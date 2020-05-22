Daily Deal: UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charger
The UV Sterilizer lets you clean your phone while charging it. Using UV-C light, it kills germs and bacteria up to 99.99% without all the harmful heat, liquid, or chemicals. It also has Qi inductive charging technology. It fits phones up to 6.2" and works also with watches, glasses, keys, earphones, and more. It's on sale for $50.
Filed Under: daily deal
If it isn't a box to hold the phone, with safety switch on the lid, it is either not UV-C, or an unsafe device. UV-C exposure will damage eyes and skin, and if intense enough to sterilize thing, even a few seconds exposure is not recommended.
