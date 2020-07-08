Estate Of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Alleges Copyright Infringement Over Sherlock's Emotional Awakening
Let us do a little deductive reasoning, shall we? Copyright law has a term length. While that term length has been extended to the point of near-bastardization, that copyright exists on a term at all leads any investigator to conclude that the makers of that law intended for copyright protections on a given work to come to an end. If distinct characters and settings are offered copyright protections, as they are, then it reasons that those, too, were intended to have those protections end after a prescribed period of time. And if Sherlock Holmes is a literary character, an assertion that cannot be doubted, then it stands to reason that the law as written intended for the copyright protections covering his character were also to end after a period of time.
Therefore, all you Watson-esque readers witnessing my astounding logic, when the Estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle suggested back in 2013 in a lawsuit that the clock didn't start running as to when a character would enter the public domain until that character had ceased to be developed, the Estate's assertion clearly and undoubtedly runs afoul of the intention of those that crafted copyright law, since an author could simply forever-develop a character, and have him or her never enter the public domain! It's elementary!
But not to the Conan Doyle Estate, apparently, which has sued Netflix over its forthcoming movie about Sherlock's sister, entitled Enola Holmes. In the suit itself, the estate points out in the previous court ruling that, while most of the Sherlock stories and characters are in the public domain, the remaining ten are not. Which is true! But the estate also argues that the Sherlock character is different in those last ten stories because he... wait for it... is more emotional. And, therefore, since the Sherlock character in Enola Holmes is also emotional... copyright infringement!
"After the stories that are now in the public domain, and before the Copyrighted Stories, the Great War happened," states the complaint. "In World War I Conan Doyle lost his eldest son, Arthur Alleyne Kingsley. Four months later he lost his brother, Brigadier-general Innes Doyle. When Conan Doyle came back to Holmes in the Copyrighted Stories between 1923 and 1927, it was no longer enough that the Holmes character was the most brilliant rational and analytical mind. Holmes needed to be human. The character needed to develop human connection and empathy."
And so Sherlock "became warmer," continues the complaint, setting up the question of whether the development of feelings is something that can be protected by copyright and whether the alleged depiction of Sherlock in Enola Holmes is somehow derivative.
Imagine for a moment if this argument were allowed to win the day in court. Suddenly any author who managed to develop the characters in any series of novels would get never ending copyright on those characters. Luke Skywalker is suddenly a dick in Episode 8? New copyright term on his character. Harry Potter goes through puberty and gets romantic with his best friends little sister? Well, first, come on man, but also... new copyright term on his character!
That isn't how any of this is supposed to work, of course. Again, it's quite obvious that the framers limited copyright to a term for a reason, and that reason was that works and characters that are protected by copyright are supposed to eventually end up in the public domain. Playing these games as to when a character that is otherwise in that public domain got some characteristic to end run around the term and still get copyright protection doesn't change that.
If the court has any sense, this suit should find the garbage pail with the quickness.
Filed Under: arthur conan doyle, conan doyle estate, copyright, emotional growth, enola holmes, public domain, sherlock holmes
Companies: netflix
And how do they expect, in the middle of a plague the likes of which no living person has ever experienced, to get a judge and jury to endanger their health and hear this asinine case? Copyright is not only getting weaker by the day but given our current predicament, it's also unenforceable.
Re:
Simple, just ask a corrupt US court to give them an expansion of copyright. In all likely hood given the pandemic they'd be very receptive to the notion just because of everything else going on having higher priority.
'Look, he clearly wore his hat at a 17.5 degree angle...'
It's amazing the 'creativity' that copyright can inadvertently cause, as an entire estate tries desperately to come up with increasingly laughable ways to demand money from those that actually create something worthwhile, and all so they can avoid having to get real jobs that would require them to do some gorram work for once.
It would be downright hilarious to watch them scramble around for loose change like this if they weren't abusing the law in an attempt to maintain a steady stream of unearned money, wasting their target's time and money and risking setting bad precedent in the process, but hopefully they will once again get slapped down and told that no, that's not how the law works.
Re: 'Look, he clearly wore his hat at a 17.5 degree angle...'
"...and all so they can avoid having to get real jobs that would require them to do some gorram work for once."
That was always the intended goal of Copyright law though. You can't blame them for clinging to the original spirit of the law lobbied into existence by a shameless guild of grifters who'd made it their core business to receive money for nothing.
Although I guess the guild of stationers might have been a bit miffed that the actual author's estate rather than a publisher would become the beneficiary of that law.
"...but hopefully they will once again get slapped down and told that no, that's not how the law works."
...or, because in the end copyright relies on extremely subjective judgments as to what exactly constitutes an "original work", they get a copyright maximalist judge and win, after which the real can of worms opens.
A little what?
By their logic, I am free to write about Spock Holmes and his companion Dr. Dalek.
JFC this is almost as amazing as all of the "remastered" albums the music industry is pumping out to try and extend those copyrights.
The Plaintiffs also seem to have forgotten that four of the stories (The ones published in 1923 in 1924) have also fallen into the public domain. So, there are only six stories that are still protected by copyright, not 10
Re:
You're making them sound like greedy, money-grubbing copyfraudsters, which they absolutely are.
Timothy, your arguments are very Mickey Mouse.
Re:
Yep. By my calculations, an amicus brief from Di$ney is due in a few days. They want to keep Micky Mouse immortal under copyright.
Re: Re:
"They want to keep Micky Mouse immortal under copyright."
The word you're looking for is "preserved". Stuffed in a jar of formaline and placed forever after in the disney vault. If you keep paying them in perpetuity on Disney+ you get to observe the corpse.
They're all public domain in the country where the stories were written, set and published.
Re:
Well no wonder he hasn't written anything in years, with everything in the public domain he has absolutely no incentive to do so, as why would anyone pay to read newer stories when they could get the older ones for free!
The devious side of me ...
... would kind of like to see this trend of copyright protecting ideas instead of sections of printed text go further.
Maybe protect the idea of expressing emotion with words. Maybe specifically positive emotions, strong positive ones like love.
And then have the copyright holder of "describing the concept of love with words" sue every rights holder on love stories, every publisher, every book store and every author for infringement. For the next 100 years.
Definitely not a good idea. Also a likely scenario to happen if the current expansion of copyright continues.
And very likely fun to watch the copyright industry eat itself ...
