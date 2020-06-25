Goldman Sachs Created A Font, But You Are Forbidden By Its License To Critique Goldman Sachs Using It
Even if you find financial news incredibly boring, you will be familiar with investment firm Goldman Sachs. The famed investment bank has a list of purported controversies that rivals some small nations, which will become important in a bit. First, let's focus on this bit of hot news: Goldman Sachs developed its own font!
Goldman Sachs has released its own eponymous font, Goldman Sans, a contemporary sans-serif that garnishes merciless formality with a charming typographic "wink" here and there.
If you want to see what the font looks like, you can see it here. It's... certainly a font? To be honest, it looks clean and fine, but not especially unique. Unlike, say, the license it issues for the use of the font, which it is also giving away for free. Because, in addition to that license stating that Goldman Sachs can rescind the license at its whim -- turning anything created using it into a potential retroactive legal liability -- the license also states that you cannot use Goldman Sans to criticize Goldman Sachs, which is Goldman stupid.
(C)(2)(d) The User may not use the Licensed Font Software to disparage or suggest any affiliation with or endorsement by Goldman Sachs.
(E)(2) Further, Goldman Sachs may terminate this License, without notice to the User, for any reason or no reason at all and at any time, completely at Goldman Sachs’s sole discretion.
For a company that has so many controversies listed on its Wikipedia page, it sure is thin-skinned. And given that thin-skinnedness and the fact that the license allows the company to basically make any content created with it infringement at its whim... why in the absolute hell would anyone ever create anything with this font? Like, at all?
Other than the myriad of comments in the source article and elsewhere in which folks immediately started using the font to criticize Goldman Sachs, I mean.
Filed Under: fonts, goldman sans, license, streisand effect
Companies: goldman sachs
Just get a 'We are super sleazy' billboard next time guys...
Because nothing says both 'Never use this font' and 'There are tons of legitimate reasons to criticize us that we are desperately trying to hide' quite like creating a font that can have it's use revoked on a whim and that comes packaged with a gag-order in it's license.
Advice for GS
Maybe Goldman Sachs should fire Lloyd Blankfein and hire Barbara Streisand; she knows what it's like when unintended consequences happen.
As a typeface designer, Goldman Sachs font sucks. It's corporate and boring. The M is atrocious. The J is offensive. The only elements that distinguish it from existing typefaces are the terrible ones.
Re:
"It's corporate and boring."
You expected exciting individuality from Goldman Sachs?
The M is atrocious
Perhaps some clueless corporation that's never been mentioned here on Techdirt before will monster them about that letter.
Other font
Fuck Goldman Sachs. In Every Other Font.
Re: Techdirt CAUGHT by Project Veritas!
Wow, that's terrible!
Re: Techdirt CAUGHT by Project Veritas!
Obvious tr0ll is obvious. Try a LOT harder, like Charles.
Re: Techdirt CAUGHT by Project Veritas!
Ah yes, tech companies and other corporations are well known for their lack of white men.
Re: Techdirt CAUGHT by Project Veritas!
Your elaborate fantasy worlds get simultaneously more complex and more childish. That's some kind of achievement, I guess...
It looks like Goldman Sachs actually thinks they have
A font of power.
Finally!
Several years ago, I penned a satirical version of David Bowie's "Space Oddity," with Goldman Sachs substituted for Ground Control and a defensible moniker for Obama substituted for Major Tom. For publication, I was just waiting for the right font to set it to. I think I finally found it. ;-)
