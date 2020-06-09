Peaceful Protests Around The Nation Are Being Greeted By Police Violence. Remind Me Again How Peaceful Protests Are Better?
I have written at least two (admittedly) incendiary posts for this site responding to the response (and -- one level further -- commenters' responses) to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin has been arrested and is now facing a shifting set of charges -- some of which are unlikely to be sustained. Minneapolis is still burning. And it will probably burn again once the justice system is done with what's left of Chauvin and his criminal charges.
In these posts, I openly advocated for the targeted destruction of government property. I do not apologize for that. If the problem is law enforcement, it should be law enforcement's stuff that burns. Say what you will for peace and reason, but we're dealing with unreasonable forces that consider themselves soldiers in a warzone, rather than public servants in troubled areas where a little kindness on their part would go a long way.
Peaceful protests can effect change. I'm not arguing that they can't. But decades of peaceful protests -- interrupted occasionally by violent civil uprisings -- haven't changed much in this nation. And that's just the last 50 years of this on/off cycle. The anger presenting itself now dates back more than 300 years to slavery. And the 300 years following that haven't been much better. Nearly 100 years after slaves were freed, governments in America -- along with the populace supporting them -- treated blacks as subhumans only worthy of very limited rights and privileges.
But let's go with the argument that peaceful protests will bring peaceful resolutions. Here's how that's playing out around the nation.
This guy is bleeding from his skull and the police have the nerve to tell the media he “tripped” pic.twitter.com/WPjvZNAneo
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 5, 2020
1️⃣7️⃣3️⃣ San Antonio, TX: police abruptly open fire into crowd of peaceful protestors
🗣: "Everybody put your hands up!"
👮🏼♂️👮🏼♀️👮🏼: ::starts shooting::
— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 3, 2020
1️⃣8️⃣0️⃣ Wilmington, NC: police kneel "in solidarity"...
...so protestors will get closer...
...for the police to shoot them.
— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 3, 2020
Seattle police pepper spray, gas and flashbang peaceful protests for the third day in a row. @MayorJenny should be ashamed of herself and everyone involved. #seattleprotest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Jole1XcSLG
— anxiety feverdream (@catsayshello) June 3, 2020
#BlacklivesMaters SAN DIEGO PROTEST WE ARE BEING PEACEFUL pic.twitter.com/91TuXmWuKe
— Mariah (@mariahalize3) May 31, 2020
2️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ Huntington Beach, CA: police open fire on unarmed protestors laying flat on the ground
— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 3, 2020
TURN THE VOLUME UP: This footage is unbelievable!
This happened today: Philadelphia Police Officers were firing tear gas on peaceful protesters who were TRAPPED on a fenced off hill on the side of a highway!
THIS IS SAVAGE BRUTALITY!pic.twitter.com/r5UgBAfAcd
— Trisha (@Trisha_Tahmasbi) June 2, 2020
2️⃣3️⃣2️⃣ Huntsville, AL: police officer gets out of his car and just walks around casually pepper-spraying people
— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 4, 2020
2️⃣4️⃣0️⃣ Indianapolis, IN: police teargassing a worship service for sport
— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 4, 2020
Here is a 38 photo sequence of what happen this morning with Joyce Beatty, Shannon Hardin, Kevin Boyce, protesters and Columbus Police. pic.twitter.com/ZZEd6MfJCh
— Kyle Robertson (@KRobPhoto) May 30, 2020
Fuck NYPD #BarclaysCenter pic.twitter.com/9hJTROT8RK
— Jane Doe (@crankberries) May 30, 2020
we were doing nothing wrong. the organizers of this protest put so much fucking effort into keeping it as peaceful as possible and look at what these pos cops CHOSE TO DO TO US#columbusprotest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/sY4PQlMQc8
— BLACK LIVES MATTER (@rottenstrwbry) May 30, 2020
#RICHMOND #VIRGINIA peaceful protest attacked. pic.twitter.com/saxfBeDkAn
— JUST ADD HAND SANITIZER (@Justiceaddwater) June 2, 2020
Need more? Plenty can be found here. And Twitter has no shortage of footage showing cops behaving violently in the face of non-violent protests.
With a nation watching them -- including the hundreds of cameras present at any protest -- police officers are acting as though nothing matters. They have responded to accusations of excessive violence with excessive violence. They have greeted non-violence with violence. And it doesn't appear to be slowing down. Empathy and self-awareness are apparently traits considered to be weaknesses by our nation's law enforcement agencies. Proving protesters right isn't helping the cops win. But leaving it up to ineffective and cowardly legislators isn't ending the cops' winning streak either. The cops claim fear provokes every violent reaction they have. But when they have nothing to fear, they engage in violence anyway.
