Daily Deal: UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charger

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, May 22nd 2020 10:41amDaily Deal

The UV Sterilizer lets you clean your phone while charging it. Using UV-C light, it kills germs and bacteria up to 99.99% without all the harmful heat, liquid, or chemicals. It also has Qi inductive charging technology. It fits phones up to 6.2" and works also with watches, glasses, keys, earphones, and more. It's on sale for $50.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 22 May 2020 @ 12:16pm

    If it isn't a box to hold the phone, with safety switch on the lid, it is either not UV-C, or an unsafe device. UV-C exposure will damage eyes and skin, and if intense enough to sterilize thing, even a few seconds exposure is not recommended.

