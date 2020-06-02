Just As The Copyright Office Tries To Ignore The Problem Of Bad Takedowns, NBC & Disney Take Down NASA's Public Domain Space Launch

Facebook's Oversight Board Can't Intervene, So Stop Asking
Copyright

from the copyright-censorship dept

Tue, Jun 2nd 2020 11:59amMike Masnick

The recent Copyright Office report on Section 512 of the DMCA (the notice and takedown provisions) has been frustrating on many levels, including the fact that it simply ignores that the public is a stakeholder (actually the main stakeholder) in copyright policy. But one of the most frustrating parts of the report is that it ignored a ton of testimony (including some provided by me) about how frequently the 512 notice-and-takedown process is abused (either on purpose or accidentally) to take down non-infringing content. The Copyright Office acts as if this is a fringe issue, when the data suggests it's a massive problem impacting millions.

And just to put a pretty fine point on it, you probably heard about or (hopefully) saw the launch this weekend of the SpaceX Dragon capsule, with the first private manned mission to space, that was done in conjunction with NASA. It was pretty cool, and a ton of people tuned in to watch it live. Of course, many also tuned in the previous Wednesday to try to watch the original planned launch, before it got scrubbed due to weather. NASA had a wonderful live stream going for both (which I watched). And works produced by NASA are in the public domain -- which is why many other broadcasters were easily able to use them as well.

But because the numbskulls at NBC Universal work with the default mindset that everything must be owned, and if everything must be owned, then obviously anything that NBC Universal broadcasts must be owned by NBC Universal, it made bogus copyright claims on a ton of others using NASA's footageincluding NASA itself leading to NASA's own public domain video being blocked on NASA's own YouTube page.

Nice work, copyright!

And, that's not all. Having dealt with a bogus claim on Wednesday, one would hope that people would get their shit together for the actual launch on Saturday and the docking on Sunday. No such luck. Because for Saturday's launch, National Geographic, a property owned by Disney, did the same thing:

The end result is that people going to NASA's own feed to try to watch some of the launch/flight/docking got to see things like this:

Now, to be clear, these appear to have been a ContentID claims, which are sort of the ugly cousin of a DMCA 512 notice-and-takedown, but it's the same basic principle. Copyright is abused constantly, every single day, to censor the speech of people. Sometimes in absurd ways like this, but often in serious and significant ways as well.

That the US Copyright Office doesn't see this or doesn't think it is a problem is a travesty and calls into question the credibility of the entire 512 report.

Filed Under: copyright, public domain, space launch, takedowns
Companies: disney, nasa, national geographic, nbc, nbc universal, youtube

17 Comments

Reader Comments

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Nathan F (profile), 2 Jun 2020 @ 12:04pm

    So. NBC Universal and National Geographic are about to get hit with a copyright abuse suit right? Doesn't matter if the ContentID system pinged it without user input, they are still responsible for any actions it might take on their behalf.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 2 Jun 2020 @ 12:11pm

      Re:

      You know better than that.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 2 Jun 2020 @ 12:14pm

      NBC Universal and National Geographic are about to get hit with a copyright abuse suit right?

      Wrong.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 2 Jun 2020 @ 12:41pm

      Re:

      One component of the problems with the whole notice and take down system is that even if the one wronged complains, history has shown that little or nothing happens to the entity that claimed to own the copyright but actually doesn't.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2020 @ 1:06pm

        Re: Re:

        Someone should start a go fund me campaign to create an automatic DMCA takedown request engine for all content posted by any of the big content producers. Base it in India and see how long they put up with having their content taken down constantly

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2020 @ 12:07pm

    Now, to be clear, these appear to have been a ContentID claims,

    But it still requires uploading content to claim copyright, and misrepresentation of ownership of some of the content.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anon, 2 Jun 2020 @ 12:27pm

    Also...

