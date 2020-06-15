Devin Nunes' Lawyer Tells Judge To Ignore Section 230, Because Twitter Is Anti-Devin Nunes
Twitter and Steven Biss (Devin Nunes' rather busy, but still terrible, lawyer) were in court on Friday to continue Nunes' frivolous SLAPP suit against a satirical internet cow who makes fun of Nunes. The current issue remains Twitter's unwillingness to reveal who is behind the @DevinCow account. Twitter, correctly, continues to point out that it doesn't need to give up the account info, that it's protected from doing so under Section 230, that the Cow has engaged in 1st Amendment protected speech, and more. And Biss's response appears to be... "but Twitter's mean to us, so it's not fair, it's not, it's not, it's not."
Needless to say, this is not a very good argument.
Nunes’ attorney Steven Biss said that Twitter should not qualify for immunity under the law, known as Section 230, contending it treats Nunes unfairly.
“They’re doing more than allowing Liz Mair, the cow and the mom to post a tweet,” Biss said. “They’re censoring, they’re promoting an anti-Nunes agenda, they’re banning conservative accounts and they’re knowingly encouraging it.”
Again, there's no evidence that Twitter is "banning conservative accounts" or "knowingly encouraging" anything involving an "anti-Nunes agenda," but even if they were, that's explicitly allowed (even encouraged) under Section 230, which flat out says that sites cannot be held liable for the moderation of constitutionally protected speech. At least the judge seems to recognize how faulty Biss' argument is:
“I don’t know of any requirement in the law that says these sites have to be neutral,” Marshall said. “Just because you don’t like it and asked to have them take it down, doesn’t mean they’re liable if they don’t take it down.”
Patrick Carome, an attorney for Twitter, argued that Biss wanted Marshall to carve out an exception for Twitter in the law, which is up to Congress, not the courts.
“Mr. Biss is asking the court to enact a new law,” Carome said. “And if he wants a new law, well, Mr. Nunes is a congressman.”
As an aside, Twitter's lawyer, Patrick Carome is not just "an attorney for Twitter," he was the lawyer who won the first big case about Section 230 that made it clear that it protected websites from liability for their moderation decisions. He understands the law inside and out. Biss... not so much.
According to Courthouse News, the judge even pointed out that Trump's silly executive order shows pretty clearly that Twitter's interpretation of 230 is correct:
“Doesn’t the existence of the executive order, which isn’t law, suggest the law can do what Twitter says it can?” the judge opined.
Biss also claimed that he was at a "dead end" in trying to determine the identity of who is behind the Cow account, which is kind of funny given the revelations that Biss tried to use subpoenas in wholly unrelated cases to try to unmask the account on the sly. Also, as Twitter pointed out, Nunes/Biss had not actually explored all legal avenues:
Carome listed the steps the congressman could take to get the identities revealed. They include filing subpoenas in Virginia and California and going through numerous steps to overcome each state’s unmasking laws.
“I don’t know why Nunes has been sitting on his hands,” Twitter’s lawyer said, pointing to the congressman’s original requests for the identities when the complaint was first filed over a year ago. “He’s wasted a lot of time.”
Of course, the reason that Biss hasn't done that is because he probably recognizes that he'll never overcome the bar to unmasking who is behind the Cow, because everything the Cow has said is protected speech, and the right to speak anonymously remains protected by the 1st Amendment as well.
That said, the judge (who had refused to dismiss the case earlier when he had the chance) pushed back on Twitter somewhat as well. Again, from the Courthouse News report:
But much like the first hearing in the case, Judge Marshall expressed some doubts about Twitter’s arguments as well. He pointed to a procedural issue involving the company’s failure to respond to numerous offenses Nunes alleges the company committed, ranging from shadow banning conservatives to acts of illegal defamation.
But Carome argued that procedurally, Twitter didn’t have to answer questions at this point in the case, while Marshall said state law might suggest otherwise.
The judge also expressed discontent at Twitter’s efforts to dismiss the case so early.
“The Supreme Court of Virginia doesn’t want us to short-circuit cases. I’m reminded by lawyers of it frequently,” he said to some chuckles in the court.