Let's not abandon peaceful solutions. But let's not pretend they're more effective than violence targeting the objects of state oppression.
shooting into crowds
While the first choice of oppressors, violence is a last resort of the desperate and oppressed.
I believe we all learned what happened when shots were fired into a crowd of protestors in Boston. I believe we called it a massacre and it started this country. Riots; Boston tea party. Change occurs when the oppressed stomach no more and organize.
I applaud those who call for peace, but I commend those willing to fight for it.
Being a bully doesn't stop bullying
One of the points of peaceful protest in the current state of things (and even for prior advocates and practice of peaceful protest) is that it puts the protesters in a different light than law enforcement. To be the 'bigger person', to have 'greater character', to 'behave more ethically', to 'be better'. That some extremists involve themselves in the protests and do harmful things such as violence and looting makes a statement about themselves, but not all protesters. It also gives cover to bad behavior on the other side.
I hear a lot of talk about the protests being about BLM, but I think there is more than one thread to these protests. They are not just about racism, but also about authoritarianism. They are about the police 'respect mah authoritay'. They are about the police unions, and administrations, and the prosecutors, and courts who don't hold officers who commit bad acts accountable. They are about the militarization of police departments. They are about the propensity to shoot (whether taser or gun no matter) first and forget about other techniques. They are about the First Rule of Policing (get home for dinner tonight) rather than everyone gets dinner tonight, either at home or in jail if appropriate. They are about the lack of necessity for the police to know the law while mere citizens are required to. They are about the misuse of asset forfeiture. They are about the almost ubiquitous surveillance without cause. They are about a whole host of things that have more to do with excessive power rather than protecting and serving. Hell, the police as a representation of authoritarianism is just one example and given the copyright industries extra judicial stranglehold over culture or the inability for the government to recognize inappropriate monopolies and/or the compromise of legislative processes via corporate or special interest corruption we might say those are also contributing, but underlying aspects of the public rage.
Someone came up with 'All Lives Matter', which they do, but that phrase has been co opted by some to mean only specific lives whereas it should be taken for what it says. All lives matter and the police should be admonished to behave accordingly. The police don't just kill black, brown, yellow, (or whatever criteria) minorities (religion or national origin or etc.) might be defined as. They also kill whites and Christians. They should employ deescalation rather than force. They should respect Constitutional restrictions rather than trying to fudge their way around them. They should treat each and every citizen, suspected criminal or not, as they would a treasured member of their own family, and react with force only when all other options have been judiciously expended, not when it is most expedient. And, as pointed out in the recent John Oliver piece, it is the system that allows or even encourages bad things to happen. We need to make changes at a systemic level.
The point of non-violent protest is to be better, and when the police act aggressively, or violently anyway, holding the ground of non-violence will, in the long run (sometimes very long), make a greater statement than succumbing to 'well they did it first' childish reactions. Some say one stands up to a bully. That may be correct, but there is more than one way to stand up to a bully. That people get injured or killed by those bully's is terrible, but acting as a bully oneself is just as terrible. Be better.
Maybe the cops being violent is a good thing (in the long run). If enough of this behavior is exposed to get our government representatives off their asses to create real oversight and enforce penalties on officers that act this way, that would be a win. Police culture needs to be changed from the outside.
How to protest the police
Re: How to protest the police
This ^
All of the peaceful protesters need to exercise their peaceful right to peacefully arm themselves while protesting peacefully. They need to start showing the police that their brutality will not be tolerated any longer. And if the shell casings start flying the multitude of video will show who fired the first shots.
Re: Re: How to protest the police
In the end then, not peaceful and maybe admitting that their intentions were not in fact peaceful.
Re: Re: Re: How to protest the police
You can be peaceful and armed at the same time.
Re: Re: How to protest the police
That's a great idea. Let's give Trump an excuse to bring in the military. I assume you will be the one standing in front?
Re: Re: Re: How to protest the police
Come now, it's not like there have been people calling for hunting down protesters who would absolutely jump at the chance to point to pictures of armed protesters to support their murderous arguments...
Re: Re: How to protest the police
Wrong color.
'I feard for my life.' 'For how many clips?' 'All of them.'
I suspect if 30-40 police showed up to a protest with 300-400 armed protestors, it would be a much different scene.
Indeed it would, it would be an absolute bloodbath. Police are already beating, pepper-spraying and shooting protesters with 'less than lethal'('Less than Lethal: It's not meant to kill you, but maiming is definitely still on the table') rubber bullets, you seriously think that a large group of armed black men and women showing up would cause the police act to less extreme? Because if so I've got some amazing bridges to sell you.
