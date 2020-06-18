AT&T Says Being Misleading About 'Unlimited' Data Plans Was Ok, Because Reporters Told Consumers It Was Being Misleading

Daily Deal: The Comprehensive Video Editing in DaVinci Resolve 16 Bundle
Thu, Jun 18th 2020 10:44am

Back in 2014 the FTC sued AT&T for selling "unlimited" wireless data plans with very real and annoying limits. The lawsuit noted that, starting in 2011, AT&T began selling "unlimited" plans that actually throttled upwards of 90 percent of your downstream speeds after using just two or three gigabytes of data. AT&T spent years trying to wiggle out of the lawsuit via a variety of legal gymnastics, including at one point trying to claim that the very same net neutrality and FCC Title II rules AT&T was attempting to kill, prevented the FTC from holding it accountable.

Nearly a decade after the battle began, the company agreed last fall to a $60 million settlement with the FTC without actually admitting any wrongdoing. Though AT&T has also been attempting to tap dance around several other lawsuits over its not really "unlimited" data plans with varying success. A separate 2015 class action continues to stumble through the court system, and AT&T lawyers continue to engage in... creative efforts to derail it.

The California class action argues, among other things, that AT&T was being secretive when it downplayed the hidden restrictions on its unlimited data plans (which is correct). To try and disprove this claim, a recent AT&T filing (pdf), spotted by Stop The Cap, introduces a dozen media reports (including an old one by myself) critical of AT&T's efforts. The logic being that because news outlets were writing about how sleazy AT&T was being, customers couldn't possibly have been surprised by the restrictions on their "unlimited" data plans:

"One of the news articles cited in AT&T’s May 14 filing was written by former DSL Reports’ author Karl Bode, who has been roundly critical of AT&T’s data caps for over a decade. Ironically, AT&T’s defense team is arguing Bode’s report, “AT&T Wages Quiet War on Grandfathered Unlimited Users” offers proof AT&T was not keeping its speed throttling policy “secret,” as at least one plaintiff claimed. Bode suggested AT&T had engineered its speed throttling plan to push grandfathered unlimited data plan customers off the plan in favor of more profitable plans offering a specified data allowance and overlimit fees."

Nifty.

It's not just AT&T that has now spent the better part of the last fifteen years trying to tap dance around their misleading marketing related to unlimited data plans. Verizon had its wrist slapped by New York's Attorney General as early as 2007 for selling "unlimited" data plans with very real limits, and yet the company still to this day imposes all manner of restrictions on such plans. Verizon's most recent unlimited plans, for example, throttle you back to HD and ban 4K video entirely unless you pony up cash for a more expensive plan.

This is by and large acceptable provided Verizon buries its annoying unlimited data plan limits somewhere in it's massive EULA.

Still, you'd think that after so many run ins with regulators and consumers, wireless carriers would simply stop using the word "unlimited" entirely, instead focusing on other metrics like speed or reliability. Instead, they keep engaging in the same behavior, AGs and the FTC keep doling out flimsy wrist slaps years after the fact, and telecom lawyers spend years tap dancing around anything even vaguely resembling accountability. And, thanks in large part to AT&T and Verizon lobbyists, we just lobotomized the one government agency custom built to handle these kinds of issues, and net neutrality rules requiring greater transparency in mobile data plans. Good job, America!

Filed Under: 5g, misleading, truth in advertising, wireless
Companies: at&t

Reader Comments

    Koby (profile), 18 Jun 2020 @ 11:08am

    Advatage

    Still, you'd think that after so many run ins with regulators and consumers, wireless carriers would simply stop using the word "unlimited" entirely, instead focusing on other metrics like speed or reliability.

    In other unrelated industries, commercial laws have been written describing what sales associates can and cannot say. The bottom line is that using certain language gets results, which translates to money. Companies that were more ethical and voluntarily chose not to use the problematic language were at a clear competitive disadvantage. Some companies were even willing to absorb some fines and penalties, justifying it as the cost of doing business for continuing to use problematic language. Until the fines add up to more than the benefit of using the deceptive marketing language, it will continue to be used.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Upstream (profile), 18 Jun 2020 @ 11:29am

    ATT: It's OK to be sleazy if people know we are sleazy.

    This is disgusting, and this is why this stuff keeps happening:

    AGs and the FTC keep doling out flimsy wrist slaps years after the fact, and telecom lawyers spend years tap dancing around anything even vaguely resembling accountability.

    And it will keep happening unless and until we get a lot more of this.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Shufflepants (profile), 18 Jun 2020 @ 11:48am

    Maybe some one should try this next time they're accused of perjury.

    "How plead you to one count of perjury?"

    "Innocent, your honor."

    "On what grounds?"

    "Well, since the prosecutor told you I was lying, you knew I was lying. So, it wasn't really a secret was it. So, you knew what I really meant. That's not really deceiving the court and doesn't really count as perjury does it?"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jun 2020 @ 12:05pm

    If an honest person is told, repeatedly, that what he says is being misunderstood, he attempts to find a clearer way of expressing himself.

    Someone who doesn't do this is not just misleading, he is MALICIOUSLY misleading. I'd say, AT&T knew they were being misunderstood, that they did not change their wording is irrefutable proof that they MEANT to be misunderstood: in other words, nothing else in their brief could possibly justify their conduct.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