But that's all procedural nonsense. The key point is this: Devin Nunes is filing a vexatious, frivolous suit (one of many) against some online critics who were making fun of him (some of them anonymously). He has no legitimate claim, and as such no legitimate reason to unmask the people behind the satirical accounts.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, anonymity, cda 230, devin nunes, devin nunes' cow, devincow, pat carome, section 230, steven biss, unmasking
Companies: twitter
"“They’re censoring, they’re promoting an anti-Nunes agenda, they’re banning conservative accounts and they’re knowingly encouraging it.”"
...and there is no problem with any of this, legally or morally. Maybe Nunes would like to consider behaviour that doesn't lend itself so well to mockery, or that makes banning a certain group of idiots not so essential to its long-term business?
"“Mr. Biss is asking the court to enact a new law,” Carome said. “And if he wants a new law, well, Mr. Nunes is a congressman.”"
Classic! This is why this particular idiot is so amusing. He's in a position to draft changes to the law if he doesn't like it, instead he wants to force courts to say the law says something other than what's written, all because he was offended by someone pretending to be a cow.
It's pathetic enough when the usual gaggle of losers whine that Twitter is policing its own property, but it's especially dumb when an actual lawmaker is doing it.
Re:
"He's in a position to draft changes to the law if he doesn't like it..."
I think even he realises there's nowhere near enough support in Congress for that to be successful. And the ricicule he'd receive for trying would be ten times what it is now.
Someone needs to inform the judge that truth is now what conservatives feel it is. If Nunes lawyer isn't prepared to do so, I'm sure one of the conservative commenters here will be more than happy to.
...
...
... He actually said that?
...
What the actual fuck.
A word for Biss: isn't this whole shitshow precisely because Nunes wants Twitter to censor, and they refused, you deceitful disingenuous dumbass?
The problem is much broader than Twitter
No matter how many times our parents told us to not make fun of the stupid and incompetent, we do. I shouldn't admit it, but I get a little kick out of giving a kick to someone that is applying his stupidity maliciously. Devin Nunes will always be a punching bag because he's such a perfect target. He's supposed to be part of an organization that makes the laws while he is so completely clueless about the law. He swore an oath to uphold the constitution, but he's looking to violate the first amendment. I have no doubt that more than just Twitter accounts make fun of him. No doubt grocery clerks do, too. With his lack of mental horsepower to understand how weak he looks for doggedly going after a parody account, I would be absolutely shocked if he understood how to use a debit/credit card reader.
Re: The problem is much broader than Twitter
Reminds me of the old joke about how stupid people are similar to a slinky. Both are good for a laugh when you push them down the stairs.
Re: The problem is much broader than Twitter
uphold the constitution
Are you sure that wasn't HOLDUP (1) (2) (3) the constitution?
(1) Delay, obfuscate, impede
(2) Robbery at arms
(3) to ridicule, mockery
Just one question
Just one question for you many geniuses and long time posters: Why does this site seem like it has a "hive mind"? Why does everyone agree so much? Why is there so little opposing opinion? Are you all DEMOCRATIC HIVE MIND members with NO OPINION OF YOUR OWN?
Re: Just one question
You'd have an easier time finding people willing to agree with you if you actually made some kind of on topic point. It'd also help if right wing views and policies weren't wrong pretty much all of the time.
Re: Re: Just one question
Agree with my opinion? Here on Techdirt? Isn't that rather like getting Nancy Pelosi to agree that Donald Trump has done a good job? Isn't that like AOC giving president Trump a blowjob in public while shirtless? Isn't that like saying that maybe that policeman in Atlanta responded reasonably to that black man that put a Tazer in his face? Isn't that like saying that one bad cop is one bad cop and not more? Isn't that like saying that with so many cops and so many black criminals that's it's HIGHLY LIKELY that some will be black and some will be white?
Agree with my opinion? Acknowledge my opinion? Not censor my opinion? Here? On Techdirt? Really?
Re: Re: Re: Just one question
"Agree with my opinion? Here on Techdirt? "
Yes, if your opinion is based on reality. If it's not, you'll be asked for evidence of your claims, then mocked if you refuse to provide them.
"Isn't that like AOC giving president Trump a blowjob in public while shirtless?"
Also not being an idiot helps. Have you tried that yet?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
I really don't want to see Trump shirtless...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
Trump, shirtless, riding bitch on a horse with a shirtless Putin with a weird grin on his mug. Sounds like a meme.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
Sounds like therapy needed after seeing it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
I need brain bleach for just seeing the comment.
Re: Re: Re: Just one question
"Isn't that like AOC giving president Trump a blowjob in public while shirtless?"
What is your problem? Must be some sort of sexual weirdo, idk.
Am I to assume that your opinions are as screwed up as your comments? What are your opinions? You seem to be having difficulty expressing them coherently.
Re: Just one question
Oh, there are opposing opinions here. But unlike you, we don't behave like assholes when we don't agree with someone who post cogent arguments.
Considering the amount of time you have spent shit-posting here, I can only assume that you are either to stupid to learn this or that you suffer from some kind of mental disorder that you should seek some help for.
Re: Re: Just one question
Only mildly opposing are allowed, ever. Really different opinions are always attacked. Try this: Patents are good, copyright is good, Both have a long history of being good and making America the most inventive and successful country that ever existed. Patents and copyrights contribute to the public good, the private good, and are just fabulous tools to incentivize the best and the brightest among us. Light Bulb. VelCro. Intermittent windshield wipers. Acts of sheer brilliance that would be encouraged, admired and promoted as heroic.
Or does the "hive mind" disagree, and will the "hive mind" reply with what it usually does, censorship in place of an argument.
Hive mind. Hive mind. HM HM HM. Bzzzzzzzz.
Re: Re: Re: Just one question
"Try this: Patents are good, copyright is good, Both have a long history of being good and making America the most inventive and successful country that ever existed."
That's not a bad start, and most here would agree to a point. However, if you decide to ignore the rest of the issue - that those laws have been changed so that they're nothing like the laws that existed during the times of the success of which you speak - you you'll rightfully be called out for being dishonest and/or not understanding what everyone else is saying.
"Light Bulb"
It's hilarious that your first example about how great patents are is that one. Read some history if you want to understand why.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
Oh, so your argument is a mystery for me to discover? How exciting!
Or is it because you shallow hive mind jerks have nothing to say? Could that be it?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
"Oh, so your argument is a mystery for me to discover? How exciting!"
No, one of my arguments (I made a couple) is something that's obvious to anyone who understand the history of the issues at hand. An intellectually honest person would understand this, and thus why everyone thinks that recent changes to the system are highly problematic. You should know the basics of the subject you're arguing for.
But, I'm sure this has been explained to you many times and you just ignored the explanation in favour of acting like a ignorant fool, hence the reason why nobody's bothering to educate you any more. You'd rather just whine than learn, or even provide evidence for your own claims.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
Word salad. You said exactly nothing.
Try this one:
That black fellow in Atlanta that the police shot. He was drunk. He resisted arrest. He posed an immediate danger to two police officers, and according to the video evidence, tried to overcome them both with physical violence. In return, he was shot. That saved a lot of money in terms of housing him, trying him, incarcerating him, and waiting for him to do the same thing again after he was released. He obviously had no respect for himself, the police, or other citizens. Shooting him was a net benefit to society.
Dispute that.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
"Word salad. You said exactly nothing."
No, I explained to you in simple words what the situation is. If this basic explanation is beyond you, maybe the issue with you not communicating with others here is not the fault of the rest of us?
"That saved a lot of money in terms of housing him, trying him, incarcerating him, and waiting for him to do the same thing again after he was released."
So, you value dollars over due process? You're OK with police executing people (as it has been deemed to be homicide by the medical examiner) so long as you don't like them?
I don't have to dispute anything, your psychopathy and lack of respect for the law are clearly laid out.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
By your reasoning, anyone not providing an obvious net benefit to society isn't worth anything.
That makes me wonder, what have you contributed to society that is a net benefit? Judging by your behavior here I can only conclude that you are a drag on society.
If we look back at history where people reasoned as you do, we only find horrors.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
Wow. Where to even begin? How about with what an utter piece of shit you are?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
As he failed to comprehend the simple hint about how the light bulb is a bad example of patents being a net positive, he switched to stating how extrajudicial murder is OK, so long as he considers it to be value for money.
I'd hope it was obvious even to him what a shit he is, but I feel like it will go over his head.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
Sounds like something a nazi would say.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
/dismiss
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
sorry - I meant the comment to which you replied sounded like a nazi
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
Actually, it sounds like the opposite of what you've been saying.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
I'll just leave this right here.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
It's not a mystery. You proposed to discuss the subject of "patents are good" while being woefully educated on the subject. If you don't understand the reference to the invention of the light bulb and what happened you aren't really equipped to talk about "patents are good" either.
