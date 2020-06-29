As Predicted: Parler Is Banning Users It Doesn't Like
from the that-did-not-take-long-at-all dept
Well, that did not take long at all. On Friday we predicted that just like every other social media platform out there, the new favorite among people who falsely say that Twitter is censoring conservatives, would start taking down content and shutting down accounts just like everyone else. Because, if you run any sort of platform that allows 3rd party speech, sooner or later you discover you have to do that. In Friday's post, we highlighted Parler's terms of service, which certainly allows for it to take down any content for any reason (we also mocked their "quick read on Wikipedia" style understanding of the 1st Amendment).
What we did not expect was that Parler would prove us right so damn quickly. Over the weekend, Parler was apparently busy taking down accounts.
Well I got banned from Parler
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) June 27, 2020
And he was not the only one.
Pretty much all of my leftist friends joined Parler to screw with MAGA folks, and every last one of them was banned in less than 24 hours because conservatives truly love free speech.
— Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) June 26, 2020
I was banned from Parler because I called them out on their sketchy legal tactics: shoving legal fees onto users, requiring driver's license, and abusing pornography laws.
Truth is coming for you, Parler. And she's got a big stick named Karma. pic.twitter.com/M4tjbWGg2S
— Belet-Seri (@belet_seri) June 27, 2020
i’ve been banned from parler 🙄🙄 what happened to freedom of speech pic.twitter.com/FXabyMyqqZ
— jaxsen🧍♂️🐕 (@tittyinmymouth) June 27, 2020
There's a lot more as well. Parler seems to be banning a bunch of people. And it has the right to do so. Which is great. But what's not great is the site continues to pretend that it's some "free speech alternative" to Twitter when it's facing the same exact content moderation issues. And, yes, some people are claiming that Parler's quick trigger finger is mostly about shutting down "left" leaning accounts, but as with Twitter's content moderation, I won't say that for sure unless I see some actual evidence to support it.
What I will say is that when politicians like Ted Cruz say he's joining Parler because it doesn't have "censorship," he's wrong. Same with basically every other foolish person screaming about how Parler is about "free speech." It's got the same damn content moderation questions every platform has. And it's pretty silly for Parler's CEO to refer to Twitter as a "techno-fascist" company for its content moderation policies, when his company appears to be doing basically the same thing. Amusingly, the CEO is also claiming that "If you can say it on the street of New York, you can say it on Parler. Except that later in that same article, he admits: "You can’t spam people’s comment sections with unrelated content." Except, you kinda can do that on the "street of New York." (I recall there being more than one street in New York, but whatever). Anyway, this was always bogus, as you can see from the fact that so many accounts are being banned.
As I've said before: I think competition is good. And, personally, I'd prefer there to be many more competitors (though, I wish they were interoperable implementations of a protocol, rather than individual silos, but...). So, I have nothing against Parler existing. In fact, I think it's an excellent demonstration of why the concerns about "dominance" by Twitter or other platforms is silly. It's possible to create alternatives, and Parler has shown that it's able to attract a bunch of users. At least for now.
But what no one should do, is think that Parler is somehow any more "pro-free speech" than Twitter is, or that it doesn't pull down content and accounts. Because it does.
Filed Under: bans, content moderation, free speech
Companies: parler
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
The part you're missing is that it's only censorship if it silences speech you like. When speech you don't like is censored that's just common sense, silly. What are you, some sort of commie mutant traitor?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Calm down, Senator Kelly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Trust the Computer. The Computer is your friend.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No, it's just that libs and leftists are such dicks--like that "Respectable (oxy-moron) Lawyer" retard lol.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"libs and leftists are such dicks"
And with that single line of text I can see exactly how you came to such a conclusion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The point of free speech
Enough hypocrisy to go around?
Our Marxist friends who are more than happy to tout Twitter's ability to ban and shadow ban speech the left labels as "fascist" are now upset about Parler?
The left has Facebook and Twitter running plenty of interference. In a competitive market, leftists who state "all of my leftist friends joined Parler to screw with MAGA folks" are essentially stating their purpose was to dilute the platform - not participate. There is a good faith element here, and I saw multiple Parler accounts which were only established to toss out hatred for those who think differently than them.
The point of free speech is that you can speak, and the Marxists have basically the entire public square. That their open wish is to deny conservatives or moderates such as myself a place to openly discuss our positions is no surprise.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The point of free speech
Please provide an example of your position that you can't discuss on Facebook and Twitter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The point of free speech
Facebook constantly censors content, having blocked PragerU and divergent views on COVID-19. And Reddit removes posts that criticize "Black Lives Matter." That's just the tip of the iceberg.
Time was when "progressives" were staunch free speech advocates. Now you are censors.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Interestingly, because people on the left say that Zuck is biased towards conservatives. https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/3kj3n3/facebook-apparently-thinks-left-wing-bias-is-as-bad-a-prob lem-as-hate-speech
> Time was when "progressives" were staunch free speech advocates. Now you are censors.
So you're saying a shop that says "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Mask, No Service" is a censor, because you're describing private actors and not the US government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Nice try at deflection and smugness. There's an Iron Law: "You can always tell a 'progressive,' but you can never tell a 'progressive' a single thing. They already think they know everything."
http://www.vox.com/2016/4/21/11451378/smug-american-liberalism
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Nice job on not answering any of my points.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Comparing it to a shop sign is dilatory and non-serious on your part, which is oh so typical of today's "progressives" who are demanding censorship of anything you don't like. Liberals used to be the strongest advocates of free speech, and now you are censors. That worm can turn.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You’ve played yourself if you think the censors only exist on the liberal “side”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Nice dodge. Your far-left newspapers and TV networks routinely lie through their teeth, and now the major social media platforms are censoring the right wing. And you are all for it, not stopping to think that once your wish comes true, that worm can turn overnight.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That you think the Washington Post is "far-left" shows how far to the right you are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
That you don't think they're far left shows that you're an out and out communist. LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Washington Post is far-left like Donald Trump is a centrist — which is to say, it isn’t.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I think you're referring to the Washington Times lol.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Counterpoint: Fox News.
Counterpoint: Gab, Parler, Voat, and every website for conservative/right wing political news and opinions that have yet to be taken down on orders from “the major social media platforms”.
If Twitter, YouTube, etc. want to ban hateful speech from their platforms, and conservatives are more likely than liberals to be dinged under those service’s TOS agreements, the issue isn’t with the TOS agreements.
At which point I’ll be more than happy to find a service that will host my speech. (I left Tumblr without issue once the porn ban went into effect, after all.) Twitter, YouTube, etc. aren’t the alpha and omega of Internet services.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Unlike Faux News and the yello Cheeto. Really?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Comparing getting kicked off of private property to going to jail for printing something the government doesn't like is "dilatory and unserious" if you ask me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Sorry, but I have to disagree with you. When the banning of supposed hate speech includes widely heard opinions and ideas, there is a problem. When social media is shitting people down for saying they think there is a biological difference between men and women, or that surgery can’t change ones sex, or all lives matter is considered racist, or freedom of speech is somehow an alt-right idea, you’ve lost the argument. Parler does have terms of service and community standards and a point system. When you violate the terms, you accrue a point. They do tell you what your violation is. When you reach 20 points, you’re banned. The idea that the are only banning liberals, or they are banning liberals for their ideas - as opposed to violating the community standards, is nonsense.
Twitter censored a post from the president stating he would enforce the law. That’s literally his job. He is the head of the US military, and Twitter pretended he was threatening random act of violence. And there has been rampant vote by mail fraud - see the news stories just this week. That’s one they deemed false, but it’s not. Twitter created community standards in which the closely held religious beliefs of every major religion is a violation of standards.
The difference for me is that Parler gives anyone a chance to speak their ideas while Twitter keeps looking for ways to silence ideas they don’t agree with. Twitter has community standards that are ideology based. Parler doesn’t. This entire screed of yours is full of lies and innuendos. I still believe you have a right to say what you have.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is Facebook stopping people from posting conspiracy theories about COVID-19 on Twitter or Mastodon or anywhere else? If not, it ain’t censorship. Facebook has an absolute right to moderate speech — and that includes speech such as, oh I’unno, conspiracy theories about COVID-19 that could lead to further erosion of public health.
You’re free to say whatever you want. But you can’t make others listen. And you sure as shit can’t (and shouldn’t be able to) make others host your speech. Don’t like it? Start your own Gab or Voat or Parler or 8chan.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Disregarding the fact they're using the fucking WHO guidelines - an organization that was lead by a communist terrorist until recently, both FB, Twitter and others have made coordinated deplatforming in several instances. Also, they actually can't moderate their content with political bias and enjoy their special protections under the decency communications act. Sigh, i remember the left was staunch free speech proponents. Now it's corporate bootlicker like you
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That you think WHO is "lead by a communist terrorist" shows much about how seriously we should take you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Two things.