    Someone else mentioned that their entire stream was appropriated by copyright theft system because they re-streamed the launch stream and during the Trumtard's brief appearance onscreen apparently 12 seconds of some (copyright) rock music was playing and that triggered an automated copyright system to claim it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Koby (profile), 2 Jun 2020 @ 12:28pm

    Automated Garbage

    Don't these takedown notices need to be somehow approved by a human? I don't understand how anyone can accept a ban from an automated system as legitimate. A notice from a robotic takedown system ought to be ignored until there is human review, so that someone can be held to account for mistakes like this.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Rocky, 2 Jun 2020 @ 12:55pm

      Re: Automated Garbage

      Did you just time-skip in from 14th of February 2005 or have you been living under a rock for the last 15 years???

      You can't seriously be that naive?

      O_o

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 2 Jun 2020 @ 1:08pm

      I don't understand how anyone can accept a ban from an automated system as legitimate.

      I do. It’s called “we’d rather not get sued for ignoring a DMCA notice”. Even Google would prefer to stay out of court.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ECA (profile), 2 Jun 2020 @ 1:27pm

      Re: Automated Garbage

      Corps figured this was a big job, and Why hire hundreds of people to run thru Youtube to discover all of the Infringement..
      Why not automate it..
      They did..
      And now hundreds of jobs lost.. Think how YT feels, with all the people they hire to monitor incoming vids.

      Anyone know the record of DMCA sent to YT and google in 1 day??

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2020 @ 1:49pm

        Re: Re: Automated Garbage

        Why hire hundreds of people to run thru Youtube to discover all of the Infringement..

        Your figures are a little on the low side. As of may 2019, there were 500 hours of video a minute being uploaded to YouTube, and that requires 30,000 people just to watch all the videos uploaded per hour, no breaks,holidays or time off. Realistically, allowing for shift work, holidays etc, that is 120,000 people just to watch videos.

        Just where do you find 120,000 who can recognize infringement on all published works, and able to keep up to date on all newly published works?

        Actually, looking at just YouTube, no person can be familiar with anything more that a fraction of published works. which rather indicates that copyright is long past its ell by date.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 2 Jun 2020 @ 1:45pm

    Nothing absurd here.

    Copyright is abused constantly, every single day, to censor the speech of people. Sometimes in absurd ways like this, but often in serious and significant ways as well.

    If you consider this "absurd", you have drunk Disney's Koolaid. It is not "absurd" if people wanting to view the Public Domain launch coverage have to switch to Disney, but rather it is driving revenue. The more false claims you make on Public Domain works, the more people will come to you for viewing it.

    And the brillant thing is that it's Public Domain, so you can dictate the conditions under which people can receive that content from you and can make a valid copyright claim for changes so small that they fly under the radar of ContentId.

    So as opposed to a DMCA claim (which requires stating that you own content sent by someone else), you can make a valid ContentId claim for PD material (namely stating that you own all rights to versions you distribute yourself and that happen to trigger a particular ContentId).

    Now we all know how laughably justice works regarding false DMCA claims made under penalty of perjury.

    But false ContentId strikes for PD material are not even made with a false claim. You just state that you have the complete right to distribute your copy of PD stuff (correct) and the way ContentId is set up, this automatically takes down all other distributors as an "unfortunate" side effect.

    This is not even breaking the law but gaming the system.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2020 @ 3:26pm

      Re: Nothing absurd here.

      can make a valid copyright claim for changes so small that they fly under the radar of ContentId

      While it's possible that this is true (I have no idea what kinds of matching algorithms Youtube uses, so they may be worse than I thought), the bar for copyrightability of derivative works is fairly significant.

      And while I have not seen any of Disney's broadcast of the launch, I did end up seeing The Guardian's and nothing even came vaguely close to meeting the requirements. Maybe Disney's did... but you'll have to forget my skepticism.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    GHB (profile), 2 Jun 2020 @ 1:47pm

    This isn’t the first time a NASA footage got taken down

    Here’s one posted in 9/5/2016: https://youtu.be/hI7NcgNpnSU

    Very likely that not only contexts for fair use is needed, but also knowing where the content is from, sometimes that is “nested” which thinks the portions on the screen is also copyrighted. It can’t even tell if portions that are actually from public domain since it’s match-based.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    mrtraver (profile), 2 Jun 2020 @ 3:17pm

    So weird that this keeps happening.

    It's almost like there is no penalty applied for filing a false DMCA takedown claim.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