Re: Re: Re: Just one question
I support the general idea behind patents and copyrights.
There's only so much public benefit that can be had without them. With them, I think it is possible to achieve more for the public. But, the devil's in the details; too much protection, or the wrong kind, and and we'd be worse off. While I don't know if we're doing that badly right now, we could certainly stand to do better, and that probably means less (but not zero) patent and copyright protection.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
I've often said here that copyrights are necessary to some degree, as without them corporations could steal whatever they wanted and overpower the independent artist who cannot effectively fight them in the corporate marketplace.
But, copyright as it stands now, automatic and effectively infinite, is as bad if not worse. It clearly needs to be changed.
If AC above wishes to argue that people here never discuss this or that everybody here argues for zero protection, he's arguing with a strawman of his own invention.
Re: Re: Re: Just one question
"America the most inventive and successful country that ever existed"
Yes, the us has the best inventions. The us is great with inventions. No one has better inventions than the us - nobody!
and do not get me started on how successful is us is because as we all know, no one is more successful than the us, the us has the best success. We are having so much success that we are getting tired of being so successful.
Re: Re: Re: Just one question
Great examples... intermittent windshield wipers invented by Robert Kearns, and stolen and used by Ford and Chrystler without payment or attribution.
Sure he got to sue for infringment and may have received 10% of what Ford/Chrystler made by including the invention.
Have other examples of ideas stolen by corporations that you think support your point of 'patents are great'...
Re: Just one question
Yeah - just one question for all you geniuses and troll time posters.
Why are so many of you opposed to punching yourselves in the balls? I just do not understand the logic behind this one sided opinion about not punching one's balls. Is this hive mind control from outer space? The mother ship demands ball punching, why do you not agree with your own opinions?
/s
Re: Re: Just one question
Look, ok, so let me put it in another light to make it more clear to you. You are hopeless idiot children with NO HEROES or appreciation of HISTORY. I posted a LOT of writing from Bill Ayers, who was the man that hosted Obama's coming out party. By any measure, he is a major HERO to Obama, and a major HERO to the left. But NO ONE HERE recognized his writing, you thought it was Russian, for Christ's sake. NO RECOGNITION of what SHOULD BE a HERO to ALL OF YOU COMMIE IDIOTS.
The truth - you hive mind idiots have no heroes. You only want to destroy real heroes and their statues and replace them with ANARCHY! Admit it! You are godless soulless anarchists without a principal, a conviction, a hero or a philosophy.
HIVE MINDERS! YOU! READ HISTORY!
Re: Re: Just one question
Right - anything other than the "hive mind" opinion is met with violence, that's your point, right? Painful violence. This is Fascism, what you are practicing is Fascism. You behave like a single organism with a single opinion, like you are part of the greater whole and only want to repeat the same opinions that are approved by others. Not an individual thinker among you.
Hive mind. Bzzzzzz. Strictly speaking, Mike is the Queen of the Hive, it kind of fits him.
Re: Re: Re: Just one question
You are familiar with self-flagellation, right?
It's what you practice which was the point that totally passed you by.
Re: Re: Re: Just one question
The projection is strong with this one.
Re: Re: Re: Just one question
[same AC, half an hour later]
Well then.
Re: Re: Re: Just one question
Are you having difficulty understanding sarcasm?
I have read that some people do not understand sarcasm as they take everything literally .... umm well I guess not literally anymore because they changed the definition of that word to mean figuratively.
Re: Just one question
"Why does this site seem like it has a "hive mind"?"
Because actual facts don't change no matter how many times you state them, and most of us who are armed with facts don't take kindly to those who come in and spread something other than facts.
Re: Re: Just one question
Just to be clear, you all assert the same facts, and you all deny the same facts. Hive mind. You're just proving my point. Techdirt has a hive mind. Nothing less.
Re: Re: Re: Just one question
"Just to be clear, you all assert the same facts, and you all deny the same facts. "
Yes, we generally assert facts that are backed with evidence and deny "facts" that usually have either zero proof or are from hilariously obvious fiction peddlers like project veritas.
If you dislike this, try asserting facts that are based on actual evidence. It's not hive mind because we haven't bought into the same laughable fiction that you have, but it's down to you to prove that it's not fiction when you assert something. That you always fail to do so is on you, not the people demanding evidence for your claims.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
Bzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
That's a "hive mind" response.
No curiosity. No openness. No room for other opinions.