It’s the “Communications Decency Act”, and with the sole exception of 47 U.S.C. § 230, the entire CDA was rendered unconstitutional.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Also, they actually can't moderate their content with political bias and enjoy their special protections under the decency communications act.
Hello! You've Been Referred Here Because You're Wrong About Section 230 Of The Communications Decency Act.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I'm afraid you are wrong, see https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20200531/23325444617/hello-youve-been-referred-here-because-youre- wrong-about-section-230-communications-decency-act.shtml and https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20200625/11032444780/author-section-230-chris-cox-says-all-critics -are-wrong-about-history-intent-230.shtml
Also, here you have another link of interest regarding moderation bias: https://www.theverge.com/2018/7/17/17582152/facebook-channel-4-undercover-investigation-content-mode ration
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And your point is?
Alex Jones has been kicked off every major platform, but he still has his own platform from which to spew his crazy ideas, and nobody is stopping him from doing that. And anybody who wants to "follow" him can do so on his own site!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Well, except for Lenny Pozner and his lawyers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
See here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wow, it’s almost as if corporations don’t want to do business with people those corporations consider toxic. Imagine that~.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
I don’t think there’s any serious debate on COVID-19 beyond when, where, and how to reopen. Any “divergent views” outside of that are almost certainly wild conspiracy theories, made out of ignorance, quack science, or wishful thinking.
I also don’t think Facebook “blocks” users; it bans them.
As for “free speech”, there’s a difference between supporting FA free speech and free speech on privately-owned public platforms. It’s also not censoring to kick you off my lawn when you’re saying something I don’t like.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Ah yes, there's "no serious debate," because "progressives" define anything that they don't agree with as "not serious." Nice trick.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
So, please present us with examples of divergent views on COVID-19 that has been removed by Facebook.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Facebook tossed a good friend of mine for a month for linking to a peer-reviewed, double-blind study with a control group showing the ineffectiveness of masks. Your kind loves censorship, even of carefully documented, scientific studies. It's pathetic.
https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/5/4/e006577
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So what? Facebook has that right.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It not only has that right it was right to do so because that 'study' does not say what they think it does, and as such it could have resulted in people making dangerously stupid/ill-informed decisions that could get them and/or those around them infected or killed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Thanks for proving the Iron Law: "You can always tell a 'progressive' but you can never tell a 'progressive' a single thing. They think they know everything." LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Jeez Louise, can you say anything than your idiotic "law" which is basically you saying "ME SMART! PROGRESSIVE R DUM DUM!"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The truth hurts, doesn't it, poor thing? Did you save your pussy hat?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
…as opposed to conservatives, who — if you take Donald Trump as the ur-example — are proud to say they know nothing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Unfortunately, that doesn't apply to the Socratic sense.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Socrates, Paradees, it’s all Greek to me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Yeah, that's about what I expected from you at this point.
Rather than address the actual point, you instead throw out the same rubbish 'law' about people too arrogant to learn anything. If you were projecting any harder you'd be causing glare on the ISS' windows.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
From your link: "Conclusions This study is the first RCT of cloth masks, and the results caution against the use of cloth masks. "
A study comparing cloth masks to medical masks determines that medical masks are more effective. Imagine that.
You said "Facebook tossed a good friend of mine for a month for linking to a peer-reviewed, double-blind study with a control group showing the ineffectiveness of masks."
Lie much?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
https://twitter.com/richdavisphd/status/1276629360212979712
No study but it should be obvious that any droplet stopped will help the cause (as will not having to see some people's ugly mug).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
As others have pointed out the study shows that medical masks are better than cloth masks in protecting health workers from getting infected.
Another thing that infection specialists, doctors and health-care workers in general have pointed out, its that the primary reason for using a mask is not to protected the wearer - it's to protect the people around them.
If your buddy (and you considering the language you used) made a post on Facebook saying that masks are ineffective based on this study your posts deserve to be removed without question.
So your "divergent view of COVID-19" turns out to be uninformed hogwash that promulgates an idea that will put people in danger.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
No, I mean that no health experts have any honest disagreements about it that are being censored. Also, that study doesn’t say what you claim it does. That was the problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Translation: Pseudo/antiscientific bullshit
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Got it. Anything "progressives" don't agree with is "pseudo/antiscientific bullshit." Neat trick there. LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Give us an example of a “divergent” view on COVID-19 that isn’t rooted in pseudoscience/anti-science ideology, then.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Okey doke, then. Speaking of science, how about a peer-reviewed, double-blind study of 1,600 health care workers in high-risk units in 14 hospitals, showing that the common cloth masks block only 3% of particles, and that surgical masks only block 44%?
Sorry, "progressive," but your mandatory masks do NOTHING to stop the spread of the virus. You couldn't care less about science. This is entirely about your politics and your insatiable need to engage in self-righteous virtue signaling.
Now, I'm sure you will dump on the study. Why? The Iron Law: "You can always tell a 'progressive,' but you can never tell a 'progressive' a single thing. They think they know everything."
https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/5/4/e006577
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Masks don't work"
But what about <looks at a websearch> this?
Do you judge all identity groups as uniform monoliths the way you do progressives? That's pretty pathetic for an iron law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Seems like they do 3% more to stop the spread than not wearing a mask.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Too diligent to actually read the study, I see. It found that cloth masks were worse than wearing nothing at all. Reading is fundamental, lazy "progressive." LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It found that cloth masks were worse than wearing nothing at all.
Speaking of not reading the study... no, it didn't, because there was no no-mask control group, something you would have known had you bothered to even read the abstract.
Intervention Hospital wards were randomised to: medical masks, cloth masks or a control group (usual practice, which included mask wearing). Participants used the mask on every shift for 4 consecutive weeks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Actually, yes there was a control arm. Apparently, as a "progressive," your ADD gets in the way. Oh ye of a limited attention span. No wonder you don't actually know anything. LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Did the control arm go maskless?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Unless they had a second control group not mentioned in the abstract no, no they did not, as the abstract makes explicitly clear that the control group wore masks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
No it didn't, but you are a "progressive," so why not lie? It's what you people do. LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I get by now that you're a hypocritical ass who thinks that schoolyard level insults are making other people look bad, but just a tip for the future, if you're going to lie it helps if the refutation to that lie isn't literally a few comments above.
Once more from the abstract of the study in question:
Intervention Hospital wards were randomised to: medical masks, cloth masks or a control group (usual practice, which included mask wearing). Participants used the mask on every shift for 4 consecutive weeks.
Digging into the study a little more...
In the control arm, 170/458 (37%) used medical masks, 38/458 (8%) used cloth masks, and 245/458 (53%) used a combination of both medical and cloth masks during the study period. The remaining 1% either reported using a N95 respirator (n=3) or did not use any masks (n=2).
...
It is also unknown whether the rates of infection observed in the cloth mask arm are the same or higher than in HCWs who do not wear a mask, as almost all participants in the control arm used a mask.
...
Another limitation of this study is the lack of a no-mask control group and the high use of masks in the controls, which makes interpretation of the results more difficult.
And in a more recent response to questions regarding how the study might apply to COVID concerns:
Health workers are asking us if they should wear no mask at all if cloth masks are the only option. Our research does not condone health workers working unprotected. We recommend that health workers should not work during the COVID-19 pandemic without respiratory protection as a matter of work health and safety.
