Techdirt Podcast Episode 246: The Latest Attacks On Section 230

from the the-fight-is-on dept

Last week, the attacks on Section 230 kicked into high gear with Senator Hawley's bill and the DOJ recommendations both coming out on the same day. As usual, the content of the bill and recommendations — and the discussion around them — is a huge mess, so this week we've got returning guests Emma Llansó and Cathy Gellis joining us to discuss just what's going on with Section 230 and what these proposals would do.

Filed Under: doj, free speech, josh hawley, podcast, section 230, technology