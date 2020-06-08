Trump Campaign Gets Parody Cartoon Taken Down Off Redbubble Over Trademark Claim On MAGA Hats
If I had to come up with a more 2020 headline than the above, I'm not sure I could. Still, this is also in the Techdirt wheelhouse as far as topics are concerned. For background, I think it's fair to say that the Trump Campaign, and Donald Trump as well, have both built a reputation for themselves as being particularly litigious when it comes to all things IP, defamation, etc. etc. amen. Whatever your politics, it simply can't be denied that on First Amendment grounds, our current president and his organizations have an abysmal reputation on matters of free speech, so long as that speech could potentially pierce the notoriously thin skin of Donald Trump.
This continues to today, of course. You can see it when there are executive orders issued just because social media companies point the public to facts about the President's claim. You can also see it more recently in the Trump campaign issuing a takedown with Redbubble for a parody cartoon over the trademark on MAGA hats.
The Pulitzer-winning cartoonist Nick Anderson has described Donald Trump as an “adolescent wannabe authoritarian”, after the US president’s re-election campaign failed to pull one of Anderson’s cartoons mocking Trump’s inaccurate suggestion that injecting disinfectant could protect against Covid-19. Anderson put his cartoon The Trump Cult up for sale on the online retailer Redbubble this month. The illustration shows Trump with supporters in Maga hats, serving them a drink that has been labeled “Kool-Aid”, then “Chloroquine” and finally “Clorox”, a US bleach brand.
But Redbubble pulled Anderson’s illustration from sale following a trademark infringement claim made by Trump’s campaign organisation, Donald J Trump for President Inc. Writing on the Daily Kos, Anderson said that he believed the claim was made due to his depiction of Maga hats, and described the situation as “absurd”.
Frankly, "absurd" doesn't even begin to describe it. All kinds of speech are protected by the First Amendment, whatever the trademark rights any holder might have. Political speech is probably more revered in that regard than any other speech. The very idea that an artist couldn't create parody art that comments on a particular public figure and/or his or her voting block is so completely the antithesis of American history that one should really just have to yell something like, "The Federalist Papers!" at this sort of thing and be done with it.
This country was built on political parody. And, frankly, cartoon parody in particular. The Trump campaign does, or at least should, know this. Redbubble does too, which explains the fairly very good mea culpa that it issued when the site reinstated the cartoon.
Redbubble reinstated Anderson’s cartoon this week, saying that it strives “to respect IP rights and freedom of speech, but we sometimes make mistakes, as we did here … We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.” In a statement, Anderson praised Redbubble for recognising the error, but said there were some “troubling issues” raised by the affair, including that the cartoon was removed less than 24 hours after he posted it, before he had received a single order.
“I doubt anyone had even seen it yet on the site,” he said. “This reveals that the Trump campaign has a system in place, trawling for material they find objectionable. If it happened to me so quickly, it likely has happened to others. How much other content has been removed this way on Redbubble and other sites?”
While fair, the real issue here is that a demand for proactively policing copyright and trademark abuses is a system ripe for abuse, for censorship, and for fallout around the takedown of protected speech. This serves as simply a pointed example of this sort of thing, given that we're talking about a sitting President's campaign taking down such political speech. While this was ultimately corrected, the idea that something so American as a political cartoon could have been disappeared, even temporarily, over such a specious trademark claim is highlighting a flaw in the system.
So let's get it corrected.
'Now see, THIS is how you silence someone.'
Claims that social media is attempting to 'silence' him and other conservatives when they add speech to one of his posts.
Demands the removal of speech that he doesn't like, because he doesn't like it.
Once again it seems like Trump and 'friends' simply cannot help but expose what raging hypocrites they are, and how all their concern about 'free speech' only applies to their speech and speech that they agree with.
Cartoon gets taken off from Redbubble over trademark.
Cartoonist: "Too bad. How can I sell my cartoons to people trying to buy MAGA hats now?"
Trademarked for what markets?
Wouldn't the trademark registration for 'MAGA' have to include the market for cartoons for it to be a valid take down request?
Could someone who understands how to use that site (I have tried and been defeated) first if such a trademark exists and if it does for what uses it was registered for?
Re: Trademarked for what markets?
As long as people think "having a trademark on a word" means "I own this word", this kind of actions will happen. They are going to willfully ignore what the purpose of trademark is, and also what its limitations are. Even if it was registered for cartoons, you can't prevent people from talking about your brand in any form of communication. That is not how it works.
Re: Trademarked for what markets?
"valid take down request"
Like that matters right now... If the site can be coerced into taking action, then the validity only matters is the subject of the takedown is committed and wealthy enough to fight the takedown in court. They know this usually won't be the case, so there's no disincentive to not issue such takedowns.
nation in the world. It is a nation formed out of distinct common history.
The Black revolution is rooted in the cultural identity, common oppression
and resistance which synthesizes two realities: the African who was stolen to
this country, and the slave and descendents of slaves who built it.
The struggles of Black people in this generation have shaken racist
power and culture to the heart of the empire, because the colonized status of
Black and Third World peoples inside the heartland of imperialism is the
foundation of the economy and cultural structure of the US.
The Black struggle for self-determination is the strategic leading
force of the US revolution, forged from a centuries-long tradition of
resistance and revolt in the face of counterattack by the club, the cattle
prod, the gun and the lynch rope.
From the clandestine organizations of the earliest slavery days,
through mass uprisings, the open carrying of self-defense weapons, to
guerrilla combat, the Black movement has historically raised the level of the
whole struggle.
Chicago hell! We're going to take the whole country! And then the world! Get down on your knees and kiss my black ass! BLM!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
