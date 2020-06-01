Let. The Motherfucker. Burn.
Warning: this post will contain what we in the business like to call strong language, invective, and violent content. Govern yourself accordingly.
Content warning 2: possibly exceedingly long.
ONCE UPON A TIME, A MAN GOT FUCKED
Let's start with a story:
(Those of you who'd like to read a transcript, rather than watch this powerful performance by Orlando Jones [possibly for "Dear God, I'm still at work" reasons], can do so here.)
This is the history of black Americans. For a few hundred years, they weren't even Americans. And even after that -- even after the Civil War -- black Americans spent a hundred years being shunted to different schools, different neighborhoods, different restrooms, different bus seating, different water fountains. They are not us, this land of opportunity repeatedly stated.
Integration was forced. It was rarely welcomed. Being black still means being an outsider. Four hundred years of subjugation doesn't just end. This is how the story continues:
A hundred years later. You're fucked. A hundred years after that. Fucked. A hundred years after you get free, you still getting fucked out a job and shot at by police.
Fucked.
That's George Floyd. The Minneapolis resident allegedly passed a counterfeit $20 bill at a local store. The penalty was death -- delivered extrajudicially by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Officer Chauvin put his knee on the neck of the handcuffed Floyd for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. This continued for more than two minutes after Officer Chauvin had checked Floyd's pulse and stated he "couldn't find one."
It was all captured on video:
A man was dead under Chauvin's knee and yet he never moved. No one around him moved either. The other three officers at the scene watched Officer Chauvin kill a man, and not a single one of them did anything to prevent this from happening.
The good news is they've all been fired. The other news -- with the "good" excised -- is Officer Chauvin is being criminally charged. That's only news. Buy your insurance now because it's almost guaranteed Minneapolis will burn again once a jury has had a shot at this thing.
First, there's the murder charge. We all want this but there's little that supports it. It looks like murder, but the state has to prove things it's probably not going to be able to prove -- especially when the people doing the prosecuting aren't all that interested in prosecuting cops.
Third-degree murder is the most minimal of murder charges and even that might not be enough to drag Officer Chauvin into the crushing wheels of the carceral state. As Scott Greenfield explains, there doesn't appear to be enough to justify this charge in what's been seen in multiple videos. It appears Chauvin deployed a restraint technique that's been given a thumbs up by multiple law enforcement agencies.
Former police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with Murder 3, a not-insignificant charge even if it lacks the panache of Murder 1, with a potential sentence of 25 years in prison. Unlike intentional murder, the mens rea under Minnesota Statutes § 609.195 requires only a “depraved mind.”
609.195 MURDER IN THE THIRD DEGREE.
(a) Whoever, without intent to effect the death of any person, causes the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life, is guilty of murder in the third degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 25 years.
Yet, the complaint filed by the Hennepin County Attorney made almost no effort to assert that the elements of the charge were met, that Chauvin was “perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.”
While the video clearly showed Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck, which was naturally assumed, for obvious reasons, to have been the cause of death, that alone does not suffice to meet the element that it was an “act eminently dangerous.” It’s hardly an undangerous immobilization technique, but it’s also not an uncommon restraint, and is a permissible use of force in Minneapolis. That it’s only supposed to be used to restrain someone actively resisting gives rise to a departmental violation, but doesn’t elevate a lawful use of force to an eminently dangerous act.
If that falls, we're left with manslaughter. And that probably won't be enough to convince anyone Chauvin has been punished enough for continuing to use his knee to "restrain" Floyd for almost three minutes after a cop couldn't detect his pulse.
Then there's the preliminary findings by the coroner, which have a bunch of "GET OFFICER CHAUVIN OUT OF JAIL FREE" excuses already built in. But let's start with the police officers who allowed Officer Chauvin to kill George Floyd. One officer deployed an excuse constructed by a manufacturer of "non-lethal" weapons to excuse almost any death in police custody.
“I am worried about excited delirium or whatever,” Lane said.
From that, we run into the details of the coroner's report. These are preliminary, so they will change. But the exonerative text is already in there, ready for deployment by tough-on-crime politicians, media personnel willing to act like PD stenographers, police union officials (and the police union in Minneapolis is one of the worst), and anyone else seeking to justify Chauvin's actions.
George Floyd didn't die because Officer Chauvin crushed Floyd's neck with his knee for almost nine minutes -- most of which were spent with Floyd stating he couldn't breathe. He died because he was going to die, with or without Officer Chauvin's intercession.
The autopsy revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation. Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease. The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.
George Floyd died of heart disease, you guys. It coincidentally killed him while he was having his neck compressed by a cop who checked his pulse and discovered he was likely already dead and continued to compress his neck for another two minutes. Also peep the "potential intoxicants," which probably gave George Floyd the superhuman strength he needed to stay alive for seven of those nine minutes before succumbing to "coronary artery disease."
If Chauvin walks, Minneapolis burns again. Multiple cities burn. Unlike other killings of black men by cops, this has prompted intense protests across the nation. This one -- committed in full view of multiple phones and at least one nearby CCTV camera -- shows cops do not give a fuck who is watching. They will do what they want to do and roll the dice on a favorable ruling by federal courts.
LET IT BURN. LET IT ALL BURN.
In response to this killing, Minneapolis burned. Looting accompanied the protests, as is often the case. We can argue about the positive/negative effects of looting for as long as you want in the comment threads, but let's take a look at a couple of facts.
We have had riots in America for years. And looting. Those arguing that the destruction of businesses during these protests is counterproductive need to have their memories refreshed. This nation began with the looting of British ships. A whole offshoot of the "rule of law" party (also the "free speech" party, which is currently headed by someone seeking to directly regulate social media platforms) named itself after protesters who boarded British ships and threw their merchandise overboard.
Even if you decry the the destruction of local businesses which may not have the funds to recover from this unexpected turn of events, you cannot argue with protesters going straight to the source of the problem.
Police precinct set on fire on the third day of demonstrations as the so-called Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul seethed over the shocking police killing of a handcuffed black man
Full story: https://t.co/yHUQtOUGHp
📸 Kerem Yucel pic.twitter.com/PRc8OM8rpR
— AFP news agency (@AFP) May 29, 2020
NYPD van has been set on fire in Brooklyn, Ny pic.twitter.com/VrtKR8qz0T
— Jason Lemon (@JasonLemon) May 30, 2020
Atlanta police car set on fire.
📷 @AlvinWilderWx pic.twitter.com/4Su8NHsDUA
— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 30, 2020
And, as a bonus, the thin blue line between us and chaos being filmed abandoning their posts and leaving us to the chaos they could never protect us from, no matter how many black men they killed.
This is the moment Minneapolis police abandoned, fled the police precinct during the protests for #JusticeForGeorge - minutes later the precinct went up in flames pic.twitter.com/thYDXBThLe
— Jorge Martin (@marxistJorge) May 29, 2020
The cops fucked this up. The cops should pay. Unfortunately, it will be taxpayers funding the rebuilding of the Third Precinct station in Minneapolis, but, by all means, burn every cop car, precinct, etc. that stands between black Americans and the respect of their rights.
The message is clear: cops are the problem, not the solution. Burn the shit that means something to them -- the stuff that protects them from the people -- and see where we all are at the end of the day.
Let's take the long view. What has this accomplished? Here's a list of riots sparked by police violence against minorities -- one dating back nearly 60 years.
