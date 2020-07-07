Pompeo Says US May Ban TikTok; It's Not Clear That It Can
Daily Deal: The WordPress Master Class Bundle ft. Elementor & WooCommerce

The WordPress Master Class Bundle featuring Elementor and WooCommerce has 7 courses to help you master the art of using WordPress and plugins for building a variety of websites. Elementor is one of the very best and most popular plugins for building pages in WordPress, and comes with a variety of widgets and elements making it very easy to build any kind of web page without using any code. WooCommerce is a plugin to help you build your own online store. Other courses cover how to build a business website, how to build a jobs board, how to build a photo gallery, and much more. It's on sale for $30.

