WWE Lawyers DMCA Tweet With Video Of Independent Wrestling Event, Probably Over A Hashtag That Promotes WWE
from the takedown-the-takedowns dept
I think it's fair to say that the lawyers for wrestling's WWE have found themselves playing the heel in the past. Perhaps it's the result of the company being run by known crazy person Vince McMahon, who has found his way to our site by being an IP protectionist among other things. WWE's lawyers have tried some pretty nefarious methods for going after those they believe violated WWE's intellectual property rights. For instance, they tried to get the mailing address of the operator of a streaming site by falseloffering a gift bag.
But the legal team never tried to simply and incorrectly make DMCA claims on the videos of other wrestling operations... until now. Bar Wrestling, which is described as an independent wrestling promotion, routinely films its matches and events, and puts them online for free, including on Twitter. For some reason, a lawyer for the WWE issued a takedown on one tweet with Twitter, which complied and removed the content.
WWE had a tweet pulled & our twitter was temporarily locked for posting a link to Jake Atlas vs. Brian Cage with footage we own & using a photo that we commissioned & own.
Watch the match for FREE at https://t.co/7w8qWbpIha
Stream all 55 of our events at https://t.co/7WwBpywrS7 pic.twitter.com/kPMWiP10VP
— Bar Wrestling (@BarWrestling) June 10, 2020
That "illegal link" goes to video content owned by Bar Wrestling. Period. Full stop. I can't be sure, but my guess is that the lawyers for WWE police WWE hashtags, so when they saw the hashtag denoting one of the wrestlers in the tweet, and saw the shortened link, they assumed it was illicit content to an illicit site. Which ultimately means that WWE lawyers go about laying claim to content on the internet without doing even the barest amount of checking into that content, as simply clicking the link would have made it clear that this was Bar Wrestling content.
So, WWE called someone else's content theirs, Twitter immediately takes it down, and then it's left for the victim to go clean up everyone else's mess? Need we a better example as to why takedowns at the speed of light are absolutely stupid?
Filed Under: content moderation, copyright, promotions, takedowns, wrestling
Companies: bar wrestling, wwe
That complaint isn't even coherent. A tweet can't post. A tweet is a post. And the account[s] are violating twitter users? Good lord, we can't have that!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's probably a fraudulent notice. WWE can afford lawyers with a college level understanding of english.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Does the DMCA cover trademarks? Because the indie company using WWE trademarks is the only possible fuck up here
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wait til eu laws come into effect .every image or audio clip or video clip is potential infringement
This stupid overblocking will happen every hour and every day twiiter. has to respond to every dmca
no matter how futile they are
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The idea boggles the mind.
Not my mind, the clown at WWE.
As WWE has no intellect it is incapable of having Intellectual Property.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The idea boggles the mind.
Right (what?).
It's par for the course for the WWE, thus js a company that threatens forums and fan sites for embedding Youtube footage featuring WWE owned material if it wasn't uploaded by the company themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