I'd say I look forward to your admission that you were wrong and an apology for calling me a liar, but as your past responses have indicated that that's almost certainly beyond you I suppose I'll take the entertainment provided from yet more of the childish name-calling that seems to be your default response instead.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Keep LOLing, it only shows you're far too stupid to be that smug. Nothing new for a "conservative", though, I grant you that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I sense great projection in this one…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The writers of the study itself noted in a response to people asking if/how it applied to COVID "Health workers are asking us if they should wear no mask at all if cloth masks are the only option. Our research does not condone health workers working unprotected."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Of course, that's in hospital settings, not in quotidian outdoor settings.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Yeah, right. They don't work in high-risk hospital settings, but they work in grocery stores. LOL. "Progressive" "logic" on display.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The study was done in 2015, way before the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe you should read the update before you say–as you are wont to do–"ME SMART! PROGRESSIVES R DUM-DUMS!!!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Apparently you are a typical "progressive" who is too scattered and too lazy to have read the update this spring. Please tell us that you don't have an occupation where anyone ever has to depend on you. LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Apparently, you can’t be bothered to read the comment you’re responding to, which links to the update.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
'Less effective than alternatives' does not mean 'not effective at all', and as the study itself noted there was no 'no mask' control group to compare with. In addition as the writers of the study itself noted in a response to people asking if/how it applied to COVID 'Health workers are asking us if they should wear no mask at all if cloth masks are the only option. Our research does not condone health workers working unprotected.', which rather conflicts with the idea that masks don't do any good if you're going to point to them as a source.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The point of free speech
Also, Facebook immediately deletes any link to the Unz Review. Doesn't matter what the link discusses. Lefties cannot handle divergence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Facebook also blocks BOFA. Absolutely shameful.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I hear it has a real problem with LIGMA, too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
LOL that you think Facebook is "Leftie": https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/3kj3n3/facebook-apparently-thinks-left-wing-bias-is-as-bad-a-prob lem-as-hate-speech
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
a 2 year old article from Vice, a regressive left propaganda site that has been caught peddling fake news on multiple occasions? Seems legit
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
says a guy who thinks the leader of the WHO is a "communist terrorist". You're a whackjob.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Ok sure, facts makes you a wackjob? You're just plain ignorant. He was a member of an oppressive regime for a party which is on the etheopian terrorist list
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Donald Trump makes terroristic threats on twitter all the time. And?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Example: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/blame-abc-news-finds-17-cases-invoking-trump/story?id=58912889
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Any convictions? No? Then what use is that? Just some journalists making unsubstantiated claims. The fact that the very same people have no issue fuelling racial tension by lying about police brutality towards black people, something that has literally gotten people killed, makes it all the more ridiculous
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The video of George Floyd didn’t lie, unless you think he deserved to die over using a fake $20 bill that he may not have even known was fake and therefore the lethal use of force was wholly justified.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Forget it Stephen. The Anonymous Coward doesn't see black people as people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Floyd was a COVID-infected, sickle-cell anemic, heart disease ridden heroin addict, drunk, high, and on meth. Not that "progressives" ever noticed. LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please provide proof that at the time of his death, George Floyd was infected with COVID-19 and under the influence of drugs. Please also provide a reasoned opinion as to why any of what you said, regardless of whether it’s true, justifies his being murdered by a police officer for nothing more than using a fake $20 bill.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The one time I handed over a fake note to pay for something, the store refunded me for confiscating it, and gave me an apology, after they checked their CCTV and saw me getting it out of the machine on their own premises.
Almost like there's some kind of notable difference between me and Floyd...
notes the lack of melanin
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[citation needed], and how would that change anything?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
So, he should have better worn a mask?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
What terroristic threats got your panties in a twist, poor "progressive" scaredy cat? LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Thanks much, China! LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Decent people don't like antisemitism, holocaust denial and white supremacy - which Unz Review and Ron Unz stands for. All those topics are against Facebook's TOS, so why would they allow links to such material on their platform?
It's not about divergent viewpoints, it's about assholes thinking they are entitled to use others platform to spread their message of hate - and they have a complete meltdown when they discover that they don't.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Some stuff on Unz is contemptible, but it shouldn't be banned. The vast majority of their material is not. You "progressives" have become pathetic, fragile, and full of hatred.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You’re free to tell Facebook that. They’re free to ignore you. Facebook admins get to decide what is and isn’t acceptable on Facebook; if that includes sites you enjoy, well, tough titties.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I get it. You're a fragile "progressive" who cannot stand opposing views, and supports censorship. You'd be best off being careful what you wish for, because once censorship becomes accepted, that worm can turn very quickly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If I supported censorship, I’d call for whoever hosts Unz Review to obliterate the site from the Internet. I’m not.
Facebook admins have every right to moderate what speech can and cannot appear on Facebook. You can disagree with those decisions; lots of people will at some point. But neither you nor the federal government can force Facebook to host speech its owners/operators don’t want to host. Deal with it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Always good to see Another Scared, Pathethic "Progressive" For Censorship.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You can believe you’re entitled to a spot on Facebook, but believing it doesn’t make it true.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Extreme and distasteful content causes users to leave, and Facebook and Twitter do not want to become the next 8chan, so they remove content that would likely cause people to leave their service. Their moderation is driven by how to they keep the largest user base rather than politics.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I think you’re missing the point. Facebook is free to remove or leave up whatever 3rd-party content it wants (outside of the DMCA, FOSTA, and federal criminal laws). That means I support Facebook’s right to remove content it finds objectionable whether I like it or not along with its right to not remove content it doesn’t mind as much regardless of whether I like it or not. Left, right, or neither, it doesn’t matter.
Now, that’s not to say that I don’t have my own opinions on individual cases of Facebook moderation decisions, but I support their legal right to do so regardless and recognize that them making a lot of mistakes is inevitable when operating on such a scale and dealing with highly subjective decisions that need to be made.
So tell me, how is that being “fragile”?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Why? Facebook's platform, their rules. Is this difficult to grasp somehow?
So why is it that you are having a meltdown about how unfair it is that Facebook doesn't want to link to a site containing antisemitism and white supremacy propaganda? Do you think those viewpoints deserve equal treatment with other more main-steam topics?
And who is it really that "have become pathetic, fragile, and full of hatred"? It's usually those who scream how oppressed they are because they aren't allowed to use someones private property to carry their message.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
"You "progressives" have become pathetic, fragile, and full of hatred."
Please explain to me how you differ from your image of "progressives" in this regard.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
You conservative cunts started it. Tough luck.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The point of free speech
I'll give you a great example - if you post on twitter saying that there are only 2 sexes and gender identity disorder is a mental illness, you're against their rules and bannable. Now you may not agree with that position, but this is an example of a political/ideological issue that is codified within twitter rules.
If you post that children should not be taught about gender identity and asked if they would prefer to get hormones without the parent's consent, that can be against their TOS as well. This is always going to be a problem and it 100% comes down to the views of the moderator on whether that is hate speech or science based discourse on best policy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The point of free speech
Our Marxist friends who are more than happy to tout Twitter's ability to ban and shadow ban speech the left labels as "fascist" are now upset about Parler?
No one's upset about Parler banning people. Everyone finds it hilarious, because it shows how bullshit their claims were.
There is a good faith element here
Oh, so you're admitting that it's okay to ban bad faith actors from any platform? Good to know.
and the Marxists have basically the entire public square
What the fuck are you on about? I don't know of any "marxists" and certainly none that control "the entire public square" (or even part of it).
That their open wish is to deny conservatives or moderates such as myself a place to openly discuss our positions is no surprise.
"Open wish"? Can you point to where these so-called Marxists have said that they want to deny "moderates" a place to "openly discuss" positions? Because it's never happened.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The point of free speech
Now, now, Mike, everyone knows that anyone who doesn't worship at the altar of Trump Almighty is a commie pinko Marxist traitor to America.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The point of free speech
Obviously they don't openly say it, but using terms like"hate" you can basically ban everyone you don't like. Ironically today this just happened with Trump's major subreddit and twitch channel.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
Left leaning reddits such as chaotraphouse were also removed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
All of reddit is left leaning. They couldn't handle one pro-Trump sub that was pretty significant in getting him elected, which is the real reason everything is being removed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[citation needed]
Then explain why the subreddit for Chapo Trap House, a left-leaning podcast, was banned — y’know, for reasons other than supporting violence against elected officials and doxxing people (among other such things). And I’ll remind you that users of T_D made similar posts during that subreddit’s lifetime, which explains why the subreddit was quarantined well before its deletion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Because they needed to have one leftwing example to say 'see guys, totally no bias here'. Meanwhile, there are numerous left leaning subs that breaks the rules daily with no repercussions. This is just to trick the low IQ people and it looks like it worked
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Name 5 of them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
r/politics, any antifascist subreddit. If you're trying to deny this you're either woefully ignorant or lying. This has been well documented by the likes of Tim Poole in many videos. Do your own research
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Tim Poole"? Do you mean this guy? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tim_Pool
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yes. Good job, you can type a name in Google!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Hi smugass, he linked to it so people can see what an asshat he is - and you by citing him as a credible source.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
/r/politics is definitely left-leaning, but the mods are right-wing and you have zero examples of anyone on that sub "breaking the rules daily with no repercussions.
"Do your own research" is what people with dumb arguments they can't support say.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Mods are right wing? LMAO
https://banks.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=1573
Lots of links in that one. Oh and what truly dumb people do is to demand sources for well documented facts only so they can dismiss those sources using ad hominem in order to derail the discussion. That's the problem when you're on the side that's against reality. We have numerous Project Veritas videos documenting the extreme leftwing bias in social media
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
LOL at you thinking Project Veritas tells the truth and doesn't doctor their own videos.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
And there is the ad hominem against the sources, as predicted. We're talking about undercover videos of people working at these companies stating how they're actively suppressing right wing articles, people etc. What do you want? A Washington Post article stating it? Don't you just love circular logic?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/nov/29/project-veritas-how-fake-news-prize-went-to-rightwin g-group-beloved-by-trump
It's not their ideology, it's that they lie and defame people. It's like me citing Michael Moore.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Since we're rejecting sources, The Guardian is the very definition of an unreliable source. It's like linking Breitbart. Judge the clips on their own merit, not on the who is presenting them. That's what intelligent people do
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When the people presenting those clips have a documented habit of editing the clips to mislead viewers, we will judge both. Deal with it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But you're not. You're simply dismissing them. Tell me, what kind of evidence would suffice?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Project Veritas has a documented history of lying and editing videos in misleading ways. I dismiss them because they have lost any assumption of credibility.
To claim “anti-conservative bias” in social media as a fact, you must prove true the following statement:
When conservatives and liberals break the same rule(s) in equal amounts, a service shows bias when it punishes conservatives in far greater numbers than it punishes liberals.
I wish you the best of luck in proving that. You will need it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
https://theintercept.com/2019/06/11/facebook-rules-project-veritas/
Yet you believe them.
https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Project_Veritas
Yet you believe them.
https://www.businessinsider.com/james-okeefe-project-veritas-sting-fails-2017-11
Yet you believe them.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/googler-caught-in-james-okeefe-sting-project-veritas-selectively -edited-my-words
Yet you believe them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Shit man, you have the worst sources. You're only linking extreme leftwing sites. Do you have ANY non-biased, reputable sources for anything at all?
Also, i'm talking about video clips with full sentences such as 'we have to do everything we can to prevent Trump being reelected'. How can that be taken out of context?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I don’t see you refuting the evidence in those sources, all of which have more credibility than Project “we’re gonna have someone literally defame Roy Moore so we can sting a newspaper” Veritas.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No need to refute them. The courts already did and their opinion has far more gravitas than some activists on leftwing propaganda site. Also, notice how i predicted exactly how this would play out when i first brought up Veritas. It's like you people are following a script. No wonder you had your tech overlords ban the NPC meme. It hit much too close to home
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
2010: Acorn and Juan Carlos Vera
2010: Senator Mary Landrieu
2010 Abbie Boudreau
That's just a sample of Project Veritas and O'Keefe's actions during 2010, and they have kept coming.
Perhaps you should look up the court records that relates to Project Veritas and O'Keefe, because trust me - they don't paint a very pretty picture.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Says the guy chickening out the moment he gets presented with examples of Project Veritas' misdeeds. Impressive.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The fact that you call Business Insider and The Daily Beast "extreme leftwing" shows that you're a fringe rightwinger.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Imagine being so far gone you think The daily beast is not an extreme left site. I think you're the first person i've met who made such an obviously false and ridiculous claim. Most leftist can acknowledge how biased that site is just as i can acknowledge that Breitbart is incredibly biased. You're a fanatic in the cult of regressiveness
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wanna know how I know you’ve never met or interacted with an “extreme leftist” in your life?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The Anonymous Coward with whom we're arguing probably thinks Joe Biden is an "extreme leftist".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
He probably thinks that anybody to the left of Attila the Hun is a communist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I’m happy to see you acknowledge your ignorance. Your further contributions will be read accordingly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Why does that matter? Did they use deepfakes to produce those clips? Because if not, you have no argument and you're sticking your head in the sand. This is the classic regressive left tactic - demand sources - reject sources based on your own bias - claim there is no evidence. It's textbook circular logic and the sign of the intellectually weak. Judge evidence based on it's own, not on the source. That's what intelligent people do
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
They tend to lie. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/nov/29/project-veritas-how-fake-news-prize-went-to-rightwin g-group-beloved-by-trump
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Do the now? Or are you being ignorant yet again?
https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/445091-libel-suit-against-project-veritas-thrown -out
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The courts certainly disagree. It's almost like you're wrong and you're refusing to actually look at the evidence because it might burst your bubble
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Lying is not necessarily defamation. Even you should know that by now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Defamation is a legal term and the courts rejected the lawsuit. What's your point?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Project Veritas can lie without necessarily defaming someone. That it has lied and misled people — repeatedly — proves it has no credibility or integrity. Any “news” or “reports” from Project Veritas can be summarily dismissed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
They were rejected because of an inability to prove malice, not that Veritas was telling the truth, you ignorant dipshit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Like this? https://www.nola.com/news/crime_police/article_99fb784b-b4b1-5571-935b-c325c57d3f6a.html
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
It throws a 'too many requests' error so i have no idea. Why don't you respond to how your smear articles were thrown out of court instead?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Thanks for admitting to adhering to such a low standard (and of course to suddenly moving the goalposts once you can't counter the arguments).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Thanks much for your "progressive" arrogance and smugness. We expect no less from your kind.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Says the guy being arrogant and smug!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You named one without being very specific. That’s not 5. You made the claim, you provide the evidence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[citation needed, especially since hundreds of subreddits were banned]
Report them, then.
Not…really? I mean, T_D was basically a dead subreddit by the time of its ban, from what I hear on Reddit. And nobody with any sense should think the deletion of that subreddit will magically make Reddit a happy fun place made of sunshine and flowers and puppy breath. Also, most everyone agrees that the ban for T_D came far too late, so…yeah…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They have been reported and nothing gets done. Are you actually denying reddit does not ban right leaning subs far more than left despite no worse violations? Holy fuck
As for your last line - yea, no. Get out of your twitter bubble and you'll see you're actually in the minority. Most people are not regressive leftists
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sort of like how nothing was done against T_D until Reddit couldn’t ignore the PR nightmare?
Until I see evidence that Reddit punishes self-identified conservative users/subreddits more often than their liberal counterparts for doing TOS-violating acts in equal measure? Yes, I am.
I’d rather be in the minority if it means I’m not a flagrant bigot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oh the 'i can't win on facts so i'll put my head in the sand and throw labels like bigots around' Sorry pal, that's called an ad hominem and the only thing that does is display your lacking intellectual capacity and the weakness of your position
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Your making extraordinary claims without presenting extraordinary evidence and deflecting from that lack of evidence with a bunch of namecalling does more to expose a lack of intelligence than anything I posted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
We have very well documented evidence through Project Veritas, among others, and summarized by Tim Pool
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That you consider them credible says all we need to know about your own credibility.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Project Veritas are a bunch of liars. You're too blinded by your own ideology to see that. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/nov/29/project-veritas-how-fake-news-prize-went-to-rightwin g-group-beloved-by-trump
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Already refuted above. My advice, stop reading fake news sites
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Stop blindly believing Project Veritas.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Stop dismissing video evidence because you don't like who is presenting it
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If they didn't defame people, I wouldn't have a problem with them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
They didn't though according to the courts. Perhaps you should stop taking some activists' word over the legal system? Also, i'm talking about video clips with full sentences so bad that no context could justify it. The evidence is right there, you simply refuse to acknowledge it because deep down, you're perfectly fine with tech-fascism. Just understand that eventually you will be on the receiving end and there will be no one left to who wants to help you
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/11/27/project-veritas-moore-washington-post-261023
Just because they won a defamation suit doesn't mean they weren't lying. It's just that malice wasn't proven.
Apparently you can't read, but that was already established.
James O'Keefe also defamed ACORN despite them doing nothing illegal according to all prosecutors: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ACORN_2009_undercover_videos_controversy
So you're attracted to liars if you agree with them? Apparently that's what you're telling me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Anyone who thinks Project Veritas is a source of factual information has deluded themselves. They have been caught several times with outright lies or conveniently edited videos that leaves out important contexts.
If you have to lie to make your argument - you don't have an argument to begin with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Oh so like any MSM? Do you hold other sources to the standard? Because if you do, you should stop reading Washington Post, New York Times, The Guardian or watch CNN, MSNBC etc. I'm guessing you don't. Also, unless they used deepfakes to create those videos, judge the clip on their own merit. You're using ad hominem in order to avoid the core of the argument because you know you will lose
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
There's also "out of context". Let me demonstrate:
"Do you…read…The Guardian or watch CNN, MSNBC etc.?…judge [them] on their own merit[.]"
That's what it sounds like as your acceptable level of Journalism, because that's what Project Veritas does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
But why am i held to a higher standard than you? Surely, if you can dismiss video evidence based on smear articles by regressive activists and in spite of courts disagreeing, then i can dismiss media that has been caught lying repeatedly? Why the double standards?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You’re citing Project Veritas, that’s why. Stop citing liars as purveyors of truth and we’ll stop treating you as someone who prefers comfortable lies to uncomfortable truths.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I get my news and information from multiple places to get as a complete picture as possible, and those sites you mentioned isn't even among the top 10 I use.
You on the other hand seem to think that Project Veritas can't do no wrong even though they have been caught again and again lying or maliciously editing videos since it's inception. So I use the word "deluded" for anyone who says they get their "truth" from Project Veritas, because that's the nicest word I can use for that kind of people.
Just looking through O'Keefe's legal history should give even you a hint of what kind of dishonesty he is capable of.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Not that Rachel Maddow was caught lying through her teeth about that fake-o Russian conspiracy. Oh, but wait! As long as a "progressive" lies, you are fine with it, because "any lie for the cause."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Um, who here has mentioned Rachel Maddow? You were the first to mention her in a whataboutist way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
She's a documented liar -- even the far-left Washington Post nailed her for it. But you love your liars as long as you think the liar is on your side. LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
A few things:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Not that it’s relevant, but out of curiosity, what specifically about a Russian conspiracy did Rachel Maddow supposedly lie about?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Pot, meet kettle.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"Sorry pal, that's called an ad hominem..."
He says, and then proceeds with
"...and the only thing that does is display your lacking intellectual capacity..."
A grammatically atrocious ad hominem attack. Nice job. Better go take Introduction to Logic 101 again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Except mine was not an ad hominem since i did not use it in place of an actual argument but rather as the logical conclusion to his tactics. Also, English is not my first language. I'm sorry the Grammar is so poor you can't think of a proper point
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
So you admit you're a Russian bot. :-P
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And we’re doing the same to you, so hi kettle, I’m pot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No, you're not. It's pretty sad you can't see that. I suggest working hard on your logic skills if you truly think we're doing the same thing here
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
ACORN no longer exists because of a fraudulent video James O'Keefe did: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ACORN_2009_undercover_videos_controversy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You can't win on conured up facts and definitely not on smugness. Tough shit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Not really.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2019/04/24/sizing-up-twitter-users/
Yes, really
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I was responding to the "Most People are not regressive leftists" part. But since you're too dumb to read…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Except your link did not disprove my statement. I'm sorry you suffer from delusions of adequacy and resort to fallacies when faced with the truth but them's the breaks i guess
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Sounds more like you, who can't back up what they say.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
But i did. My link backs my statement where as your link did not back yours. Also, you've moved down to kindergarten insults now? Yup, truly one of those well educated and intelligent leftists you so like to claim is common
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Seems appropriate enough, you sweet summer child.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Awwww he thinks 2010 chan language is still cool. I'm glad you've admitted defeat. You should try being on the side that reality supports. That way you wont lose constantly
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Defeat by the likes of you? Keep dreaming.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Did you actually read that article, or were you hoping that others wouldn't, because it does not say what you think it does. To the extent that Twitter users differ from the population in general politically it's in the single digit range, and even then more people identify democrat than republican, so what were you saying about people being in the minority?
Of course, many political independents actually lean toward one of the two major parties. Of the Americans who lean toward either party, 52% of U.S. adults identify as Democrats or lean toward the Democratic Party, while 60% of U.S. adult Twitter users say the same. Similarly, 43% of U.S. adults identify as or lean Republican, compared with 35% of adult Twitter users.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I can't find anything about regressive leftist in the link you provided, so I'm afraid it doesn't back your statement up at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: The point of free speech
First of all, nothing had been posted to the_donald in months. Everyone had already migrated to their .win site. Shutting the sub down today had zero effect.
Also, the_donald was NOT "pretty significant" in getting Trump elected. It was a shitposting circlejerk, like 99.9% of Reddit. It's hilarious to suggest something so self-important (and completely non-verifiable).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The point of free speech
one man says...
WE all must believe and say the same to be equal.
Another man says.
God, How boring to talk to myself all day long.
Anyone want to go back to the demonstrations of the 60's?? re-evaluate them and NOT Scream HIPPY's Shoot them..
What are the rights of a Muslim walking into a Jewish/christian/ANY religious building and preaching his OWN?? And the reverse? Lets go back 30-40 years..Even 10 years ago.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The point of free speech
If Marxists* had the entire public square, we wouldn't be having this conversation at all and this nation would be an entirely different place.
*All 2 or 3 thousand of them. But i take it that anyone not agreeing with your shit is "Marxist", since labeling "outsiders" is so popular.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The point of free speech
'The people banned were clearly not acting in good faith, unlike those poor, persecuted conservative voices banned from more popular platforms for hatespeech, harassment and active violations of the rules they agreed to when they signed up.'
Hilarious.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The point of free speech
Plaintiff provides no facts in his Complaont to support these contentions.
As with every other projecting reich-wing troll before him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The point of free speech
So you’re saying “conservatives” need a safe space to convince themselves they’re still popular?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Reasons
What I'm more Interested in is -- why were they banned? If they broke some sort of clearly established rules, then that's awesome that they got banned. But if they were banned for simply for disagreeing with others, then that seems unfair. Discussing the reasons why is what separates a free speech platform from a biased platform.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Reasons
If only that question was answered in the gorram article...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Reasons
We can all agree on that regardless of political affiliation there will always be asshats. I don't doubt some people joined Parler with the clear intent of being asshats, but if it turns out that they banned or moderated people just because they expressed views that can be considered on the left of the political spectrum it tells us that Parler are hypocrites and biased against non-conservatives.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Reasons
I don't think discussing reasons matters.
First, even parler has bias, and I'd not expect a word of explanation from them (or techdirt) if I was posting spam. I like the techdirt comment moderation quite a bit, framing it as a popularity contest of sorts amongst its (biased) audience.
Second, if you don't want to drown in junk, choices have to be made. See 4chan followed by 8chan as example. What are YOU gonna read? Cat photos? Hydrangea reproduction?
Actual free speech looks like a community of trust around a topic or topics of interest. Presumably there are rules for bringing up new topics and ways to select the readers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Reasons
Update: Being curious about the reasons why people might get banned, I can see that Parler has rules posted in its Community Guidelines section that they disallow impersonation accounts. With Parler being a new app, there is currently that "Land Grab" phase where a whole lot of account names are not yet taken. It appears that a number of folks have been attempting to register themselves as public officials, or websites for which they dislike. As an example, the Thor Benson guy cited above attempted to register himself as the official account for The Federalist. Others attempted to register as Donald Trump.
So yeah, probably joining a community and immediately breaking the rules isn't such a great idea. Pretty clear violations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Reasons
They also banned the Devin Nunes' Cow person. I mean, that's technically a violation, since the he's obviously not really a cow, much less one belonging to Nunes, but that's kind of a petty reason to ban him/her.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Reasons
Hey, Koby! You know those few conservatives banned from Twitter, Facebook, etc? They broke rules.
So yeah, probably joining a community and immediately breaking the rules isn't such a great idea. Pretty clear violations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Surely, then, you have no issue with Twitter banning anyone who self-identifies as a conservative if that person uses language that breaks clearly established rules.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Reasons
This is the question you can't honestly ask or answer about the major platforms. And yet ...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Well I say free speech, but I really mean MY speech...'
Since it's been pretty clear that those complaining about the 'terrible persecution of free speech' are primarily if not exclusively talking about speech they care about and/or agree with it is in fact possible to have the platform kicking people off left and right and still claim that unlike those other platforms Parler really does care about free speech, because look, by and large the assholes who got the boot from the other platforms are still allowed on Parler.
So long as Parler is primarily giving the boot to those that the assholes don't like you can bet that they will continue to get a pass from the same people who were decrying the tyranny of other social media, because unlike the noble 'conservatives' that social media crushes under it's boots those others had it coming.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Protocol vs Silo
If there were many interoperable "speech services" that shared their content with one another the result would be what's left after each of them banned all the speech they disliked leaving us with nothing but photos of kittens. None of them are going to carry content they dislike (and let users decide what they want to read) so this is a no-go.
If instead these services offered their content to separate clients ala Usenet or RSS then nothing has changed. The only difference between that and what we have right now is that we use a different client for each service.
This is a drum not worth banging.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Protocol vs Silo
Techdirt itself is an example where speech it doesn't like (primarily idiots) gets carried anyway and as a user I decide if I am curious enough to read the flagged content.
As to usenet, well, the problem was that netnews protocol really didn't allow for moderation which was desperately needed. Protocols view lets me choose my moderator or federation of moderators.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You would be wrong about that. I know because I’m on a Mastodon instance.
Every Mastodon instance has the option of federating with other instances. The admins of every instance worth a damn takes the time to defederate from instances with what they think is “problematic” content (e.g., Gab instances). The “problematic” instances aren’t deleted from the Internet when this happens; you can still join Gab, after all. All that happens is people on the instances that defederated Gab don’t see Gab’s content on their timelines (unless they manually follow an account from that instance).
End users also have similar controls: They can choose to hide all content from a given domain (i.e., instance) when viewing the profile of someone on that domain. Someone on an instance with lax federation policies can make good use of that option if they feel the need.
Mastodon is not without its issues (e.g., the main fork still doesn’t have options for preventing boosts and replies). But let’s not act like its federation and domain block options are tantamount to censorship. Even if people choose not to listen, you still have the right to speak.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Protocol vs Silo
You obviously don't know what "interoperable imementations of a protocol" means.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And so it begins
Parler will ban accounts...until there is nothing Left.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Users Parler doesn't like (list is non-exhaustive):
"the gays"
"foreigners"
"black people"
"anyone even vaguely jewish"
"europeans if they criticize trump"
basically Parler is a right-wing echo chamber, that (give previous history of these type of places) will shortly lose it's hosting and DNS systems like Stormfront etc and be effectively wiped off the map.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Some on the right sure seem to like the right kind of Jews. It's a toss-up with any given individual. And that "like" might be temporary.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Many on the right don't care if you're a Jew, or you're black, or red, or yellow, or green.
Because we're not bigots, and we're not racists, and we're not anti-semites.
But I understand why you see the world that way.
You racist bigot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Donald Trump didn’t get the memo, apparently.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Ah, I see the problem, you're wearing the mask over your eyes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So Parler's business plan is to attract the people too toxic for Twitter? What could possibly go wrong?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I don't think so. The large majority of conservatives are quiet, with an innate sense of fairness and good faith, that's why they're called the "silent majority".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
So how come the "silent majority" isn't reflected in Trumpy's polling numbers and why he's trailing Biden by double digits in important swing states?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Time will tell, won't it. Elections are coming. Last time was a surprise. This time will be a VERY public statement about the Future of America.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Rescue it from the brink or burn it to the ground.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I always thought that by “silent majority”, conservatives were referring to “White people who are too afraid to say and do racist shit even though they absolutely want to say and do racist shit”. I mean, it does sorta make sense that conservatives think all White people are as racist as the average conservative.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Project much? The only racists that sound like what you describe were the KKK attending the Democratic Convention. Remember them? Proud of your Democratic history? Idiot. Republicans freed the slaves. Remember that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You forget the history of the Southern Strategy, the Dixiecrats, and the ideological shift between the two parties in the wake of the Civil Rights Movement. The GOP that freed the slaves bears little resemblance to the GOP of today beyond the name.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
blah blah blah on and end endless bullshit because you have nothing to say.
The racists are the Democrats.
Everybody knows that.
It's historical fact, not fiction.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Remind me, which party has heavily supported Voter ID laws in the United States within the past two decades or so — laws that courts have said were crafted with racist intent? Which party currently stands against mail-in ballots for the national election, which could help boost voter turnout but would also give people of color a better chance of voting than in-person voting? Which party breathlessly defends symbols of the Confederacy, a failed state that seceded from and fought a war with the United States to preserve the institution of slavery? Which party has tried to suppress the Black vote by way of gerrymandering, enacting Voter ID laws, and shutting down polling stations in districts heavily populated by Black people?
Because last time I checked, it sure as shit wasn’t the Democrats who were leading the charge in those regards.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You're literally just a liar, and it's sad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"blah blah blah on and end endless bullshit because you have nothing to say."
That sounds an awful lot like "LA LA LA I can't hear you!"
Ideologically the two parties are completely different than they were 150 years ago. No political historian, or anyone who can read a damn history book, would seriously argue otherwise.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That street is named Madison Avenue, in fact, and it's not just allowed, it's encouraged.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I looked into Parler and was going to join, until they demanded my mobile phone number, access to my contacts, and legal indemnification. No way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I guess free speech costs too much for you, then.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If you want to give up your privacy, go for it. Not me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Funny how for all your whining about censorship and your impassioned defenses of free speech, you weren’t willing to pay the price for the promise of a “free speech platform”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yeah, you think it's funny, because you have no idea what funny is. Lefties have that part of their brain missing. Humor. And Honor. And Respect. They replace it with bullying, avoidance, and banding together into mobs. Everyone else finds it disgusting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you think none of that applies to conservatives in any way, you’ve fooled yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I've looked at Techdirt for many, many years. Show me an instance of a right wing mod on Techdirt piling on some poor leftie.
You can't.
It never happened.
It can't happen. You will silence any view you disagree with because you are too afraid to confront anyone about anything. You can only hide with your fake friends under your moma's skirt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No, we “silence” (read: hide) bad faith arguments, trolls, and spam. Dissent on its own doesn’t get flagged. Dissent rooted in strawmen, ad hominems, paper-thin arguments, and name calling so pathetic that even elementary school students would think it’s lame, on the other hand…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You are a fucking bold faced liar hiding behind a fake name, Mike. Just like your other leftie friends.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!
Oh wait, you were serious.
AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Says the "insider".
Are you special, being an "insider" and all?
Do you even see how ridiculous you look? Parler doesn't have "insiders", it doesn't need them. Why do you?
Do you have a secret code and secret hand signals, too?
Can you see the hand signal I am making right now?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It's the one where you choke yourself trying to put your whole fist in your mouth again isn;t it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
What are you smoking?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Parler doesn't have "insiders", it doesn't need them."
Who pays for it then? Cos that's literally what a TD 'Insider' does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Hiding from view isn't "silencing". All of the comments that we marked as spam can still be read here.
If you really think that's censorship, you must really have lived with a silver spoon in your mouth.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
It isn't silencing! It isn't censorship! You just can't SEE the comment! It exists in another Universe, the Universe of the UnSeen!
What utter bullshit you spout.
Censorship is censorship.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I've seen three year olds with more convincing arguments than you bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Uh, you can still see the comment. You just have to click to see it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"You will silence any view you disagree with because you are too afraid to confront anyone about anything."
Lots of people here are disagreeing with you and you're being 'confronted' out the wazoo, and yet your supposedly 'silenced' voice is making an awful lot of noise. Your own many, many words, which I can clearly see, are making a complete mockery of your claims.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Seems fishy
I keep wondering if Parler has been set up with help from one of the 3 letter agencies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Seems fishy
Possible I suppose, but I imagine there are easier ways to get that sort of information that doesn't involve a dumpster fire or alerting potential targets.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Seems fishy
Why do lefties like "dumpster fires" so much? They talk about them all the time. Is that where they meet to discuss their plans to take over the world?
Just listen to General Flynn. You 2% idiots are about to get crushed by the 98% of the rest of us.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They don’t. Why else do you think sites like Parler end up becoming shitpits for alt-right chuds like incels, Gamergaters, and White supremacists? (Whoops, tautology!)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You have seen the future that we are all blind to, do you, oh oracle of Truth and Enlightenment.
Not.
You're just another phony pony leftie idiot, like the majority of other long time posters here.
Phony as a 3 dollar bill.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Parler Is Banning Users It Doesn't Like"
Sounds just like our law and order national justice system!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
F U, bunch of whiney left wing twats. You will soon be silenced by something with a bit more volume and velocity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mike, you should probably report this person to the FBI for making violent threats.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yeah, report them to the FBI, that's a good idea. What a fucking idiot you are, Stone. Fake name, fake outrage, it's easy to be a leftie when you lie about who you are and what you think. Do you wear a mask and ski glasses, too? You're pathetic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'm afraid impotent screaming isn't loud or fast enough. Although, it does show us who is having a meltdown since the dichotomy in your statement is very enlightening.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Wow, big words for a high school kid. Are you out of high school yet? I doubt it from your writing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
What like your wet farts?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Bring it on, lamer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Guidelines
Yeah,
I joined Parler and then read their Community Guidelines and went: Oy Vey. Why isn't there even one social media site that has NO Community Guidelines.. At least pretend there is Free Speech?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not what free speech means
Why isn't there even one social media site that has NO Community Guidelines.. At least pretend there is Free Speech?
Because anyone who was stupid enough to create a site like that would find out very quickly why those rules are in place, not to mention free speech is not and never has been short for consequence-free speech, there has always been consequences even if it's nothing more than social disapproval, such that the idea that free speech means a free-for-all is nothing but a phantom that has never existed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Because any such service would soon find itself spammed into irrelevance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yeah, you're an authority, while you hide behind your fake name. You know it all. No one can tell you anything, because you see everything in such a high degree of detail and accuracy. You're an Oracle, a Seer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Honey, you can flirt with me all you want, but I won’t let you fuck me unless you can afford my asking price.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yup, you're a certified leftie. A conservative would never mistake what you just said as either an argument or humor. It's in a third category that only lefties understand.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A conservative would never recognize humor that isn’t rooted in attacking marginalized people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Are you "marginalized", you poor baby?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Thank you for proving my point.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I take it that's a YES.
Of course, we all knew that already.
You poor marginalized baby.
Hear that tone?
That's the world's smallest violin, playing a sad song, just for you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Funny to see you even fail at irony. Impressive.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Says an Anonymous Coward.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I'm honest. Stephen is not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Honest enough not to give away your real name? Okay, Coward.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'm not a Coward! I'm an Anonymous Coward!