Fascists.
Hive mind.
Bzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
I have a question for you: why does it seem like every "conservative" who posts her has a hive mind? You all present the same lack of factual data, you all deny the same actual factual data, you all refuse to provide any kind of evidence of your claims, and you all resort to attacking the people who respond to you and accusing people of being close-minded, while simultaneously never once addressing the actual arguments, or attempting to engage in actual discussion.
Are you all connected telepathically? Or is there something else going on?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
he is more fascist that conservative, and fascism demands a hive mind, so that everybody marches in lock step.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
You're not wrong. Thus why "conservative" in the scare quotes.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
"everybody marches in lock step."
All graduates from the school of silly walks
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
"No room for other opinions."
He says in response to a post where I told you there was plenty of room for other opinions, you just have to back them up if questioned.
Your willful ignorance and illiteracy are not my problem, however.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
So you have no counter-argument then? I'm not surprised since it actually requires some honesty.
Re: Re: Re: Just one question
Just to be clear, if everyone you meet disagrees with you - that means that you are the problem.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Just one question
Hey! Stop posting as me!
Re: Re: Re: Just one question
you don't have facts, you have opinion and baseless statements that you may 'think' are facts (if that grey matter can still generate sufficient static electricity to fire the neurons), but they are not. Link to sources for all your facts (that are not right wing nut job sites like @OANN).
Re: Re: Just one question
Goddamn hive of facts! Exterminate! Ex∙ter∙mi∙nate!
Re: Just one question
Yea, it's so unfair that Twitter is giving proven preferential treatment to Trump.
"This test proves Jack ain’t lying—Twitter treats Trump differently [UPDATED]
Repeating a call to shoot looters got @SuspendThePres a visit from the banhammer."
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2020/06/bot-banned-from-twitter-for-repeating-t rumps-tweets-verbatim/
Re: Re: Just one question
"This test proves Jack ain’t lying—Twitter treats Trump differently [UPDATED]"
Of course they do. Trump is a major draw and free marketing for their service. On the other hand, nobody really cares about Nunes apart from the hilarious free marketing he's also providing here. They certainly don't care about the random test account set up to state the obvious.
It's all about profit, scummy people who make them money stay, those who don't, or worse even cost them money, go. This is the free market at work, something most of those whining about it pretend to believe in.
Re: Just one question
[Projects facts not in evidence]
Re: Just one question
You literally tried killing this site with Shiva Ayyadurai, jackass.
Fuck knows why Masnick is still so magnanimous that he hasn't doxxed and banned you yet, but you're not entitled to getting fellatio from other readers.
Re: Re: Just one question
Yes, in addition to the "hive mind", there are a few "wackos", like you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And by the way:
Shiva Ayyadurai didn't invent email.
Mic drop.
Point of order...
Thing is, laws are all about the details. Google "oxford comma lawsuit" if you don't believe me.
Perhaps you simply misspoke:
230 keeps Twitter immune to liability for the speech of its users. But as far as I know, Section 230 does not speak to the provider's duties (or lack thereof) to expose the identity of anonymous speakers. Nor yet does the linked article say anything like that.
That doesn't mean that Twitter is wrong in standing up for the anonymous speakers. The speakers themselves have legal representation; their lawyers have spoken with Twitter to pass on jurisdiction information. (Hmm... they aren't in Virginia. Wonder if they live in states with anti-SLAPP laws that Nunes doesn't want invoked?)
Nunes could continue his case against defendant Does, it's been done before. But ... he hasn't. Odd, isn't it?
And as noted in the article, both the 1st amendment and state laws present bars to unmasking the speakers.
But section 230? I don't think so.
But feel free to convince me otherwise, if you can.
ps: I'm getting solid 403 forbidden from anything from fresnobee.com (even their front page), so that link is broke. So if there's a direct link to either court document, it isn't easily at hand.
Re: Point of order...
230 keeps Twitter immune to liability for the speech of its users. But as far as I know, Section 230 does not speak to the provider's duties (or lack thereof) to expose the identity of anonymous speakers. Nor yet does the linked article say anything like that.
It does to the extent that a court would hold them liable for their speech, including their anonymity. The argument is that if Twitter does not reveal who they are, it would be held liable by the court, and that would go against 230. So basically any attempt to hold Twitter liable for refusing to unmask the speakers would hit a 230 roadblock, because it would make Twitter liable for the speakers' decision to remain anonymous.
ps: I'm getting solid 403 forbidden from anything from fresnobee.com (even their front page), so that link is broke. So if there's a direct link to either court document, it isn't easily at hand.
