Let's Stop Pretending Peaceful Demonstrations Will Fix The System. 'Peace Officers' Don't Give A Shit About Peace.
Copyright Blocks Interview Of Protesters Because Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' Was Playing In The Background

Daily Deal: Learnable -- Learn to Code, Build Apps, Websites & More

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Jun 3rd 2020 10:55amDaily Deal

Gaining new knowledge doesn't have to be hard. In fact, it can be easy and fun. Learnable is an eLearning platform providing you with handpicked lessons and courses on coding languages. Choose from a wide range of different courses to suit your goals — C#, C++, PHP, Swift, Java, SQL and more! And if all this coding stuff gets kind of tiring, you can even take a break with the built-in Meditation Mini-App. Learnable is available on both iOS and Android, meaning you can learn to code anytime and anywhere. It's on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Let's Stop Pretending Peaceful Demonstrations Will Fix The System. 'Peace Officers' Don't Give A Shit About Peace.
Copyright Blocks Interview Of Protesters Because Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' Was Playing In The Background
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

11:01 Copyright Blocks Interview Of Protesters Because Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' Was Playing In The Background (2)
10:55 Daily Deal: Learnable -- Learn to Code, Build Apps, Websites & More (0)
09:40 Let's Stop Pretending Peaceful Demonstrations Will Fix The System. 'Peace Officers' Don't Give A Shit About Peace. (75)
06:31 Net Neutrali-what? AT&T's New Streaming Service Won't Count Against Its Broadband Caps. But Netflix Will. (10)
03:27 Italian Public Prosecutor Says Project Gutenberg's Collection Of Public Domain Books Must Be Blocked For Copyright Infringement (16)

Tuesday

19:41 Private Prison Company Sues Netflix Over Use Of Logo In 'Messiah' (15)
15:39 Federal Court Says Sneaking A Warrantless Peek At A Cellphone Lock Screen Violates The Fourth Amendment (2)
13:41 Techdirt Podcast Episode 244: Section 230 & Trump's Executive Order (2)
11:59 Just As The Copyright Office Tries To Ignore The Problem Of Bad Takedowns, NBC & Disney Take Down NASA's Public Domain Space Launch (31)
10:44 Facebook's Oversight Board Can't Intervene, So Stop Asking (13)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.