Australia Triumphs Definitively In Long-Running Battle With Big Tobacco Over Plain Packs For Cigarettes

from the no-sacred-right-to-use-trademarks dept

Mon, Jun 15th 2020 7:33pmGlyn Moody

Techdirt has written a lot about corporate sovereignty -- also known as "investor-state dispute settlement" (ISDS) -- which allows companies to haul countries before special tribunals for alleged loss of profits caused by new laws or regulations. One industry's use of ISDS that Techdirt has been following particularly closely is tobacco. As a typically brilliant John Oliver segment explained back in 2015, Big Tobacco companies have used corporate sovereignty clauses in international trade and investment deals to sue countries for daring to try to regulate cigarettes, advertising or packaging. Thankfully, that didn't turn out so well. Philip Morris tried to use ISDS to roll back plain-pack laws, but cases against Australia and Uruguay were both thrown out. The tide against the use of corporate sovereignty by tobacco companies to undo health protection laws has turned so much that special carve-outs have been added to trade deals to prevent this kind of corporate bullying.

But the tobacco industry had one last trick up its sleeve. John Oliver noted five years ago that Big Tobacco persuaded three countries -- Honduras, Dominican Republic and Ukraine -- to file complaints with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Australia, claiming the plain-packaging law violates trade agreements. As an article in the Financial Review explains, they were later joined by Indonesia and Cuba. A dispute panel backed Australia in June 2018, but Honduras and the Dominican Republic appealed against that decision. Now the WTO's Appellate Body has made its final ruling:

The Appellate Body confirmed the previous WTO ruling, which said that when Australia prevented tobacco producers from differentiating themselves from their rivals via brand marketing, this wasn't necessarily a restriction on trade.

It also rejected the argument that raising the purchasing age or increasing tobacco taxes were less trade-restrictive options that Canberra could have pursued instead of the plain packaging rules.

And it said that the international intellectual property regime didn't give tobacco companies a right to use a trademark; it merely stopped competitors from using it. So there was no obligation on Australia to allow a company to use its trademark, and the plain packaging regime hadn't "unjustifiably" encumbered companies' trademark usage.

That last point is particularly interesting. As far back as 2011 the tobacco companies tried to argue that "plain packaging has a smothering effect on companies' logos and trademarks." The WTO has just stamped on the idea that companies have some kind of sacred right to use their trademarks, which could have wider implications.

As for the main attempt to get rid of plain packs in Australia, that has now failed definitively -- there is no way to appeal against the WTO Appellate Body's ruling. That means that many more countries around the world are likely to bring in plain-pack laws -- a real victory for Australia's tenacious pursuit of this important health measure.

Filed Under: australia, health, plain packs, trade agreements, wto

Reader Comments

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2020 @ 8:22pm

    It also rejected the argument that raising the purchasing age or increasing tobacco taxes were less trade-restrictive options that Canberra could have pursued instead of the plain packaging rules.

    Obviously the WTO doesn't know about the taxing regime on cigarettes' in Australia. The tax amount increases every quarter (which then increases the price of cigarettes), and currently the 'cheapest' brands are approx $50 AUD for a single pack of 40 - which would be about $35 US dollars per pack.

    More expensive brands can cost up to $70 AUD for a single pack of 40 - which would be close to about $50 US dollars per pack.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  identicon
    recherche, 15 Jun 2020 @ 10:35pm

    Call on health system versus smoking...

    A trusted, highly knowledgeable medical professional+healh system administrator told me (back in the 1970s) that the "rule-of-thumb" amongst people in health administration positions was that the majority of most people's call on the health system was in the last two years of their life.

    So, despite all the apparent costs borne by the system over that end-of-life time, you can simply write it off and ignore it entirely -- it's a sunk cost.

    Hmmm.

    My observation: One of the ironic things about significant smokers' chances of being terminally ill rises at about retirement age: So, if the "two years" rule is accurate, then if people become terminal at around the time they retire, then the Government has saved potentially tens or hundreds of thousands in pension/allied services payouts.

    How many times have you heard something along the line: "Poor old Fred: A really good hard worker all his life, yes he smoked, but just when he was looking forward to retiring, $DISEASE came along and struck him down, in short time... what a shame!"

    It's a win-win for the Government, when taxes are added in.

    --

    recherche

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2020 @ 10:49pm

      Re: Call on health system versus smoking...

      Actually, this ties in quite nicely with the costs of two common vices in world regarding taxes and cost to society. Those vices being tobacco and alcohol.

      For tobacco, the income obtained via taxes and the cost to society via health care, pretty much balance each other out. And the adverse effects are generally restricted to the tobacco users themselves. Basically, they kill themselves off before they cost society too much.

      Alcohol on the other hand is a different story. The income obtained from taxes is less than the cost to society. They don't tend to die young and thereby remove themselves from the health care system. Additionally, they cause damage to non-users (drunk driving) that result in victims incurring health care costs.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


