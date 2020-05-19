HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
HideThese are tough times for everyone, us included. If you're able to help us continue our reporting, check out our list of ways to support Techdirt »
Daily Deal: The Premium Cisco CCNA & CCNP Certification Prep Bundle
French Government Passes Hate Speech Law, Will Allow Law Enforcement To Run The Internet

France Is About To Waste A Ton Of Money Trying To Build Its Own Airbnb

Predictions

from the french-for-boondoggle dept

Tue, May 19th 2020 10:47amMike Masnick

It's no secret that the French government seems to hate big internet companies. It's spent years attacking them from basically every angle -- they allow too much piracy, they don't protect privacy, they protect privacy too much, they don't censor enough, they censor too much. Often it really seems like the issue is that these companies are not French companies.

But, really, can you think of any truly successful internet company that started in France? There are a few local to France, but has any really expanded beyond French borders?

So, it's kind of hilarious that after years and years of attacking various internet companies, France now thinks that the government can build its own competitor to Airbnb:

The French government will join forces with the tourism industry to build an Internet site aimed winning back customers from U.S. online travel giants such as Airbnb Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc.

The initiative is part of government-led stimulus package to revive tourism in one of the world’s top destinations as hotels, restaurants, theme parks as well as travel sites and tour operators are among the hardest hits by lockdowns and restrictions to fight the global coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, as Alec Stapp rightly points out, we've been down this path before with France, a decade and a half ago when they tried to build a Google competitor called Quaero. Don't remember Quaero? It was announced with great fanfare as a pan-EU project (led by France, of course) to create a EU-focused competitor to Google, modeled after the EU's (more successful) attempt to build a Boeing competitor in Airbus. But, from the very start, it was so obvious that Quaero had no chance (we jokingly said that the name "was French for boondoggle"). Within a few years it was clear that it was just a way for French companies to siphon off free money from the French government without ever building anything useful.

It's not difficult to predict that this "Airbnb" competitor will be more of the same -- especially when you combine the internet-illiterate French government with the legacy hospitality industry that always seems more focused on attacking Airbnb than on engaging in any actual innovation.

Filed Under: france, hotels, internet, short term rentals, startups
Companies: airbnb, quaero

14 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 May 2020 @ 10:52am

    AirBnB needs to be killed but replacing it with another flavor of the same thing is stupid (other than to capture all the revenue for themselves). That just smells of corruption and stupidity.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 May 2020 @ 11:11am

    Handbrake was originally developed in France. It’s great for when I want to watch a DVD. I know there used to be these boxes that you could plug into televisions to do it, but it’s so much easier just to rip it and watch it from one of my streaming devices.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DB (profile), 19 May 2020 @ 11:20am

    Can you imagine le outrage, l'indignation if the U.S. government announced a project to make a copy of a successful French product?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 May 2020 @ 11:22am

      Re:

      There would first have to be a successful French product. I don't think baseless righteous indignation and surrender are considered products.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 19 May 2020 @ 11:28am

        Re: Re:

        There is something, indisputably French, that can be created successfully, but also unsuccessfully. French Food. Thing is, you don't have to be French, or in France to hit either end of that scale.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Michael, 19 May 2020 @ 11:25am

      Re:

      I'm pretty sure the US will if there is ever a successful French company.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Koby (profile), 19 May 2020 @ 11:47am

    Obamacare

    I recall the United States government wasting a lot of money on a healthcare exchange website, losing several billion dollars to get it up and running. So even the U.S. couldn't build a website on time and on budget. When there's noone in the government to be held personally responsible for wasting a lot of money, taxpayer funds almost always get flushed down the toilet.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 May 2020 @ 11:50am

      Re: Obamacare

      even the U.S. couldn't build a website on time and on budget

      You say that like if anyone can do it it should be the US. I disagree. The US has proven time and again that it cannot handle even the simplest of projects. Very few other governments are any better but implying that the US is more capable than other governments is unsupported by the evidence.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Koby (profile), 19 May 2020 @ 12:54pm

        Re: Re: Obamacare

        You say that like if anyone can do it it should be the US

        I'm not trying so say this as a putdown of other countries. Rather, I'm hard pressed to think of other nations, outside of a small handful in eastern asia, that might have access to a similar level of technical expertise and consulting.