1965: Los Angeles
1967: Newark
1967: Detroit
1968: King assassination
1980: Miami
1992: Los Angeles
2001: Cincinnati
2014: Ferguson
2015: Baltimore
2016: Charlotte
What did that get us? Burning small parts of the system to the ground got us Nixon (who ran on a "tough on crime" platform following the riots in the 1960s) and a immensely-harmful drug war that has done nothing to slow the supply of drugs but has done everything to improve the bottom lines of PDs and prosecutors.
Cops haven't changed. And they haven't changed despite having every reason to. Several dozen cop shops are operating under consent decrees with the Department of Justice because they can't be trusted to not violate rights en masse on their own. The rest are still acting like it's a war zone out there, cladding themselves in cast-off military gear and equipment even as crime rates remain at historic lows. It's tough to be a cop out there, say cops, even as unimpeachable data says otherwise to a bunch of impeachable cops.
But let's just say you're arguing that riots/protests/looting don't solve anything. Let's look at the data again. Here are the years where nothing happened:
1966
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2017
2018
2019
Did not attacking cops help then? Did leaving retail outlets intact make policing better? Did a lack of looting force cops to realize their systemic bias was hurting communities? Did all of this non-action bring us to a better place in terms of our relationship with law enforcement? (Those of you who are not minorities can put your hands down. Thanks.)
Short answer: it did not. The boot stamping on a human face forever is the past, present, and future. This image was personified by Officer Chauvin, who placed his knee on the neck of a human being suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill until he died. And continued to perform this inadvertently symbolic move for nearly another three minutes after that.
If it's going to burn -- and it should -- it should start with those who have earned the flames. Cop cars are burning. Police stations are burning. Good. There is nothing wrong with this. The cops pretended to fear us whenever it was convenient. They claimed their subjective fear that someone might have a weapon justified every bullet they pumped into a person. Then they did nothing when people carrying actual guns marched on government buildings to demand access to restaurants and haircuts.
Fuck them. If you're going to cry about the threats separating you from making it home to your family every night, at least be consistent. And if you can't be consistent, at least restrain yourself from killing non-resistant people in the street in front of several cameras. And for fuck's sake, if you can't do that last part, it just means you don't fear the public and their representatives. It means you think the courts will clear you, if not your own department and union. No public official deserves this much deference, trust, or unearned protection.
YOU OWE US.
That obligation has never changed. The only thing that has changed is the other branches of the government, which have decided -- either through QI rulings or deference to police unions -- that the public matters less than those sworn to serve it.
This is not me wading into a recent controversy with my eye on harvesting clicks. This is me -- and this site -- covering the abuses perpetrated by law enforcement agencies for years. There is nothing anomalous about this event. It just shows accountability can't be brought solely by the mute witnesses of criminal acts by law enforcement officers. We have our cameras pointed at them. They have their own cameras. And yet, they still don't care.
If this is how they want it, we have the power to give it to them.
Be the god of righteous hellfire. All these years of not setting fire to the possessions of an invading force intent on treating fellow citizens as enemy combatants has done nothing.
Let the motherfucker burn.
The British Empire: The Original Bad Cop
Why was there a war to kick British Army and Navy to the other side of the big pond?
Right. Here is the really short version:
The 13 colonies were owned by the king through various trade company deals and charters, some with stockholders who expected gains on their investments. So, profits require no overhead - Dutch slave traders windfall.
King is in as much money as South American cartel, however, people get taxed up the butt, redcoats start doing riot control. Bang people die.
It goes without saying in this very simplified summary that as soon as the cops start killing people without justification there will be more violence.
The USA exists because the kings cops treated everyone like police treat black people. (A note: Only the selected few had power from the King to execute so called law breaker. Our police have that power now and we have to take it away.)
SSDD - immunity for murder and other crimes by police, property forfeit have to go away.
I want to say two things.
A not-zero number of the peaceful protests around the country this past week didn’t turn violent until the police showed up and inflicted their violence upon protestors. The cops are the ones who use tear gas — which isn’t even allowed in wartime use under the Geneva Conventions! — and dress up in all-black Stormtrooper gear to wage war against people exercising their First Amendment rights.
Sorry, meant to use “pepper spray” there. Rest of the comment stands, tho’.
Re:
Both are true. Civilian law enforcement organizations can and do use tear gas, mace, and pepper spray none of which is legal for use by military forces in war.
Re: Re:
Burning down whole communities seems a reasonable response.
For the insane, that is. Lock up the looters and throw away the keys.
Re:
There were a great number of peaceful protests. And they were interrupted by non-peaceful cops. There will be more posts on the subject, but suffice to say, there were a non-zero number of cops willing to make the situation worse, no matter where they were located.
Re: Re:
Since Trump said it first, "You shoot, we loot..."
Re: Re: Re:
Lock up the radicals. Including my sister. She deserves it. Yeah, she’s old, but she’s a radical. She chose sides. Lock ‘em all up. In Guantanamo, but no doctors and no swimming, unless they pay for it.
Re:
You are a phony pony 120 Lb coward loser smoking a doobie in your mamas basement. Loser. Nameless coward.
Self-fulfilling prophecy
Treat the public as the enemy, claim that they are such a huge threat that you 'feared for your life' and therefore were justified in ending the life of another on a routine basis and eventually they will return the favor.
There are times when 'I told you so' does not carry any satisfaction, where it would have been vastly preferable to admit to being wrong over facing a demonstration that you were right. I just wish this was at all surprising rather than just as inevitable as watching someone throwing rocks straight into the air and eventually being brained by one of them.
— Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
JFK's quote
This quote from JFK is also fitting and relevant:
Re: JFK's quote
AntiFa has made peaceful revolution impossible. They should be held responsible, not innocent small business owners.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: JFK's quote
And by "AntiFa" you mean... white supremacist groups play-acting:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna1221456?__twitter_impression=true
And their messages driven by extremist propaganda groups:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/01/technology/george-floyd-misinformation-online.html
Re: Re: JFK's quote
"AntiFa has made peaceful revolution impossible."
A man is forced to the ground by a law enforcement officer, choked until his pulse was confirmed stopped by another cop, then choked for another three minutes just to make sure he was dead.
And your takeaway of this is a whine that "Oh, but look at those AntiFa"?
Pretty clear that premeditated execution-style murder performed by the police isn't even on your radar. You - and all too many like you, on other forums - actually have the balls to show up and try to make this a thing about political keywords.
Only in America.
Re:
If you hadn't attributed the quote, I would have had no problem believing someone had said that recently.
It's been almost 60 years and still so little has changed.
Re: Re:
Ain't that the truth.
Re: Re: Re:
Fuck off, you AntiFa radical. You should be locked up with your friends.
Funny thing: Radical anti-fascism was a huge thing in the United States at one point in time. You might remember hearing about a specific radical antifascist group in school or seeing movies about that group enacting its violence towards those deemed “fascists”. It was called “the United States military”; the target of its violence was the Nazi regime and its allies.
“AntiFa” doesn’t exist, in the sense that “AntiFa” is a large, organized, centralized group of people. “AntiFa” is an ideology (anti-fascism). Yes, several groups around the country use “AntiFa” in their names. But they’re what you might call stand-alone complexes — small groups with a common shared ideology that share no leaders and aren’t part of/led by a much larger group.
A government doesn’t announce that it has become fascist. It announces the moment when it declares anti-fascists to be enemies of the state.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"...you AntiFa radical."
It's fairly telling that from your viewpoint I guess anyone who isn't actively a white supremacist would be considered a radical.
Ironically the very idea that fascism is a good thing is a collectivist one, and usually found only in ultrauthoritarian dictatorships, national socialism, and authoritarian communism.
What is truly pathetic is that where the nazis at least weren't afraid of proclaiming their allegiance, you guys go the distance to obfuscate the issue because chtulhu forbid anyone should find out the reason you're all out in force right now is mainly because you're upset that people in general are outraged over the execution-style killing of yet another black man rather than cheer it as a glorious moment for White America.
Pathetic and impotent whining is all your kind is good for. I guess the only racists with balls to speak of died at the guns of your own grandfathers in the second world war.
Re: Self-fulfilling prophecy
American law enforcement is monitoring everything here.
Pressure to the neck can kill without crushing the wind pipe, as it can also restrict blood flow to the brain.
Re:
Someone should really look into the aura of death/lethal luck that apparently surrounds police, where people just up and die for reasons completely unrelated to the actions of the police and where it was just dumb luck that the police happened to be in the area when the person died.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Have you seen the looters and arsonists? They absolutely deserve a knee on their neck. Or more.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"Have you seen the looters and arsonists? They absolutely deserve a knee on their neck. Or more."
So because "looters and arsonists" deserve an execution-style killing, according to you, a person who was neither looting nor killing should be murdered in advance?
You realize that by THAT logic you yourself should are in line to be pre-emptively killed?
I'm not sure what's worse. That your arguments here sound so hateful even Hitler would shed tears of pride or that you might be a troll so tonedeaf you're seeing the documentary of a murder as a good way to get your jollies off.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'm not sure what's worse. That your arguments here sound so hateful even Hitler would shed tears of pride or that you might be a troll so tonedeaf you're seeing the documentary of a murder as a good way to get your jollies off.
In either case file them into the 'disgusting, pathetic example of humanity' category and ignore, because they really aren't worth the effort and they certainly aren't worth getting worked up over.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"In either case file them into the 'disgusting, pathetic example of humanity' category and ignore, because they really aren't worth the effort and they certainly aren't worth getting worked up over."
Well, I guess in the absolute best of cases they're just the man-shaped garbage marching in lockstep with Ernst Röhm and his SA thugs.
It's no wonder they've crawled out in force jizzing bile all over - after all, what the rest of us consider an abominable horror show they felt was high entertainment.
We keep being told it’s only a “few bad apples” yet the barrel keeps getting more rotten. When 3 LEOs do nothing as a fourth kills a human then there are no “good cops”. Time and again this phrase is trotted out yet the “good cops” never seem to stop the bad apples. A cop is good until they are in a bad situation and then cover as all the others do.
Protect themselves and Serve a bullet is actually their motto
And now you know why people say “all cops are bastards”. It’s not an indictment of every individual officer — it’s an indictment of the system that reveres a status quo, that treats people inequally based on race or wealth or other such factors, that would rather place the lives of those who work forces above those upon whom that force is inflicted. It’s an indictment of grand juries letting cops go free, of qualified immunity, of “I feared for my life”.
All cops are bastards because all cops work in a system designed to make them bastards, either by association or by direct action. Anyone who says otherwise has a boot between their lips while they’re saying it.
Re:
So strange that folks that support cops like this have no problem saying this PoC or that PoC is "one of the good ones" and yet we're ask to assume that all cops are good, until they prove otherwise.
Re:
People seem to forget the rest of the "few bad apples" expression.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Would that be "95% of all cops are giving the rest of them a bad name."?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They've been trotting out the line that "only a good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun" for years now. Just once I want to see a good police officer show this to be true.
Techdirt is now openly advocating violence and destruction. Why am I not surprised that the usual commenters are fully on board?
Way to go, Masnick. You've chosen some real level-headed, rational deep thinkers here as writers.
Re:
Don't be silly, Techdirt isn't pro-cop.
Re: Re:
Not entirely true, might just be me but the message I've always got from articles like this is that TD/Tim Cushing has no problem praising police when they get it right(an article highlighting a raid that went wrong and the one in charge admitting that it was their fault comes to mind), but they will absolutely tear into police that get it wrong.
TD is pro-cop, what they aren't is pro-corrupt cop or abuses by cops.
Re: Re: Re:
Do you know why people say ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards)? They don't mean all cops are white supremacists or corrupt and power-hungry. They mean that the cops who are white supremacists and power-hungry poison the culture of policing such that the good ones can't find an iota of wiggle room to regain trust of the people. The "bad apples" poison the apple barrel so much that the water and the wood are poisoned as well (metaphorically speaking).
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Oh I'm very much in the 'a good cop who covers for a bad cop is not a good cop' camp, I just feel it's important to make the anti-cop/ant-corrupt cop distinction to preemptively shut down a possible dismissal I've seen before, where people try to dismiss criticism levied against police as baseless, based not on actions but simply due to the ones under the microscope being cops.
By making it clear that the criticism is aimed at the actions rather than the uniform the focus is kept on the actual problems rather than a strawman, which does not exclude the ability to criticise rampant corruption in general that may/absolutely does exist.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
There are plenty of non-white cops out there every bit as bad as their white peers.
ACAB.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Right. No racism in stupidity.
Re:
lol go fuck yourself imbecile
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
going deeper, the approval of burning down the system that has resulted in the problems cops aren't willing to fix is not an advocation of "violence and destruction." Cops are violent and destructive. Why is it now a problem when the public turns on the perpetrators of violence and destruction? Was it OK when it was just the government committing violence against citizens with little fear of reprisal?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"... by all means, burn every cop car, precinct, etc. that stands between black Americans and the respect of their rights. " If that's not intended to directly advocate for violence and destruction against police, you may want to rephrase. If that is what you meant, i can understand where you're coming from, but am about as frightened of the consequences as the average black male probably is when being pulled over by the cops.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If there's any avocation for violence here, it's only to match one-tenth of what the government is able to inflict on the populace. If the problem is cops, target cop things. They've targeted citizens with no repercussions for years. Let them spend a little time seeing what it's like on the other end. They probably won't develop any empathy. But maybe, with a little time, they'll see what it's like to live on the other end of their immense power.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I see the article more as acknowledging justified self defense. The government may not see it that way, but I do.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Fair enough. Enough shit has gone down in multiple realms this year that I don't think any of us can predict the consequences of it all in combination. So fuck it, let's all see what happens.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Trump will win, that’s for sure. He’s the dominant force in this whole equation.
Nuke New York! Would that be enough burning for you AntiFa anarchists?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Don't be an idiot. Well, ok, that's asking too much.
Trump will never nuke NY while he has buildings still there.
Re: Re: Re:
Of course I went off on the British Empire word soup. Redcoats were King's cops then and now we are back except now bluecoats have that power.
I would move to a new planet but "they would follow". <<-- how past colonies were thought of. Except Transportation. Sorry OT
Thanks for the info I didn't know.
Re: Re: Re:
"Was it OK when it was just the government committing violence against citizens with little fear of reprisal?"
Judging by the previous and consistent arguments made by that particular AC, I'm guessing his response, if he was being truly honest, might have been "Well, yeah, it was a glorious moment for White America. Why do you hate White America?".
What is truly concerning, to me at least, isn't the vociferous reaction of the racists getting their jollies off at the sight of yet another black man dead in a lynching, just like in their "good old days". People made of hate and fear can't be helped.
But the fact that the rest of the self-styled conservatives, and most notably the GOP, are either dead silent on the issue or are coming out in force in outrage over the response.
What I'm seeing is a situation eerily similar to the documented state right before the civil war, when one side of the pending conflict broke with politics and diplomacy completely in favor of a "my way right or wrong" rhetoric and open threats.
I read the article not as advocacy for violence and destruction, but as advocacy for understanding the roots of why it happens. You can’t solve this problem without first understanding why it happens — and if the people who could solve this problem refuse to do that…well, while I don’t condone the riots (and especially the destruction and violence from people like White supremacists and undercover cops), I sure as hell understand it.
Re:
You are a sad sack of lying shit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Why am I not surprised that the usual commenters are fully on board?"
And the usual pro-fascist troll is deliriously happy that people are actually angry over seeing a police officer executing a person on open camera.
If there was any doubt whether you were human at all or your arguments had credibility, the sheer chutzpah you have in swinging over to sling a few barbs over the fresh corpse of a murdered man sets many of those doubts to rest.
Let me guess that you are simply peeved that what you saw as a glorious moment for white people everywhere provoked an angered response? Truly, a Very Fine Man, you are.
Redundant assets
There is one kind of facility of which there's a clear surplus, and which would not need to be rebuilt if burnt down to ashes: prisons. Especially private prisons. In Europe it's common for demonstrations to go around prisons, doesn't it happen across the Atlantic?
Re: Redundant assets
That's only the French: they commemorate burning a prison every year: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Storming_of_the_Bastille
Re: Re: Redundant assets
In Milan there is a regular (authorised) demonstration around San Vittore at least twice a year.
Re: Re: Re: Redundant assets
If we here in the US were to storm a private prison and burn it to the ground, the prison owners undoubtedly would figure out how to get every one of the guards out but also have every inmate miraculously die in the fire.
I wish this was sarcasm.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Redundant assets
Tell the truth, you are milky white.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Unless you plan on burning down the prisons with the prisoners still inside, you'd need to either rebuild the prisons, or crowd the prisoners into the remaining prisons which likely aren't designed to hold that many prisoners.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Redundant assets
Ship them to Africa, or Australia. Worked before.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
i have the potential for a 12" erection and yet you don't hear public officials releasing that info to the public
[visits sketchy link texted to me]
Re: Re:
Look, this is simple. The leftists have been dominating the media for too long. People like you, without a moral compass, have done their best to destroy America.
Now Americans are going to dominate back. Leftism is over.
Crush AntiFa, perp walk them, try them, and hang them by their thumbs.
You wish leftists had been dominating the media. At best, you have a bunch of one-footstep-to-the-left centrists “dominating” the media landscape because most of the only actual leftists in the United States can barely get on TV in the first place because corporate interests deem them too much of a threat. Or do you really think Joe “we don’t need Medicare For All, maybe we can work up to a single-payer option in a couple of decades if we’re not too busy” Biden is an honest-to-God leftist and the “leftist” media didn’t do its damnedest to make sure Bernie Sanders was pushed out of the primaries?
Re:
"You wish leftists had been dominating the media."
Stone, from where he is standing, McCarthy looks like a leftist. Unless you've done what he considers your civic duty - given a black man some grief - you just aren't part of the centrist or right side spectra.
And the reason I think that to be the case is because the AC in question, upon seeing a real-life video of a black man being murdered, execution-style, by a cop, reacted by, in one of his posts on this thread, crowing about how now they are taking America back. And his suggestions about "shipping them back to Africa".
I'm guessing that white people being a minority these days just doesn't sit well with the desperate trailer trash whose only source of "pride" is their skin color. I guess being dumb and unteachable morons they really need something they can point to and claim it makes them special.
Ironically "being born" to white parents is something they have no control over. Else, I'm guessing, they'd somehow manage to fsck that up as well.
Re:
Why does it matter? Every time the cops kill someone they go dig in their past and pull out every piece of mud they can to smear the person and prove that they deserved it. What they don't do is own up to the situation as is. In that moment was their a reason for his knee to be on his neck for 9 minutes? No? Then bad cop, that's murder.
Dr. Dhalsim: If good men do nothing, that is evil enough. (Street Fighter, the Movie)
Good men can do something and still be thwarted by the system. A good cop, for example, can report bad cops all the live-long day — but if the system doesn’t want to do anything that would upset a status quo, the system will stifle that good cop until he loses all hope of ever changing anything…and possibly becomes a bad cop, too.
Until we change the system, good men who do something will almost always lose. True evil isn’t found in the police officer who murders an unarmed man — it’s found in the system that lets him get away with it.
Re:
oh no, it won't stifle them, it'll drive them out.
Donna Jane Watts, Adrian Schoolchild, all the way back to Serpico.
Re:
But we like the system, Stephen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I've always been one to think that only peaceful protests where OK, that riots are a last resort.
Burning police stations/cars to send a message to the police, I guess that does make a little sense and you have managed to somewhat change my viewpoint.
But I still think it is wrong to burn down and loot unrelated things. Loot all the TVs you want from your target, the police, but not from some business who has nothing to do with what you are protesting.
Re: Burning OK..
The important point, though, is that a riot is what happens when unaddressed problems have reached and surpassed the breaking point. It is an explosion, a collapse, a firestorm. It is a smack to our face as a society to tell us we have failed
Expecting everything that happens after that point to stay within some sort of boundary is futile. That doesn't mean everything that happens is "good" - but it means we have to stay focused on the root of the problem, and not wring our hands about which direction every brick is thrown.
Re: Re: Burning OK..
To expand a little on this, and include a very important addendum, I'll share the thoughts I posted for close friends on Facebook recently:
Re: Burning OK..
I suspect that even in the group that are perfectly fine with torching a police care/precincts the number that are okay with random looting on the side are probably in the minority, as that just undercuts the message.
The looters are probably those that aren't in it for the message but those that just want to smash and/or steal stuff and are taking advantage of the chaos to do so.
Re: Re: "looters aren't....
You are wrong.
Target, Walmart, Adidas, et.al. exports every dime in this community out of this place, pays shit wages (and "contracts" a major portion of their workforce through black-market suppliers, think Security services, janitorial, inventory control, "independent" truck drivers, renting store shelf space to vendors) keeping most labor off the books. The trillions of Fiat "dollars" created in the last three months has trickled to Target, Walmart, Adidas, et.al. first, we sit on the rear steps waiting for chitlins with a hope for some cow's knees when and if we are remembered. The average rent for an apartment in Los Angeles is $2,524 a month, and a pair of "Adidas Superstar" is produced for $16.
Re: Re: Re: "looters aren't....
...and yet the low-wage workplaces do cater to the community as the last resort of all too many people who have "work the shit job or starve".
It's a "lock-in" effect. The cheap-ass sweatshop becomes an essential service when there's no political will to force improvement. The company operating the outlets can afford to lose them - or will get their money back through insurance. The community loses a few thousand jobs, resulting in a severe loss of liquidity and prosperity.
That said a riot is what happens when a lot of people are angry enough to stop thinking. When several thousand people just snap at once. The police may bear the brunt, but anything even remotely perceived, at the moment, to be representative of the system, will burn as well.
Re: Burning OK..
"But I still think it is wrong to burn down and loot unrelated things. Loot all the TVs you want from your target, the police, but not from some business who has nothing to do with what you are protesting."
A riot, by its very definition, is what happens when sufficiently many people begin to believe that there is no hope. When you are convinced that your rights under the law mean nothing all you've got left is frenzy.
You can't target it.
At best it'll result in a few bales of Tea tossed into the Boston harbor after which the rioters might call it a day and go home to plan for the serious business of a revolution. That does get a lot harder to accomplish when the authority to be overthrown isn't an ocean away.
A few good apples...
Various police chiefs and officers who have condemned the killing.
Genessee county sheriff in Michigan dialoging and marching with protesters.
