Daily Deal: The Ultimate Artificial Intelligence Scientist Bundle

The Ultimate Artificial Intelligence Scientist Bundle consists of four courses covering Python, Tensorflow, Machine and Deep Learning. You will learn about complex theories, algorithms, coding libraries, Artificial Neural Networks, and Self-Organizing Maps. You'll also learn about the core principles of programming, data validation, automatic dataset preprocessing, and more. It's on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

