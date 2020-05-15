Disney: If We Can't Run Club Penguin, No One Can Run Club Penguin [Updated]
from the you're-a-grinch,-disney dept
Update: As an update, a bunch of folks left comments suggesting that this action was fine because the guy running this Club Penguin server was recently arrested on suspicion of child porn, and that this particular server also allowed "racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and sexual messages flow freely." Those are certainly reasons to be concerned about this server, but they are not issues that you deal with via copyright. If it's reasonable to go after the people who set up the site for criminal activity, go after them for that. Copyright should not be the tool.
Disney's overly aggressive copyright bullying strikes again. Apparently, Disney has decided that if Disney can't run Club Penguin in a way that people want to use it, then no one should be able to run Club Penguin, and so the company has used the DMCA to takedown a fan server.
If you somehow missed it, Club Penguin was a hugely popular virtual world in which players as cartoon penguins would hang out and interact. It was targeted at the younger set (age 6 to 14) and at one point had over 200 million users. In 2007, Disney bought the site for $350 million. Over the years, through neglect and the general evolution of what kids think is cool, Club Penguin languished and Disney shut it down in 2017. While Disney then tried to capitalize on the name with an entirely different virtual world called Club Penguin Island, folks who loved Club Penguin were not impressed and Disney quietly shuttered that as well.
Some fans still liked the original Club Penguin, and were able to build up unlicensed fan servers recreating the original game. And for a while now Disney had mostly looked the other direction (or perhaps its lawyers were busy gobbling up every other major piece of pop culture). However, now with everyone on pandemic lockdown, the most popular of the unlicensed fan servers, Club Penguin Online, was getting a big usage boost and Disney could not allow that to happen. They sent off a DMCA notice demanding the site be disappeared:
This is an unauthorized version of the Club Penguin game and contains infringing copyrighted content including but not limited to software and artwork.
The folks behind Club Penguin Online decided that they didn't want to deal with a legal mess and appeared to have just shut down the entire thing in response.
Of course, this should raise all sorts of questions. What "harm" was Club Penguin Online doing to Disney in the first place? They had abandoned their own version (and even the weaker followup). There is no competition. It's not like there's the Disney version that this is taking away from. Even more to the point, this highlights some of the many concerns people have had about other online virtual worlds and MMOs, and how those experiences can or should be archived.
But just for a cultural level the whole thing is absurd (and so very, very Disney). These are people who want to celebrate an important part of culture, at a time when a lot of people are looking back nostalgically at things we did in the past. And Disney and its lawyers have to jump in and say "NO! You cannot do that." All because it feels the need to "own" culture. What a shame. What a loss.
Filed Under: club penguin, club penguin online, copyright, dmca, takedowns, unlicensed servers
Companies: disney
Reader Comments
If we were crazy, I mean a Federal agency (we're not I hope), we'd probably label Disney as cultural terrorists.
Cute mouse; ugly company...
Disney has become the kind of company that Walt would have abhorred. The company clearly employs too many lawyers who apparently have too little to do. Dropping a rock on a roadrunner was funny; dropping a DMCA on some online fun that costs Disney nothing is just (honk, honk) bullying.
Ah that cultural growth...
Yup, stomping out an unofficial version of a site that had been shut down certainly enriches culture, good thing we've got copyright for that sort of thing.
Go-Fund-Me time
~200 million? At 50c/each Mike could take on killing Disney's expired IP, be a rich man & have 200 million little loving groupies
Re: Go-Fund-Me time
Yeah; I was imagining replacing "Club Penguin Online" with "Club Mouse Online" and re-use the Steamboat Willie Mickey graphics as the model.
Perfectly legal, in no way infringing.
Re: Re: Go-Fund-Me time
...or, how about Club Baby Seal Online?
Disney full time shit streamer
Their stream should be named Disney-, for truth in advertising.
It's too bad that that all licensing doesn't fall back to the original creator when an IP house like Disney abandons what they have bought / licensed.
Headline Typo
Disney can't RUIN Club Penguin, so no one can!
There, fixed that headline for ya...
What is the first rule of Penguin Club?
Re:
You don't talk about fight club?
Hmmmmmmm
There's a whole layer to this story that you're leaving out, or are possibly unaware of: this is FAR from just some monopolist crackdown on the part of Disney - I don't think they ever would have taken action if there wasn't so much controversy around the Club Penguin Online site (referred to as CPO).
It's been documented for quite some time that the owner of CPO (Riley, or Anthony? I think he goes by different names) is a doxxer, abuser, and likely a pedophile. Only since the quarantine, and the game's newfound popularity, was this brought to light to such a degree that Disney couldn't ignore it anymore. The BBC reported that someone in connection to the game (almost certainly him) was arrested and released on bail this week.
These private servers have existed for years without Disney caring - and they've been well aware of them. But with the increasingly explicit content and potential that the creators of these private servers may be drawing children in for their own sinister purpose gave them no choice in the matter - if they didn't take action, they might be perceived as negligent to stopping child abuse.
I cannot believe people never do research into this stuff before making the argument!CPO was a risk to everyone and anyone they denied account deletions because they wanna store data and passwords they have a pedo owner but people are blaming disney on this what has this world come to man
Re:
Right. So the legal resoltion to stopping child abuse and other bad things is... copyright.
This is the most stupid argument ever, and merely covers the ineptitude and lack of any actual care of the for-the-children crowd, be they law enforcement or not.
Allegations
I suggest you look into Club Penguin Online some more.
There are serious allegations about the owner hiring hackers to hack and dox several people who try to spread any sort of negative press about CPO and there are known reports of the owner being racist, homophobic and possibly possessing child abuse imagery on his computer. Essentially, the people behind it are awful people and a little research would show you that. It needed taking down or Disney would have that possibly coming back to associate them with criminal acts and general antisocial behaviour.
Well, it had to be shut down. The site was monitored by a man who had child pornorgraphy and there were racist and anti-Semitic messages all over the place. If whoever was in charge did such a poor job of regulating content, it's easy to see why Disney would have the site shut down
if you actually did your research you'd know that club penguin private servers do more harm than good. the owner of CPO was a person that targeted minors and made mature servers on the game despite advertising it as a "remake of disney's classic" and a "virtual world for kids." The creator and the mods doxxed people. He was arrested rightfully, and not just for copyright. Do your homework next time, dummy.
Re:
If the owner of the website was a PoS, then of course the infringement itself has to be shut down by copyright. If the copyright lawyer is a Richard Liebowitz, an insult to the term PoS, then the infringement is allowed to continue.
Turnabout is fair play, after all./
If the real reason the one site was targeted is the operator's alleged bad actions, maybe the other sites will be allowed to keep operating sans DMCA notice.
The owner was a pedo
Re: The owner was a pedo
Thank you! I have been seeing comments about how Disney sucks and they ruined Club Penguin, but the thing is, they has some serious allegations piled up against them, from a former admin, and have even gone as far as hacking a YouTuber's Snapchat 2 years back. If you had done 10 minutes of research for your article, you would see they were not shutting down a server because they are malicious, but because of things that were said against them, that turned out to be true, and because of copyright.
Update added
We've added an update about questions raised about the people running the site. There are serious allegations about them, but the proper way to address those is via law enforcement, not a misguided copyright claim.
Re: Update added
Of course, a copyright claim can take the place of law enforcement for shutting down illegal or just controversial operations. But doing so actually sets a dangerous precedent