Re: How to protest the police
I see that going very badly for this round of protesters. In my opinion, there are two huge differences between the previous Michigan protests and the current protests. The most obvious is... well... skin color. The second difference is that any outcome of the previous Michigan protests would not have threatened a police officers way of life. The cops aren't out there making mistakes and having lapses of judgement in front of the camera, they are showing us that they are willing to fight a war to preserve their status. They are not serving and protecting the protesters... they are counter-protesting. because when their status is stripped away, all of the sudden, they will have a lot of explaining to do. And you can bet your ass they will fight as hard as they need to in order to answer as few questions as possible.
Re: How to protest the police
The question is, would that be a good thing?
Right now, the protestors are calling for police reform, and the police are replying by demonstrating exactly why reform is needed. And lawmakers are taking note.
There are three scenarios that I can see if the protests become armed:
... I can't see how any of these scenarios benefit anyone. Heck, #1 and #2 still carry the risk of justifying the existing police violence, even if protestors don't become violent themselves.
It just seems like a lot of risk, for very little possible reward.
'Let's just pour ALL the gasoline on that fire shall we?'
Because nothing says 'it's only a few bad apples' and 'there's most certainly not systemic corruption and rampant police brutality' like entire groups if not departments engaging in brutality against peaceful protesters on live tv and the internet equivalent.
Even worse, if this is what they are willing to do when they know they are being recorded does anyone think that the are or would be more restrained when the cameras are off or they think that only a few people might be watching?
The police may think that they can beat crowds into submission just like they beat individuals into submission, but all they're doing is fanning the flames and showing the world that people pissed off at american police are absolutely justified in doing so.
Re: 'Let's just pour ALL the gasoline on that fire shall we?'
And ironically. They are proving why people should fear them. If police get.to use the I feared for.life, citizens should too. And since the bad apples seem to slip past , why, since they do notmlnow which police is which, using cops own logic, every encounter.with police is with a bad.apple.....
I have never seen such a literal example of the cliché "The beatings will continue until morale improves."
The loudest voices calling for peaceful protests and working within the system are those of the people that control the system because they know nothing will be achieved.
Peaceful is not the end of the story
Continuing to buckle down on only half the story continues to accomplish nothing.
The fact that these protests claim (and yes, they only claim this so far) they were peaceful is not the end of the important list of facts.
In many of these cases the protesters were breaking a lawful curfew. The police shooting teargas at them is a polite way of making them disperse and obey the law. The alternatives are not better. Try to arrest a mob that large and you're only going to put cops in a dangerous situation they shouldn't need to be in. This is not me saying that all of these fit into that explanation, only to point out that many seem to be happily ignoring those that do. Pretending that all these protesters are in the right is not helping.
I would also honestly be more on your side if the riots today were targeting police institutions. You keep saying that makes what's happening here ok and ignoring that that's not what's happening at all. People are randomly destroying anything for whatever twisted reason floats their boat. Comparing this to the Boston tea party is ridiculous. They're nothing alike.
Re: Peaceful is not the end of the story
You and I have very different definitions of the word "polite." Granted, I'm a Canadian, but still...
Re: Re: Peaceful is not the end of the story
No, we don't. You just stopped before the rest of my statement. Considering the alternative possible solutions, that was very polite.
Re: Re: Re: Peaceful is not the end of the story
"The alternatives are not better" doesn't apply that one solution is polite. Calling someone an asshole isn't polite, even if "the alternative" is something with sixteen expletives, three anatomically impossible suggestions, and a derogatory comment about that person's mother. Similarly, assault doesn't stop being assault just because the police think it's necessary assault.
"Polite" would be a respectful request to vacate the premises, perhaps a barrier to prevent any more people from entering, and patience. Would that be effective? Maybe not, but sometimes there are no polite, effective solutions. That doesn't make the least-rude effective solution (which I am not convinced that this was) polite.
Re: Peaceful is not the end of the story
Those curfews may be lawful, but are they moral? On one hand we could argue that they were meant to stop violence and looting, on the other hand they are a way for the authoritarians to express their authoritarianism. If the latter is true, why shouldn't those curfews be protested, peacefully, along with other issues?
I do not believe that any of these protests have just one single agenda. I believe that people are out there for a multitude of reasons, many of which revolve around authoritarianism.
Re: Re: Peaceful is not the end of the story
And if you can find a way to argue that the curfews in question have gone beyond what has been considered acceptable by most courts for a general curfew then great.
The reason they cannot be protested by being out in public is pretty obvious. Because it's a curfew and breaking it makes you a criminal. If the curfew is considered Constitutionally lawful (which most courts have long recognized that as long as they only go on for a limited time during a state of emergency they are within the bounds of the Constitution) then no they cannot be protested in this manner. There are other ways that don't involve breaking the law to do so.
Re: Peaceful is not the end of the story
Reasonable force is an actual doctrine for how to approach a situation. And people have the right to gather and protest, you cannot force them to disperse. So shooting tear gas (which is illegal) to disperse protestors (a violation of their rights) while they are protesting is actually exactly what not to do, and saying they could do WORSE things does not make it okay.
Targeted Destruction
While I advocate for peaceful demonstration, if peaceful demonstration does not achieve the desired end, and violence is necessary, then targeting the actual "enemy" is the only acceptable approach. It is NEVER acceptable to target innocent businesses or people or property for looting and destruction. That is simple vandalism and only serves to hurt the cause.
Re: Targeted Destruction
In a system that values property greater than lives and and looks at the value of lives almost exclusively in terms of their economic productivity, the destruction of property is a powerful message. It motivates business and property owners to call for change when they would otherwise ignore the issues. And, most importantly, it works, as history shows. Its the only thing that works.
Re: Re: Targeted Destruction
The system in question does not value property over lives. Some individuals certainly do, but then you're talking about all businesses everywhere and that is simply not true.
And the fact that doing this causes some change to happen does not make it ok or justify doing it. You need far more than that to justify this.
'You don't care if I DIE, why should I care about your shop?'
In general, yes, not torching or otherwise destroying property of those not involved would be better and help avoid giving ammo to their opposition, but as has been pointed out a few times if one side of the social contract isn't going to be upheld then why should the other?
As Trevor Noah pointed out in his video, and another woman further backed up in a clip at the end John Oliver's video, when one side sees that their lives are given little to no respect by the society around them then it's not too surprising that some members of that side wouldn't be too concerned about the property of those around them.
If society isn't going to value someone's life then why should that person value society's property?
Re: 'You don't care if I DIE, why should I care about your shop?
The premise of your balance is not true of our current state. That's why.
Some individuals have not valued their lives. That does not show society not valuing them.
Re: Re: 'You don't care if I DIE, why should I care about your s
Voters have been electing officials that refused to fire, or have re-hired those officers. Juries have refused to convict murderers wearing blue. Lawmakers have protected the officers' qualified immunity, preventing them from being sued for the damage they've done.
If society values their lives, it's doing a piss-poor job of demonstrating it.
Will history repeat?
This is important to remember. There will likely be several trials coming in the next many months or years of several cops who killed unarmed, non-threatening, blacks.
The protests after the Rodney King beating didn't hold a candle to the literal firestorm aftermath of the trial verdicts.
The Millenial attention span.
Re: The Millenial attention span.
Police killed about 1,000 people in 2019 alone. Extrapolating that, that would be 10,000 people in the last decade.
Your position is that this "damage" has been doubled, and then doubled again by the rioters and looters, so can I please get a source stating that 40,000 people have been killed in the rioting and looting?
Watching the world burn
Did you listen to the woman who observed that the Minneapolis police station and target (and a football hall-of-fame) weren't theirs. Her community, the one in which law enforcement pulls them over until they find reason to shoot them dead doesn't own anything and does not actually get any benefit from the corporate infrastructure.
Indeed, the Target in question was creepy like in Something Wall-Mart This Way Comes. It sold only shoddy goods and was the place were Target Inc tested its more extreme security measures. People avoided shopping there.
No, our black communities are like Indian reservations or Jewish ghettos in Poland, places the state drives people it doesn't like to languish and be contained.
And then we send law enforcement there, not to actually keep the police, but to harass the people for minor infractions against the state (id est not against each other). When there's a domestic incident, the police don't give a fuck until long after someone is dead.
So when they burn down corporate property or state property? That's essentially akin to Mexicans burning the property of the French occupation. (Or humans taking down Martian infrastructure)
The United States is totally the Nazis, and the only thing we haven't yet done is decide we can't afford to sustain black communities so we should just evacuate them (to mass graves.)
Only the Allies aren't coming to save us.
A strange thing
Something I point out to persons that say, they are Christians.
A group of EU people wonder the world and declare lands as Discovered, for their own nations.
Then send in the preachers, and demand they convert or we kill them. Then we take all these New christians, as slaves..
For all that Rome and other nations persecuted Christians, Christians have returned to the rest of the world, manifold. We even persecute the religion we came from, the Jewish people Love us, sooo much.
Trying to get people to understand their Own past, is so much fun. The New testament has only been around <400 years. And it change Christians After Along time.
Would be interesting, to go back a few steps and get the Church itself to Kick persons out that ARENT acting NEW Christian.
(love people who think they are, and act nothing like it)
Lets Dump that idea for now.
Why did people from the EU run to the America's?? SAME reasons as now, to much BS happening, but who is in control? Who is pushing buttons.
Its patterning. Its been created over time, and gotten worse and worse. Its the thought of WHO do we blame or point at if something is SEEN, Done, ???..
This is as bad as the creation of religions, when asked about something NEW happening, "God did it" was the Answer.
For some reasons, we are not taught to question, or to discover anymore. We are as bad as many animals. And we are treated as such. Our Keepers are taught the same, to Control over us. Ya, ya ya... but watch.
How mnay of you/us treat others(unless proven) Abit like Cause and affect? Pat them on the head and they Purr, bark. Many people Never learn to control themselves and not LET others push the buttons.
Some people have figured this out, and it works for so many people. I dont like saying it this way, but we arent much better then a trained dog. With Programming as soon as we goto Church of listen to HOW, our nation is run.
Those from the past are still here.
Its up to us, and others to Take things back if we can. Try to get the Others that are treated as trained dogs, to Learn to care for themselves and others..
recently.. Someone got into an archive for a famous experiment. The info inside Proved the Experiment was rigged. The Scientist TOLD the jailers what to do..this is NOT human reaction.
https://www.khanacademy.org/test-prep/mcat/behavior/social-psychology/v/zimbardo-prison-st udy-the-stanford-prison-experiment
https://www.vox.com/2018/6/13/17449118/stanford-prison-experiment -fraud-psychology-replication
JUST MY OPINION..
Re: A strange thing
my point comes to 1 thing..
A dog only has a few things he can do..
Cower in the corner and let it happen, of Fight back..
And when he fights back, he has seen something better then he has, he hopes.
This is why we have the 2nd amendment.
Citizens are being targeted, citizens need to protect themselves.
Since the police in this country now depend on federal funds, they are not community police, they are federal police with a federal agenda.
Community police mission:To serve and protect.
Federal funded police mission:Control and Suppress (for Oppression by others)
IF you resist, you be shot at, gassed, trampled, beat, arrested and killed - all without due process.
No more Federal Funding for police.
No more collective bargaining for police.
Citizens are being targeted, citizens need to protect themselves.
Smooth move, brainiac.
Chicago PD is one of the worst
Law enforcement's role in oppression
I openly advocated for the targeted destruction of government property. I do not apologize for that. If the problem is law enforcement, it should be law enforcement's stuff that burns.
Much the way the bad apples within precincts are overlooked and condoned by the other officers, the deeply entrenched garrison model for for law enforcement is deeply entrenched in the justice system. Judges help officers lie and set precedents that give the people fewer protections against police overreach. And all this is to support a system that entirely fails to voice the will of the people or push for public interests, and then still taxes them.
We've seen these things before, and the indictments in the Declaration of Independence are applicable here today.
The destruction of government property, of the infrastructure on which it depends is a mainstay of insurrection, and sabotage and destruction are more ethical directions than killing government officers and agents, or attacks that kill ordinary people (e.g. suicide bombers and rampage killers). Anything that supports law enforcement is going to need to be reconsidered, especially if the infrastructure drives law enforcement to act outside its parameters of serving the public.
almost on a daily basis, USA police use violence when not needed and are then not just backed up by colleagues but are actively praised by them and then backed up still further by bullshit claims of Union Reps. these acts of unnecessary violence lead not to less unrest of citizens but more, which in turn leads to even greater acts of police brutality both on the street and in police custody. these acts are further enhanced by the continuous deployment of ex-military vehicles and equipment which have not just been sold to the various police forces but actively asked, even begged for by police chiefs for the express aim of quelling even the slightest bit of civilian unrest, whether justified or questionable. this, in my opinion, is purposefully done because the headof and members of the various locality services want to put the fear of fuck into everyone, killing people when feel like it, knowing full well that they will get away with it scot free, in other words, get away with legalised murder as has happened in the Floyd case and numerous cases before it! the police have been turned, by a minority, into nothing less than Nazi thugs and we could well do without any of them, ever again!!
Violence as an answer to violence
The author does make a very good point. Sometimes violence must be met with active defense. (1776, anybody???) I do however take issue with one thing...
"If the problem is law enforcement, it should be law enforcement's stuff that burns."
A very important point here is being missed or ignored. The police own NOTHING. We the taxpayers do. If a police station burns, no officers that are housed there, nor any government agency, suffer any personal financial loss. We do. If we need to destroy our own stuff to make a point, then so be it. Just make an informed decision, knowing who will ultimately foot the bill.
