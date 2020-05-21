Court Tells Grandma To Delete Photos Of Grandkids On Facebook For Violating The GDPR
We've talked for many years now about the overreach of the GDPR and how its concepts of "data protection" often conflict with both concepts of free expression and very common every day activities. The latest example, first highlighted by Neil Brown, is that a Dutch court has said that a grandmother must delete photos of her grandkids that she posted to Facebook and Pinterest, because it violates the GDPR. There is, obviously, a bit more to the case, and it involves a family dispute involving the parents and the grandmother, but, still, the end result should raise all sorts of questions.
And while many EU data protections folks are saying this was to be expected based on earlier EU rulings regarding the GDPR, it doesn't make the result any less ridiculous. As the BBC summarizes:
The case went to court after the woman refused to delete photographs of her grandchildren which she had posted on social media.
The mother of the children had asked several times for the pictures to be deleted.
The GDPR does not apply to the "purely personal" or "household" processing of data.
However, that exemption did not apply because posting photographs on social media made them available to a wider audience, the ruling said.
There are a few interesting elements in the actual ruling. First, the court notes that since no one made a copyright claim, it doesn't sound like the parents hold the copyright on the images -- which is notable only in that the court seems to think it's natural to use copyright to censor a grandma proudly posting photos of her grandkids.
But on the GDPR question, it notes that the lack of evidence regarding the privacy settings the grandmother used leads the court to assume they were posted publicly:
The General Data Protection Regulation (hereinafter: AVG) protects the fundamental rights and freedoms of natural persons and in particular their right to the protection of personal data. However, this Regulation does not apply to the processing of personal data by a natural person in the exercise of a purely personal or household activity. Although it cannot be excluded that the placing of a photo on a personal Facebook page falls under a purely personal or household activity, in the preliminary opinion of the Court in preliminary relief proceedings, it has not been sufficiently established how [defendant] set up or protected her Facebook account or her Pinterst account. It is also unclear whether the photographs can be found through a search engine such as Google. In addition, with Facebook it cannot be ruled out that placed photos may be distributed and may end up in the hands of third parties. In view of these circumstances it has not appeared in the scope of these preliminary relief proceedings that there is a purely personal or domestic activity of [defendant]. This means that the provisions of the General Data Protection Act (AVG) and the General Data Protection Implementation Act (hereinafter: UAVG) apply to the present dispute.
And, then you combine that with the fact that children are involved, and the court says, yup, GDPR requires takedown:
The UAVG stipulates that the permission of their legal representative(s) is required for the posting of photographs of minors who have not yet reached the age of 16. It has been established that the minor children of [plaintiff] are under the age of 16 and that [plaintiff], as legal representative, has not given permission to [defendant] to post photographs of her children on social media. In the case of [child 1], his father did not give [defendant] permission either. In view of this the Court in preliminary relief proceedings will order [defendant] to remove the photo of [child 1] on Facebook and the photo of [plaintiff] and her children on Pinterest. In addition, [defendant] will be prohibited from posting pictures of the minor children of [plaintiff] on social media without permission (as referred to in the AVG and UAVG). The emotional importance of [defendant] to be allowed to place photographs on social media cannot lead to a different judgment in this respect.
Neil Brown, who highlighted this situation in the first place, has pondered that even if grandparents posting pictures of their grandkids is normal behavior, that doesn't mean it's good and it removes "autonomy" over our own data. I have a ton of respect for Brown, but this is a very European view that includes an assumption that we should have "autonomy" over anything about ourselves -- which, when judged against the harsh light of reality, seems incredibly silly.
Yes, there are cases where people will have things posted online about themselves that they'd rather are not there. And I understand that this is an even more fraught area when it comes to children. But there are very real free expression concerns as well, and the ability to use this as a tool of blatant censorship seems way too likely.
Filed Under: data protection, family disputes, gdpr, grandchildren, grandmother, photos, privacy
Companies: facebook, pinterest
Reader Comments
Streisand Effect
I'm surprised Mike wrote about this with no reference to the Streisand Effect.
But without the financial motivation that copyright provides, how will grandmas all over the world be properly motivated to post pictures of their little angels online? It's a 95-year monopoly for 95-year old people
Glad I'm a 90s kid...
So glad I was born early enough that I had the right make this decision for myself. I do know some people who are quite cautious about staying off of social media, to the point of wearing masks to parties and events so they don't have to worry about being in the background of some photo. I think that's a bit excessive, but I also think it's pretty obscene to take that right away from someone, particularly while they're still a minor.
And while grandmas displaying pictures is pretty normal, kids not wanting to have their photos displayed is ALSO a completely normal thing. We were lucky that those photos were usually physical, so you could sneak them out of the frame and destroy them. My brother and I used to do that after our mom insisted there was nothing wrong with having nude photos of us hanging in the front hallway. You can't do that if they're posted to Facebook, and the whole damn world can see it. So it's nice to see that at least some kids today still do have options.
What if she photoshops the pictures and posts them as artwork, would she then have to delete them?
Good. The question isn't whether Grandma should have photos of the grandbrats. The question is whether Facebook, a for-profit company, should have photos of this lady's grandbrats and be able to monetise that personally-identifiable info by placing ads against it. That's commercial use, and the commercial use of their images, likenesses or personal info without consent is wrong. Facebook should be forced to remove this. These aren't news photos or anything similar, where there is some overriding public interest in their publication; this is merely the invasion of privacy of a small child by a huge, arrogant corporation.
I'm amazed
The people over in Europe scream as if they are being eaten alive when stories or pictures of them exist online yet ignore the literal mountains of data their own governments are hoovering up about them. They are upset over the wrong issue entirely.
GDPR requires takedown
The GDPR has a lot of problems but this is not one of them. As a parent, I would not want anyone, including my parents, posting pictures of my kids when they were young without my permission. Sure, the grandparents are proud and maybe even took the pictures in question, but the parents should have an absolute right to control if those pictures are posted for the world to see.
Re: GDPR requires takedown
The rights of the kids are even more important. What are children supposed to do if they don't want family members posting pictures of them? Their only real choices would be suicide or running away from home, and society doesn't respect their right to make those choices.
As someone else said, I'm glad I was born before I had to deal with this shit. My grandmother may have shown pictures to too many people, but at least they're all in her basement—except for rare, staged photos meant for limited distribution, nobody made copies, certainly not for the whole world to see.
