Copyright Filters And Takedowns Are Broken: Questlove Says YouTube Flagged Him For Playing His Own Tracks
Another day, another story of how broken copyright is in taking down content that shouldn't be taken down. We've been talking about all of the many ways in which notice-and-takedown systems are broken of late, but this one appears to be more of the problem with filters -- such as those now required in the EU, and which lobbyists are pushing for in the US, under the banner of "notice-and-staydown" (which would require a filter to function). Of course, the problem with filters is that they regularly get things wrong. And the very best of the filters is ContentID. YouTube has spent over $100 million on it, and yet... here's Questlove, of the Roots, highlightinghow it's taking down him playing his own music:
does this include not red flagging my dj sets? I'm not doing BTS numbers but I know djs are saving people from doing something self destructive in the night. the flagging is so bad I got warnings for playing my own music I created. https://t.co/Ctb8qzPz9a
— 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 (@questlove) June 12, 2020
Questlove posted this in response to a YouTube announcement that it was putting $100 million towards promoting black artists, complaining about YouTube flagging his (incredible and brilliant) DJ sets even for his own music.
But while it's easy to point the finger at YouTube's ContentID problem, the fingers really should be pointed at copyright law and the demands of the record labels. That's why ContentID is so bad, and it's why we should be very, very concerned about efforts to make ContentID-style filters mandatory.
Evening the playing field
The core issue is that the law is so laughably one-sided that sites effectively don't have any other choice but 'shoot first, ask questions only if challenged by someone with a loud enough voice'. You want to make stuff like this happen less all it would take is a few changes to the law:
-First and foremost, the copyright owner has all the responsibility, if they want to find infringement it it entirely on them, no more demanding that platforms do it for them.
-Next, institute penalties for bogus or fraudulent claims. If you're going to demand that someone's content be removed then you'd better be damned sure that you're in the right, otherwise it will cost you. For this I would suggest breaking out an old copyright maximalist favorite that was making the rounds a few years back, the strikes system, and make it so that after a certain number of 'strikes' within a set period of time the content goes irrevocably into the public domain. If a person/company knows that making enough bogus claims will cost them the ability to make any claims related to that content in the future, as it will no longer be theirs, then they are going to be very careful in issuing claims, and unlike a monetary penalty this isn't something a large company can just shrug off.
-Accusation is no longer treated as equivalent to a finding of guilt. Merely accusing someone of infringement should not warrant an automatic penalty as though they had been found guilty like removal of content, and if those issuing the accusations want to say that sites should be liable for facilitating infringement by ignoring claims then claims are not going to cut it, they need to prove that someone has been found guilty in court(default rulings wouldn't count towards this) multiple times and the sites still did nothing.
-Along those lines I'd set up something like an anti-SLAPP law for copyright cases, where if the accused can make a compelling case that their use falls under fair use then the one who made the accusation is forced to, at a minimum, pay all of their legal fees. For obvious cases this dismissal and fee payment would take place at the outset, for less obvious cases it would trigger should they prevail in court. This would allow those that believe that they have a case but couldn't afford it to defend themselves.
-Speaking of penalties, since the copyright maximalists love to compare copyright to theft the penalties should be scaled down to match, such that a song /movie/book doesn't go from being worth a couple of bucks to thousands or tens of thousands simply because it wasn't acquired/used legally. I imagine a lot of cases would simply never be bothered with if the potential payout was in the single, double, or maybe low triple digits, and since as far as I know that is the punishment for actual theft it would be entirely appropriate to set the penalties to that amount.
I'm sure there are refinements to be made and other fixes that could be added, but simply making it so that both sides face penalties for abuse and violations rather than just the one as it currently stands would likely go a long way to reducing those.
Re: Evening the playing field
Wow, did you write this article? You certainly have a lot to say.
Copyright violation as theft
Speaking of penalties: fraudulent claim of copyright is also theft -- theft from the public -- and so should be punished just as severely as copyright infringement.
Re: Copyright violation as theft
Or not.
