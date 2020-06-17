Senator Hawley's Section 230 Reform Even Dumber Than We Expected; Would Launch A Ton Of Vexatious Lawsuits
Report Says CIA's Hacking Unit -- Home To The Vault 7 Exploits -- Deployed Almost No Internal Security Measures

Daily Deal: The Software Developer Certification Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Jun 17th 2020 10:44amDaily Deal

The Software Developer Certification Bundle has 9 courses geared to introduce you to the world of coding, programming, and app development. You'll learn C#, ReactJS, Python, HTML, Xamarin, and much more. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Senator Hawley's Section 230 Reform Even Dumber Than We Expected; Would Launch A Ton Of Vexatious Lawsuits
Report Says CIA's Hacking Unit -- Home To The Vault 7 Exploits -- Deployed Almost No Internal Security Measures
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

13:43 Justice Department Releases Its Own Preposterous Recommendations On Updating Section 230 (10)
12:00 Why Using Cellphones To Trace The Pandemic Won't Save Black Lives (1)
10:49 Report Says CIA's Hacking Unit -- Home To The Vault 7 Exploits -- Deployed Almost No Internal Security Measures (5)
10:44 Daily Deal: The Software Developer Certification Bundle (0)
09:35 Senator Hawley's Section 230 Reform Even Dumber Than We Expected; Would Launch A Ton Of Vexatious Lawsuits (56)
06:27 T-Mobile Merger 'Synergies' Culminate In Massive 12 Hour Nationwide Outage (34)
03:23 Trump's 'Safe Policing' Executive Order Does Nothing To Address The Root Causes Of Police Misconduct (48)

Tuesday

23:07 WWE Lawyers DMCA Tweet With Video Of Independent Wrestling Event, Probably Over A Hashtag That Promotes WWE (24)
18:03 Minneapolis City Council Votes Unanimously To Disband Its Police Department (54)
14:56 No, Google Didn't Demonetize The Federalist & It's Not An Example Of Anti-Conservative Bias (23)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.