        The fed and the states had access to a number of prominent tech companies, ones who have successfully developed websites and back end systems for private companies. Having access to such resources would obviously seem to decrease the chances of the project ending in a massive blunder. Yet despite those partnerships, it still happened.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 19 May 2020 @ 1:22pm

          Re: Re: Re: Obamacare

          Remember the methodology the US Government uses for procurement. First they make a statement, usually over long and terribly unclear and then ask for bids. Then they pick the lowest bid. The third part is how they then go about meddling in the project process by changing their minds about what the end result should do/accomplish/look like/feature/change funding/change dates, etc..

          It is not that Americans don't have capability or technological expertise, it is that the Government has a really poor methodology for running projects, and rarely misses an opportunity to spend money in the most inappropriate manners.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    farooge (profile), 19 May 2020 @ 11:56am

    not French?

    "Often it really seems like the issue is that these companies are not French companies."

    well.. yeah, of course it is. and even if it's not (to a specific Frenchy) the fact that it bothers everyone else is enough to get most of those people on-board too.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 May 2020 @ 12:15pm

    I guess Mike doesn't own a car, so doesn't need tires and has never heard of Michelin, isn't into the military/industrial complex (and doesn't take trains) so has never heard of Thales, doesn't each yogurt, so has never heard of Danone, doesn't associate with women and is too old-school to use product himself, so has never heard of l'Oreal, doesn't bank so has never heard of PNB-paribas.

    Face it, France has produced plenty of successful international companies, if rarely as successful as the biggest American multi-nationals. Suggesting otherwise is just a low, and rather nasty, piece of American bigotry, which Mr. Masnick is usually better than.

    That said, the French government is rather prone to anti-world stupidity (heck, they even once tried to invent a French alternative to the internet). Fortunately such silly French governmental efforts usually fail abysmally to their great and very public embarrassment.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      TFG, 19 May 2020 @ 1:00pm

      Re:

      I think you missed a word:

      But, really, can you think of any truly successful internet company that started in France?

      All your examples aren't internet companies.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Federico (profile), 19 May 2020 @ 1:09pm

    Failure is not a problem

    If the new service fails, who cares? Its failure will be used in an antitrust case against AirBnB to squeeze some money out of it. Bingo.

    The copyright cartels show the way: make yourself irrelevant with terrible business decisions, then blame whoever is the richest kid on the block and get some corporate welfare.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Daily Deal: The Premium Cisco CCNA & CCNP Certification Prep Bundle
French Government Passes Hate Speech Law, Will Allow Law Enforcement To Run The Internet
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:37 No, CDA 230 Isn't The Only Thing Keeping Conservatives Off YouTube (1)
12:10 French Government Passes Hate Speech Law, Will Allow Law Enforcement To Run The Internet (6)
10:47 France Is About To Waste A Ton Of Money Trying To Build Its Own Airbnb (14)
10:45 Daily Deal: The Premium Cisco CCNA & CCNP Certification Prep Bundle (0)
09:28 Copyright As Censorship: WSJ Identifies Hundreds Of Bogus News Takedowns; People Blame Google Rather Than Copyright (12)
06:26 Idiots Begin Attacking US 5G Cell Towers Because, Idiots (27)
03:23 FBI Holds Press Conference To Claim Apple Prevented It From [Checks Notes] Verifying Attribution In The Pensacola Air Base Shooting (27)

Monday

19:35 It's Impossible To Opt Out Of Android's Ad Tracking; Max Schrems Aims To Change That (11)
15:45 Review Of Working Futures (1)
13:29 Hungary's Government Using Pandemic Emergency Powers To Silence Critics (22)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.