Daily Deal: The Complete Microsoft Azure Course Bundle

Tue, Jul 14th 2020 10:44amDaily Deal

The Complete Microsoft Azure Course Bundle has 15+ hours of video content and 6 eBooks on Azure Cloud solutions, integration, and networks. You'll learn how to monitor and troubleshoot Azure network resources, manage virtual machines with PowerShell, use computer vision to detect objects and text in images, and much more. It's on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

