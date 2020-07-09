Daily Deal: The Hardcore Game Development & Animation Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Hardcore Game Development and Animation Bundle has 6 courses to help you learn how to create your own video games. You'll learn the basics of game design, of using Forager iOS, of character modeling for games, and more. Courses cover popular software programs for 3D game animation like Zbrush, PBR, Maya, Substance, Unity, and Unreal. It's on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal