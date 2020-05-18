Content Moderation At Scale Is Impossible: Google Removes Podcast Addict From Play Store Because It Has COVID-19 Related Podcasts
from the the-fight-against-misinformation-has-consequences dept
Today's example of the Masnick Impossibility Theorem is quite a doozy. Podcast Addict, a very popular mobile podcast player, says that Google removed its app from the Play Store, supposedly for violating Google's new rules related to COVID-19. Like pretty much all big internet platforms, Google's Play Store is trying to combat "misinformation" and "disinformation" about COVID-19. A few months back we saw this issue play out with Google advertisements, in which it was blocking politicians from advertising about the failed response of various elected officials to the pandemic, because it said only "official" government entities could advertise about COVID-19.
In this case, the "problem" seems to be that via Podcast Addict... you can get podcasts about COVID-19:
Here's the notification I got this morning... pic.twitter.com/UJF20ZnaPw
— Podcast Addict (@PodcastAddict) May 16, 2020
As the notice says, the app has been suspended because "apps referencing COVID-19, or related terms, in any form will only be approved for distribution on Google Play if they are published, commissioned, or authorized by official government entities or public health organizations." But, uh, the app doesn't "reference" COVID-19. It just had podcasts about it (as, I should note, does Google's own podcasting app and YouTube).
Podcast Addict has also clarified that it made no mention of COVID-19 in any of its description or keywords. It wasn't promoting its app as a way to get COVID-19 info (though, even if it did, it seems like that shouldn't be a problem).
This keyword never did appear on the Play Store app page nor does it appear in the app source code. The app gives access to 3rd party content, which obviously have been talking a lot about COVID-19 in the few weeks
— Podcast Addict (@PodcastAddict) May 18, 2020
So, at the very least, it's a little perplexing why Google's Play Store removed the app, but it's almost certainly yet another example of the Impossibility Theorem: I'm sure that the Play Store has a bunch of people frantically trying to spot and pull down a variety of apps that are spewing dangerous mis- and disinformation (and, rest assured that when they inevitably miss some, reporters and others will quickly call out the company's "failure" to properly police this stuff). And somehow, the sweep of such apps got Podcast Addict caught up in the mess, most likely because a bunch of podcasts right now are talking about COVID-19, and a few new podcasts have sprung up recently entirely focused on the pandemic. I don't remember how Podcast Addict works exactly (I had tried it out last year, but went with a different app personally), but it's likely that it would have parts of its app promoting popular or trending podcasts, and it's likely that some COVID-19 ones would be in that list. That's not a good reason to remove such an app (and if it were, a ton of other platform related apps should be pulled too...), but it is at least a possible reason for why it happened.
That's not a good thing, by any stretch of the imagination, and hopefully Google fixes this quickly. Also, Google could do more to be transparent about how it decided to remove Podcast Addict, and what processes it's putting in place to avoid those kinds of mistakes in the future. But, again, it's doing all of this while simultaneously trying to keep other, actually problematic, apps out of its store, because lots and lots of reporters have published stories slamming Google repeatedly for allowing "dangerous" apps in its store in the past.
Meanwhile, in an odd twist, the Google Play Store's Twitter account responded to Podcast Addict's Twitter account to suggest they were escalating this issue:
Hi, sorry to hear what happened. Could you please kindly share the appeal ID with us via DM?
Meanwhile, we've escalated your concerns to the relevant team and will let you know the moment we have any updates. #AskPlayDev
— Google Play Apps & Games (@GooglePlayDev) May 18, 2020
Hopefully this gets fixed soon.
Filed Under: apps, content moderation, content moderation at scale, covid-19, masnick's impossibility theorem, play store, podcasts
Companies: google, podcast addict
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
In the meantime…
I guess people can sideload the Podcast Addict app into their Android phones and tablets. While I no longer have an Android phone and am an iOS user now (because of the consistency of there being less bugs on iDevices than Android Devices (I should know, I test them for my job)), I do miss the ability to install apps that were denied from the Google Play Store on the phone. Fortunately, I still have 2 Barnes & Noble Nooks in case I need an Android device…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
While I am sure this was just an accident and a case of overzealous automation, I could imagine that a lawsuit could be crafted saying that Google is using it's dominant market position to harm a competitor. Have to love the double standard Google has for itself and other apps.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No need to go that route just yet. Here's why:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It's not illegal yet because a court hasn't ruled it to be. There's a pretty good chance one would if Google was found to be censoring podcast apps for rules it doesn't adhere to with its own podcast app.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Civil or criminal?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Other media reporting on this indicates the developer is talking directly with Google, so this isn't some 'moderation at scale impossibility" thing. Google is dealing with this guy individually, which means they're making this decision about this specific guy and this specific issue.
Beyond the massive censorship issues raised here where Google-- the most massive communication company on the planet-- won't allow any discussion of the most significant event of the last 20 years unless it has the government's stamp of approval, is that Google is making the podcast player responsible for the speech of everyone that uses it.
That's like holding Google itself responsible if someone uses one of their phones to call in a bomb threat.
I bet they'd scream like a scalded cat if the government tried to do that to them, but they have no problem holding others to that standard.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Considering that that conversation didn't start until after the action had been taken, it is a moderation at scale issue. The app developer is lucky that he managed to gain the attention of someone at Google to try and get the problem resolved, probably because there are enough angry users of the app to make enough noise so that Google hears it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Other media reporting on this indicates the developer is talking directly with Google
"Other media" including this story itself?
so this isn't some 'moderation at scale impossibility" thing
No, it still is. Even though the company is interacting with him, they're still dealing with the flood of other apps as well.
Google is dealing with this guy individually, which means they're making this decision about this specific guy and this specific issue.
That does not appear to be the case. If you read his latest tweets. Yes, the company reached out and asked for details to escalate the issue, but once he sent the details, he got caught in some ridiculous customer service automation loop in which they just kept sending him the same nonsense series of DMs in a row.
There is no evidence that any human is dealing with this issue yet.
That's like holding Google itself responsible if someone uses one of their phones to call in a bomb threat.
Yes, to some extent, but again, very different from an issue involving gov't (like the bomb threat) to a private company, who remains free to moderate, even stupidly.
I bet they'd scream like a scalded cat if the government tried to do that to them, but they have no problem holding others to that standard.
Yes, but again, government and private company are two very different things.
You know that, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
They're only two different things with regard to constitutional law. It's not different when it comes to basic issues of liability (and stupidity).
The government could hold Google legally liable for people who misuse its products. It would be stupid and unfair, but there's no constitutional prohibition that would invalidate such a law.
And, of course, on just a basic level of morality, there is no difference between the government doing it and Google doing it. Both are equally immoral, as is Google's censorship of anything other than the party line.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
They're only two different things with regard to constitutional law. It's not different when it comes to basic issues of liability (and stupidity).
Um. This is a nonsensical statement. There is nothing to respond to because it means nothing.
The government could hold Google legally liable for people who misuse its products.
It could, but why would it? And what does that have to do with the question at hand?
It would be stupid and unfair, but there's no constitutional prohibition that would invalidate such a law.
Actually, the 1st Amendment would likely invalidate much of that law if it involved punishing a platform for choices it made about what speech it allowed on its own platform.
And, of course, on just a basic level of morality, there is no difference between the government doing it and Google doing it.
You can't be serious? You honestly cannot be this clueless?
Both are equally immoral, as is Google's censorship of anything other than the party line.
OMG. You are that clueless. You have every right to kick an asshole out of your house, don't you? Is that immoral? Then why is it immoral for a private company to kick an asshole out of its property?
What do you have against private property, anyway? You always present yourself as a more "property rights" kind of guy, yet here you're arguing that its "immoral" for a company to curate its own property? REALLY?
A government kicking someone out is a different issue entirely.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
At least there's an option
On these sorts of matters, it appears that the Apple AppStore does a slightly better job of providing moderation. But when they decide to kick something off their platform (perhaps because they now have their own competing product), there is no other choice. At least Android still allows side-loading.
Perhaps the real opportunity is for someone to make a competing app store with its own level of review ("none" doesn't seem to work). Competition can work wonders at forcing folks to up their game. However, because of network effects, this will only work if there is a simple, effective way for app publishers to submit to MULTIPLE AppStores simultaneously without additional effort.
In the meantime, I just added PodcastAddict to my Patreon list of monthly donations, right alongside some others that I regularly support.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: At least there's an option
I completely agree with this. Speaking as a professional bug tester for both iOS and Android products (though the COVID-19 pandemic has limited me just to testing iOS devices), I found iOS devices to have far, far fewer bugs than Android devices, perhaps because Apple is also in charge of the hardware. While I do not think that Apple's gatekeeping of the app store is a desirable situation for anyone except Apple and regard the Android devices as better in this regard, I do find testing on iOS devices to be less prone to headaches than Android devices.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Gabbed?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Gabbed?
Well... they should just ban themselves, and be done with it, seeing as there are things like search results and email. No need to shoot the messenger when you can skip right to vaporizing entire methods of communication.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You know, we used to say that the answer to misinformation was more information.
Now we say LALALALALALALLALALALLAA!!! I CAN'T HEAR YOU!!!!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That was before we figured out that most of the world is stupid and absorbs misinformation at a greater rate than truth.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Ah, I see. We need to be controlled. For our own good, of course.
"Beware of he who would deny you access to information, for in his heart he dreams himself your master."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"ban all browsers, RSS feed readers, and anything else"
What good is the Internet if no one is allowed to use it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
WON'T YOU THINK OF THE CHILDREN!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ban chrome?
If I create a webpage which offers fake information about the Coronavirus, does that mean someone could report Google Chrome for violating the policy, since it can access the fake information website?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Ban chrome?
No need, there are plenty of those already.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Ban chrome?
To the National Review's credit, however, they had an issue called "Against Trump" and they even supported his impeachment(!) at one point. In general, they are pretty shitty, but at least some of them have some principles.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply