Daily Deal: The Pro Photography & Photoshop 20 Course Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Grab your camera, capture amazing photos, and learn to process them in Photoshop, Lightroom, and GIMP with the Pro Photography and Photoshop 20 Course Bundle. You'll learn how to take your camera skills to the next level, and then how to process those photos to truly capture the look you were envisioning. From layers and filters to levels and curves, you'll come to grips with essential photo editing concepts, and refine your skills over several courses. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal