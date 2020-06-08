Daily Deal: The Complete 2020 Big Data and Machine Learning Bundle
Sheriff Goes All In On Violating The First Amendment After Assaulting A Protester For Carrying A 'F*CK TRUMP' Sign

Free Speech

from the hope-the-county-tells-him-he-has-to-pay-for-his-own-lawyer dept

Mon, Jun 8th 2020 10:44amTim Cushing

A whole lot of attention -- and thousands of cellphone cameras -- are focused on law enforcement officers. Nationwide protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis PD officer Derek Chauvin have aimed a lot of unblinking eyes at officers around the country.

Unfortunately for the protesters -- and Americans in general -- a great number of officers have chosen to behave badly. Journalists have been targeted, teargassed, and arrested. Peaceful protests are being greeted with violence from police officers, who seem unable to comprehend just how quickly and thoroughly they're making the protesters' points for them.

Via Adam Steinbaugh comes yet another protest-related act of violence and stupidity by a law enforcement officer. This one, however, sits at the top of his county's food chain. And he's apparently unaware of the First Amendment, Supreme Court precedent, or how to properly respond to nothing more than a (self-censored no less!) profanity.

Actual video exists of this confrontation, which has led to stupider and stupider things in the days following this sheriff's initial reaction:

Having stolen a sign from a demonstrator -- one that said "F*CK TRUMP" -- Sheriff Ashley Paulk then decided to grab the woman with the nearly-foulmouthed sign by the neck and shove her around for a bit.

He then doubled-down on his initial error by keeping the sign and declaring he needed it for an "investigation."

No one but Sheriff Paulk seems to know what he'll be investigating, especially since there's nearly 50-year-old Supreme Court precedent on the books saying profanity is protected by the First Amendment, especially in "political" contexts, which these demonstrations clearly are.

Here's the sheriff tripling-down one day later:

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk says his office will arrest protesters holding signs with profanity, after getting in a brief scuffle Wednesday when he took a sign away from a group in downtown Valdosta.

There are even more dubious assertions further down in the article:

The sheriff says he supports the group's right to protest peacefully, but he does not want them showing signs with profanity.

Oh ok. I guess bad words are now literal violence. That's a dumb take. But this is even dumber. This assertion makes it clear he feels the journalists he's speaking to are dumber than he is.

He went to get the sign after getting several calls complaining about the language, the sheriff says.

Even if true -- which seems unlikely -- the government doesn't get to engage in content-based speech restrictions just because some locals are unhappy.

In support, Sheriff Paulk cites a law that doesn't say what he thinks it does.

Georgia law… makes it a misdemeanor to use obscene, vulgar or profane language in the presence of a person under age 14, which threatens an immediate breach of the peace.

That last clause carries all of the weight and Paulk completely ignores it. The use of profane language in the presence of a person under the age of 14 has to "threaten an immediate breach of peace" to be illegal. Simply swearing (or in this case, almost swearing) in the presumed presence of certain minors isn't a crime by itself.

So, guided by his own wrong assumptions, the sheriff is now loading up on civil causes of action.

A young woman was arrested for holding a sign displaying obscene language that alludes to a lewd act between Sheriff Ashley Paulk and President Donald Trump.

Sheriff Paulk doesn't deserve to keep his job. Residents of Lowndes County should take this opportunity to vote him out… oh.

He is running for re-election this year, and is unopposed.

Pretty sure an empty office would be doing a better job handling these very mild (and very mildly profane) protests. Running unopposed guarantees Sheriff Paulk will stay in office long enough to make it easy to serve him with lawsuits, but it's not going to make the state of policing any better in Lowndes County.

Filed Under: 1st amendment, ashley paulk, free speech, georgia, lowndes, profanity, protests

25 Comments

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 8 Jun 2020 @ 10:53am

    And the subject of a John Oliver show.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_kak7kAdNw

  • icon
    DB (profile), 8 Jun 2020 @ 10:57am

    I'm surprised his office didn't immediately back off and claim he was acting as a private citizen. Although his immediate claim that he was seizing the sign for "an investigation" would be a problem for that claim, they might have gotten around it in court.

    Georgia citizens might support this and be willing to re-elect the Sheriff. Which is exactly why federal civil rights laws were needed. It's remarkable that they are apparently still needed.

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 8 Jun 2020 @ 11:20am

      Re:

      I'm surprised his office didn't immediately back off and claim he was acting as a private citizen.

      You are?

      Even leaving aside that LEOs covering for other LEOs is the norm, not the exception, it is, as you say, his office. He's the guy in charge. Who else is in a position to distance the department from the actions of the guy in charge of it, and who in that position would stick their neck out to publicly undermine their boss?

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 8 Jun 2020 @ 11:34am

        who in that position would stick their neck out to publicly undermine their boss?

        A “good cop”, or so I’ve been told.

        • identicon
          Kitsune106, 8 Jun 2020 @ 11:53am

          Re:

          Hey now. It's just one bad apple... at the top... and you know what they say about things flowing downhill....

          • identicon
            Baron von Robber, 8 Jun 2020 @ 12:23pm

            Re: Re:

            "Bad apples?
            Some jobs can’t have bad apples.
            Some jobs, everybody gotta be good.
            Like … pilots.
            “American Airlines can’t be like, ‘Most of our pilots like to land. We just got a few bad apples that like to crash into mountains. Please bear with us.’” - Chris Rock

            • icon
              Koby (profile), 8 Jun 2020 @ 12:43pm

              Re: Re: Re:

              Keep in mind that there may be a cost to this. If the level of training an expertise causes each cop to earn a $300k/year salary + benefits, the city will soon be in sorry financial shape (see: Chicago).

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2020 @ 1:22pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re:

                Again... Other countries pay their cops less and dont have similar levels of police brutality. Accountability and de escalation matter and cops will tend towards good behavior or actually knowing the rules. The only cops who dont benefit from this are the problem ones.

        • icon
          Thad (profile), 8 Jun 2020 @ 11:58am

          Re:

          Right, that's my point: you'd have to be some sort of mythical creature.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2020 @ 4:00pm

      Re:

      Except that he's better off acting in his official capacity, as

      (1) he has a chance at qualified immunity

      (2) any settlement would be paid by the taxpayers

      If he says he was acting as a private citizen, he opens himself up to a civil lawsuit for which he would personally be responsible as well as criminal charges (battery).

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2020 @ 11:04am

    Running unopposed guarantees Sheriff Paulk will stay in office long enough to make it easy to serve him with lawsuits, but it's not going to make the state of policing any better in Lowndes County.

    When the job involves being surrounded by militant assholes with tiny IQs, only a militant asshole with a tiny IQ will apply for the job.

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 8 Jun 2020 @ 11:09am

    Unopposed

    All he has to do then is vote for himself and he wins, but wouldn't it be (unlikely but) exquisite if the election returns show that there was indeed only 1 vote for him?

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 8 Jun 2020 @ 11:55am

    Hypocrisy, thy name is Trump supporters

    While the violation of the first is certainly a major problem you can't help but laugh at the situation itself, as there is some serious humor to be found in a supporter of Trump of all people, someone who has absolutely zero hesitation in insulting and attacking anyone he perceives as his opponents, getting huffy over 'bad' language'.

    For a group that has no problem trash talking their opposition and calling them weak and pathetic they sure are quick to break out the theatrical crutches while crying foul anytime someone says something mean about them.

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2020 @ 12:12pm

      Re: Hypocrisy, thy name is Trump supporters

      You mean like when Trump supporters steal the other sides signs, damage and destroy their vehicles and boycott anyone associated with the opinion they dislike? Oh wait, that is the Anti Trump side doing all of that.

  • icon
    Upstream (profile), 8 Jun 2020 @ 1:13pm

    The sheriff says he supports the group's right to protest peacefully, but he does not want them showing signs with profanity.

    It's OK to want things.

  • icon
    K`Tetch (profile), 8 Jun 2020 @ 1:15pm

    I HATE going to that area.

    That said, he could be in trouble, because Georgia actually has a law that covers this, it's OCGA 16-5-42 False imprisonment under color of legal process
    AHEM

    When the arrest, confinement, or detention of a person by warrant, mandate, or process is manifestly illegal and shows malice and oppression, an officer issuing or knowingly and maliciously executing the same shall, upon conviction thereof, be removed from office and punished by imprisonment for not less than one nor more than ten years.

    Oh dear.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2020 @ 1:33pm

      Re:

      And this is why more laws won't do fuck all. We already have laws that make police behavior illegal but none of them matter until a cop does something particularly heinous on camera and the public gets pissed off about it. You never hear about prosecuting a policeman without footage to prove it happened.

      The problem is the police themselves. Clearly they all let their violent, bigoted sides out (assuming they even have other sides) when they get together in groups such as precincts. This is a basic and well-documented human behavior. So now you have a gang of thugs, armed with weapons, protective gear and the knowledge that no matter what they do they will get away with it unless some dickhead citizen catches it on camera. Off they go with their bad attitudes and disabled body cams to do some harm to the public.

      We don't need them, at least not what they've become. We need to look to the UK and elsewhere for examples of how we should expect police to behave and perform. And while I doubt any nation's police are perfect they are without a doubt a massive improvement over the fascist shitshow we call law enforcement in America.

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 8 Jun 2020 @ 1:43pm

        The problem is the police themselves.

        No, they’re a symptom (albeit a rather large one). The disease is the systemic protection of police officers from accountability for their actions. Prosecutors, grand juries, cop-friendly judges, Internal Affairs departments, police unions — all part of a broad system that gives an astounding amount of leeway to criminal activity from police. You can’t change the police without changing the entire culture around the police and their being protected from consequences.

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 8 Jun 2020 @ 2:35pm

      Re:

      Just who is going to charge and/or arrest the sheriff? Then, if it does happen, where will those 12 jurors be gleaned from?

  • icon
    tz1 (profile), 8 Jun 2020 @ 3:37pm

    So you would be fine with...

    F- Blacks, F- Jews, F- Journalists? The first two, s/id/epithet/, i.e. the N and K words. You would demand the sheriff arrest if not shoot someone that did so. Welcome to the post free speech world.

