WWE Lawyers DMCA Tweet With Video Of Independent Wrestling Event, Probably Over A Hashtag That Promotes WWE

Tue, Jun 16th 2020 11:07pmTimothy Geigner

I think it's fair to say that the lawyers for wrestling's WWE have found themselves playing the heel in the past. Perhaps it's the result of the company being run by known crazy person Vince McMahon, who has found his way to our site by being an IP protectionist among other things. WWE's lawyers have tried some pretty nefarious methods for going after those they believe violated WWE's intellectual property rights. For instance, they tried to get the mailing address of the operator of a streaming site by falseloffering a gift bag.

But the legal team never tried to simply and incorrectly make DMCA claims on the videos of other wrestling operations... until now. Bar Wrestling, which is described as an independent wrestling promotion, routinely films its matches and events, and puts them online for free, including on Twitter. For some reason, a lawyer for the WWE issued a takedown on one tweet with Twitter, which complied and removed the content.

That "illegal link" goes to video content owned by Bar Wrestling. Period. Full stop. I can't be sure, but my guess is that the lawyers for WWE police WWE hashtags, so when they saw the hashtag denoting one of the wrestlers in the tweet, and saw the shortened link, they assumed it was illicit content to an illicit site. Which ultimately means that WWE lawyers go about laying claim to content on the internet without doing even the barest amount of checking into that content, as simply clicking the link would have made it clear that this was Bar Wrestling content.

So, WWE called someone else's content theirs, Twitter immediately takes it down, and then it's left for the victim to go clean up everyone else's mess? Need we a better example as to why takedowns at the speed of light are absolutely stupid?

Filed Under: content moderation, copyright, promotions, takedowns, wrestling
Companies: bar wrestling, wwe

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Mononymous Tim (profile), 17 Jun 2020 @ 12:06am

    That complaint isn't even coherent. A tweet can't post. A tweet is a post. And the account[s] are violating twitter users? Good lord, we can't have that!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jun 2020 @ 12:44am

    Does the DMCA cover trademarks? Because the indie company using WWE trademarks is the only possible fuck up here

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jun 2020 @ 2:27am

    Wait til eu laws come into effect .every image or audio clip or video clip is potential infringement
    This stupid overblocking will happen every hour and every day twiiter. has to respond to every dmca
    no matter how futile they are

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jun 2020 @ 2:59am

    I think it's great that you've come out of your closet, Tim. I especially admired your piece about "burn it all down", that was revealing. You're an anarchist, be proud of it. You, like techdirt, advocate for mob rule in all things, which is great. You should do it. Let us know how it goes. How's "CHOP"? How are things in your neighborhood? Are you personally protesting? What is your vision of the future, Tim? Have you considered volunteering to police your neighbors yourself? Does it sound appealing?

    How about the rest of you techdirt anarchist activists? Are you protesting? Let's hear about it. Have you volunteered to do policing? Let it all hang out, baby, everybody wants to know!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Darkness Of Course (profile), 17 Jun 2020 @ 3:26am

    The idea boggles the mind.

    Not my mind, the clown at WWE.

    As WWE has no intellect it is incapable of having Intellectual Property.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Jun 2020 @ 3:51am

      Re: The idea boggles the mind.

      Right (what?).

      Here at the Department of Justice, we are imagining a new way of policing - citizen policing. This is in response to the nation-wide protests about Police. So, to further our investigation, we would appreciate public responses to the following question: How many Techdirt members would be willing to put on the blue suit and the blue cap and police your fellow citizens? Surely, some of you bombastic assholes must have the intestinal fortitude to talk on policing.

      When you are a policeman, you can take someone's liberty, arrest them, imprison them, even kill them outright. Who wants to do it at Techdirt? How many volunteers do we have? How about you, Stephen T. Stone, how about you, PaulT? Are you READY to POLICE?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bloof (profile), 17 Jun 2020 @ 4:07am

    It's par for the course for the WWE, thus js a company that threatens forums and fan sites for embedding Youtube footage featuring WWE owned material if it wasn't uploaded by the company themselves.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


