Trump's Plan To Turn US Global Media Operations Into State-Sponsored Breitbart... Could Threaten The Open (And Encrypted) Internet
Earlier this week you may have heard about the so-called "Wednesday night massacre", in which the newly Trump-appointed head of the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), Michael Pack, got rid of the heads of the various divisions he now runs:
The heads of four organizations overseen by the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) were all dismissed Wednesday night -- a move likely to heighten concerns that new Trump-appointed CEO Michael Pack intends to turn the agency into a political arm of the administration.
In what a former official described as a "Wednesday night massacre," the heads of Middle East Broadcasting, Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and the Open Technology Fund were all ousted, multiple sources told CNN.
Two days earlier, the top officials at Voice of America (the other major part of USAGM) resigned after Pack made it clear that rather than being an independent, non-partisan media operation, he intended to turn the various media operations he controlled into Breitbart-style propaganda machines, pushing the President's messaging.
Now, there are some who have claimed that the radio operations, like Voice of America and Radio Free Europe, have always been forms of American propaganda. On the whole that's an inaccurate portrayal. They have built up a pretty strong reputation over the years of being useful, independent news agencies, and it's a shame that their reputation is likely to be smashed because our President and his allies are so insecure they feel the best way to accomplish their goals is to control everything and push lies and propaganda.
But, even more concerning is that the fallout from this could have a tremendous impact on the open web and encryption technologies. That's because while much of the focus is on the various media parts of USAGM, we should be much, much, much more concerned about what is perhaps the less well known part: the Open Technology Fund. Open Technology Fund has been the (not "a" but "the") main funder of key elements of the open internet over the past decade. Originally a subset of Radio Free Asia, it was set up to help fund the development of internet technologies that would help activists and dissidents route around censorship and government surveillance. It has helped fund part of the Tor Project. It's funded Simply Secure, which helps a variety of different projects targeting vulnerable populations ensure their efforts are designed with safety and privacy in mind. It's also helped fund important security audits of basically every key piece of technology that protects the internet from unwanted intrusions and surveillance.
In short, keeping OTF doing what's it's doing is hugely important. And that's why it's extremely worrying that OTF's CEO, Libby Liu, was pushed out as part of this purge, in part because of the new direction Pack is pushing OTF to move in:
"As you all know, OTF's flexible, transparent, and competitive funding model has been essential to our success in supporting the most secure and effective internet freedom technologies and innovative projects available," she wrote. "I have become aware of lobbying efforts to convince the new USAGM [U.S. Agency for Global Media] CEO to interfere with the current FY2020 OTF funding stream and redirect some of our resources to a few closed-source circumvention tools."
A group of very concerned folks have now set up a page at SaveInternetFreedom.tech, with a sign-on letter for Congress, asking it to continue to back the Open Technology Fund to continue to do its important work supporting open technologies that enable people to communicate online safely.
Despite OTF’s important work, there are serious concerns that the new leadership within the USAGM will seek to dismantle OTF and re-allocate all of its US government funding to support a narrow set of anti-censorship tools without a transparent and open review process. Moreover, these technologies are closed-source, limiting the number of people around the world who are able to access them and making the tools less secure, thus jeopardizing the safety of users and the global public's trust in US-supported internet freedom technologies. Such an approach also fails to recognize the numerous threats to internet freedom and the much larger set of actions that are required to help those being targeted by repressive governments.
Around the world, intrepid journalists and dedicated activists are taking great personal risks to further freedom and democracy. OTF's open, fair, competitive, and evidence-based award process ensures that those brave individuals have the best tools and technologies available to protect themselves. OTF funds open-source technologies and has funded over 100, independent, third-party security audits of internet freedom technologies to ensure only those with the highest security standards are supported with US-government funds.
Authoritarian regimes have made it clear that they are willing to do whatever it takes to control the internet. It is crucial that the US safeguards the internet as a democratic space for free expression. We urge Congress to respond to these escalating attacks on freedom of speech by protecting the internet through its continued and strong bipartisan support for OTF.
The changes regarding the various US broadcasting components is concerning enough, but most people hopefully can see those for what they are. The threat to an open, private, and secure internet, on the other hand, could have devastating consequences.
Filed Under: encryption, michael pack, open internet, open technology fund, propaganda, radio free asia, radio free europe, security, tor, usagm, voice of america
Why can non news call themselves news, the report or anything implying the impartial parting of information in the US? They should be required to call themselves what they are and people might actually take it with a grain of salt.
Okay. Let’s start with Fox Right-Wing Propaganda, then.
Re:
Perhaps we could shine a little sunshine on the topic. Similar to how we have nutrition labels on food, or energy consumption labels on appliances, there could be labels on "news" organizations, so that readers/viewers could understand just how radical and biased some of the reporting is.