It's not enough, it will never be enough as long as there are even "a few bad apples", let alone so many that you lose count. But let's recognize the officers who recognize that they are part of the community and work for the public as an example to the bad apples.
Re: A few good apples...
Source article...
https://www.forbes.com/sites/lisettevoytko/2020/05/31/in-some-cities-police-officers-join ed-protesters-marching-against-brutality/
I should note that even if they weren't sincere in their support, these officers did a far better job of protecting the public and their property than officers in riot gear ever do. In other words, they did their job properly by listening and de-escalating the situation rather than acting on any fear they may have had.
Re: Re: A few good apples...
I should also add that there are claims that some of the police forces shown in solidarity or interacting non-violently with protesters were later filmed using excessive force. I'm trying to find enough details to confirm the background of these cases: were the same officers involved, was there looting or other crime involved, what force was used etc.
Re: Re: Re: A few good apples...
We will soon take our country back from globalist race baiting bastards. America. Great again. AntiFa. Gone forever. Techdirt. Who?
Re: A few good apples...
If those "good apples" are not actively doing anything to combat the "bad apples" and clean them out of the barrel then they're just as bad. Their unions are the source of the rot.
Swallowing pride can go a long way in healing
Some incidents flared and became violent with rioting and looting. Others remained peaceful. The 'hotspots' were in all the usual cities... where cops have misbehaved and lost the trust of the community.
But other cities did't have the same responses. Some of the best examples would be cops willing to listen to protesters and agree that they aren't on opposing sides. Walking with protesters, kneeling with them; Showing them that they are just as appalled by this as they are. Reminding them that we are all humans and no one, regardless of sex, age, religion, or race deserve this treatment.
This is something that is all too rare. As much as we talk about "Community Policing", we sure don't do enough of it. Being apart of the community engenders trust and dialogue... Rolling around in tanks and riot gear shooting innocent civilians on their doorstep yelling "Light 'em up" doesn't send the same message.
Re: Swallowing pride can go a long way in healing
There have been some really good responses by law enforcement officers and agencies. But let's not forget that it never needed to get to the point where these officers/agencies would stand out as anomalies. Americans want the anomalies to be the new normal. The only thing holding cops back are the cops themselves.
Re: Re: Swallowing pride can go a long way in healing
I Agree completely. The fact that these 'bright shining examples' are so infrequent is a testament to how much work we the people still need to do to make this a more perfect union... a 250 year work in progress.
Re: Re: Re: Swallowing pride can go a long way in healing
Right. Right after we imprison AntiFa, we’ll go make things even better.
Re: Re: Swallowing pride can go a long way in healing
An article title in Reason summed it up: Nation's Cops Seem Determined To Demonstrate Why People Are Protesting Them in the First Place
Re: Swallowing pride can go a long way in healing
However it is important to remember that a lot of the examples you are seeing of cops being good are, I'm afraid to say, nothing but photo ops. Activists are reporting that hours or even minutes later, those same cops are dispersing crowds with force.
https://twitter.com/karaokecomputer/status/1267393445603115008
"Then there's the preliminary findings by the coroner, which have a bunch of "GET OFFICER CHAUVIN OUT OF JAIL FREE" excuses already built in. "
There has been an independent autopsy:
Family's autopsy says George Floyd was asphyxiated
Rule of thumb: Never trust the system to tell you when the system has failed.
Re:
Rule of asshole: Stephen is a phony pony scared idiot who still pees the bed and wears stripes in his underwear.
Re: Re:
How old are you?
Re: Re:
Still angry Shiva Ayyadurai failed his crusade, eh Hamilton?
Hennepin Co Prosecutor taken off case by Governor
Governor Walz (in office since January 2019 replacing the horrible neoliberal failure Mark Dayton) has removed Freeman from the case and put state AG Keith Ellison (Bernie's pick for DNC chair) in charge.
People googling Walz are not going to get this guy. Former high school teacher and coach, and early advocate for GLBTQ in prep athletics. Retired as the top sergeant in the MN Natl Guard (which has fewer scandals than most state units). His pick for Lt Gov was a Native American community organizer, Peggy Flanagan. It was a huge surprise to the MN left who were trying to put Walz in a rightwing box for the primary.
Calling out the Guard in MN was a smart move. The Mpls cops are truly frightening. I had some as clients and they told me stories about the thumpers that would curl your hair. The Mpls police and State Troopers were the most dangerous people in Minnesota this last week. The Guard quieted things down simply by being witnesses to what the cops were doing.
And yes, there were some out-of-state agitators from the libertarian and white supremacist ranks. I suspect they set most of the fires as most of what burned was a minority business district.
But keep updating yourself on the situation because this article is already out of date regarding some of what's happened in Minnesota where most of this should be laid at Amy Klobuchar's doorstep (and the DFLers who anointed her and Al Franken).
Re: Hennepin Co Prosecutor taken off case by Governor
I don't want to remove everyone until it's just the guys with scales and ducks but prosecutors are there to prosecute crime. When the perps a cop, it seems their heart just isn't in it, no matter who's appointed.
Re: Hennepin Co Prosecutor taken off case by Governor
How does Franken figure in to this? Klobuchar I can totally understand since she was the Hennepin County attorney for 6 or 7 years and definitely didn't curtail the boys in blue over there during her time.
Re: Re: Hennepin Co Prosecutor taken off case by Governor
The DFL system that anointed Klobuchar their Senatorial candidate in 2006 did the same smooth-the-way crap for Franken in 2008 who had two legit primary opponents. One dropped out when the party and local media took all the air out of the race (which they did big time for Klobuchar).
Franken was obviously damaged goods (sorry, you can't do coke with John Belushi and then run for the US Senate) but popular. He barely won against a truly sleazy opponent (Norm Coleman) but it was so close he wasn't seated for six months because of recounts.
I didn't think the issues that pushed Franken out of the Senate were disqualifying, and I think he was MN's best Senator since Wellstone, but I'm not in favor of a system that prefers celebrities to serious candidates and I'm fed up with state parties that manipulate their primaries/endorsement processes.
To any that dont get it..
IF we dont control the police for what they do to the other groups of people... WE all will be next.
Police are there to help control situations, NOT to Hurt people.
There are to many problems to list, from recent past and long past.
There is going to be 1 consideration, IF' these officers are sent to jail.. WHERE to send them, that they WONT get killed.
These officers are no longer in the police Union, what are the odds, MORE stuff is going to happen to them? They arent going to get another Job as police, as they have been PUBLICLY been on the net, Doing the wrong thing.
I love the idea that they Want the citizens to give up guns in this nation.. And Iv suggested that IF' that happens we take the guns and weapons away from the police Also..and very FEW agree.
Prosecutors and Judges working for the defense
Prosecutors often are a cop’s best defenders in police misconduct cases. They have the budgets to be able to afford to hire expert witnesses, who are often well-known, professional “police apologists” or “police exonerators,” knowing full well the testimony they will provide will be extremely favorable for the defense. They can ask questions of these and other witnesses that will lead them to testify in ways that are favorable for the defense. And, of course, they can avoid calling witnesses who they know will provide testimony unfavorable to the defense.
Judges can also greatly assist in the cop’s defense, with their rulings on what evidence or testimony is, or is not, admissible, and with their instructions and statements to the jury.
When you have the defense lawyers, the prosecutors, and the judges all actively working to defend the accused, it is a wonder that any cops ever get convicted of anything at all.
Re: Prosecutors and Judges working for the defense
And that's where Jury Nullification needs to come back into play, when prosecutors and judges won't do the right thing, the onus is on the public (the jury) to stand against tyranny and make the call that is THEIR RIGHT.
We the jury ignore the Judges instructions and we find the defendants guilty of 1st degree Murder... Sentencing to follow (if only there was a Judge Nullification option to eliminate the sentencing loophole... oh, murder in the 1st, for a cop, ok standard sentence would be 30-50 years, but I'll sentence you to a hard slap on the wrist and a good "talking to"...
"First they came ..."
There are many versions, but they all end the same.
Re: "First they came ..."
Send them all back to Africa, unless they’re happy to be law abiding Americans.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WbAqWA-dxvw
Jeff Cooper quote:
I doubt Cooper had cops in mind when he wrote this, but I don't see why the concept shouldn't apply to them as well as anyone else.
Re: Jeff Cooper quote:
If someone asked me the very very last website I'd ever expect Jeff Cooper to be cited, Techdirt would be it.
Sure, you're absolutely interpreting him in the wrong direction on this one, but still...
The present situation is bad enough, but now we have several loud mouth congressional members proclaiming that the us armed forces be deployed to restore order.
"whatever it takes to restore order. No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters"
. Tom Cotton
"Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?"
. Matt Gaetz
By all means pour on some more gasoline, that'll help
Because advocating the killing of those that are already pissed at the brutal and at times lethal treatment they receive is exactly the proper response to get people to calm down... /s
Re: By all means pour on some more gasoline, that'll help
You’re a Brit, right? You already tried to repress Americans, and failed. Fuck off.
Re:
Lets also declare these groups terrorists, while we are at it:
Pennsylvania Light Foot Militia,[90] the New York Light Foot Militia,[91] the Virginia Minutemen Militia,[92] and the 3 Percenters
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unite_the_Right_rally#Militias
What does this have to do with tech?
Stuffing the word “camera” into a sentence doesn’t make this slanted rant on topic.
Re: What does this have to do with tech?
The tech angle comes from the magic coding that TD employs that forces people to read articles they didn't actually want to read.
Re: Re: What does this have to do with tech?
Who, exactly, "forced" you to click on the headline or the 'read more' button?
Nobody forced you to read this article.
Or come to this site, for that matter.
Now go lick some boot.
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Advocating violence against the government. Good luck justifying this when it comes back to bite you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Would you prefer Techdirt advocate for government violence against American citizens? 🤔
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Advocating for violence under a phony name On the Internet is a felony.
Knock knock, Neo.
misdirection
Re: misdirection
"The problem isn't white privilege, its blue supremacy."
Not as long as the ones shielding the bad apples in the US police forces are, to the overwhelming majority, white old farts, I'm afraid. And the odd asian-american, by now.
Not to mention that a man who happened to be white, rather than brown, would not have ended up on the ground with a knee on his neck, being slowly choked to death over the course of nine minutes.
As long as that's the case, "white privilege" is the core of this debate as much as numerals are part of math.
Separating racism from American policing is nigh impossible, given that the origin of the police in the United States goes all the way back to slave patrols.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's not a good excuse. I mean, plenty of european law enforcement departments have legacy ancestry from everything from the King's Reeves, torturers and bailiffs, The Evil Sheriff going after Robert of Locksley, and, of course, outright death squads such as the third reich SS.
And yet if ANY policeman in Europe pulls a single stunt like what we regularly see coming from the US, a massive outcry ensues, heads roll, and a grand political debate starts about who failed to watch the watchmen.
I think the reason it's hard to separate racism from US police departments is because it's often hard to separate racism from the politics of the state. We still aren't much more than a generation away from 1968 - when Wallace ran on a platform of actual racial segregation to some success, it should be noted.
The problem isn't that the US police department is deeply racist. It's that the US as a whole is deeply racist. It's one of those demons of the past which an america, tired of civil war, simply let slide and did its best to forget about.
That was mostly the point I was trying to make, yes. You can’t talk about racism in America without mentioning the racist history of American policing. Same goes for the reverse (like I said, American policing started with slave patrols).
We can’t fix American racism with happy thoughts and peaceful protests. We can’t fix American policing in the same way. Fixing one, the other, or both simultaneously requires people to put in a lot of hard, largely unrewarding work in fixing their own damn selves (i.e., a cop unlearning the inherently biased training of the average police academy). It requires lots of discussions on issues of race that lots of Americans — mostly White Americans — don’t want to either hear or take part in. And it requires leadership, especially from White people with power, to sympathize with people crying out in pain and despair and hopelessness instead of threatening them with more pain and despair and hopelessness.
And if they refuse to listen? We get to see riots on the evening news.
You world
Re: You world
Fam, your comment history would inform other readers that you're not in much of a position to throw stones.
But it's not exactly surprising to see why you'd go out of your way to fall at the feet of police officers and lick their boots. You're not a huge fan of authority taking responsibility.
Re: You world
"When you wish to see the world burn, you are calling for your own self immolation."
Why are you not telling the crazy gop members this, you know the ones that want martial law. I do not think that even martial law can stop the election can it?
Re: You world
"Their hopes, dreams, and life savings are what you want to burn down. Not the police who will survive and probably thrive with the increased powers after the chaos like we still have the TSA. When you wish to see the world burn, you are calling for your own self immolation."
Yes. That's, essentially, how the worst riots work. Those happen when thousands of people have come to a point where they stop seeing hope.
That's why it's really up to those of us who have the leeway of choice to make damn sure that we don't press a significant part of the population into that hopeless corner.
Problem is, with the american way being retaliation above all else, and "tough on crime" being a religion what comes out will be a system which exculpates any asshat for anything, as long as he has a badge. Which more often than not leads exactly to that hopeless situation perceived by black people holding The Talk to their children about how their local police officer may cheerfully murder them if given the option of doing so.
Why the edit, Tim?
The link to the Minneapolis PD procedure has been removed from this story. The original link was :
http://www.minneapolismn.gov/police/policy/mpdpolicy_5-300_5-300
Re: Why the edit, Tim?
Not sure what version you're reading, but the link is still there and live in the article.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Why the edit, Tim?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He's a coroner. He had the body. He could run the blood work, and determine if there were intoxicants in his system.
This is a coroner's report by a coroner who desperately does not want to examine the body. It's this close to "we took a body-mass-index measurement and can blame it on him being kinda old and fat."
Don't fire the coroner. Tell him to take another look... a real good luck, because the entire F----ing country is watching.
Re:
no mention of bruising or even maybe he Pulled the vertebra apart??
Shoulkd show up a few days later, at the most.
Re: Re:
I side with the police.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Sure, who’s not scared of violent AntiFa shock troops torturing and burning decent Americans and their businesses?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Funny, the only side I see dressed like soldiers and enacting mass amounts of violence against American citizens is the side full of people paid by the government to “keep the peace”.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yeah, real patriot you are. Big 2A supporter as well, no?
Scared shitless and doesn't know what to do when the other guys show up with guns.
Re:
"Tell him to take another look... a real good luck, because the entire F----ing country is watching."
Apparently the doctor employed to autopsy the body by the Floyd family came to a different conclusion - that being asphyxiation.
It's pretty fscking clear the coroner went as far as he possibly could to exonerate the Boys In Blue.
Can't breathe?
Watching another video, from a diferent angle shows two of the other cops also kneeling on Floyd, with one of them kneeling on his chest.
Re: Can't breathe?
Was he a junkie?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If it takes violence and destruction to occur before anyone pays attention, then violence and destruction is what will happen to get people's attention. It doesn't take a genius to figure out that people will eventually do whatever it takes to be listened to. If the bar is high, you can expect people to eventually meet it.
