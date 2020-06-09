Techdirt Podcast Episode 245: Pandemic Privacy

COVID-19 has thrust old questions about privacy into the spotlight, often with new and different framing, and has raised the big question of whether our conception of privacy needs to change entirely in the midst of a pandemic. On this week's episode, we're joined by reporter, analyst and investor Esther Dyson to discuss the challenging ethical quandaries raised by the pandemic.

Also, as a bonus, Dyson (who is a former founding chair of ICANN) takes a moment at the beginning to respond to our recent episode with Mike Godwin.

