Trump Campaign Is So Pathetic It Claims CNN Poll Is Defamatory; Demands Retraction
We've seen all sorts of crazy defamation claims over the past few years, but this may be the dumbest. You may have heard that our thin-skinned President is very unhappy about various polls showing that the American public isn't much interested in buying what he's selling. He even hired a pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, with a notoriously terrible record to come up with new polls after seeing more polls that don't reflect the reality he'd like. Which, of course, is his prerogative. It's easier to hide from the truth if you can make up lies to surround yourself with.
The only problem: the other stuff is still out there. And so the Trump Campaign took things up a notch, sending CNN a letter demanding it retract the poll and apologize. CNN reported on this, but didn't share the full letter. In what can only be described as a self-own, a legal adviser to the Trump Campaign, Jenna Ellis, decided to publish the letter she had sent to CNN. She claimed she was posting the full thing on Twitter because CNN's reporting was an "attempt to skew the narrative."
Except... the letter itself makes the story look even worse. The CNN article did only quote parts of the letter, the silly claims "it's a stunt and a phony poll to cause voter suppression, stifle momentum and enthusiasm for the President" but left out the insane legal threat that the poll was defamatory. Yes, the poll. Defamatory. A poll? Defamatory. That is not how any of this works. But, from the letter:
The poll is intentionally false, defamatory and misleading, and designed to harm the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign.
You are officially on notice of this dispute and therefore are required to undertake steps to affirmatively preserve, and not delete, any and all physical and electronic documents, materials, information, and data that pertain in any way to the June 8, 2020 poll, including without limitation all emails, text messages, instant messages (IMs/DMs), letters and memoranda, articles, and social media postings (including all drafts as well as final version of all written communications), as well as other types of written, physical and digital materials, including handwritten notes, typerwritten notes, summaries, charts, receipts, audio recordings, video recordings, photographs, telephone call logs, calendar entries of al [sic] types, financial data and information, etc. that pertain in any way or might otherwise be relevant or related to the foregoing matters. All sources of documents, materials, information, and data should be preserved, including without limitation, physical files, electronic files, computer servers, email servers, backup tapes, cloud storage, personal computers, hard drives, smart phones, tablets, and other types of storage devices including external drives, thumb drives, zip drives, disks and DVDs. Failure to affirmatively preserve such documents and materials could result in severe sanctions imposted [sic] by a court which could include, among other remedies, monetary sanctions, evidentiary sanctions, issue sanctions and/or the striking of answer and entry of default judgment.
Yup, CNN. Make sure you retain those zip drives. What is this, 1996?
Anyway, a poll is not defamatory. By definition. And, of course, sending such a bogus defamation threat letter, full of that lawyerly garbage, all it's really done is call that much more attention to just how badly Trump appears to doing right now, according to public perception.
Meanwhile, once the campaign published its letter, CNN decided to publish its response, written by the amazingly named General Counsel of CNN, David Vigilante:
To my knowledge, this is the first time in its 40 year history that CNN has been threatened with legal action because an American politician or campaign did not like CNN's polling results.
To the extent we have received legal threats from political leaders in the past, they have typically come from countries like Venezuela or other regimes where there is little or no respect for a free and independent media.
CNN is well aware of the reputation of John McLaughlin and McLaughlin & Associates. In 2014 his firm famously reports that Eric Cantor was leading his primary challenger Dave Brat by 34 points only to lose by 11 points - a 45 point swing. The firm currently has a C/D rating from FiveThirtyEight.
In any event, McLaughlin was able to evaluate and criticize CNN's most recent poll because CNN is transparent and publishes its methodology along with its polling results. Because of this, McLaughlin was free to publish his own critique of CNN's analysis and share his criticisms across the U.S. media landscape. That's how free speech works. It's the American way.
Your letter is factually and legally baseless. It is yet another bad faith attempt by the campaign to threaten litigation to muzzle speech it does not want voters to read or hear. Your allegations and demands are rejected in their entirety.
Yes, but how do you really feel?
Somehow, I get the feeling that a federal anti-SLAPP law is unlikely under the current President.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, defamation, donald trump, free speech, jenna ellis, joe biden, john mclaughlin, polls, trump campaign
Companies: cnn
BUT HER EMAILS!
Re:
I'm sorry, the butter emails have been used on toast, and are no longer available for review.
Re: Re:
That puts us in a jam.
So the letter is claiming campaigning against somebody is illegal (because I believe if your running a campaign you're entire purpose is to steal moment and enthusiasm for your opponents)?
Christ, Trump. The election is yours to lose. You barely have to do anything because all the Democrats could come up with is Biden.
Hair-sniffing, 'super-predators', 'I've been in politics for 50 years and all this shit happening right now is because of policies I've supported or pushed' Biden.
All Trump has to do is stop punching himself in the dick and the White House is his for another 4 years.
But he can. not. stop.
Re:
Nah. The worst Biden has is nothing compared to Trump. Hair-sniffing vs grabbing pussies. 1 sexual assault accusations vs 20+ sexual assault accusations, including children. Biden wasn't friends with Epstein.
Re:
Biden is pretty weak sauce alright but he isn't close to bad enough to lose to Trump after his first term showing.
Re: Re:
My sources are all biased but . . . you'd have to be pretty desperate to elect a President who will basically have to immediately turn things over to the VP.
His cognitive decline is getting bad. We slammed Johnson for his 'what is Aleppo' moment but I've seen videos where Biden can't finish sentences. This doesn't seem to be a 'oh look, Hillary had a seizure' moment. It actually seems serious.
Re: Re: Re:
My question: Is this really cognitive decline, or was he always like that. He's always seemed like a bit of a doorstop to me.
Re: Re: Re:
"you'd have to be pretty desperate"
Somehow I don't think that will be an issue.
Re: Re: Re:
Oh, no worries there. The situation is pretty damned desperate.
Re: Re: Re:
I'd rather elect someone whose cognitive decline forces him to abdicate than re-elect someone whose cognitive absence prevents him from doing so.
Re: Re: Re:
His cognitive decline is getting bad. We slammed Johnson for his 'what is Aleppo' moment but I've seen videos where Biden can't finish sentences.
You will probably never see me defend Biden on much of anything, as I think he is absolutely terrible, but I'd beware of the "videos where Biden can't finish sentences." Having seen a few of those myself -- almost all of which are passed around among a certain echochamber -- the details all remain the same. They tend to be taken out of context, showing just very short clips. If you filmed everything I (or you) said, you'd run into those kinds of moments here or there also. Last week I was explaining an idea I had for an article and my mind blanked on like the key word that the entire article was about. It happens. It's not "cognitive decline."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UE9BXkQ-SRc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfOQBY5BrUA
I think you need to judge someone on their overall policies. Not out of context clips of them flubbing words here or there. Like, I honestly don't care that Trump makes all those verbal flubs either. I care about his insane policy choices. Focus on that, not the narrative out of a few verbal tics.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
No one has shown me any evidence that Biden's policies won't be a continuation of what the executive branch did while he was Obama's VP, and I have plenty reasons to believe they will be, so why in christ's name should I vote for him?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I didn't say you should.
But, honestly, you act as if the option in a vacuum is "is Biden good or is Biden bad" and there's kind of a whole big piece of the puzzle you're missing. But, you do you.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Your choices will be Trump, Biden or Third Party. Since you're considering Biden (even if negatively) you must not like Trump either. So the next question to answer is who will the Third Party vote help/hurt more (at this point I don't see a Third Party win, though that is not entirely impossible)?
I don't know the answer yet, and may never. It may be how close the polls are, or how close the Electoral College counts are, which means a state by state analysis that is actually accurate and that those who are appointed to the Electoral College actually follow the mandate of their state (which apparently they are not required to). Oh my, what a system!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Hmm...but that's not how I see it. I can write in anyone who I want, so actually I have approximately 7.8 billion other choices, and an additional one, which is not to vote at all, which is what I'm leaning towards.
But, honestly, you act as if the option in a vacuum is "is Biden good or is Biden bad" and there's kind of a whole big piece of the puzzle you're missing. But, you do you.
Ok, so you're making the "lesser of two evils" argument, which has been around about as long as the two-party system has. Problem is, the two-party system is broken, and so is that argument. The fact that your candidate is slightly not as bad as the incumbent doesn't give me any more of a reason to vote for him, especially when both, including your guy in your own words, are terrible.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Any one of those 7.8 billion other choices (it is actually less than 350 million as the rest are not eligible to be president, and neither are all of those 350 million, but I digress) would be a Third Party vote.
The point is that if you, for example, hate Trump more than Biden not voting or voting third party gives one less vote for Biden and makes Trump (to a very small degree, but compound that by like thinkers) more likely to win. Reverse that if you feel the other way. Some say Third Party votes are a waste, but they are wrong. They help one candidate or the other by not making, OK lets call it the lesser of two evils, more liable to win.
I don't like either of these two, but they are who have been presented to us by the duopolistic party system that we have, which is why I advocate for getting rid of political party's. The founding fathers debated having party's, some for and some against, and as someone else pointed out the other day Washington did not belong to a party when elected and remonstrated against them in his farewell address. Until that is fixed our choice is to abdicate our vote to the party system that is stacked against us, or participate in a way that insures the least bad, while at the same time working to make the system better, which means getting rid of political parties and taking money out of politics...for a start.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The Citizens United decision occured in 2010, which was not too long ago - so I would not say we are moving in the direction of taking money out of politics. This will NEVER be fixed as long as we participate in a way that ensures the the least bad. How can anyone say with certaintly that the system is getting better, not worse? People are more hostile toward their neighbors than ever, there is a complete lack of trust and good faith among US citizens towards each other. I understand that not voting or voting third party will give the person I hate more a better chance of being elected, but the truth is I don't hate Biden or Trump, I just think neither is qualified, and neither has good intentions, so it will be physically very difficult to bring myself to vote for either of them.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I don't think reform will be easy. Citizens United can be fixed by Congress, and one easy way to do that is government pays for all election related activities. They could easily take 1% away from the intelligence agencies and the military (the military could stand to cut many of their development programs, give the soldiers a raise and not miss that 1%) and pay for all of those election related activities, including advertising. It won't happen until we, the voters, make clear to our elected representatives that their jobs depend upon election reform in sufficient numbers to make them realize we are serious, which in and of itself won't be easy.
And I agree, it is not that I like or dislike either candidate as a person (though Trump is making that really difficult) neither one is qualified to be the elected leader of a very small debating club, let alone the nation.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
And who decides where that money goes, what balance of advertising is for one candidate versus another?
In the current situation, with only 2 viable candidates, Biden and Trump, how is the money split? 50/50? 60/40? 90/10 (incumbent vs challenger)? Who decides where the money gets spent and what proportion goes into what messaging?
What if another cadidate pops up now, say Bloomberg decides to throw his hat in the ring again. Will the split now be 33/33/33 for the three candidates? He's a billionaire, will that impact the split? What about the money already spent, if it was 50/50, and half of that has been spent, does that mean the remaining money is split such that overall they'll get 33% each, but that means from this point onwards Bloomberg would get 66% of the remaining funds and the other two would get 16.5% each for the remaing run up to the election so the final overall split is 33% each? What if a fourth person joins in? Or another dozen? What if someone joins in to just get their hands on the money (e.g. the movie "The Distinguished Gentleman"), who determines if they are a genuine candidate to get a share of the election money or not?
I really can't see how this'd work in any fair, non-corrupt, non-partisan, balanced, practical way.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
And, I can still vote for whoever I want, it doesn't matter if they are elligible for the presidency or not. I can write in whoever I want, whoever I think is qualified, and that won't be a "third party" vote, it will be a vote for whoever I think is the best fit. If you advocate for the abolition of the party system then why are you stuck in that mindset?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Again, as I said above:
I wish there was an election reform third party with enough sensible ideas to get behind, and included banning political party's. I could get behind that. Unfortunately most third party organizations are just a subset of one of the recent iterations of Republican or Democrat with some very small differentiation, and most people are too focused on issues closely related to themselves to look at the big picture. As I said the other day:
Democrats and Republicans have reversed their basic ideologies a number of times, each, which in the end, for me, they stand for nothing except themselves. I want a government that stands for the people, not a party or some other ideology.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I am confused as to why you refer to Biden as my "guy"? I am not endorsing anyone nor telling anyone who to vote for.
Ok, so you're making the "lesser of two evils" argument,
I'm not, but you seem very insistent on putting words in my mouth. You did in your first comment and in this one.
The fact that your candidate is slightly not as bad as the incumbent doesn't give me any more of a reason to vote for him
This may be true. But it also does not give you any reason not to vote for him either, so you're not making a point here other than a cynical one.
especially when both, including your guy in your own words, are terrible.
Enjoy your logical fallacy world with the satisfaction that you want to look too cool for everyone. Must be very satisfying.
Well, this was her chance:
She's written up this thing in highschool, and now was her time to publish what she considers, most likely correctly, to be the highlight of her career.
but what about the apology?
Why not apologize: "we are sorry that you do not understand our constitution, reality, or how your performance is hurting how the country's citizens see you as a leader."
Defamatory Polls
Why can't a poll be defamatory? A scientific poll asking "do you prefer X/Y", yeah, can't imagine how.
But a manipulated push poll (gee, I wonder who uses those a lot..), why not?
Example:
Poll question: Did X stop beating their spouse? Y/N
Poll results: 100% believe X beat their spouse.
Wouldn't that be defamatory?
Re: Defamatory Polls
If a push poll was defamatory for what its questions stated/implied, it would defamatory regardless of the results. The demand letter seems to be saying that the results are what's defamatory.
Re: Defamatory Polls
No, it isn’t. Biased or not, that doesn’t make it defamatory. After all, there isn’t anything technically false about the statement from the results.
Re: Defamatory Polls
Just stop talking. You've already embarrassed yourself.
Re: Defamatory Polls
Most of these polls suffer from oversampling problems, the same problem that led to the 2016 election shock. While I doubt that you can sue to force a candidate poll to discontinue use of a method which has produced questionable results in the past, and so it doesn't reach the level necessary to qualify for defamation, these polls do seem kind of shady.
Re: Re: Defamatory Polls
Even if poll results were a straight up lie, would it legally be defamation? It wouldn't be a lie about anything that the subjects of the poll did (or didn't) do.
Re: Defamatory Polls
Because of the first amendment. Presidents CANNOT control peoples free speech UNLESS that free speech is giving out military secrets in time of war.
And even then this has to go via the Senate and Congress to assure no 1st amendment violations.
Re:
Dear Ms. Ellis,
Amy I refer you to the answer given in the case of Presdram vs. Arkell in the UK:
https://lettersofnote.com/2013/08/07/arkell-v-pressdram/
If he does not like the CNN poll he should just make his own poll showing how popular he is with the voters, he could call it The Alternative Poll.
Re:
He already did. The McLaughlin one.
Re:
He'd only poll his appointees.
Re:
extract from TrumpisYUUGEpoll: 796% of votes are in favor of trump for permanent president because he has never made a mistake ever. Not even once. And under his government, he will destroy the Jedi and bring Peace and Order to America/the galaxy.
Re:
All he'd need to do that is a sharpie and a chart.
New cow, same pile..
Anyone ready to start a New party, or look for another one??
We only need 20% of the population to Bypass these 2 groups.
last election was 55%(?) of the USA Voted
15% were republican
15% were Democrat
20-25% were not associated to either party.
Re: New cow, same pile..
The founding fathers didn't like or want political parties. Why should we? What is wrong with everyone just thinking for themselves?
Re: Re: New cow, same pile..
OR,
as was done Over 150 years ago...
PAY for themselves..NO corp backing..
Re: Re: New cow, same pile..
That would require the development of critical thinking, something that's been frowned upon by politicians for generations. For reassurance of that little factoid, consider H.L. Mecken's quote from 1920:
"On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart's desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron."
That prediction came to pass just 96 years later. Also, Mencken had much more to say on politics, I suggest that you search him out.
In addition to the zip drives, do they not know that DVDs are disks? If by “disks” they just mean CDs, then what about floppy discs and Blu-Rays?
But seriously, why include zip drives? Why not add in audio- and videocassettes, maybe even 8-tracks or tape reels, while they’re at it?
Re:
Disks (with a k) usually refers to magnetic media, like floppies and hard drives. Discs usually refers to optical media, like CDs and DVDs.
Re: Re:
Yep. ^
Re: Re:
So CDs and Blu-Rays are not included? I smell a loophole!
Re: Re: Re:
Sorry, that was not a loophole, it was a poophole you were smelling.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It was a joke.
Re: discs
Perhaps it's a subliminal reference. After all, the Flat-Earthers automatically disbelieve in GLOBAL pandemics.
I'm guessing not too many of them write software either, or they would be catatonic parsing the dichotomy of GLOBAL variables.
How would that side put it, 'Chill out snowflake'?
I gotta say, you'd think at some point that Trump would hit rock bottom, that he would find the ultimate way of showing just what a petulant child he is, and yet somehow he always finds a way to dig even deeper, to top his previous tantrum.
'You're not allowed to report how people think of me when it's negative' is a seriously pathetic and childish response in addition to being an attack on the first amendment, and stands as yet another example of how thin-skinned and quick to lash out he is.
Re: How would that side put it, 'Chill out snowflake'?
That will be when he loses the election, and refuses to accept the result, and declares it invalid because people voted against him, when he told them to vote for him.
"I like not this news
Bring me some other news." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWsKhMQ41lY
"this may be the dumbest"
Consider the source.