Re: Re: Copyright violation as theft
As a friend is fond of saying "Crass refusal does not a rebuttal make"
Re: Re: Re: Copyright violation as theft
Yes, that's fair. But it's good to know there is a candle in the wind. As the hurricane of censorship batters the USA, people are happy to hear that not everyone is of the hive mind. In fact, few are hive minders. Very few. Mike accounts for Steve, PaulT, That Anonymous Coward, Code Monkey, and many others. Not really a hive at all, but Mike is a queen, that part is true. A queen with a lot of fake voices, all buzzing the same.
I, on the other hand, am Unique. I have an Opinion of MY OWN! A Candle In the Wind. Elton wrote that for me, actually. Me. A candle. Forever burning, forever lighting the path towards enlightenment and conservative values and Rand Paul and Ron Paul and Devin Nunes Don Bongino and Donald J. Trump, the Magnificent.
I AM UNIQUE! AND SO ARE MANY! AND WE HAVE GUNS! (No Kidding).
Re: Re: Re: Re: Copyright violation as theft
"Mike accounts for Steve, PaulT,"
Mike accounts for me? Are you so delusional that you think he's me? Or, is the simple act of creating an account here so alien to you that you have to invent yet another fantasy word surrounding such honesty?
"AND WE HAVE GUNS! (No Kidding)."
Yes, that is why I'm always so concerned about your poor metal health. When you lose this outlet for your psychotic breaks, as you keep demanding you should, you're probably dangerous. Thankfully, I'm thousands of miles away, in a country that's competently beating the pandemic, with no danger of entering the second lockdown demanded by the orange one.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Copyright violation as theft
Project much?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Copyright violation as theft
I know it's in vain, but I'm bored, so I'm going to ask (again) for coherency.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Copyright violation as theft
I asked numerous questions, but he resorted to the projection argument that he clearly doesn't understand instead of providing answers, so I guess you won't get anything...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Copyright violation as theft
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Copyright violation as theft
I'm sorry, I'm not allowed to argue with you unless you pay.
Consequences should go both ways
While I agree that the issue lays with copyright law and over exuberant IP maximalists, that doesn't mean that YouTube couldn't improve their dispute resolution system. What we hear is that they aren't very communicative and at the very least that part has to change, though I am certain other improvements could be made.
Content ID could probably use some help as well, but if I understand how that works, someone uploads their stuff, and then Content ID looks for a match. So one has to wonder how Content ID flagged original music? Was it that close to some other tune? Did someone copy Questlove's songs and then upload them to Content ID as their own? Is there another possibility?
If someone is caught claiming other peoples stuff, then they should lose their privilege to claim anything. It does not matter if the system is automated or not, there should be a duty of care to not make claims to things that are not actually owned by that claimant.
YouTube could improve its dispute resolution system, sure. But it has more incentive to keep things as-is — mainly because of the DMCA.
Re:
You could improve your writing system, but that might require you finish school.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
require you TO finish school.
Re: Re: Re: improve your writing system
Not sure. ... might require you finish bellyaching... I mean you
Re: Consequences should go both ways
How, as the law requires them to pass the counterclaim to whoever made the claim. The one thing YouTube cannot do without accepting a large risk is adjudicate counter claims, especially if they are asked to adjudicate fair use, which would make them party to any subsequent lawsuit challenging the fair use determination.
The insidious part of the DMCA and similar laws is that they place liability on a third party if they do anything other than take down material on receipt of a validly formatted claim, or risk large financial penalties. This means that third parties like YouTube, catch the heat for abuse of the system carried out by other people.
Re: Re: Consequences should go both ways
Wow, you write just like PaulT. Failed attorney? Mike, Stephen, is that you?
"even for his own music."
The first question - is it really his own music? He's been signed with Universal/EMI subsidiaries off the top of my head and I doubt that he's been playing on the Jimmy Fallon show for as long as he has without NBC trying to claim ownership of every recorded instance of his music on that show. If he's referring to music released under those contracts, it's likely not "his" music legally.