Is Samuel your real name?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
How the invention buisness bro?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Apparently you lack self-awareness.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I thought I was getting free speech
but all I got was this crummy social media app that banned me!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not gonna lie, when I saw this thread had over 170 comments I thought it was Hamilton shitting things up. What I wasn't expecting was the usual anti-vaxx brigade of Koby and restless, topped up with a fucknugget who was dumb enough to sign up for a recognizable username and rant about a Twitter-competitor service that even he can't be fucked to use because user verification.
You gotta hand it to conservatives. Even when presented with a silver platter that has someone to suck their cock for them, conservatives still manage to fuck it up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"The worst thing to do to a man is give him exactly what he wants"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'We want X!' 'Here you go.' 'This isn't what we wanted at all!'
Hmm, I'd suggest changing that to '.. what he asks for', as the two can be widely different, if not in direct opposition, for example claiming to want equal treatment on social media when what is really desired is special treatment and exemptions to the rules everyone else has to follow.
If those decrying the tyranny of social media got what they wanted that would indeed be great for them, it would be giving them what they are asking for that would be terrible(for them).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'We want X!' 'Here you go.' 'This isn't what we wanted at al
Hey, Parler is cool.
Techdirt is a joke.
That's life.
Face it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'We want X!' 'Here you go.' 'This isn't what we wanted a
And even on Techdirt noone takes you seriously. Tired of winning yet?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Apparently Parler is so cool you'd rather post here because... edgelord reasons.
Thanks for playing, you triggered little snowflake.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I dunno, I like Parler. I feel calm and peaceful when I see hundreds of articles with thousands of comments from people who have a worldview similar to mine. Yeah, there's a few troublemakers, they're pretty obvious. What I don't see is the kind of "piling on" that sites like this do. Conservatives are individuals, not sheep, like leftists. That's both good and bad. Sheep all go blindly together, and conservatives want to figure things out on their own. That means they organize a little more slowly. On the other hand, conservatives will pick up a gun and run towards danger, once they see a genuine threat to their liberties, while the sheepie lefties will run home to mommy and hide under the covers. So, it's kind of a mixed bag. Delayed, but overwhelming response, just like the next election. Just wait and see.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yeah, I can’t imagine why a circlejerk doesn’t have any pile-ons. 🙄
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
What does that even mean, idiot boy? Parler is NOT dominated by fake assholes like you piling on with your fake friends PaulT and ThatOtherIdiot. It doesn't have "insiders" who plot and scheme about how to push a fake agenda with coordinated disinformation, like the Russians do. It has real red blooded Americans, like Mark Levin and Dan and soon Trump!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Do you have a script that fires on reply, or do you actually think is what passes for discourse?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I’m betting they have some sort of Lorem Ipsum script that uses whatever keyword he’s using this week to fill out a bunch of different replies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Incoherent ranting with nothing but insults, bigotry and other mindless content doesn't exactly take much effort to come up with, and since that's all they have it's not too surprising that they'd be rather quick with comments.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Incoherent ranting with nothing but insults, bigotry and other mindless content.
aka Techdirt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
But enough about your sad pathetic personal life.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'm getting old. Back in my day shitposting required effort.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
On this site? Are you stupid or just another lying sack of shit?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Thank you for proving my point by completely missing it. And no, this isn't lulzy by any standards. It's childish and truly pathetic. If this is your Monday night entertainment, I'm sorry you have to stoop this low.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Oh, ouch, I'm so hurt, you speech sounds like violence to me. Stop it or I will send BLM to burn down your house in a mostly peaceful way.
Idiots.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Man, you really suck at this, huh? It’s painful to watch.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
No, it's dominated by actual assholes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
https://www.westernjournal.com/1000000-users-sign-parler-app-twitter-bans-multiple-conservative-acco unts/?utm_source=parler#038;utm_medium=conservativetribuneutm_campaign=parlerutm_content=2020-06-29
1,000,000 new users. New Site. How old is Techdirt? How many users?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Check back on those numbers in a year to compare how many accounts exist on the service with how many of those accounts are active. I’d bet on a lopsided ratio. Parler, like Voat and Gab and other such “free speech” (read: “conservative-friendly”) sites, will likely become another failed experiment as people flock back to the popular sites.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You mean "popular" sites like Techdirt?
Now THAT'S funny!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Popular enough for you to keep posting to it, genius.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So...you a**holes admit then by implication that Twitter does indeed silence conservative voices and leftists didn’t really want the free speech but to just spike the ball of them for leaving Twitter then. Fuck you. So the alternative for conservatives is to just EAD and take it in the rear. Fuck you. You pansy shits. You unwiped chocolate starfishes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Unwiped Chocolate Starfishes.
10 points for originality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not really. If self-identified conservatives feel “silenced” by having to follow the Twitter TOS agreement, that says more about them than it does about Twitter.
No, the alternative is to leave Twitter and start their own Twitter-like service — which they’ve seemingly done, given how Parler is heavily promoted by conservatives. If conservatives don’t like Twitter’s TOS, tough shit. They’re not entitled to a spot on that service; neither is anyone else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
For once we agree.
If you don't like twitter, leave. I did.
Felt great.
Feels greater every day.
Did I mention I'm an investor?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Do we care about an AC claiming anything?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
*"So...you a*holes admit then by implication that Twitter does indeed silence conservative voices..."
I don't recall anyone admitting to that. Twitter does not silence discussions about traditional conservative values like family values, law and order, fiscal responsibility, etc. Twitter does silence discussions that are racist, xenophobic, homophobic, etc. Are you saying these are also conservative values? Coz that might be your problem right there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Respect for Techdirt
You know, I asked my friends at Parler about Techdirt, and they did tell me one thing that I had to agree with. You guys stick together. You might have worthless opinions, you might come to stupid conclusions, you might silence the best and the brightest voices that grace your site with attention, but you stick together. You lose the election, you lose power, you lose Brexit, you loose SCOTUS, you lose and lose and are about to lose again, but you stick together.
That's something. Not much, but something. Maybe you deserve a LITTLE respect.
naw.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Respect for Techdirt
You even fail at passive aggressive which is... impressive.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The message wasn't the medium
Having the "Last Word" with a belief that it will influence an audience, only interested in seeing "their" pearls of epiphany... is a fool's folie aux deux. Devin Nunes left twitter and is now a Parler user? A testimony that will assuredly influence right minded like thinkers. Has his cow arrived yet? Go build a house...fight ISIS ...or deliver meals to the elderly...because these words have zero value and impact with respect to fomenting any sort of real progress. History will refer to users of the "I know you are but what am I" medium, not as "Twitterer's"...The descriptor will be shortened and one vowel will be replaced.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The message wasn't the medium
Right. Not just Nunes. Not just Dan. Not just Kevin. Not just .... like, pretty much EVERYBODY I like is on Parler.
Except one. Where's Trump?
Can you talk to him for me? He doesn't seem to listen to me anymore.
Dunno why. Maybe it's my obsession with his wife. He always laughs about it but maybe he really doesn't like it.
Signed,
Charles
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Still on Twitter, and for good reason: He knows he’ll get more attention on that site than he will on Parler.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
How is it that you lefties are so good at mind reading? Did you all go to mind reading school together?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
There's really not much mind to read with Trump though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Very fun to see how many comments have been hidden because the pathetic "progressives" here complained to the administrators. You must be millennial baristas living on stimulus checks while looting stores. LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[Projects facts not in evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Absolutely right and quite well said, TBTop.
Very fun to see how many comments have been hidden because the pathetic "progressives" here complained to the administrators. You must be millennial baristas living on stimulus checks while looting stores. LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
okay Boomer
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
STILL too stupid to realize how moderation works here?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Yeah, we all know how it works. Suddenly 50 comments go missing. You say it's the "community", which is just a fucking lie told repeatedly by fucking liars. Lefties, in other words. Keep your doctor, same thing on another subject. Losers. You have no moral character. None of you. No heroes, no morals, just disgusting lies repeated again and again, usually by the same person using different identities. Pathetic losers, all of you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Said the whining whiner.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Twitter don't ban conservatives? WHAt ?? ARE you for real ..Come on man , stop it there are 100000 examples ..Just like you tube
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Anecdotal experience is not empirical evidence. Yes, Twitter bans conservatives. It also bans liberals. So what?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Even the supreme court recently ruled that it is acceptable to use common sense. Remember common sense, you leftie lawyer losers? Common sense.
Twitter is Left. Facebook is Left, They are so left, that they are being left by their users.
Fuck you leftie idiots.
