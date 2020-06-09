Investigation Shows Governor's Claims That Democrats Tried To Hack The Georgia Election Were Bullshit
Privacy

from the ethical-questions dept

Tue, Jun 9th 2020 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

COVID-19 has thrust old questions about privacy into the spotlight, often with new and different framing, and has raised the big question of whether our conception of privacy needs to change entirely in the midst of a pandemic. On this week's episode, we're joined by reporter, analyst and investor Esther Dyson to discuss the challenging ethical quandaries raised by the pandemic.

Also, as a bonus, Dyson (who is a former founding chair of ICANN) takes a moment at the beginning to respond to our recent episode with Mike Godwin.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: podcast, privacy