Of course, some of this would be difficult to measure. While measuring campaign contributions might be easy, there are a ton of political ideology tests out there online. I'm unsure of any scientific methodology, or their accuracy. And how could you enforce news hosts or editors to answer a questionnaire truthfully? It's a lot harder than counting calories or measuring wattage. Perhaps other methodologies could be developed, such as airtime spent on certain subjects as an indicator of a network's attempting to influence its audience.
Who would “enforce” the use of such labels — the government? Because I can think of one big reason why that won’t ever come to pass.
Re:
Re: Re:
" there could be labels on "news" organizations, so that readers/viewers could understand just how radical and biased some of the reporting is"
There could be scarlet letters on suspect women so that everyone can understand the shame she is supposed to feel.
Of course, some of this would be difficult to swallow. Perhaps some other method of marking your enemies.
Re: nutrition labels on news?
Nutrition labels on news media, like "this newspaper is full of baloney" or "this site is spam to the core"? There have been a couple of attempts (newsguardtech.com and our.news) to do pretty much that, using browser extensions. I think NewsGuard is no longer free, but take the whole thing with a grain (or a truckload) of salt...
Re: Re: nutrition labels on news?
But the spirit of the idea is good. Kind of like parler.com
If someone intends becoming dictator for life, taking control of what the rest of the world is told is a good first step.
Re:
Yeah, and this is not what the rest of the world is told. The rest of the world has their own news organizations 'n stuff, sorta like they were their own country, ya know?
6 of the 14 characteristics of fascism.
Controlled Mass Media
Re:
number 6 that is.
https://www.ratical.org/ratville/CAH/fasci14chars.html
Reminder: In Markdown, you must always put the escape character (the backslash) before an octothorpe — \# — if you’re using it at the beginning of a paragraph that isn’t meant to be an h1 element.
Re:
Yea, I keep forgetting that. :(
Re: Re:
There's always the preview function to make sure the message is what you intended.
Re: Re: Re:
Characteristics of fascism
All fourteen accounted for.
As if the incidents of police brutality captured on private cameras the last few weeks left any doubt.
The only surprising part is that it took so long
I wish I could be surprised by this, but as Trump clearly thinks that the government and the people serve him rather than the other way around turning state media into nothing more than 'Praise the Dear Leader' channels is entirely within character for him.
Re: Slick Politician Trump
well, the US Agency for Global Media is one of those odd deepstate Federal agencies that should not exist at all.
Even if you somehow believe it's an angelic pure-news/pure-truth purveyor to the world's down trodden masses -- it is not a legitimate function of the Federal Government nor taxpayer money.
VOA began in 1942 specifically as a wartime propaganda tool and later expanded (with various sister agencies) worldwide to communicate U.S. government policy objectives, clothed in a news and entertainment format.
(Nowadays in U.S. culture it's supposedly a serious offense for government officials to influence the internal politics of foreign nations)
Slick politician Trump discovered USAGM in 2018 and instantly saw its primary propaganda function ... that he could shift to his political benefit.
The OTF is just another blackhole for taxpayer money but has only been around for 8 years.
Do you think the NSA and CIA have not noticed the OTF encryption efforts (?) -- U.S. spooks have likely already penetrated the OTF bureaucracy-- defeating Chinese internet surveillance is great, but NSA, CIA wan full access to everything.
Authoritarian regimes have made it clear that they are willing to do whatever it takes to control the internet.
Well yeah, there's the problem right there.
And people still cant see what is happening in and to the USA! Look at how, bit by bit, privacy and freedom is being removed, how the police state is becoming the norm, not the exception and how death is being meted out to people who rebel against the leaders and their protectors! The 'Land of the free, home of the brave' has all but disappeared being replaced by a few who are so greedy, so power hungry, so determinded to have total control, by any means that turning the nation into one of slavery is no longer a joke but a distinct possibility. There isn't a single security service now that doesn't go the extra mile to ensure that the orders from above, regardless of what they are and who will be hurt, aren't followed. And with a 'boss' like we have at present, inciting racism and rioting, just wait and see how long befor the real shit hits fan!!
Re:
Re:
Being free and brave means wantonly killing people in other countries, i think, and nothing else.
Just more evidence that the Trump administration is as un-American as you can get.
Does anyone else just want to bang their head against the wall in frustration at how this corrupt piece of shit has been allowed to ruin everything he touches and instead of hauling him out of the White House in chains, we just have to hope that enough people in this country aren't brain damaged enough to re-elect this human garbage?
And if he gets voted out, we THEN have to hope that he hasn't corrupted our country to the point where he can just refuse to leave and everyone just sits around with their thumbs up their asses talking about legal remedies while the U.S. descends completely into a fascist dictatorship.
Re:
Let's not forget about his enablers.
Re: Re:
I had no idea.
Ia! Dagon!
Good 'ol Trump, Gotta destroy it now, in case he loses the next election.