Gosh, it's fun to post here with my friends from Parler. I'm really enjoying it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That ruling has zero relevance to anything being discussed here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Coincidentally, that's the same amount of common sense Spamiltard exhibits.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And you're failing miserably at it. As will Parler which is probably the reason you're guys are already turning up here. A true sign of confidence in Parler.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Na, I come here to try to clean up this shitty toilet of a web site with some actual American speech. Not like the horseshit that you promote here, with your leftist mob mentality. On Parler, I am surrounded by patriotic Americans with interesting opinions and the ability to quote both the law and historical truth. Here, well, the Streisand Effect is big news. Pigs rolling in shit are not fun to debate. But that's OK, I also pick up garbage at the park when I see it. Pretty much the same thing. Civic duty, you get me? When you see a stinky pile of trash, try to clean it up, in your own small way. A candle in the wind, so to speak. Just like my friend Elton John wrote about me. I'm a candle in the wind, a small light in the hurricane of socialist disinformation. Self Sacrifice. Country. Family. God. All good. You suck.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Your cleaning up works really good, don't you think, cupcake?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
General Michael Flynn Now on Parler (and Techdirt)
"I was once told if we’re not careful, 2 percent of the passionate will control 98 percent of the indifferent 100 percent of the time."
It’s so simple but so powerful and true.
Flynn goes on to say, “The more I’ve thought about this phrase, the more I believe it. There is now a small group of passionate people working hard to destroy our American way of life. Treason and treachery are rampant and our rule of law and those law enforcement professionals who uphold our laws are under the gun more than at any time in our nation’s history. These passionate 2 percent appear to be winning.”
Flynn says that despite there being countless good people trying to come to grips with everything else on their plates, our silent majority (the indifferent) can no longer be silent.
If the United States wants to survive the onslaught of socialism, if we are to continue to enjoy self-government and the liberty of our hard-fought freedoms, we have to understand there are two opposing forces: One is the “children of light” and the other is the “children of darkness.”
I think Flynn is a Historic American Hero. I think Trump plans to bring him in to run the military and national guard to fix America's problems, which he will do el pronto quicko. Then, he will follow Trump in the 2024 Election.
Flynn! The Symbol of the End of the Deep State! History in the making! He will be on the Thousand Dollar Bill!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, didn't take long for Hamilton to crawl out of the Shiva Ayyadurai woodwork. I suppose even Fran Drescher's ex knows enough to let people come up for air every once in a while.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And that’s how we end up with Republicans enjoying minority rule.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
President Flynn. Doesn't that have a nice ring to it? A real General for a President, that would be great in these uncertain times, don't you think? Is it too early to start a President General Flynn Fan Club? I'm ready to contribute, he's my kinda guy. One guy, alone, facing impossible odds, staring down Mueller, corrupt judges, the corrupt FBI, Comey, Clapper, Brennan, all of 'em. Staring them down and them SMASHING THEM into TINY PIECES and then HANGING THEM in PUBLIC as a STATEMENT about a NEW AMERICA! Well, maybe hanging is a little much. Perp walking would be OK, in handcuffs, at 3AM with their wife in a bathrobe. That should do. With Fox covering the whole thing, yeah, that'll be fine.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Thanks for expressing your wish for Trump to not be President, Hamilton.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Well, he can't be president forever, can he? Did you flunk civics, like your stupid friends?
Michael Flynn for President, 2024!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
My god, it’s learning.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Republicans enjoying minority rule
That indifference comes from somewhere. We have it beaten into our gradeschool heads how important it is to vote, to express our own differences and make that choice, and yet somehow by the time we're all grown up and looking at our options, it's just not that exciting.
We like to blame MTV or our facebook feed or the YouTubez or whatever it is that we think is making the new generation lazy. (They're not. It isn't.) But really it comes down to Boss Tweed having us by the short-and-curlies since... well... since Boss Tweed.
Ours is a two party system, and we get to choose between a capitalist and a different kind of capitalist. That's super exciting.
And then there's those referendums which might be understandable for those who they directly affect. Most people don't actually know if the firefighters need their pension raised or if that costs too much out of the general fund. Most people don't know if bridges, libraries, lotteries, school augmentation funds, electoral funds and such are good or not.
In the meantime much of the shit that desperately needs doing never gets near a committee meeting. The planet is dying and the nation's infrastructure is still collapsing under its own weight.
So sure, the same interests that captured the Republican party also captured all the government departments. They also captured the Democratic party. For an allegedly free state we're all owned, even the twinkletoes that are trolling this forum. Especially the twinkletoes that are trolling this forum.
As much of a monster Trump is, Biden is simply going to give us a reprieve until the GOP comes up with another demagogue that will totally pump up folks like Gibson and TBTop and make them feel they're on the winning team and are really huge men. Maybe another Trump. Maybe Zombie Donald, or maybe someone who knows how to use our surveillance system to assure that dissenters from the One True Party quietly have their careers ruined. And yet, a Trump victory might drive us to realize the federal government isn't going to serve the people until the people force it to.
Frankly, we're already there. It's totally on brand for Trump to delay the election, or kick up enough doubt to call it to question, or in a worst case scenario, scorch the earth while he's lame duck.
But we the people didn't have any contenders in the game long before the Southern Strategy, long before the religious, big textile and big oil took to the GOP.
I think Carter was accidental, and the DNC stomped hard to the right because of him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Republicans enjoying minority rule
WTF?
You believe in a Socialist Utopia. We believe in Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.
You believe in Censorship (Techdirt's version), mob rule and disgusting liars with phony names. We believe in Free Speech, Individual Liberty and the Rule of Law.
You are evil, and fascist, and represent the collective, the Hive.
We are good, independent, patriotic Americans, a shining example for the whole world to envy.
Signed,
Your Friendly, Humble, Patriotic American (God Bless America)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Republicans enjoying minority rule
While the 1% believe they are entitled to own everything, including people, and the purpose of law is to force the people to make them even more wealthy. Trump is employed to advance their ideas.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You're incorrect, they don't actually have to remove any content
You seem to think that Parler has to remove any content, but they don't. They don't have to remove anything. On the other hand, if they don't remove certain types of content, they'll find that their userbase will disappear. That's completely not the same thing at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You're incorrect, they don't actually have to remove any con
They have to remove illegal content, so there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
... and?
Which puts them in the exact same position as other social media platforms, so not sure what point you're going with there or who you're addressing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I was also banned apparently for an obscenity where I suggested Trumo was too close to Kim Jong Un
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Hey, I hope they're close. Trump offered him Condos! What a negotiator! I want those condos in North Korea! Do you know what they will be worth in the future? HUGE! It's going to be HUGE HUGE HUGE.
Yeah, it's taking a little longer than expected, but that short little prick will figure it out soon. Maybe we need to encourage him with a MOAB or two, I'll just wait for Flynn to show up and direct the show.
Maybe on the 4th of July, that would be good, right? Drop a few bombs on NC to encourage them to buy Condos! That might work!
Actually, I think I plan to pardon Roger Stone on the 4th of July, that's what my wife wants. And Charles. Where is Charles, anyway? And where is my wife? Why are they always together while I'm at work.
Doesn't matter! I'll just go grab some more pussy! Cats. Pussy Cats. I have a cat, did you know that? And a pussy. No, that's not right. Anyway, I'm up too late, gotta go find my wife. Where did she go again?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"And it has the right to do so."
Corporations don't have rights.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Supreme Court of the United States said otherwise. Until they overturn that ruling or the legislative branch passes a law that overturns the ruling (and holds up on constitutional grounds), corporations have rights.
And even if they don’t, the people who own those corporations have rights.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You can't really make an argument without the facts
Lots of people got banned for comments made. What were the comments? Makes a difference if they were threats ect. Not saying they were, just pointing out that no one even vaguely indicates what they were banned for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You can't really make an argument without the facts
Exactly, I hope this can get bumped up above the noise. Sure, they got banned. What did they do?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You can't really make an argument without the facts
Which is the same question asked of those claiming that conservatives views are being banned from Twitter and Facebook, so far no answer has been forthcoming that proves there is a systemic bias against conservatives.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Misleading Headline?
Did they get banned because Parler didn't like their political stance or because they were trying to push the system to purposely see what it took to get banned?
The one admits that a group joined just to "screw with MAGA folks" and another admits to doing it to "[call] them out on their sketchy legal tactics."
How did they do this? Were they spamming? Did they post what they knew were against the ToS? It would be nice to see TD dig a little more into this.
You could also set up your own account and slowly start posting crazier and crazier shit to see what happens. Start with tin foil hat conspiracies and eventually go full blown Montana militia member.
Taking a punch at Parler is great if it's deserved but they never claimed they were the wild west where anything and everything goes. It seems that people think just that from the responses to Thor Benson on Twitter. Parler claims that they aren't going to ban based on politics but make no promises about purposely trying to break the ToS.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
LOL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Lol
Haha nice to see the boot on the other foot for once. It's about time the left had their views challenged.
I'm going to join now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply