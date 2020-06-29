GOOGLE THREATENS TO DEFUND TECHDIRT? Where Are All The Politicians Complaining?
Facial Recognition Software Finally Gets Around To Getting An Innocent Person Arrested

Daily Deal: InPaint Photo Editing App Bundle for Mac & Windows

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Jun 29th 2020 10:42amDaily Deal

The InPaint Photo Editing App Bundle has 5 apps to help you learn how to edit photos like a pro. With InPaint, you'll have the power to delete light poles, trees, photo bombers, garbage cans, and any other objects you don't want in your photos. InPaint will magically fill the selected area with intelligently-generated textures pulled from the surrounding image data. iResizer's image resizing software rescales images non uniformly while preserving the key features of the picture. Batch InPaint is designed to remove typical objects like timestamps from batches of photos. With PhotoStitcher you can stitch multiple photos into a picturesque panoramic image. With MultiView-Inpaint, you can easily remove tourists or any unwanted objects from a photo. The bundle is on sale for $25.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

GOOGLE THREATENS TO DEFUND TECHDIRT? Where Are All The Politicians Complaining?
Facial Recognition Software Finally Gets Around To Getting An Innocent Person Arrested
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

13:36 North Carolina Cops Fired After Their In-Car Camera Catches Them Talking About Wiping Black People 'Off The (Expletive) Map' (0)
12:08 As Predicted: Parler Is Banning Users It Doesn't Like (23)
10:47 Facial Recognition Software Finally Gets Around To Getting An Innocent Person Arrested (11)
10:42 Daily Deal: InPaint Photo Editing App Bundle for Mac & Windows (0)
09:28 GOOGLE THREATENS TO DEFUND TECHDIRT? Where Are All The Politicians Complaining? (20)
06:29 AT&T Ditches $15 TV Service It Used As Regulator Bait To Seal Time Warner Merger (19)

Sunday

12:20 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (6)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: June 21st - 27th (3)

Friday

19:39 Appeals Court Strips Immunity From Abusive Cops Who Assaulted A Compliant Black Man... And The City That Allowed This To Happen (29)
15:37 Mixer Shuts Down, Showing Again Why You Don't Need To Freak Out By Copycat Competitors (22)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.