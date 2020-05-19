France Is About To Waste A Ton Of Money Trying To Build Its Own Airbnb
It's no secret that the French government seems to hate big internet companies. It's spent years attacking them from basically every angle -- they allow too much piracy, they don't protect privacy, they protect privacy too much, they don't censor enough, they censor too much. Often it really seems like the issue is that these companies are not French companies.
But, really, can you think of any truly successful internet company that started in France? There are a few local to France, but has any really expanded beyond French borders?
So, it's kind of hilarious that after years and years of attacking various internet companies, France now thinks that the government can build its own competitor to Airbnb:
The French government will join forces with the tourism industry to build an Internet site aimed winning back customers from U.S. online travel giants such as Airbnb Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc.
The initiative is part of government-led stimulus package to revive tourism in one of the world’s top destinations as hotels, restaurants, theme parks as well as travel sites and tour operators are among the hardest hits by lockdowns and restrictions to fight the global coronavirus pandemic.
Of course, as Alec Stapp rightly points out, we've been down this path before with France, a decade and a half ago when they tried to build a Google competitor called Quaero. Don't remember Quaero? It was announced with great fanfare as a pan-EU project (led by France, of course) to create a EU-focused competitor to Google, modeled after the EU's (more successful) attempt to build a Boeing competitor in Airbus. But, from the very start, it was so obvious that Quaero had no chance (we jokingly said that the name "was French for boondoggle"). Within a few years it was clear that it was just a way for French companies to siphon off free money from the French government without ever building anything useful.
It's not difficult to predict that this "Airbnb" competitor will be more of the same -- especially when you combine the internet-illiterate French government with the legacy hospitality industry that always seems more focused on attacking Airbnb than on engaging in any actual innovation.
AirBnB needs to be killed but replacing it with another flavor of the same thing is stupid (other than to capture all the revenue for themselves). That just smells of corruption and stupidity.
Handbrake was originally developed in France. It’s great for when I want to watch a DVD. I know there used to be these boxes that you could plug into televisions to do it, but it’s so much easier just to rip it and watch it from one of my streaming devices.
Can you imagine le outrage, l'indignation if the U.S. government announced a project to make a copy of a successful French product?
Re:
There would first have to be a successful French product. I don't think baseless righteous indignation and surrender are considered products.
Re: Re:
There is something, indisputably French, that can be created successfully, but also unsuccessfully. French Food. Thing is, you don't have to be French, or in France to hit either end of that scale.
Re:
I'm pretty sure the US will if there is ever a successful French company.
Obamacare
I recall the United States government wasting a lot of money on a healthcare exchange website, losing several billion dollars to get it up and running. So even the U.S. couldn't build a website on time and on budget. When there's noone in the government to be held personally responsible for wasting a lot of money, taxpayer funds almost always get flushed down the toilet.
Re: Obamacare
You say that like if anyone can do it it should be the US. I disagree. The US has proven time and again that it cannot handle even the simplest of projects. Very few other governments are any better but implying that the US is more capable than other governments is unsupported by the evidence.
Re: Re: Obamacare
I'm not trying so say this as a putdown of other countries. Rather, I'm hard pressed to think of other nations, outside of a small handful in eastern asia, that might have access to a similar level of technical expertise and consulting.
The fed and the states had access to a number of prominent tech companies, ones who have successfully developed websites and back end systems for private companies. Having access to such resources would obviously seem to decrease the chances of the project ending in a massive blunder. Yet despite those partnerships, it still happened.
Re: Re: Re: Obamacare
Remember the methodology the US Government uses for procurement. First they make a statement, usually over long and terribly unclear and then ask for bids. Then they pick the lowest bid. The third part is how they then go about meddling in the project process by changing their minds about what the end result should do/accomplish/look like/feature/change funding/change dates, etc..
It is not that Americans don't have capability or technological expertise, it is that the Government has a really poor methodology for running projects, and rarely misses an opportunity to spend money in the most inappropriate manners.
not French?
well.. yeah, of course it is. and even if it's not (to a specific Frenchy) the fact that it bothers everyone else is enough to get most of those people on-board too.
I guess Mike doesn't own a car, so doesn't need tires and has never heard of Michelin, isn't into the military/industrial complex (and doesn't take trains) so has never heard of Thales, doesn't each yogurt, so has never heard of Danone, doesn't associate with women and is too old-school to use product himself, so has never heard of l'Oreal, doesn't bank so has never heard of PNB-paribas.
Face it, France has produced plenty of successful international companies, if rarely as successful as the biggest American multi-nationals. Suggesting otherwise is just a low, and rather nasty, piece of American bigotry, which Mr. Masnick is usually better than.
That said, the French government is rather prone to anti-world stupidity (heck, they even once tried to invent a French alternative to the internet). Fortunately such silly French governmental efforts usually fail abysmally to their great and very public embarrassment.
Re:
I think you missed a word:
All your examples aren't internet companies.
Failure is not a problem
If the new service fails, who cares? Its failure will be used in an antitrust case against AirBnB to squeeze some money out of it. Bingo.
The copyright cartels show the way: make yourself irrelevant with terrible business decisions, then blame whoever is the richest kid on the block and get some corporate welfare.
