Trump, DOJ Claim ANTIFA, Other Extremists Are Hijacking Protests. DOJ Filings Show No Link To Outside Groups.
The Trump Administration has decided to give cops a pass on killing black people. Wait. Hear me out. The Blue Lives Matter administration began its term by declaring war on the general public if it refused to lick boot properly. And now ANTIFA is behind the riots and looting seen around the country.
On June 9th, the President tweeted that the elderly man shoved to the ground by Buffalo (NY) police officers could be an "ANTIFA provocateur." The president cited facts not in evidence: a One America News piece of speculative fiction delivered by its in-house double agent -- a reporter who also has written for Russian state-affiliated media outfit, Sputnik.
Bill Barr echoed these sentiments, claiming violent extremists were infiltrating protests, apparently making the underlying protests unmeaningful.
With the rioting that is occurring in many of our cities around the country, the voices of peaceful and legitimate protests have been hijacked by violent radical elements. Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate, violent, and extremist agenda.'
Barr said that there is evidence that those extremists include Antifa and other groups of different political persuasions, as well as “foreign actors playing all sides to exacerbate the violence.”
FBI Director Christopher Wray elaborated on this, noting that "these individuals have set out to sow discord and upheaval."
This echoed what a senior Justice Department official told Fox News Wednesday about how the feds have seen signs of "very organized" coordination from "professional" agitators, some linked to Antifa.
The DOJ may be publicly supporting these wild-ass claims by administration officials (one of which is the President of the United States), but there's nothing in the paperwork to support these allegations. The front mouths may be frothing about ANTIFA hijackings but for all their efforts, they haven't found anything to corroborate their wishful thinking. Ryan Lucas of NPR has the receipts.
NPR has reviewed court documents of 51 individuals facing federal charges in connection with the unrest. As of Tuesday morning, none is alleged to have links to the antifa movement.
Of the cases brought so far, 20 involve allegations related to arson; 16 involve the illegal possession of a firearm, more often than not by a felon; another eight people face charges related to inciting a riot or civil disorder.
There is one case linked to an "extremist" movement, though. Three Nevada men facing criminal charges are allegedly part of the "Boogaloo" movement, which advocates -- usually impartially -- for violently overthrowing the government and engaging in another civil war of us (the people) vs. them (the government).
Unfortunately, this isn't the narrative that plays to the voting base, so it's been ignored by Bill Barr and President Trump in order to present protests against police violence as opportunistic anarchism meted out by far left extremists opposed to the current administration. Not that the facts matter. Bill Barr is still insisting this is probably an ANTIFA thing, even when there appears to be no evidence backing his claims.
In his Fox interview, Barr repeated his assertion that an array of extremist groups has been instigating the violence, although he did — as he has repeatedly since the unrest over Floyd's death began — single out antifa as the primary culprit.
Investigations are, of course, ongoing. And they will presumably continue until the DOJ satisfies Barr's unofficial directive. That's why extremely stupid things are happening, like the FBI trying to talk a random twitter user into becoming an informant after he jokingly told the FBI he was a regional ANTIFA director.
There's a narrative being pushed here and it's one designed to focus law enforcement attention on the president's perceived enemies -- not anyone currently endangering lives/buildings with criminal acts. It's meant to recast demonstrations against police violence as fronts for violent extremists. The Trump Administration is trying to neutralize something it can't ever hope to fully control. Pretending this is all about ANTIFA allows the administration to pretend it isn't part of the problem.
Yet he still claims to be Republican, but is there a difference?
Does Trump's infatuation with anti fascism blatantly declare that he is in fact pro fascist, or a fascist himself? Has anyone in his coterie mentioned this possible interpretation to him (if they did, did he either smile quietly, or giggle, or guffaw)?
When the acronym ANTIFA first started appearing I mistakenly read it as anti first amendment. After seeing it a few times I looked it up and realized my error. Though given Trump's behavior my initial reading could have been correct. Maybe it actually means both.
gaslighting
Usual suspects like TechDirt are pulling out all the stops to make the American public believe that Antifa doesn't exist. It's all a myth, there is no such organization. You're deluded if you think there is.
Meanwhile, in downtown Seattle, Antifa has taken over capital hill, including city all and the 6th precinct police division, Antifa-branded Twitter accounts are sending out messages asking for food and "more armed activists."
Re: gaslighting
So you must be Profa.
Re: gaslighting
and "more armed activists."
They're just exercising their 2A rights. One would think conservatives would be totally on board with that.
Re: gaslighting
Nobody is claiming that ANTIFA doesn't exist. Only that they are just a bunch of militant people paid to turn peaceful protests into violent altercations so that those who paid them can point at the protests and say "See?! Bad!".
In other words, ANTIFA is a tool of the republican government, loosely organized via chat apps and used to make their opposition look bad. But we know better.
Elderly man pushed
Watching the video I see the man reaching his hand towards the officer, looks like near his belt.
Anyone reaching into the personal space of another, especially near the other persons weapons should expect to be swiftly distanced.
Put yourself in that situation, you are carrying weapons, an unknown person who is angry at you is reaching towards them. What would you do?
Say polite words and hope he does not take your weapon and use it on you?
Re: Elderly man pushed
Ugh back away. Easy.
Re: Elderly man pushed
If that man was a 75 year old I would take a step back, 100% thwarting any effort to grab my things. Not shove him to the ground and put him in the hospital, a totally predictable outcome.
Re: Elderly man pushed
Lemme get this straight....
The big tough cop, with a bullet-proof vest, helmet, sidearm, taser, pepper-spray, baton, second gun, self-defense training, surrounded by other cops...was afraid of a septuagenarian?
Not for nothing, but this sounds like a useless pussy that the force doesn't need anyways.
Bill Barr echoed these sentiments, claiming violent extremists were infiltrating protests, apparently making the underlying protests unmeaningful.
This thing, right here. So the logic is, people with a legitimate grievance (to insanely understate it) engage in legitimate protest, but since "outside forces" have "hijacked" these protests to do their own shtick on the side, this renders the legitimate protest null and void. The people making the very claim that protest has been co-opted by unwelcome parties then implies that the issues of the "real protesters" are moot due to this.
This is the narrative they have been pushing. I can see how it resonates with their fanbase since, like most of their platform, makes absolutely no sense.
Good job!
