What That Harper's Letter About Cancel Culture Could Have Said
EFF, Orin Kerr Ask The Supreme Court To Prevent Turning The CFAA Into A Convenient Way To Punish Site Users, Security Researchers

Daily Deal: The Epic Python Developer Certification Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Jul 10th 2020 10:43amDaily Deal

The Epic Python Developer Certification Bundle has 12 courses aimed at anyone having little or no experience in coding and a great desire to start learning Python from scratch. This hands-on training takes you from "Hello World!" to advanced Python topics in just a few hours. You will then put your knowledge into practice by answering quizzes, exercises, and doing the actual coding. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

What That Harper's Letter About Cancel Culture Could Have Said
EFF, Orin Kerr Ask The Supreme Court To Prevent Turning The CFAA Into A Convenient Way To Punish Site Users, Security Researchers
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

12:01 Twitch Faces Sudden Stream of DMCA Notices Over Background Music (6)
10:49 EFF, Orin Kerr Ask The Supreme Court To Prevent Turning The CFAA Into A Convenient Way To Punish Site Users, Security Researchers (2)
10:43 Daily Deal: The Epic Python Developer Certification Bundle (0)
09:35 What That Harper's Letter About Cancel Culture Could Have Said (62)
06:35 Small ISPs Being Forced To Eat The Costs Of FCC's Huawei Ban (10)
03:37 L.A. Newspaper Sues Sheriff's Department Over Its Repeated Refusal To Comply With The Law (8)

Thursday

19:59 U.S. Court Of Appeals Hears Arguments That Lawsuit Against Disney For 'Pirates' Shouldn't Have Been Dismissed (14)
15:47 Colorado Government Dumps Qualified Immunity For Cops (29)
13:44 Now That USMCA Is In Effect... Can Congress Even Reform Section 230 Without Violating The Agreement? (9)
12:12 Americans Disagree On What Content Should Be Moderated, But They All Agree Social Media Companies Suck At Moderation (25)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.