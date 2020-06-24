Copyright Filters And Takedowns Are Broken: Questlove Says YouTube Flagged Him For Playing His Own Tracks

from the because-of-course dept

Another day, another story of how broken copyright is in taking down content that shouldn't be taken down. We've been talking about all of the many ways in which notice-and-takedown systems are broken of late, but this one appears to be more of the problem with filters -- such as those now required in the EU, and which lobbyists are pushing for in the US, under the banner of "notice-and-staydown" (which would require a filter to function). Of course, the problem with filters is that they regularly get things wrong. And the very best of the filters is ContentID. YouTube has spent over $100 million on it, and yet... here's Questlove, of the Roots, highlightinghow it's taking down him playing his own music:

does this include not red flagging my dj sets? I'm not doing BTS numbers but I know djs are saving people from doing something self destructive in the night. the flagging is so bad I got warnings for playing my own music I created. https://t.co/Ctb8qzPz9a — 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 (@questlove) June 12, 2020

Questlove posted this in response to a YouTube announcement that it was putting $100 million towards promoting black artists, complaining about YouTube flagging his (incredible and brilliant) DJ sets even for his own music.

But while it's easy to point the finger at YouTube's ContentID problem, the fingers really should be pointed at copyright law and the demands of the record labels. That's why ContentID is so bad, and it's why we should be very, very concerned about efforts to make ContentID-style filters mandatory.

Filed Under: contentid, copyright, filters, questlove

Companies: youtube