In Response To George Floyd Killing, Minnesota Schools Dump Contracts With Minneapolis PD
from the rest-in-swill,-coppers dept
We can disagree (vehemently and at length) about the most effective means of societal change. But we've seen a blend of tactics that no one unanimously agrees are helpful or harmful, but are still pushing legislators and other government officials towards meaningful change.
Maybe we'll never fully understand what motivates society as a whole. (And yet we live in one.) Let's celebrate the steps forward -- especially one that have occurred despite certain government officials (including our President) declaring almost any anti-government action to be stupid, criminal, and useless.
No one asked for cops in schools. At least, very few students did. Maybe some parents did. To be sure, a whole lot of school administrators did because it meant they could offload every disciplinary problem -- no matter how small -- to cops trained to handle serious criminal acts rather than underage acts of defiance. It made things easier for administrators who used this void they'd created in their own responsibility to enact a number of "zero tolerance" policies that relieved them of the pressure of using common sense and restraint when dealing with troublesome students. The end result was objectively awful.
Now, with law enforcement agencies having proven themselves objectively awful by badly reacting to a cop-created problem, Minnesota schools are deciding to kick cops to the curb.
The city’s public school board unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday night that will end the district’s contract with the Minneapolis police department to use officers to provide school security. The Minneapolis superintendent said he would begin work on an alternative plan to keep the district’s more than 35,000 students safe in the coming school year.
“We cannot continue to be in partnership with an organization that has the culture of violence and racism that the Minneapolis police department has historically demonstrated,” Nelson Inz, one of the school board members, said. “We have to stand in solidarity with our black students.”
Hopefully this will spring a sizable leak in the school-to-prison pipeline, allowing the tax dollars no longer required for the receiving end to be routed to the future of America and those tasked with teaching them.
But it's not just minors being protected from cops. It's also a number of adults.
In a statement Wednesday evening, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel announced changes in the school's relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department.
U of M will no longer contract with MPD for additional law enforcement support needed for large events. This includes football games.
The school will also no longer use MPD for specialized services such as K-9 Explosive detection units.
As extraneous cop opportunities dry up, so should their funding. This will make it easier for legislators to remove police from situations where their dubious expertise has done more to harm than to help. What used to be just a libertarian fever dream is now a few steps closer to reality. Members of the Minneapolis City Council are actually considering at least a partial dismantling of the city's police force.
Several members of the Minneapolis City Council this week have expressed support for drastic overhauls to the way the city handles law enforcement, ranging from calls to defund the department, to suggestions that social workers, medics or mental health professionals should be sent to some calls currently handled by police.
Council member Jeremiah Ellison, son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison — who is leading the case against the officers involved in Floyd’s death — took a more radical approach.
“We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together. We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response. It’s really past due,” Ellison wrote on Twitter Thursday.
Council President Lisa Bender joined Ellison’s call to dismantle the department.
“We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety,” Bender wrote on Twitter Thursday.
The police likely won't be disbanded, no matter who's vowing to do what. And the Council -- at this point - isn't threatening to deprive the PD of its funding until it gets its problems sorted out. But the state's Department of Human Rights has sued the PD, demanding a host of changes and a partial blockade on certain enforcement activities until the PD agrees to its demands for increased accountability. This is nothing new for the Minneapolis PD, which was hit with similar demands by the DOJ back in 2003. It appears the federal effort didn't actually result in better officers so more drastic reforms are in the works.
While legislators may not be able to dismantle the PD and rebuild it from the ground up, they are taking steps to steer cops away from situations they've proven they can't handle, like welfare checks and calls relating to mental health issues. Too often when cops are faced with situations they don't completely comprehend, they respond with force, mostly of the "deadly" variety. If these reforms are pushed through, calls like these will turn EMS units and mental health professionals into first responders, giving these at-risk residents a better chance of surviving their encounter with the government.
Things are changing. This is good news. But let's not be dismissive of all the bad news that led us to this point -- including demonstrations (violent and otherwise) that demonstrated law enforcement's inability to properly serve the public they owe their jobs to.
Filed Under: defund the police, minneapolis, minnesota, police, police violence, school resource officers
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Maybe don't have the thugs providing security?
While it's just a tad absurd that it took this long to maybe consider that armed police with a terrible track record might not be the best people to have in schools or providing security it's better late than never, and hopefully it'll snowball such that if they can't be disbanded and replaced entirely at the least they'll be provided as few chances to abuse their authority as possible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If the police want people's trust, they need to EARN IT.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Here at Techdirt, we see Trump's strategy:
It is a strategy of infiltration, disruption and selected blows
against Techdirt and revolutionary movements and leaders like Mike. It did temporarily succeed in creating a climate of distrust and suspicion on the left. Its tactics included threats and intimidation, espionage, grand juries and long trials about Email —and selected murders. The strategy against the Black movement and Techdirt and the strategy against the anti-war left are different faces of the same apparatus. Their basic repressive strategy is to divide, separate out, and make vulnerable - but don't fall for it. Be a Techdirt Soldier! Demand they Defund the Police! Obama for President!
—to divide Third World and white, those in prison from those outside, those
in solitary from I hose in population, leaders from the grass roots and the
guerrillas from the mass? movement.
Organizing a Base fur Fasc i sm. In the US this means racism:
building cxplicHy or thinly -disguised anti-Black and Third World campaigns.
To the extent that thev have gone unchallenged by organized revolutionary
forces they have 'been serious defeats.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Letting cops shoot black kids in schools isn't going to prove Shiva Ayyadurai invented email, Hamilton.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That ship sailed, burned down, and sank years back
Earn it? That sounds like a whole lot of work, much easier to just beat people into submission, not like that could ever horribly backfire and lead into mass protests...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: That ship sailed, burned down, and sank years back
RIght, Comerade, you are Right. Here's how it's going to work: First, we will defund the police. Everybody already agrees on that. And THEN, Intel, Pepsi, Nike and other like minded revolutionaries will fund BLM (already happening). And THEN BLM will come to your neighborhood and ask for Support for their anti-White-Supremacy movement. With the investments from Intel and others, we have already purchased all the sanitation equipment (garbage trucks) in the US. Now, to support BLM, simply have them pick up your garbage. Simple. If you want to leave some donations to BLM in return for extra protection now that the police are gone, that's fine, just mark them with a big $ and keep them very clean. We don't want to HAVE to BEAT you to SUBMISSION, we don't want to BURN YOUR RESIDENCE, so just contribute generously, please. Badged BLM members will come for an in-person interview (usually groups of 20 or more) soon, please be ready with your donations and thank you for supporting BLM! In fact, since we usually come about 3AM, maybe it would be better for you to just leave them outside. Omerica! It's our Future! BLM OBMAM BLM!! Say it with me!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: That ship sailed, burned down, and sank years back
AND, we have a special, I forgot to mention it. A special for those of you who are willing to get down on your knees and recite the names of 10 great black men and their birthdays, and then apologize publicly to them for your privilege. Doesn't matter if you are white or not, you get a 10% discount from your refuse removal AFTER you post it on the BLM side and it is reviewed for quality and accuracy. AND, we use refuse to make the planet more GREEN, so that's Good! And, your ten percent is good for a WHOLE year after you first register you bank account number and ATM and your PIN with BLM (as required by BLM law). Automatic Discounts, is that great or what? That was Nancy's idea. She's a former Catholic, and quite frugal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: That ship sailed, burned down, and sank years back
You guys are getting beyond absurdity with your hangup about the black man who became president.
It says a lot about what you are when the response to the fact the police murder people is a long rant about how black people demanding equal rights will somehow "oppress" you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: That ship sailed, burned down, and sank years back
"First, we will defund the police."
Yes? A government unit which fails to do its job and creates collateral civilian damage worse than the military in many war zones has no business receiving salary by the taxpayer.
"And THEN, Intel, Pepsi, Nike and other like minded revolutionaries will fund BLM (already happening)."
Points to these otherwise rather ethically challenged companies doing something good.
"And THEN BLM will come to your neighborhood and ask for Support for their anti-White-Supremacy movement."
If anyone actually has to ASK you to oppose white supremacy movements that's already a fail on behalf of the community. No sane person likes a nazi.
"...to support BLM, simply have them pick up your garbage...We don't want to HAVE to BEAT you to SUBMISSION, we don't want to BURN YOUR RESIDENCE, so just contribute generously, please."
....aaand there we have the implication that black people being activists for equality == The Mafia. You know, Baghdad Bob, you might as well have signed in as "KKK" given the story you are trying to sell here.
All you're missing so far in the racist boilerplate is "They're coming for our women!!". I assume you'll fit that into a followup post?
Now, since you're being more than a bit slow, as racists do tend to be, with the proportion of police killings in general, the proportion of black people killed by police being twice that of white people being killed, evidence of systemic prejudice surfacing every damn year, in every US state, calling for that shit to stop isn't grounds for a rant about how The Black Man Is Taking Over White America.
I realize that the black man usurping power and oppressing the white man is a core narrative you sad, deluded losers in the Stormfront echo chambers are building your lives around. Feel free to go right back to Stormfront and Breitbart for a receptive audience.
But kindly stop coming around to places where sane people gather and try to peddle fairy tales concocted by the grinch on a bad trip.
Oh, wait. No. Please DO come back and tell us all about it. One reason we're at this point, after all, is that we all forgot you asshats existed. Every time you pour that bile out in some thread, more people wake up and realize that you guys are out there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Magic Lottery Spell With The Help Of Dr,Lordshakikispell@yahoo.c
HOW I WON £114,969,775 WITH DR SHAKIKI LOTTERY MAGIC SPELL
I am Frances & Patrick Connolly From the UK...I had to write back and say what an amazing experience I had with the Dr Shakiki powerful lottery spell. My Heart is filled with joy and happiness after Dr Shakiki cast the Lottery spell for me, And I won £114,969,775. His spell changed my life into riches, I'm now out of debts and experiencing the most amazing good luck with the lottery after I won a huge amount of money. My life has really changed for good. I won (one hundred & fourteen million. Nine hundred & sixty nine thousand.seven hundred & seventy five pounds)Your Lottery spell is so real and pure. Thank you very much Dr. Shakiki for the lottery spell that changed my life”I am totally grateful for the lottery spell Dr. Shakiki did for me. You can Email Him For Your Own Lottery Number,Because This Is The Only Secret To Win The Lottery.
Email Him: Lordshakikispell@yahoo. com Or Lordshakikispell1@gmail. com
WhatsApp or Call him: +1(289)-324-0753 ,,,
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply