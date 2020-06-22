Police Memo Says Officers Raiding A Journalist's Home Were Instructed To Turn Off Their Body Cameras
No one involved in the search of journalist Bryan Carmody's house last May is innocent. Every new piece of information shows the San Francisco police officers -- as well as any supervisors signing off on their paperwork -- knew raiding a journalist's home to find the source of a leaked autopsy report was going to treat the First Amendment and the state's journalist shield law as a doormat.
The leak originated in the police department, which is where the SFPD should have begun and ended its investigation. Instead, officers misled a judge to get search warrants approved to search Carmody's home and the contents of seized electronics. A few months later, all five warrants were being tossed by the five judges the cops lied to, who pointed out the SFPD had purposely withheld information that would have identified the warrants' target as a journalist.
This led to a settlement being paid to Carmody nearly a year after the raid of his home. The city agreed taxpayers should give Bryan Carmody $369,000 for the violation of his rights and lawful protections by the city's protectors and servants.
Three months later, more damaging news has surfaced, thanks to a public records request filed by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. It looks as though a cover-up was in place from the initiation of the bullshit investigation. It wasn't enough to lie to judges. Officers were instructed to create no impartial record of the raid of Carmody's home.
A San Francisco Police Department memo obtained by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press reveals that police were instructed not to use body-worn cameras during last year’s high-profile raid of journalist Bryan Carmody’s home.
In the two-paragraph memo, which the Reporters Committee received through a public records request, Lieutenant Pilar Torres states that he told law enforcement officers conducting the raid “not to utilize our Department issued BWC’s for this operation” because the video footage could compromise the “confidential investigation.”
Whatever. Pretty much every investigation is a "confidential" investigation while it's still underway. This wording means nothing. And video footage can be redacted if confidential sources might be revealed during idle pre-/post-raid chitchat. Keeping the cameras off allowed officers to carry out the search in a way that best benefited them, eliminating any chance of them being caught doing something they shouldn't. (I mean beyond lying to judges, ignoring the state's journalist shield law, walking all over the First Amendment…)
The SFPD refused to comment on this memo, again citing an ongoing investigation -- this one targeting the SFPD officers involved in the unlawful raid of Carmody's home. I imagine this investigation will continue for as long as it has to, ensuring SFPD reps don't have to answer uncomfortable questions from journalists about their illegal abuse of other journalists.
And when everything has finally wrapped up and the lying officers safely returned to the streets, the report itself will vanish into the file cabinet in the basement until it is summoned by a public records lawsuit. That's the way this will go, because every step of the way, the SFPD has refused to be honest about its decision to target a journalist -- instead of its own officers -- in order to hunt down a leak it knew was in-house.
Trust takes a lifetime to build and one moment to destroy.
No judge should implicitly trust anything an SFPD officer says ever again. The cops don’t deserve that privilege.
Re:
No judge should implicitly trust anything they are told, period.
If police officers and their management can't be held personally liable for paying settlements like this, the money should be taken from the police budget.
As someone I know always says:
"99% of cops give the rest a bad name"
I've come to the conclusion that his estimated percentage is too low.
I wonder WHY we placed cameras on police.
HOw many reasons do we want??
"The city agreed taxpayers should give Bryan Carmody $369,000"
For every police shooting,
Car stop,
Any interaction with the public, we want Justification, we want to KNOW you did the right thing, and the proper way.
The people are TIRED of paying off for your LEGAL EXPENSES.
These people have Contracts, that EVERY UNION would love to have. And they dont even need to Bury the body AFTER.
Re: I wonder WHY we placed cameras on police.
AND then you wonder Why Some persons Want a 2nd password program that can REALLY mess up a computer.
And thusly, this is why I say it should be made a felony for a police officer to turn their camera off.
And, if the reason for any use of force isn't caught on camera, that reason didn't happen. (remember the cops yelling "stop resisting!!" to the unconscious body of the guy they were kicking in the head while they had their hands over their cameras? Yeah, should be improper use of force, automatic felony, and felony assault.)
Better idea: Cops shouldn’t be able to turn off their cameras, period.
Even better idea.
Disband the justice system. We'll find other ways to manage situations that might warrant a good guy with a gun.
Re:
But then you would have the Unions screaming their heads off about "being too intrusive to their privacy" or "causing the officer to double think themselves during an incident and having it go bad".
Personally, I think the officers should have no control over the camera. If they call in to Disptach saying they are doing xyz, dispatch turns the camera on when they respond and log it in and the camera stays on till the officer calls back in and reports the incident over. This way only official logged actions are on record, if something happens and there is no log of them calling in or camera footage then the officer was possibly acting out. Camera turns on automatically if their weapon is drawn or they go full lights and sirens on their cruiser.
Re: Re:
It would be better if the camera was on all the time and the officers called in for a bathroom break to get the camera turned off for a limited time.
Does anyone remember the old mobster joke...
The police want to question Buster The Wrench regarding a corpse discovered in a back alley whose condition is on-brand for enforcement murders which Buster might have also committed. Blood and wrench prints everywhere.
But Buster's lawyer has seven witnesses ready to testify, each of them saying he was with with Buster at the time of the murder twenty miles away taking dance lessons.
Yeah, Body Cam failures and shut-offs have become a dance-lessons joke.
