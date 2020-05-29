Trump's Final Executive Order On Social Media Deliberately Removed Reference To Importance Of Newspapers To Democracy
Two Cheers For Unfiltered Information

Daily Deal: The Hands-On Game Development Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, May 29th 2020 11:02amDaily Deal

The Hands-On Game Development Bundle has 10 courses of instruction on using various platforms and languages to develop your own games. You'll learn C++, Node.js, Godot, and others. You will build a turn-based, micro-strategy game, develop a 2D platformer level using tiles, develop an AR spaceship-shooting game, and more. It's on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Trump's Final Executive Order On Social Media Deliberately Removed Reference To Importance Of Newspapers To Democracy
Two Cheers For Unfiltered Information
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

14:03 No, Twitter Fact Checking The President Is Not Evidence Of Anti-Conservative Bias (1)
13:27 Can You Protect Privacy If There's No Real Enforcement Mechanism? (5)
11:07 Two Cheers For Unfiltered Information (0)
11:02 Daily Deal: The Hands-On Game Development Bundle (0)
10:01 Trump's Final Executive Order On Social Media Deliberately Removed Reference To Importance Of Newspapers To Democracy (21)
09:00 Fighting The Free Speech Digital Divide Requires Interoperability and Privacy Protection (5)
06:37 DC Appeals Court Dumps Lawsuit Claiming Multiple Tech Companies Are Engaged In An Anti-Conservative Conspiracy (21)
03:33 New Zealand Government Seeking To Expand Its Internet Censorship Powers (8)

Thursday

20:07 Denuvo's Anti-Cheat Software Now Getting Ripped From Games At Record Speed Too (21)
16:11 SmileDirectClub Sues NBC For $2.85 Billion, Claims Factual Statements And Quotes From Customers Are Defamatory (4)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.