Re:
AntiFa, like Techdirt, will soon be decapitated.
How about using a different approach to bring about change?
RE: "LET IT BURN. LET IT ALL BURN."
In contrast to a number of the opinions I have been reading here and on other sites, I am NOT okay with burning things down and I do NOT think that rioting and looting is going to result in any lasting change for the better. Taxpayer dollars were used to build that police station and purchase the police vehicles that got destroyed. A person's life savings might be invested in that house or business that was set on fire. A corporate building (such as Target) might not be replaced in the future. (Black neighborhoods have been complaining of corporate chains avoiding them due to the higher costs incurred.) Yes, insurance might pay to replace the lost things. Yes, corporations and people might rebuild. However, what of the turmoil and hardship that occurs in ALL of the surrounding lives that have to find ways to cope without the services or shelter they previously had?
Rioting seems to only divide us into those who follow the rules of civil society and those who do not. I have read multiple accounts of people who came to peacefully protest, but LEFT when they realized things were going turn violent. They came to PROTEST violence, not PARTICIPATE in it. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi showed us that big changes CAN be be achieved without using violence. The PBS series "Eyes on the Prize" shows how the system in place tried multiple tactics and violence to derail the civil rights movement. Video clips of police violence were aired on TV. But the protesters did not fight back. They did not join in the violence. As those who wanted to maintain the status quo were forced to use stronger tactics against the protesters, the more it became obvious to the other members of society that something was seriously wrong and needed to be changed. The injustice was clear. Those who wanted justice then JOINED the protesters until those in power couldn't ignore the injustice any further. Remember, our political representatives ONLY rule with the consent of the governed. When the governed rise up in unified agreement, change DOES happen.
I am someone who lived through the civil rights period. I saw change happen. I watched the news with my parents. I saw the struggle and the protests first hand. I thought the Ken Burn's "Eyes on the Prize" series did an admirable job of documenting that struggle and how it brought about change. It's a shame that copyright issues over that series and the works of Martin Luther King Jr have prevented his messages of peaceful protest from being more widely heard amongst people today. People need those messages more now than ever before.
TLDR: Rioting and looting creates major financial and social hardships on taxpayers and law-abiding citizens who have to deal (either temporarily or permanently) without the services, businesses, and housing destroyed in the process. Rioting and looting only benefits the criminals. Violence too often only begets more violence. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi showed us how peaceful protests CAN successfully bring about major changes in a society. Why aren't people using that approach to get the changes they want?
Re: How about using a different approach to bring about change?
What happened to Martin Luther King Jr.?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: How about using a different approach to bring about chan
I forget.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I think this sort of thinking does a disservice to MLK and every other activist that works to bring about positive changes in this world. It is the type of negative thinking that DISCOURAGES others from even trying. Try to fight the system, get shot in the face. What good is that?
MLK knew the risks going into the situation. He knew his life was in danger. However, he felt passionate enough about the issue that he felt his life was worth giving if it brought about the changes that were needed. To me, that is the true definition of a hero and patriot. History is loaded with people who were willing to give their lives to bring about change for others. The bottom line is that MLK's leadership DID result in the end of lawful segregation and brought numerous improvements in the lives of the black community. How about we focus on THOSE ACHIEVEMENTS and how they were made instead.
Yes, let’s focus on how those changes came about only after the mistreatment of Black people by White police was broadcast all over the country so no one could ignore it. Let’s focus on how those changes came after brutal violence was visited upon marginalized communities by those who helped push those communities to the margins of society. I can agree that we need to focus on how the intertwining of violence and White supremacy led to the mistreatment of Black people that, generations after the death of MLK, still persists in the United States.
Or maybe — and this is only a hunch — maybe we should focus a little less on the methods of the protestors and a lot more on the methods of those being protested. Then again, maybe you’re fine with the police being given qualified immunity, military weaponry, and training that positions them as an occupying force in a war with American citizens.
Re:
MLK knew the risks going into the situaiton. He knew his life was in danger. However, he felt passionate enough about the issue that he felt his life was worth giving if it brought about the changes that were needed. To me, that is the true definition of a hero and patriot. History is loaded with people who were willing to give their lives to bring about change for others. The bottom line is that MLK'sleadership DID result in the end of lawful segregation and brought numerous improvements in the lives of the black community. How about we focus on THOSE ACHIEVEMENTS and how they were made instead.
I agree that the focus needs to be on the changes that must be made. As pointed out in the "The First Word" area, we need to eliminate qualified immunity and civil asset forfeiture. We need to hold police accountable for their actions and permanently remove "bad apples". The idea that police do NOT need to know the law (WTF Supreme Court? It's their JOB!), can make "mistakes" (like assaulting the wrong house or arresting the wrong person) without repercussions, shoot unarmed civilians with a mere slap on the wrist is outrageous. Then you have mayors telling their citizens that the police will not protect them or their property during these riots. Say what? Why have police at all then?
No, I am saying that the law abiding members of the community need to get off their cozy couches, get out, and make their views known and they need to do that in a way that is most likely to be received by other members of society so that THEY WILL JOIN THEM in support. Rioting and looting only feeds a corrupt system. It provides the people in power with justifications to put MORE police on the streets, MORE surveillance measures in place, make MORE draconian dictates in the name of "safety" and "security", and further strip us of our constitutional rights. I stand with my original point, people in large numbers PEACEFULLY protesting in UNIFICATION can bring about change. MLK and Gandhi proved that. The police attack protesters now to discourage others from joining in, just as they did before. The key is not to cave in. Remember, there are more of us than them. United, we can make our message be the one that gets heard.
Re: How about using a different approach to bring about change?
How do ten thousand people hold a peaceful protest when
1)The protest has been infiltrated by a few people intent on looting arson and violence.
2)The cops are looking to act violently towards the protestors, and see one act of violence in the crowd as an excuse to act violently against all protestors, and any nearby news people or other observers.
Re: Re: How about using a different approach to bring about chan
The problem of potential bad actors and infiltrators was well known and acknowledged within the civil rights movement. They were always a threat along with the possibility that an otherwise peaceful person might be driven to violence by the taunts and actions of the oppressors. The approach to combat this was to make sure that each group KNEW everyone they were marching with and to make EACH OTHER responsible for making sure everyone in that group remained peaceful. They policed each other. If you join an anonymous march, you have no idea what the true intentions of the other marchers might be. Again, true change rises up from UNIFICATION. It is very powerful to see hundreds of people of all colors walking peacefully down a street locked arm and arm. It sends a compelling message of strength in numbers.
Re: How about using a different approach to bring about change?
I started to respond to this comment -- which is very well-made (thank you) -- but it ended up being a post for this site.
Suffice to say, I think I amply demonstrated why peaceful protests haven't resulted in systemic changes. It's time to try something different. This may not work either, but we all should know by now the government vastly prefers peaceful protesters to those who righteously set fire to the weapons of societal destruction.
That being said, I do appreciate your comment and I do welcome critics of my post. There is no way it would not provoke criticism but that's how we roll at Techdirt. We take a firm stand on issues. We don't both-sides the shit out of things and we keep hedging to a minimum. Strong reactions are far preferable to ho-hum "well, I guess" responses, even if the responses vehemently argue against the article and its writer.
Greg Papa said something to the effect of "all he has to do is say Black Lives Matter but he can't do it". And, he didn't, instead, he tossed napalm on the fire.
Also, not every chief / police department is this way. There are some who have gone on the record about what happened. But, alas, they are damn few.
The British Empire: The Original Bad Cop
Why was there a war to kick British Army and Navy to the other side of the big pond?
Right. Here is the really short version:
The 13 colonies were owned by the king through various trade company deals and charters, some with stockholders who expected gains on their investments. So, profits require no overhead - Dutch slave traders windfall.
King is in as much money as South American cartel, however, people get taxed up the butt, redcoats start doing riot control. Bang people die.
It goes without saying in this very simplified summary that as soon as the cops start killing people without justification there will be more violence.
The USA exists because the kings cops treated everyone like police treat black people. (A note: Only the selected few had power from the King to execute so called law breaker. Our police have that power now and we have to take it away.)
SSDD - immunity for murder and other crimes by police, property forfeit have to go away.
Re: The British Empire: The Original Bad Cop
this is a goddamn good comment. thank you.
Hennepin County Medical Examiner
https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/MNHENNE/2020/06/01/file_attachments/1464238/2020-3700%20 Floyd,%20George%20Perry%20Update%206.1.2020.pdf
Re: Hennepin County Medical Examiner
And to expand:
Cause of death: Cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression
Manner of death: Homicide
How injury occurred: Decedent experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while
being restrained by law enforcement officer(s)
Other significant conditions: Arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease;
fentanyl intoxication; recent methamphetamine use
WTF! So cop kills junkie now. Baltimore cops favorite excuse in the past. I'm done. Fking coverup is above my pay grade.
Re: Re: Hennepin County Medical Examiner
Good summary.
From MPLS
I live in Minneapolis. I have close friends that work as police in the outlying suburbs. One of the things they've told me is this:
If a chase is intitiated in their city and moves into Minneapolis, their supervisors have instructed them to get to the suspects and get them into custody before the Minneapolis officers. Because if the Minneapolis officers get to them first it is known they will "rough them up".
Minneapolis police are so openly abusive that the other police are instructed to protect criminal suspects from them.
Re: From MPLS
Really? Evidence?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Per federal code, it's a crime when an individual "travels in interstate or foreign commerce or uses any facility of interstate or foreign commerce, including, but not limited to, the mail, telegraph, telephone, radio, or television, with intent" [to]:
Incite a riot;
Organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on a riot; or
Commit any act of violence in furtherance of a riot; or
Aid or abet any person in inciting or participating in or carrying on a riot or committing any act of violence in furtherance of a riot.
Yeah, because burning down the world is gonna save it.
Gotta get that Fuck-o-meter pegged, dontcha Tim?
How about suggesting a non-violent solution.
Re:
"How about suggesting a non-violent solution."
Please do
Re:
How about suggesting a non-violent solution.
I've got one! During the national anthem at a sports event, people can take a knee in protest. How about that? Really simple, says alot, and no one gets hurt.
Oh wait...
Re:
"How about suggesting a non-violent solution."
Like nodding quietly as the US police gets even more brazen about their execution-style killings?
A few years back they more or less killed black people only if they could verify there was a gun in their hands or close by.
Then, when what they held was a remote control or smartphone.
Later still they found they could shoot black people through a window from outside if they observed the person holding a kitchen knife...in their own kitchen.
And now finally they are comfortable with killing a man by kneeling on his throat until he's dead, then keep kneeling on that throat for a few more minutes just to make sure, in broad daylight, in a crowd holding cameras.
Let me know when you've got a non-violent solution which actually makes sure US law enforcement stops murdering people. Because so far? It's not working.
Now if being born with a given skin color in 2020 means you need your parents to give you The Talk about how you survive the police, some of which are actively out to murder you, then I'd say there's a lot more ground for violent action than the early colonists had when they tossed those crates of Tea in the Boston Harbor. Hell, the brits had killed how many colonists by then, compared to the US police in the last twenty years?
Whoops. My apologies
Must be all this hydroxychloroquine I'm on.
Hypocrisy and bias
You wrote: "Then they did nothing when people carrying actual guns marched on government buildings to demand access to restaurants and haircuts. "
Wow. Way to drink the kool-aid there.
Propagandists love the fact that any protest movement attracts very loud, very crazy fellow travelers. They love it because it lets them have lurid images and insane sound-bites that allow them to paint the entire movement as being nothing more than those crazies.
Every Black Lives Matter member is a flag-hating black supremacist by that standard. Every feminist is a castration-crazed misandrist. Every civil rights activist is a mindless anarchist.
Want to know why they 'stormed' that capitol building to peacefully petitition for redress of grievances while armed? Because Right-leaning protestors have noticed something Left-leaning protestors are studiously ignoring: When a crowd has the means to return fire, the police are very loath to fire indiscriminately into that crowd!
Consider two protests - one in Michigan, one in California. Both as close to identical in every way as you can imagine, protesting the same things and organized by the same groups. One protest was attacked by police and dozens of arrests were made, many of them false arrests. They were unarmed because the law said they had to be. Then there was the other protest, armed in a place where the law said they had a right to be - and there, the police were professional, respectful and law-abiding.
Law-abiding, you ask? It's a felony for two or more cops (or a lone cop armed with a firearm) to violate rights using their official authority. Cops do it every day, and they know that they'll almost never be prosecuted for it. They know that if they are sued for it, they won't ever pay a penny out of their own pockets no matter the outcome.
But police that will gleefully attack helpless victims will be professional and respectful if the potential victims are not helpless. They can still make arrests - Right-leaning protestors often hand actual criminals over to the police - but they don'tt make FALSE arrests. They don't attack people unlawfully. They don't fire indiscriminately into crowds - remember, less lethal isn't the same as non-lethal.
THAT is why some protestors are armed these days. And just look at what happens to protestors who AREN'T armed!
Re: Hypocrisy and bias
Want to know why they 'stormed' that capitol building to peacefully petitition for redress of grievances while armed? Because Right-leaning protestors have noticed something Left-leaning protestors are studiously ignoring: When a crowd has the means to return fire, the police are very loath to fire indiscriminately into that crowd!
Hah, no.
White protestors have noticed that the police are very loath to fire indiscriminately at them no matter what. Black protestors know that if they bring a gun to a protest, they will be immediately shot and killed.
Re: Hypocrisy and bias
Because Right-leaning protestors have noticed something Left-leaning protestors are studiously ignoring: When a crowd has the means to return fire, the police are very loath to fire indiscriminately into that crowd!
And when those left-leaning people with guns do show up, the Great Orange Tard shouts "Antifa!" and all those right-leaning 2A "patriots" lose their collective shit.
Great theory, but in practice you want it both ways.
Re: Hypocrisy and bias
Want to know why they 'stormed' that capitol building to peacefully petitition for redress of grievances while armed? Because Right-leaning protestors have noticed something Left-leaning protestors are studiously ignoring: When a crowd has the means to return fire, the police are very loath to fire indiscriminately into that crowd!
... are you serious? TD has covered multiple stories where police 'feared for their lives' and used that as an excuse to kill someone, do you really think that having armed protesters would make the situation better for anyone but the police? They would be 'fearing for their lives' right up until they ran out of bullets.
An AC above posted two quotes already calling for the murder of people:
"whatever it takes to restore order. No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters" - Tom Cotton
"Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?" - Matt Gaetz
Now, give the protesters guns, do you seriously think that the above statements would become less bloodthirsty or the police treatment of people less extreme?
Some places where killings went down
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/police-are-killing-fewer-people-in-big-cities-but-more-in-subur ban-and-rural-america/ appears to have some useful pointers based on data:
And:
