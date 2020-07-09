Americans Disagree On What Content Should Be Moderated, But They All Agree Social Media Companies Suck At Moderation
No one agrees on how tech companies should perform the impossible job of moderating their platforms. But almost everyone agrees platforms are doing it wrong.
Conservatives complain too many of their fellow social media users are being silenced by left-leaning tech companies. Those on the left seem to feel not enough is being done to silence people engaged in hate speech or other abusive actions. Both sides agree there's too much misinformation being spread, although they disagree greatly about which news sources are the "fakest."
Since it's impossible to please everyone, almost everyone is going to have complaints about moderation efforts. That's the key finding of a recently-released poll [PDF] from Gallup and the Knight Foundation. When it comes to moderation, just about everyone agrees social media companies are handling it badly.
Americans do not trust social media companies much (44%) or at all (40%) to make the right decisions about what content should or should not be allowed on online platforms.
That's pretty much everybody. The perception that companies aren't making the right decisions flows directly from the disagreement between social media users on what content platforms should focus on moderating.
The level of concern about online foreign interference in U.S. elections varies sharply by political party. Whereas 80% of Democrats are very concerned about this issue, just 23% of Republicans are.
Similarly, when it comes to concerns about hate speech and other abusive online behaviors, Democrats are more likely to say they are very concerned about the issue (76%), compared to Republicans (38%) and independents (50%).
A smaller, although notable gap also can be seen in views on misinformation. Americans who identify as Democrats (84%) or independents (71%) are more likely than Republicans (65%) to say the spread of misinformation is very concerning.
Content moderation has become a partisan issue. The only bipartisan aspect of this is that both sides agree platforms are handling moderation poorly and that they wield too much power. But a majority of both parties agree allowing platforms to handle moderation without government interference is the least bad option.
Even though Americans distrust internet and technology companies to make the right decisions around what content appears on their sites, given a choice, they would still prefer the companies (55%) rather than the government (44%) make those decisions.
This is despite the fact that almost everyone agrees other users are getting away with stuff.
Most Americans do not think major internet companies apply the same standards in the same way to all people who use their apps and websites (78%). This includes 89% of Republicans, 73% of Democrats and 76% of independents.
So, what do we have? A fractured social media landscape mostly divided down party lines. Adding the government to this mix would only increase the perception of bias, if not actually insert bias where none may be currently present.
Social media companies are being asked to moderate millions of pieces of content every day. This would be nearly impossible if moderation only dealt with clearly illegal content (like child porn) and obvious violations of terms of service. But they're asked to determine what is hate speech, to target nebulous concepts like "terrorist content," to combat misinformation, and to deal with everything else users report as perceived violations.
This report shows a lot of perceived bias by tech companies is based on users' own political biases. Much of what users claim tech companies are doing wrong depends on their party alignment. Fortunately, both sides agree the government would probably handle this worse, but it's only a slim majority of those polled.
The biases seen in this poll carry over to moderators themselves, who will never be free of their own biases. This includes the algorithms used to handle most of the moderation load. But bias at the moderation level isn't enough to shift an entire platform towards one side or the other. There's simply too much content in play at any given time to allow moderators to create an echo chamber.
Moderation efforts will never please everyone. What's being done now pleases almost no one. And that's the way it's going to be in perpetuity. And the more the government leans on tech companies to do "more" in response to whatever is the latest hot button topic, the less effectively it will be done. Moderation resources are finite. User-generated content isn't.
Filed Under: bias, content moderation, content moderation at scale, social media
Questionable conclusion
It seems like you're jumping to this conclusion. User-generated content and moderation resources are both finite, because the number of humans and their lifespans are finite.
If moderating a post took half the time of writing it, then having a third of humanity's waking hours spent moderating would be more than sufficient. It's difficult to see how a platform could pay enough moderators to do that. But, in aggregate, the resources are theoretically there: people spend more time reading content than creating it. Some form of distributed moderation could therefore solve the labor problem.
That doesn't necessarily solve the real problem, already stated in the story: that a single moderation decision can never please anyone. And here, I have to fundamentally disagree with your statement that "what's being done now [… is] the way it's going to be in perpetuity". If everyone thinks the status quo is problematic, it's extremely pessimistic to assume we'll never improve on it. We used to have people writing individual blogs, with no centralized moderation authority. Before that, there were all kinds of crazy magazines and newsletters on paper. Why do we suddenly need a central authority? If people want moderation, what, beyond sheer technical difficulty, stands in the way of one or more moderation systems based on reader preferences?
(None of this means these are good ideas. Filter-bubble and "tyranny of the majority" effects are valid concerns.)
I feel we're letting current technological architecture limit our imagination about what is possible. We've got a few central systems such as Facebook and Twitter that accept content from millions of users, store it, and distribute it. There are advantages to this model, but it's not the only possible one. Remember common carriers?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Questionable conclusion
Sure, and a third of those people's time, to monitor the moderating, and a third of those people's time to validate the monitoring.... Zeno's moderating paradox.
Do you account for mutually exclusive moderation values? For instance, "All women in photos must be veiled" (moslem), "Women in photos must never be veiled" (surveillance).
You might also look up Gödel’s Incompleteness Theorems. In context, any formal moderation system cannot prove itself completely consistent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Happier Times
I suggest that everyone was more content with the moderation levels of things available on the internet prior to social media, therefore we ought to outlaw social media. Eliminate the digital poison.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Happier Times
As there were far fewer people on the Internet before social media, there were fewer people to get upset about what was on the Internet. The problem is not so much social media, as it is impossible to get everyone to agree to the same moderation rules.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Happier Times
Second point, Usenet has its moderation problems, and troll problems, so your comment is not based on reality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Happier Times
I'm certain that we can find the same reasoning regarding human and technological progress when we peruse history and all the people espousing that particular viewpoint are people who hated change and thought everything was hunky dory.
"What?! Women voting?! How preposterous!! They should bear children, cook food and in general be obedient wives."
"What?! Translating the Bible to English? Blasphemy I say! A commoner has no understanding of theology and should get the word of god from a man of the cloth!"
"What?! Television won't be able to hold on to any market it captures after the first six months. People will soon get tired of staring at a plywood box every night."
"What?! There is no reason anyone would want a computer in their home."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Happier Times
That's easy enough. You just need a technical definition of "social media" that is narrow enough that it would apply to sites like Facebook, Twitter, etc., but not blogging platforms like Wordpress, Blogger, or Medium. Or do you want to get rid of blogs, too? In which case, you'd need a definition of "social media" that would apply to both Facebook and Medium but not a magazine like Slate or Breitbart. Or, if you're fine with outlawing those, you need one that would apply to Facebook and Breitbart, but not CNN or Fox News. I'm not going to go any further along that exercise, because freedom of the press is pretty firmly established in the US.
So, let me know what your definition is for "social media," and which of the above categories it is supposed to apply to, and I'll start taking your "outlaw social media" idea seriously if your definition is workable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is what happens when everyone has a soapbox. You can't agree on anything.
Even if the 1st Amendment did apply to social media, it'd be a clusterfuck for everyone involved.
Damn if you do...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
