation of the laws.

    So you don't support DACA...

    Interesting...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.