There's no "document" as this is just a report of a courtroom hearing.
Re: Re: Point of order...
Thanks for the clarification, Mike.
Though, to me, the argument that Twitter's speech (failing to identify the speakers) being protected by 230 seems exceptionally weak. But ... IANAL. And even if it is weak, sometimes the donkey, as it were, DOES learn to sing.
On Fresnobee, I was getting 403 on EVERYTHING from them. On the plus side, you say I wasn't actually missing any court documents from there.
Re: Re: Re: Point of order...
Only if you forget that Acts of Moderation are a form of speech. Twitter's protected speech, in this case, is their choice to keep allowing the account in question to stay on their site, and to keep posting.
I'm beginning to believe that Biss's name in an acronym for "Boy Is Seriously Stupid"
Re:
Perhaps "Boy is Stubornly Stupid" - judging by his inability to stop shooting himself in the foot and doubling down like a bad gamboler.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
In the immortal words of Foghorn Leghorn, "I say, I say, that boy ain't right."
Re:
Underestimate your enemies at your own risk, that he's throwing out terrible and/or stupid arguments does not necessarily mean that he is stupid, it's entirely possible if not likely that he knows exactly what he's doing.
If you don't actually have to win your court case to attain your goal that opens up a lot of options that would otherwise be off the table.
Re: Re:
He knows exactly what he's doing. Through highly publicized litigation he's reinforcing the narrative that FB, Google, etc. are all anti-conservative (when the opposite is true). It doesn't matter what the truth is (see the IRS "scandal," Benghazi, Trump/Ukraine, etc. The GOP knows this and they get a win-win-win. Either they pass laws that further curtail "factual" moderation, they use them as a boogeyman for fundraising and votes, and/or they scare these platforms into allowing this false content to remain, further reinforcing the idea that it's true.
Doesn’t matter. Federal law trumps state law, and federal law makes all those questions moot, so Twitter doesn’t need to address those allegations.
correct me if i’m wrong but if the claims against twitter are thus:
Then why is Devin Nunes’ Ciw adjoined to this lawsuit? I would think that the Cow would face a different fact pattern to defamation performed by twitter, and the cow can’t be responsible for shadow banning anyone. Under what legal theory does the court believe Twitter would be liable for shadow banning? Wouldn’t that fall under the Sec 230 allowances for moderating as they see fit?
Re:
This does appear to be a case of improper joinder. Here’s what I think is the issue.
Nunes is suing Twitter under multiple causes of action, including shadowbanning and for not removing the defamatory content or something. Since Twitter is the defendant for both causes of action, and both have the same plaintiff, joinder is proper. Then, since one of the causes of action involves Twitter’s behavior regarding Devin Nunes’ Cow, there is one act involved, so joinder is proper.
I’m just guessing, though.
Like watching an angry toddler...
'They're mean to me, that means the laws don't protect them because people who are mean to me don't deserve protection!'
Not sure if they're getting increasingly desperate(unlikely, the longer the case goes the more Nunes can use if for his persecution narrative) or they're just running out of even remotely sane sounding arguments and are throwing whatever comes to mind in an attempt to drag this thing on longer. Whatever the case nice of the judge to give it the treatment it deserves and toss his latest laughably bad argument into the garbage where it and the one who filed it belongs.
Consistency of Thought
How many people here agree with this?
Devin Nunes published a lot of information about the Russia Hoax that turned out to be much more accurate and factual than Pencil Neck
When you resist arrest, and physically try to overcome and injure a Police Officer, and threaten him with a weapon that can cause permanent injury, the police officer is justified in shooting you and killing you.
Black lives matter endorsed, repeated and amplified public speech threatening the lives of Policemen
AntiFa is a violent group that has been filmed repeatedly applying violence to peaceful citizens and should be condemned as a terrorist group
Nancy and Crying Chuck are terrible leaders, politicians and continue to embarrass themselves on national news
National news itself, with but one or two exceptions, are pushing obviously bullshit propaganda, such as the Russian Hoax, and the "peaceful" protesters, documented with shots of building that rioters burned down as they comment that the protests are "mostly peaceful"
Or does absolutely everybody here disagree with absolutely every obvious fact above?