The second is - who issued the takedowns and why? A DJ set will naturally contain music that was originally released by all sorts of labels and contracts, and YouTube need to take down anything flagged - which might be for a single record played out in the set.
YouTube can improve the way it works, but I dare say that the fundamental issues at play here - artists often don't legally own the music they made, and the ones who do often don't recognise fair use or remixing as valid uses of their material - won't change no matter what YouTube do.
Re:
Wow you sound like an attorney, maybe one that dropped out of school?
Re: Re:
I see you have discovered the powerful debating technique of ad hominem attacks.
/s
marked as sarcasm especially for your benefit.
Re: Re: Re:
Why does everyone here sound the same, with amateur (and obviously wrong) legal analysis?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You're welcome to inform any of us where we're wrong, or indulge in intelligent adult debate where we can discuss the facts at hand.
I know you prefer playground taunts and fantasy worlds, but the options are there.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Let it burn? That’s wrong, very wrong, but you endorsed it. Defund Police? That’s wrong, but you endorsed it. Blm? Same. AntiFa? Same. More and more ... on and on..
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
What's a good ad hominem without a strawman?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Let it burn?"
Weird you say that since I said nothing of the sort.
"Defund Police? That’s wrong, but you endorsed it. Blm? Same. AntiFa? Same. More and more ... on and on.."
Your fantasy version of me who has said nothing I've ever said sure sounds scary.
Let's just note again that in response to me stating some very simple facts, you not only insisted I was wrong and refused to state any rebuttal, but when challenged made up a Narnia level alternate world.
Again, have you ever considered that the real world is better than your nightmare fiction? It must be easier to deal with the reality everyone else is living in than fight against something only you can see?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
My guess would be because you are a delusional person who doesn't have a firm grasp on reality. Everything that sounds wrong to you, seems to be filtered through an adult peanuts filter so that it becomes warped and fits into your preconceived notions. Literally everyone reading your posts believes you are an unhinged idiot, regardless of what name you post under.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
If the legal analysis is so obviously wrong, could you perhaps explain to us what is wrong with them and what the correct analysis would be? I think that would be a lot more helpful than snide sniping with no real information whatsoever.
I also think it would also be far more mature. But that's just my opinion.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"If the legal analysis is so obviously wrong, could you perhaps explain to us what is wrong with them and what the correct analysis would be"
That would certainly be welcome.
I'm very happy to be proven wrong about my understanding of the music industry, where an artist doesn't own the music they released under a major label, to the point where an artist can't DJ a set with solely his own music without being shut down by the label. I truly wish this is not the reality of what happens, and will gladly look at any evidence to disprove what I think happens.
But, instead, he decided to rant about a fantasy that has nothing to do with the point in hand.
Re: Re:
Are you one of those people who believes thinking about legal issues should be illegal for non-attorneys?
the legal side . . .
just because you created something does not mean you control it. as mentioned in the comments, this person is signed to entities that he most likely assigned certain administrative rights.
There are also Performance Rights, and other rights holders to be considered. These platforms only have licenses that allow x seconds of a song to be played. To protect themselves, they shut things down. It all boils down to money, who is paying and who is collecting. I do not believe there is currently a license category available for online DJs for them to play music legally. However, it can be done, but these DJs don't want to put in the work or invest to do so. Such as DJ Scratch and his Scratchvision which has been running for almost a decade.
Is he currently signed with a record company,
There's probably a clause in his contract re most of the revenue from streaming music goes to his record company, any streaming on YouTube will be blocked or taken down unless its goes through vevo on YouTube or some other official channel.
Music contracts are complex, singers, musicians, songwriters have different.
There' was an act of Congress to modernise the law re streaming music digital music revenue share and payments
But it doesn't really apply to YouTube.
YouTube is covered by the dmca and various agreements with the record company's
We need an detailed article by a tech expert and a legal expert to explain how the dmca law is applied on YouTube
