If You're Reporting On Trump's Supposed Plans For 'Anti-Conservative Bias' Panel, Shouldn't You Mention The 1st Amendment?
from the just-saying dept
Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported that "President Trump is considering establishing a panel to review complaints of anti-conservative bias on social media." That story is likely behind a paywall, though Fox News (natch) reposted most of it and lots of tech news sites wrote up their own versions of the report.
The basis is exactly what you think it is. A bunch of Trump supporters have been falsely insisting that social media companies are unfairly "biased" against conservatives. There is exactly zero evidence to date to support this. There are a few anecdotes of whiny assholes, who violated terms of service, losing service, and a few anecdotes of just not very good content moderation (though, those seem to fall pretty broadly across the political spectrum). There is no indication that any of the moderation activity is unfairly targeting conservatives or even that there is any "bias" at all. I'm sure some people will rush to the comments here with one of two reactions: they will either call me "blind" and complain that I'm simply not looking around (though they will present no actual evidence) or they will cite a few meaningless anecdotes, ignoring that a few anecdotes on platforms that have to make literally millions of moderation choices, is not evidence of bias.
But, more importantly: the government can't do anything even if they were biased. And this is where all of the reporting I've seen so far falls down. Most clearly, the government simply cannot force platforms to moderate in a certain way. That would violate the 1st Amendment. So even if a panel is formed, it couldn't actually do anything to change things, beyond just being an annoying pest. But, it seems like the media should be making this clear. Any panel cannot force internet companies to treat political viewpoints in some different manner. That's a blatant 1st Amendment problem.
Separately, even the formation of the panel may very well present a 1st Amendment problem on its own, because it is clearly the government using its will to try to pressure private companies into treating certain political viewpoints differently. Remember what Judge Posner wrote in Dart v. Backpage, in which he dinged a sheriff, Thomas Dart, for merely sending a letter that was vaguely threatening to the free speech rights of an internet platform: " Some public officials doubtless disapprove of bars, or pets and therefore pet supplies, or yard sales, or lawyers,... or men dating men or women dating women—but... it would be a clear abuse of power for public officials to try to eliminate them not by expressing an opinion but by threatening ... third parties, with legal or other coercive governmental action."
Just because government officials are upset with 1st Amendment protected speech choices of the companies, that does not mean they can do something that is obviously a threat of coercive action.
Anyone -- including the Wall Street Journal -- reporting on this stuff owes it to their readers to make that clear. Tragically, so far none of the reports I've seen have done so.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, anti-conservative bias, bias, cda 230, donald trump, intimidation, section 230, social media
Companies: facebook, google
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I guess the WSJ figured that if the Trump administration plans to ignore the constitution, well, why shouldn’t they.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Big #1.
Lets look at this abit strangely..
Lets gather all the reports of bias, Stack them in a pile, and Never note that they Dont list the names. They make it seem as if its 1 BIG location doing it all the time, and has done it Many times.
And there are things the gov. CAN DO.. Like charging them TAXES. After they dropped all the Corp taxes, and those for the rich, they need money from somewhere..
Iv said before..
Let the internet Become an independent country.. Let it pay for its USE of the lines as usual..
Talk to it, debate with it..DONT get into a hissy fit.. And think those responsible For the internet, Cant fight back.
They are just like the other corps. There is very little difference. They do everything they can to make money.. They can BUY our gov. the way it is now, considering how CHEAP they sell their soles for, it shouldnt cost them more then a few million Dollars..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
All these checks and balances are just breaking down. The more the administration cheats and gets rid of any honest refs, the easier cheating gets.
Being a clear violation only means something if they want to let it mean something.
The First amendment only holds as much water as the politically charged supreme court decides to give it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Short-term clickbait ignoring long-term losses
Any group celebrating this should be reminded that if one company can be forced to be politically neutral others can as well, including theirs or others they agree with.
Somehow I get the feeling that for all their whining about 'unfair treatment of conservatives' Fox would be less than happy if a few years down the line someone put together a government panel about how insanely biased they are against non-conservatives, with the goal of 'persuading' them to provide 'equal treatment' or else.
On a more lighthearted, grossly hypocritical note I can't help but find it more than a little funny that the 'free market, small government' side is the one complaining that the free market apparently doesn't care for them and companies are responding appropriately. I guess companies are only supposed to be allowed to do what they want when it doesn't impact bigots.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Short-term clickbait ignoring long-term losses
Mom! the libs won't let us play with their toys
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Short-term clickbait ignoring long-term losses
Moooom! The libs keep holding me accountable for the things I say and do!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Short-term clickbait ignoring long-term losses
Can't we just get a government put in that will force them to share everything equally regardless of merit?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Generally, if a conservative voice is censored for supposedly violating terms of service, it is then readily noted that those same terms of service are violated by a number of liberal voices with no action taken. This is the bias, and the method through which social media transforms from a platform to a publisher: all viewpoints are initially presented, but only the ones that they agree with remain uncensored and published.
If social media companies were to claim 1st amendment, which I think they should do, then it would be to admit a bias, which runs contrary to the goal of influencing viewers. Moreover, it would stake out a legal position that they are a publisher, and not a platform.
It would serve a valuable public interest to voters that the things you see on social media are not organic, but a deliberate attempt by company bigwigs to influence public opinion. Changing public perception to be aware of corporate meddling and shenanigans is why many of us peruse Techdirt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Generally, if a conservative voice is censored for supposedly violating terms of service, it is then readily noted that those same terms of service are violated by a number of liberal voices with no action taken.
This is cherry picking. It's not hard to find single examples of content that YOU BELIEVE violates a policy and content that YOU BELIEVE does not. You ignore all the counter examples, including those "liberal voices" who are moderated (frequently) and those "conservative voices" who are not.
What's funny is that in the "liberal" (or, often, "progressive") area of Twitter, they're constantly complaining in the other direction -- about how Twitter takes down their content (for doing things like calling people Nazis and assholes) while leaving up "Nazi" content.
You guys all live in your own little bubbles, but have NO EVIDENCE.
This is the bias, and the method through which social media transforms from a platform to a publisher: all viewpoints are initially presented, but only the ones that they agree with remain uncensored and published.
This is not happening though. You are making it up.
And there is no such thing as "platform vs. publisher." Please stop repeating that myth.
If social media companies were to claim 1st amendment, which I think they should do, then it would be to admit a bias, which runs contrary to the goal of influencing viewers.
I've read this sentence about 10 times and I still have zero idea of what you might be trying to say.
Moreover, it would stake out a legal position that they are a publisher, and not a platform.
There is no legal distinction here, so this comment is nonsense.
It would serve a valuable public interest to voters that the things you see on social media are not organic, but a deliberate attempt by company bigwigs to influence public opinion.
If you believed that to be true, you're incredibly ignorant. The "bigwigs" at these companies are not trying to influence public opinion.
Changing public perception to be aware of corporate meddling and shenanigans is why many of us peruse Techdirt.
Yes. Sure. But we focus on reality. Not myths told by a bunch of ignorant racists.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The primary objective of politically motivated corporations is to influence others, while also being perceived as politically neutral. If social media companies were to defend against a potential government action by claiming a first amendment right to editorialize by censoring viewpoints with which they don't agree, that would be pretty honest of them. And it looks to me like it would hold up in a courtroom, if it were to come to that. But it would also dent their ability to do the influencing thing after that sort of admission. Once people are aware that you are being marketed to, the marketing doesn't work so well. TV and print news media have been suffering from this in recent years. Social media doesn't enjoy the thought of joining the rest of the club.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"The lady doth protest too much, methinks" — Hamlet by William Shakespeare
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Mike, the standard answer to suggestive posts like the one you replied to is
although I think you prefer a proper (raw) dataset to analyze and put this "discussion" to rest and call the whiners whiners.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Generally...
Already bullshit. Thanks for playing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please point out where in Section 230, or in any jurisprudence surrounding both 230 and the First Amendment, the law makes a distinction of “platform” and “publisher” vis-á-vis interactive computer services.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oh look, anecdotes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Will that be followed up by a panel looking at anti-liberal bias on cable news channels that call themselves "Fair and Balanced"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Or anti Islamofascism bias or anti anarchy bias. It just makes no sense to be forced to pretend all political viewpoints are equally valid and makes no sense to pick any particular ones and force people to pretend those are equally valid either. Just because those happen to be the politics of the day doesn't mean a balance between them has any sort of special meaning whatsoever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply