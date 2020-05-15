One Of The Few Government Officials Who Actually Can 'Police Speech' Whines Ridiculously About Facebook's Oversight Board
from the not-a-good-look-brendan dept
Earlier this week I wrote about the official Facebook Oversight Board and why everyone hates it because everyone hates everything having to do with Facebook. As I noted, I don't think it will have much of an impact one way or the other, but I do think it's an interesting experiment in moving at least some moderation controls away from an internet company.
One of the strangest responses to the announcement, though, came from FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who went on a truly bizarre and misleading rant about how this was the "new speech police" in which he then called out individual members of the board to complain that some of them have (*gasp*!) criticized
Imperial Number One Leader President Trump.
Meet your new speech police!
Facebook now has an Oversight Board empowered to take down posts.
Gotta be non-partisan people, right? Nope!
1 is Pam Karlan: testified to impeach @POTUS, “baron” Trump line, Obama DOJ, & NYT calls “full-throated, unapologetic liberal torchbearer.” pic.twitter.com/9o28lcY7bR
— Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) May 6, 2020
As I noted in my original post, there are a bunch of people on the board who I disagree with on a variety of policy positions, but that there would be no reasonable construction of such a board that was made up of people that everyone would universally agree with. What is true is that pretty much all of them (at least all of the ones whom I recognize or know) are people who I've found to be thoughtful, even when I've disagreed with them.
But what's much more stunning about this, is Carr's ridiculous framing of the board as "the new speech police." Everything about that is wrong -- and it's extra ridiculous coming from an FCC Commissioner who remains one of the very few government officials who is literally part of the speech police. Remember, the FCC's mandate allows it to enforce fines against broadcasters for "indecent or profane programming."
It is a violation of federal law to air obscene programming at any time. It is also a violation of federal law to broadcast indecent or profane programming during certain hours. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) defines indecent speech as material that, in context, depicts or describes sexual or excretory organs or activities in terms patently offensive as measured by contemporary community standards for the broadcast medium.
Congress has given the FCC the responsibility for administratively enforcing the law that governs these types of broadcasts. The FCC has authority to issue civil monetary penalties, revoke a license or deny a renewal application. The FCC vigorously enforces this law where we find violations.
That's what the speech police look like.
The Facebook Oversight Board, on the other hand, is not that. Indeed, the whole point of the board is for a non-Facebook organization to review and potentially reverse Facebook's decisions to take down content (while at a later date, it may also review cases where Facebook decided to leave content up, the board very clearly stated that its initial work will be the opposite -- looking for cases where it thinks Facebook took down content it should not have).
Even more importantly, as discussed a million and a half times around here, Facebook is a private company, and not the government. It has its own 1st Amendment rights to moderate however it sees fit, even (as in this case) handing off some of those moderation powers to an outside board of experts. Indeed, an FCC Commissioner named (checks notes....) Brendan Carr, used to recognize this, and whined vociferously when Mark Zuckerberg suggested that perhaps the government should get involved in policing speech on the platform. At that time, he pointed out that Facebook is a private platform.
Facebook, a private company, is experimenting with a variety of means for content moderation. As we've long noted, content moderation at scale is impossible to do well because someone will always disagree. But part of the 1st Amendment rights of private companies is the ability to experiment and try things. That's the kind of thing you would think someone like Brendan Carr would support. But, since it's more fun to bash Facebook and cry "partisanship" that's what he's going to do.
Meanwhile, since Carr seems to think that no "speech police" should ever express any partisan opinions, and he's the literal speech police, does that mean that Carr will refrain from partisan hackery going forward? Given his public pronouncements cheering on this administration, and this entire partisan performance in which Republicans like Carr pretend that Facebook is somehow "anti-conservative," somehow I doubt it.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, brendan carr, content moderation, content moderation at scale, facebook oversight board, oversight board, speech police
Companies: facebook
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I wish I could say his position surprises me. Then again, I get the feeling that Carr would approve of the oversight board much more if more pro-Trump/anti-Democrat voices had seats on that board.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
More like he thinks that the only opinions allowed are those that praise his party and its leader, especially while it is in power..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So far, I haven't heard of Brendan Carr or any other Republicans censoring leftists. I'm sure that if Republicans were ever to do that, especially those in government, it would have made front page news. But as for Republican free speech being censored by leftists, well, that's a common occurrence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please point out instances of the government censoring speech associated with Republicans/conservatives/right-wingers at the behest of Democrats/liberals/left-wingers.
Reminder: Moderation is a platform operator saying “we don’t do that here”. Discretion is you saying “I won’t do that there”. Censorship is someone saying “you can’t do that anywhere” before or after threats of either violence or government intervention.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
https://www.npr.org/2017/10/27/560308997/irs-apologizes-for-aggress ive-scrutiny-of-conservative-groups
The IRS targeting scandal comes to mind immediately. But I think you're missing the point: you are attempting to limit your definition of censorship to government officials, while turning a blind eye towards schools, colleges, news media, and internet companies. In actuality, political censorship in public forums is still censorship, and is wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh look, you did the thing and did it correctly. Congratulations! 👍
Except I’m not. Any public school or university falls under the control of the government; as such, anything they do to suppress speech counts as censorship. Unless you can show me a news media outlet or an Internet company (i.e., an interactive web service) owned by the government that suppresses speech based only on the political leanings of the speaker, neither news media outlets or Internet companies can censor anyone. Someone who eats a ban for using racial slurs on Twitter can say those same slurs anywhere else on the Internet. They have no legal right to post on Twitter, no matter what they might (wrongly) think the First Amendment says about that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I was about to say about the same, but you beat me to it and said it better than I would have.
Regarding the inclusion of 'news media' in that group, I wonder who he thinks is censoring speech on that front? Could it be Fox News, Sinclair Broadcasting, or One America News Network?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You may have missed the name of the url from the link -- NPR.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please offer proof that NPR suppresses the speech of its employees based on political leanings alone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You have made my point for me. I said that you would turn a blind eye to certain organizations for engaging in censorship, and now you have done so. You can attempt to explain that certain censorship activities are JUSTIFIED, but make no mistake, they most certainly can and DO engage in political censorship.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Assume I buy into the idea that Twitter bans/suspends people for political speech that goes against whatever Twitter deems “acceptable”.
So what?
You can’t say “Twitter can’t ban people for their politics” without saying “no interactive Web service can ban people for their politics”. Or do you want to go on the record as saying that any interactive Web service, no matter its size, must remain “neutral” towards White supremacist propaganda or support for anti-queer “conversion ‘therapy’ ” because those things represent (loathsome) political beliefs?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
election year
Election years in the US are the worst. Every time the cycle comes around I think it cannot get worse. Now, though, we have lived through three years of continual electioneering and a long crescendo of political theatre, and this year this kind of nonsense is going to spike through the roof.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: election year
...FCC commissioners aren't elected.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: election year
Not directly perhaps, but as they are appointed by the president who's in that spot can determine which party is in charge of the agency, so PR stunts like this still impacts the FCC commissioners.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Breitbart says, that Carr says, that internet speeds are up 70% since the net neutrality repeal.
... I don't know who to disbelieve first...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply