Daily Deal: The Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE is designed to equip users with the know-how they need to master Agile project management, PRINCE2 Project Management, and PRINCE2 Agile Project Management. You'll learn the skills needed for managing and delivering successful projects. You'll also gain an understanding of risk management, planning, handling change, and more. It's on sale for $99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal