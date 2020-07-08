News Company's 'Digital Audience Director' Fails To Understand Embedding, Issues Bogus DMCA Takedown Notices

Daily Deal: The Pro Photography & Photoshop 20 Course Bundle
Wed, Jul 8th 2020 10:53amTim Cushing

Here comes DMCA abuse to ruin everyone's retweeting. T. Greg Doucette -- who has been covering acts of violence by police officers in response to George Floyd protests -- was recently hit with a bogus takedown notice on behalf of Seattle's King 5 television station. Here's the start of Doucette's thread on the bogus takedown, during which he begs for the opportunity to "curbstomp" Tegna, Inc. in court for being so stupid as to consider an embedded video to be copyright infringement.

As Doucette explains, the targeted tweet contained a little of his commentary and an embedded retweet of the original video, which was originally posted by King 5 reporter Michael Crowe.

As you can see from the altered-by-takedown-notice tweet, there's still a link to the removed content. Typing in that URL brings up Crowe's original tweet.

That link comes from Twitter's "Tweet This Video" function, which embeds the video in the new tweet, along with a link to the source account. This is all perfectly fine under the Twitter Rules. Users of the service agree to have their content used this way by other users. Retweeting is a large part of Twitter's platform. If users want to opt out, they can make their accounts private, preventing retweets of their tweets or embeds of their videos.

It's also fine under copyright law. The content never moves. Doucette's retweet didn't perform an unauthorized duplication of the content. It linked to the original content through the embed. In essence, Crowe's tweet stayed where it was while Doucette's tweet simply allowed users to view the content through Doucette's account, rather Crowe's.

Tegna, represented by "Director of Digital Audience Development" Ian Hill, didn't just target Doucette with a bogus DMCA notice. It also targeted five other users for using Twitter's "Tweet This Video" function to embed its reporter's video.

Presumably, Tegna's Ian Hill doesn't think he's infringing on anyone's copyright when he does it:

So, what's different about Doucette's tweet? Well, the only difference is Ian Hill hit Doucette with a bogus DMCA takedown notice for doing the same thing Tegna's digital rep did here.

Misunderstanding the platform you're using and the content-sharing tools built into the system is no way to develop a digital audience, Ian. Hopefully Tenga will drop its BS complaints against these users and allow Twitter to restore the non-infringement the company brought misguided force of law against.

Filed Under: copyright, dmca, embeds, greg doucette, takedown
Companies: king 5 seattle, tegna

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jul 2020 @ 11:37am

    I wonder how much Ian Hill gets paid for being a doofus?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 8 Jul 2020 @ 12:09pm

    It was fun while it lasted...
    I made up the ICP How does X work meme about the DMCA and mocked dude...

    I hope he doubles down, I miss seeing stupid people getting what they deserve.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jul 2020 @ 1:00pm

    Twitter also seems to be misunderstanding it's platform and content-sharing tools. Do they there not know what a re-Tweet is? -.-

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jul 2020 @ 5:01pm

    It's also fine under copyright law. The content never moves. Doucette's retweet didn't perform an unauthorized duplication of the content. It linked to the original content through the embed.

    Good luck with that logic. The same is true of torrent sites, search engines, etc., and they get hit with DMCA notices all the time. To my knowledge, nobody's successfully litigated based on the "only linking" argument.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


