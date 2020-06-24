Judge Sides With Twitter Over Devin Nunes In Case Over Satirical Internet Cow: Section 230 Removes Twitter From Frivolous Case
Well, some small bit of good news in the Section 230 front: after a judge was clearly skeptical over Devin Nunes' arguments for why Twitter should be involved in Nunes' frivolous SLAPP suit over a satirical internet cow that mocks him, the judge has now announced that Section 230 of the CDA rightly protects Twitter.
In a letter that quickly dismisses each of Nunes's lawyer Steven Biss's silly arguments why 230 doesn't apply, the judge basically says "nope" to all of those arguments and tells Twitter's lawyer to draft an order dismissing Twitter from the case. Here's just one part of the letter:
The court must look to 47 USC Section 230 and the caselaw interpreting the act and analyze plaintiff's allegations to determin if Twitter has immunity under the act. Plaintiff would have Twitter be held liable for defamation for the content placed on its internet platform by others and would have Twitter found to be negligent for not removing the content place on its internet platform by others. Section 230 reads in subsection (c)(1) "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider". Plaintiff seeks to have the court treat Twitter as the publisher or speaker of the content provided by others based on its allowing or not allowing certain content to be on its platform. The court refuses to do so and relies on the rulings in Zeran v. Am. Online... The court in Zeran stated "Section 230 creates a federal immunity to any cause of action that would make service providers liable for information originating with a third-party user of the service. Specifically section 230 precludes courts from entertaining claims that would place a computer service provider in a publisher's role. Thus, lawsuits seeking to hold a service provider liable for its exercise of a publisher's traditional editorial functions -- such as deciding whether to publish, withdraw, postpone or alter content -- are barred".
The judge is also not at all impressed by Biss's argument of "but Twitter is so biased!" That doesn't matter:
The plaintiff also alleges that Twitter has a bias towards a point of view and that bias is so extreme that it governs its decisions regarding content that is allowed on its internet platform and that course of conduct makes it a content provider. The allegations in the Nemet Chevrolet, Ltd. v. Consumeraffairs.com, Inc.... were similar to those by the plaintiff in this case concerning content decisions being one sided and the court in the Nemet case ruled that the service provider was immune from suit pursuant to 47 USC Section 230.
The court finds the issues in this case substantially similar to the issues presented in the Zeran and Nemet cases and applying the rulings in the Zeran and Nemet cases the court finds that Twitter is not a content provider based on the allegations by Plaintiff in this lawsuit. The Court finds that Twitter is immune from the defamation claims of plaintiff based on 47 USC Section 230.
As an interesting side note, the court also cites Section (c)(2) of Section 230, the rarely used part of the law that says you also can't be liable for moderation decisions. A lot of cases around 230 don't even consider the (c)(2) issues, because (c)(1) is usually enough to dismiss. But here, the court basically says both of them are good enough to get Twitter out of the lawsuit.
The court further finds that 47 USC Section 230 (c)(2) provides immunity for all civil liability and therefore Twitter is immune from Plaintiff's negligence claim based on the allegations in the complaint and the courts application of the rulings in the Zeran and Nemet cases to the allegations in this case.
Next up: hopefully the court will dismiss the underlying defamation claims against the two satirical Twitter accounts (Devin Nunes' Cow and Devin Nunes' Mom) along with political consultant Liz Mair.
Filed Under: cda 230, devin nunes, devin nunes' cow, intermediary liability, nunescow, pat carome, section 230, steven biss
Companies: twitter
Reader Comments
Devin Nunes, to his lawyers: Okay, so that didn’t work out for us. But we’re still suing the other people, right?
The lawyers: Yes, sir.
Nunes: Great! Tell those chumps to wire my court winnings to a Cayman Islands account or something.
The lawyers: But you didn’t…
Nunes: This is still an excellent plan.
Re:
Speaking of money has anyone figured out who's bankrolling all these lawsuits, or is that still unknown?
Disaster strikes yet again
Honestly, if you can't sue a platform for speech that other people posted, in a mix between a cheap and obvious play to gullible fools and punishment for the platform having the utter gall to refuse to identify anonymous posters on demand what good is the legal system?
This is yet another clear example of why 230 is a terrible law, highlighting how the underlying concept of 'you're only allowed to go after the actual guilty party rather than the richer/easier target' is fatally flawed and has no place in the legal system.
Re: Disaster strikes yet again
You can get the information a platform holds on a person if you can convince a court that there is cause for doing so. Nunes and his lawyers have failed to convince a court there is a cause to do that.
Re: Disaster strikes yet again
Next up, the judge unfairly rules that you can't sue someone who didn't break any laws.
Judge tells Devin Nunes "Don't have a cow, man!"
"Twitter is not a content provider"
Clearly the judge was not mooooooved by plaintiff's argument, and stated that Twitter is not a content provider.
Well, Twitter is not a MAL-content provider either, and it won't be providing for this malcontent.
If we haven't already clarified the task of the "Nunes Effect", my vote is for "drawing attention to the frivolous and/or vexatious nature of total and wilful misunderstandings of Section 230, and for incremental efforts to strengthen caselaw references and precedent rulings which cumulatively weaken every subsequent vain attempt to abuse the law."
Re: "Twitter is not a content provider"
I hearby second the motion of the "Nunes Effect".
all those for say "Yea"
Re: "Twitter is not a content provider"
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20191124/23181543450/this-week-free-speech-hypocrites-free-speech- supporter-sheila-gunn-reid-gleefully-sues-someone-calling-her-neo-nazi.shtml#c182
I've already copyrighted, trademarked, and patented that...give me all your money now or I'll sue Techdirt for a bazillion dollars because you violated my IP rights.
/jk
Re: Re: "Twitter is not a content provider"
"I've already copyrighted, trademarked, and patented that"
In that case, let my words be for the 1st Amendment to the Nunes Effect.
If the guilty cow is not identified
The whole Iowa herd will be sent to the knackers. Their final moos of terror will be forever on the judge's conscience.
Re: If the guilty cow is not identified
Apparently the townsfolk didn't get this through official channels, instead Iowa herd it through the grapevine.
Re: Re: If the guilty cow is not identified
That one is worthy of a "rimshot" button.
