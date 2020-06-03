Dallas PD Asks Residents To Snitch On Protesters, Gets A Load Of K-Pop Videos Instead
Once again, the people that serve the public have failed to understand the public. Trying to turn citizens into narcs never works out as well as government agencies envision. The end result is almost always a useless waste of limited resources.
Eons ago when the coronavirus was still a concern, the mayor of New York City set up a snitch line for residents to report social distancing violations. Instead of hot neighbor-on-neighbor action, the city's 311 line received a bunch of middle fingers, dick pics, and Hitler memes.
When Ohio's government set up a snitch line for employers to report employees who were collecting unemployment instead of coming to their COVID-encrusted workplaces, an enterprising coder put together a script that clogged the tip bin with algorithmically-generated garbage.
Now that it's civil unrest all over the place in response to the latest killing of a black person by a white police officer, the Dallas PD is asking citizens to step up… and report other citizens for exercising their First Amendment rights. It has not worked out well for the police, as Caroline Haskins reports for BuzzFeed.
In response to the tweeted request from Dallas Police, hundreds of K-pop fans replied with photos and videos of their favorite artists. Many people also claimed to have submitted videos of the police harming protesters, as well as fan edits of K-pop artists, to the iWatch Dallas app.
It took less than 12 hours for the public to run the iWatch Dallas snitch app into the ground. The app's listings (for both Google Play and the iOS App Store) were flooded with one-star reviews while the Dallas PD was flooded with footage of foreign celebrities. It's unclear whether the app was trolled to death or if the PD simply got tired of wading through K-pop footage to find recordings of, um… "perps" participating in First Amendment protected activities. Either way, the app is down and no further submissions are being accepted.
Behold the power this social medium:
The digital protest started when a tweet from Twitter user @7soulsmap, which showed a screenshot of the original Dallas PD tweet, got retweeted thousands of times. A few hours later, @7soulsmap responded to their own tweet with a video and said, "If y’all post this one on their app I’ll send you a $1, I promise."
Who would win: a well-funded police department or a single account waving dollar bills at Twitter randos? (Since we already know the answer, I will be removing this question from the final exam.)
If you want citizens to contribute to your efforts, you might want to make sure you're all working towards the same goal. Asking people to turn in other people for stuff most people don't think other people should be turned in for is never going to work out well.
I would send them the George Floyd video but that's porn to them.
The no snitch code. How can they complain when police are just copying their example?
Maybe they should set up an anonymous snitch line for their law enforcement officers so they can tell the truth if they so please.
Snitches...
"Trying to turn citizens into narcs never works out as well as government agencies envision."
Well, it can if the people fear the crime/criminals more than they fear the police. But if the people fear the criminals too much, they won't report at all. Neither apply in the current case.
OTOH, the cops can just go on Snapchat and get video evidence against looters.
Re: Snitches...
Evidence! Cheap! Act now!
Re: Snitches...
People don't like snitches, and then complain when police officers don't snitch on other officers. We have a double standard. I think this is a case of snitches "with stars upon thars".
I'm sure I'll get ripped for saying it, but...
Re: Snitches...
I have read that, presently, the general population fears the police more than the typical street criminal, and with good reason.
Yes, if the cops ask us to snitch on protestors, make them time travel back to 2012, when PSY's "Gangnam Style" was the biggest thing. Have them try to sing along to the lyrics.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bZkp7q19f0
It's spreading to other right-wing outlets
K-pop stans are flooding right-wing hashtags like #BlueLivesMatter and #MAGA
As protests go, this seems to be surprisingly effective.
Re: It's spreading to other right-wing outlets
Ha!
Some snitching okay?
Local Albuquerque news has broadcast some scenes of Sunday night-Monday a.m. destruction (windows broken, spray painting, etc. in sleepy downtown, oddly not in a wealthy area of the city). I'm hoping people recognized the young fascists and call in tips. Further, the thugs being arrested I hope are charged heavy fines and given hefty prison terms... with maybe some time off for squealing on who paid them, gave them weapons and helped them come into town. The many peaceful protesters (all races, including children), who were out Sunday afternoon, should be easy to find if need be as they have important things to say and have been on camera for interviews.
Re: Some snitching okay?
"The many peaceful protesters (all races, including children), who were out Sunday afternoon, should be easy to find if need be"
If need be .... for what?
This is almost as much fun as when the Bundy cell of Y'Al-Qaeda took over the bird sanctuary. They asked for supplies and got boxes of dildos.
Re:
The funny thing was, they got upset about it.
go snitch
you have been set up for it and have proven yourselves willing. neighbor breaking quarantine, call the 'authorities'. welcome to 1984. (or East Germany, North Korea, Maos China...hell, China now, Stalins Russia, and yes, Hitlers Germany)
the youth have been trained, and they are you.
Mistake in article
FTFY
Muppets
Yet all you muppets think contact tracing is a good idea, or will even work.
good lord, do you even hear yourselves? You decry orwellian-level snitching, yet plow wholeheartedly into justifying literal surveillance of everyone's movements.
It's like some kind of diseased NIMBY virtue signalling: It's even when other countries do it, but its OK if we do it.
And then you twist yourselves in knots to justify the literal looting, property damage and injury of people completely innocent of or not involved in any of the wrongdoing being protested!
You all better start seeing the world for how it really is, or you will be next on the pike, and no one is going to stop to listen to your protestations of support and solidarity
Re: Muppets
"Yet all you muppets think contact tracing is a good idea,"
"And then you twist yourselves in knots to justify the literal looting, property damage and injury of people completely innocent of or not involved in any of the wrongdoing being protested! "
"You all better start seeing the world for how it really is, or you will be next on the pike, and no one is going to stop to listen to your protestations of support and solidarity"
